Eco-woke Journalist: “We’re losing the war on climate change”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A green journalist despairs that ordinary people are so far unmoved by school child climate heroes, mass hippy protests and Bill McKibben’s apocalyptic climate rants.
We’re losing the war on climate change
Analysis by John D. Sutter, CNN
Updated 0006 GMT (0806 HKT) April 22, 2019
(CNN)
For years now, people like environmentalist and journalist Bill McKibben have been screaming from the treetops that we need a World War II-scale mobilization to fight the scourge of climate change.
…
I mean, yes, I’ve met Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen who is “schooling world leaders” on climate policy and who started a global school walkout movement. …
But the scale of the outrage in no way matches the magnitude of this disaster, which, like WWII, threatens to cripple or even obliterate human life on the planet as we know it.
We’ve known the truth about climate change — that people are burning fossil fuels and warming the atmosphere, with potentially catastrophic consequences — for decades now. James Hansen testified about the dangers of global warming when he was an NASA scientist in 1988. The New York Times headline: “Global Warming Has Begun, Expert Tells Senate.”
Since then, the eco-woke among us have created more than enough deadlines to try to force change. In 1990, as George Marshall wrote in his book “Don’t Even Think About It,” the magazine Ecologist published a book called “5,000 Days to Save the Planet.” About 5,000 days later, the Institute for Public Policy Research declared that there were “Ten Years to Save the Planet.” In 2008, he wrote, the New Economics Foundation said it was “100 Months to Save the World.”
…
Project Drawdown and others have identified and ranked the solutions that work. But to date, there have not been enough carbon taxes or other incentives to scale those ideas globally.
…Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/21/world/sutter-earth-day-climate-scn/index.html
John mentions he contributed to the litany of climate deadlines, with his 100 days to save the world piece back in 2015.
But does personally issuing just one climate deadline really constitute a serious effort to motivate the deplorables?
If journalists like John had say issued us with a new climate deadline every month, or even a new deadline every week, surely at least we’d have a global carbon tax by now. We might even be well on the way to handing control of the global economy to someone like Green New Deal architect Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
Face it John, you’re just not trying hard enough.
29 thoughts on “Eco-woke Journalist: “We’re losing the war on climate change””
It’s easy to lose a war when you are out of ammunition.
Even easier when your ammo was all blanks to begin with, Phantor.
Just as you told us in your previous article here at WUWT : WE HAVE WON
CORRECTION : in Tim Ball’s previous article!
I disagree! This enemy has to be stomped into the ground. When NASA, NOAA, and the Universities get honest about their “science” and all schools quit indoctrinating our kids with their climate change hog wash. When the UN is shamed into eliminating the IPCC, and politicians dare not try to use “climate change” as an excuse for incompetence. Then, we have won.
Exactly. We haven’t won nothing yet, perhaps a little time. This piece by McKibben is just a call to action for the true believers to once again double down on their efforts. And it works. The climate billions keep on rolling, in their way.
Who funds these morons? Meanwhile, China, India and the non OECD countries are laughing all the way to their banks.
China. They want us to deindustrialize.
You are paying for these fools!
Even easier when your ammo was all blanks to begin with, Phantor.
Until someone in a position of authority suggest something(s) concrete to do about (especially) China, India and Africa, I will fight any and every proposal to implement CO2 taxes, mandated ‘green’ technologies, etc.
If the listed locations are ignored and not discussed, any talking head is not serious about the matter. Any ‘journalist’ that does not ask pertinent questions about those locations is complicit in the fleecing of the West.
There is definitely something mental about these fanatics.
Yup! I call them “climate morons” now.
Now let us not be misled by those environmentalists on this 22nd day of April … we must remember the true importance of this date … the birth of Bettie Page.
In a recent post called The End Dr Tim Ball states he has leaving the fray because the sceptics have lost. This post proves him wrong. There is still much hope in the sceptic camp and Dr Ball has made a great contribution.
There has definitely been an uptick in “shrillness” in the eco-alarmist community over the last 12-18 months.
I suspect (hope?) that might end up alienating a lot of people in the middle. I mean what is not to hate in the Green New Deal even if you possibly think that climate change might be real. When actions mean an actual severe change in lifestyle and taxes you start to rethink your options.
Did he write that straight-faced?
Noting that after every “Deadline” another one’s issued?
Apparently. His bio says he’s an award winning investigative journalist.
Interesting that folks can hold both the idea that humanity can adapt to living on the Moon or Mars, but yet that same humanity cannot adapt to whatever changes the climate throws at us, in their minds at the same time. I find doing that difficult, myself.
Just getting a single human and a livable pressurized oxygen and water-containing habitat to the Moon will require enormous amounts of fossil fuel burn here on Earth.
So IF they want to help save the Earth, they can make it a one-way trip.
I am tired of climate activists failing to practice what they preach.
To all climate activists;
a) stop driving, take a bus, bike, and walk.
b) no more flying,
c) set your air conditioning at 80F, no lower
d) set your heating at 68F, no warmer
e) severely limit your usage of electrical devices.
f) stop having children.
g) live in one house of no more than 1000 ft2.
But YOU won’t do this will you? YOU won’t even do these simple little things. It is always someone else who has to cut back.
PS if YOU are not already doing items a to f, then stop advocating for climate change prevention.
PSS buying carbon credits doesn’t count. YOU have to actually cut back YOURSELF.
“…the eco-woke among us…”
It obviously never occurred to him that this is exactly their communication problem.
They come off as Looney-tunes, because they are exactly that.
I’d say we have, at best, 2-3 billions years to save Gaia.
Lose the virtual battle, lose this phony war — whatever!
Life will endure, humanity will continue.
So the planet gets a little warmer with CO2 levels naturally getting off the starting blocks.
What’s not to like? We are now out of the LIA are we not?
A warmer, damp planet with CO2 levels better able to support life — things ARE getting better!
Or are you believing the misanthropes who can only see environmental doom and necessary human catastrophic disaster at the end of this beautiful climate rainbow.
Are you the one that wishes all our futures to be defined by the rules imposed by power hungry misanthropes and charlatans at the UN — and if you do, why should the rest of us tolerate it?
” In 1990, as George Marshall wrote in his book “Don’t Even Think About It,” the magazine Ecologist published a book called “5,000 Days to Save the Planet.” About 5,000 days later, the Institute for Public Policy Research declared that there were “Ten Years to Save the Planet.” In 2008, he wrote, the New Economics Foundation said it was “100 Months to Save the World.”
When they are engrossed in a religion, they fail to see any red flags. In fact they don’t see any flags at all. Reasoning ability is in short supply for a true believer. Disciples of Al Gore’s Church of Climatology are now told not to even engage with deniers like us.
Climate change the facts
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/04/19/climatehype/
The CNN journalist, Mr. Sutter, seems to be oblivious to the fact that all of his deadlines have come and gone and the world is not only still here but doing pretty well, except for the record breaking cold and snow in many parts of the world this winter. I can’t imagine, Greta notwithstanding, why he has failed to move the masses with his End Of The World Is Nigh signs and proclamations.
Self-awareness, logic, facts and truth appear to be seriously lacking at CNN. This might explain why the were not even in the top 150 of viewed cable programs this last rating round.
armagedon for politics and climate change, seems to have a shelf-life CNN has exceeded.
Deadlines? 100 days to “save the world”
Exactly what were you expecting John Sutter? To frighten people to do your desires?
To turn independent people with common sense into oblivious sheeple?
As Joe above points out, you have obviously not followed the demands you expect of others.
* Have you started raising your own food?
* Eaten those foods mostly raw?
* Started spinning your own natural fibers and weaving your fabrics manually?
* Started sewing together your fabrics into clothes?
* Doing without heat?
* Doing with air conditioning during hot weather?
* Fetched your own water from a well by bucket?
* Washed your self with the water in that bucket?
* Walked or ridden your bicycle everywhere?
* Dug your own pit for your toilet?By hand?
* Started making your own paper from natural fibers?
* Hand wrote every article without using computers, networks, electronic communications?
* Hand wrote letters on paper of your own manufacture and posted them in the mail?
Doubtful. Very doubtful.
You appear to be another spoiled elitist urbanite who wants everyone else to pay the penalties and suffer the inconveniences you imagine are due for using fossil fuels.
You are nothing but a modern day religious fanatic wandering the streets wearing a modern sandwich sign that says “repent and be saved”.
A person with whom no-one wants to make eye contact.
“The deadlines aren’t the problem. It’s our failure to heed them. ”
This was the “best” hilarious quote of them all.