Extinction Rebellion Downsizing their Climate Change Demonstrations

Extinction Rebellion appears to be retreating in the face of growing pressure to stop disrupting the lives of ordinary people, though they call the retreat “a new phase of rebellion” .
Humanity is at a crossroads, Greta Thunberg tells Extinction Rebellion
Swedish climate activist’s speech comes amid police action to clear protesters from Waterloo Bridge
Governments will no longer be able ignore the impending climate and ecological crisis, Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist, has told Extinction Rebellion protesters gathered at Marble Arch in London.
In a speech on Sunday night where she took aim at politicians who have for too long been able to satisfy demands for action with “beautiful words and promises”, the Swedish 16-year-old said humanity was sitting at a crossroads, but that those gathered had chosen which path they wish to take.
The London mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the disruption was “counter-productive” to the cause of climate change and was stretching resources so much it could damage police’s ability to fight violent crime.
“I’m extremely concerned about the impact the protests are having on our ability to tackle issues like violent crime if they continue any longer. It simply isn’t right to put Londoners’ safety at risk like this.”
Extinction Rebellion is discussing withdrawing from some sites in return for being allowed to remain in others and having its demands met.
One manifesto from Farhana Yamin, an international environmental lawyer, advocated a “pause” in disruption next week to better project their demands and press for negotiations with government.
She wrote: “Today marks a transition from week one, which focused on actions that were vision-holding but also caused mass ‘disruption’ across many dimensions (economic, cultural, emotional, social). Week two marks a new phase of rebellion focused on ‘negotiations’ where the focus will shift to our actual political demands.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/apr/21/extinction-rebellion-london-protesters-offer-pause-climate-action
Has Extinction Rebellion run out of puff? Did they fall for “beautiful promises” that politicians will now listen to their demands? Or is the lure of Britain’s deliciously warm beach weather weekend too much even for the most committed global warming activists? Time will tell.
“One manifesto from Farhana Yamin, an international environmental lawyer, advocated a “pause” in disruption next week to better project their demands and press for negotiations with government.”
Why do they think they have the right to “negotiate with government”?
They say they have “tried everything”, but what they haven’t tried is forming a party and getting elected to get a democratic mandate to negotiate.
Some way should be found to make them pay for all of the disruption they have caused.
The photo says it all. If it had been an Australian paper or TV station, it would have focused tightly in on the trouble-makers to conceal that there is only a handful of protesters.
XR-PR Dept.BBC presents itself quite differently depending on where you are….
That’s not “theorising” – a quick look at the pages served up to archive.org in the USA vs. the UK regularly proves that beyond any doubt. They’ve certainly got the hots for lille Greta who figures randomly in the lists of “most popular” and “most viewed” and gets different levels of promotion *simultaneously* to two audiences – which is the “real BBC” I wonder?
The change in emphasis follows on from unequivocal public resistance to XR’s antics. The professional agitators behind the operation are paying attention – veteran campaigners that they are….
This is the “CROSSROADS” that human beings need to be concentrating on:
At 76 I can still cut a rug!!!
Dear Extinction Rebellion true believer, maybe you’re correct, maybe this is the best there is and all you have to look forward too is the gloom of doom and even more depressing doom. So whether you’re 3 or 30 years old, this is it. You future is all downhill from now on!
You can not fight it, you’re done for. And you should blame people like me who, despite some of us being in real poverty, enjoyed those unsustainable halcyon days of the mostly cool and wet 1960s, the freezing 1970s with its coming ice-age, the petrol crises, the fear of nuclear annihilation and nuclear winters, the late 1980 warm-up, etc., all enjoyed by burning fossil fuels in huge vehicles.
Yes we old white types are to blame for it all with our extreme profligacy from so many of us working long hours in difficult dangerous jobs, all-the-while willfully polluting.
Our ways that have ensured your kind will be thrust into a future of mass extinction, starvation and poverty, with little more than modern affordable fashionable clothing, modern medicine, over abundance of food, mass personal communication, affordable mass and individual transportation systems that take you to heated and/or cooled air-conditioned building, and to vacations just about anywhere on the planet, lives filled with so much instant gratification at the touch of a button, etc., etc. And the vast majority of it manufactured from man-made substances, transported by fossil fueled vehicle that’s take decades of effort by so many. Efforts designed to ensure you’re left with such a miserable view of the future.
I know you believe I should feel guilty for all I’ve done but no, I do not, and I will never feel so. You deserve it all and so much more!
So for now live with it, and when you survive to old age (however you define that), recall all the actions you’ve done that has really made a difference, that has made the world a better place.
Until then, just remember you’ve already seen the best there can ever be — from now on it’ll get rapidly worse for you ungrateful Extinction Rebellion ignoramuses.
Why do you all believe you deserve so much more (?) because I don’t believe it!
The monster has been created by Governments and celebrities. Now it must be destroyed. None of this is, by any measure, democratic. Maybe hundreds or even thousands show up to protest, but millions stay away.
Stop the nonsense now.
In Australia, protests must not block roads or impede pedestrian thoroughfare unless the rally is a march along a designated path at a designated time. This is a tiny rally considering the size of London. In terms of population, this is like a rally of 3 people in Sydney. Such a microscopic minority view has no place dictating terms to Government and the 99.9999 % of us who do not see things the way their thimble-sized brainwashed brains do.
And no I didn’t forget these CROSSROADS:
Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton ROCK !!!
Wore out a set KOSS head phones listing to CREAM.
OLD AGE —–Jack and Ginger RIP
Whooaaah ….Once saw Cream live back in …68? I was just bashing out Crossroads on my Strat. Genuine Strat. Couldn’t afford one back then. Probably shouldn’t have bought one these days. I can resist anything except temptation. One of those guitars that somehow seems to play itself.
Extinction Rebellion, trying to stop climate change or whatever, were arrested on Waterloo Bridge. The River Thames normally froze over during the 18th centurary, from London Bride upriver (London Bridge was the normal limit of up-river salty ocean water at high tide). Above London Bridge Londoners regularly held Frost Fairs on the frozen river. Waterloo Bridge is upstream from London Bridge, just below Westminster Bridge, so Extinction Rebellion could have looked off the bridge at ice while they were being arrested if they were around in the 18th centurary. I wonder if the irony of their idea, basically to return to Frost Fairs, occurred to them, as they were being arrested? Does Climate Change? Sure looks like it!
You will of course note that £5Bn is proposed to refurbish the Palace of Westminster. Judging by the comments from contractors the amount is likely to be at least double that.
However, the Palace is a mere feet above the river Thames when the tide in the English Channel rises.
Clearly politicians, engineers and construction companies don’t pay the least attention to climate change or they would recommend the money be better spent building a new building on higher ground, like at the peak of Ben Nevis!
I have said this before, thy should be challenged to prove that their
way of life is practical. We here in Australia have plenty of islands with
no one living on them. So lets have a real time “Reality show” with cameras
to film then coping with the simple life style that thy say is what the rest of
us should be living.
It would be very good TV, and the TV network can give them the basics
of life, army rations sufficient till their crops can mature. And spades to
use. A few buckets till they wear out.
Of course it will never happen, they are such important people and they are
all needed to spread their message.
Error in my maths-it is the equivalent of 5 people in Sydney. Still, the error is nothing like the 8 minute charge time of an electric car that Shorten came out with. He was out by a factor of 5. His error is the equivalent of just 1 person(the organiser) turning up to a rally. Do remember, conservatives tend to actually hold jobs, so could be forgiven for shirking daytime weekday rallies. “Climate activists” on the other hand tend to not contribute much to society, so have plenty of time and usually have the funding too to attend such rallies.
The unglued progressive masses could not afford to become even more “unglued”
Scurrying about during their short, pointless, lives.
Rain is forecast for Wednesday, let’s hope for a sizeable downpour and see how resilient they are.
They should be grateful they are not France where the police spray pepper spray into protestors faces from close range.
It’s true that these young people don’t have a future, but it’s not because of climate; it’s because leftist education/culture has damaged their minds. They’re protesting against the wrong people.
That’s probably an exaggeration.
You have to have a simple message that the public cares about. For instance, the teachers aren’t striking for more money, they’re striking to protect our kids’ education.
The real reasons the police want to stop the demonstrations are more complicated and harder to communicate. The trouble with their simple message is that the public may see it as bull crap.
if only one of the loopfruits with a knife was handy to shred some signs;-) bet theyd vanish fast;-)))
Wow, after one whole week, they’re already onto “phase two” – “negotiations”. Hilarious. I wonder what phase week three will bring? The tantrum phase?
Grow up children and get a real job.
The people who have force fed ‘our’ Greta with this scare stories are guilty of some serious abuse.
wonder how gretas going to handle being a nonentity pretty soon?
Im amazed the didnt have people laughing n pointing at em for being loonies- I would have been having a ball stirring em
Regarding the picture above, it’s a really dumb idea to stand in front of cars. Doesn’t go over very well in the US.