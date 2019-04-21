Forbes: Climate Change Caused by Anthropogenic CO2

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to climatologist Brian Brettschneider only anthropogenic CO2 can possibly be the cause of recent global warming.
Global Warming Is Not Cosmic
Brian Brettschneider Contributor
Science
“I heard that sunspots are the main driver of temperature changes.” “What about the Grand Solar Minimum?” “We’re headed for a new ice age based on orbital parameters.” “Cosmic rays are causing the Earth to heat up!”
There is no shortage of people in the online community who passionately advocate for cosmic explanations to account for the observed change in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution. Why is this? Is there a kernel of truth to their arguments? Let’s separate fact from fiction.
…
What about cosmic rays? Speculation regarding the effect of cosmic rays on cloud formation received a fair amount of attention a decade ago. Since then, additional studies have poured cold water on the idea.
…
The majority of warming is a result of greenhouse gasses emitted by human activity. Period. There is overwhelming consensus on this point within the scientific community.
There is an appeal to attributing our warming climate to forces complete outside of our control. It a) absolves us of any responsibility for causing the observed warming, and b) provides some sort of assurance that eventually we will fall back to an equilibrium state. For several hundred years, a philosophical debate has raged on whether science and religion are compatible or mutually exclusive – or somewhere in-between. Ironically, those that place global warming attribution outside of the bounds of Earth are using the same arguments that creationists and other religion-based prognosticators use; namely, the causes lie in the heavens and we are at the mercy of forces beyond our control.Read More: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbrettschneider/2019/04/21/global-warming-is-not-cosmic/
What about the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age Brian?
The MWP and LIA are substantial climate shifts which occurred on century timescales over the last thousand years or so, well before anthropogenic CO2 could have been a significant contributor to global climate.
Despite numerous attempts to claim the MWP and LIA were regional, there is strong evidence the MWP and LIA were global – numerous sites in Australia and New Zealand demonstrate strong MWP and LIA signals. A study published in 2012 found MWP signals in Antarctica.
There is even mention of New Zealand MWP evidence in Climategate, though at the time consensus climate scientists were promoting a flawed narrative that the MWP was a local regional European climate event.
date: Wed, 30 Aug 2000 14:07:38 -0400
from: Ed Cook <redacted>
subject: Oroko Swamp
to: Keith Briffa <redacted>
Hi Keith,
Here is the Oroko Swamp RCS chronology plot in an attached Word 98 file and actual data values below. It certainly looks pretty spooky to me with strong “Medieval Warm Period” and “Little Ice Age” signals in it. It’s based on substantially more replication than the series in the paper you have to review (hint, hint!). In terms of rbar, sample size, and eps, it is probably okay back to about AD 980 at this time. I still have 3-4 more subfossil sections to process, but it is doubtful that the story will change much. When I come over in October, I am thinking about askin Jonathan Palmer to come over from Belfast for a visit. What do you think about that?
EdClimategate Email: 3759.txt
Oroko Swamp is in New Zealand.
How large were the MWP and LIA climate shifts compared to today’s warming? The following 1998 email from a Russian dendrochronologist to Keith Briffa, a CRU academic who helped Michael Mann construct his iconic climate hockey stick, sheds some light on Russia’s interpretation of their climate proxies.
…
According to reconsructions most favorable conditions for tree growth have been marked during 5000-1700 BC. At that time position of tree line was far northward of recent one.
[Unfortunately, region of our research don’t include the whole area where trees grew during the Holocene. We can maintain that before 1700 BC tree line was northward of our research area. We have only 3 dated remnants of trees from Yuribey River sampled by our colleagues (70 km to the north from recent polar tree line) that grew during 4200-4016 and 3330-2986 BC.]
This period is pointed out by low interannual variability of tree growth and high trees abundance discontinued, however, by several short (50-100 years) unfavorable periods, most significant of them dated about 4060-3990 BC. Since about 2800 BC gradual worsening of tree growth condition has begun. Significant shift of the polar tree line to the south have been fixed between 1700 and 1600 BC. At the same time interannual tree growth variability increased appreciably. During last 3600 years most of reconstructed indices have been varying not so very significant. Tree line has been shifting within 3-5 km near recent one. Low abundance of trees has been fixed during 1410-1250 BC and 500-350 BC. Relatively high number of trees has been noted during 750-1450 AD.
There are no evidences of moving polar timberline to the north during last century.
Please, let me know if you need more data or detailed report.
Best regards, Rashit HantemirovClimategate Email: 0907975032.txt
Lab. of Dendrochronology Institute of Plant and Animal Ecology
8 Marta St., 202 Ekaterinburg,
620144, Russia
Keith Briffa himself was convinced the MWP was significant, and said so in a Climategate email written in 1999, though as far as I know at the time he never shared this view in public.
… For the record, I do believe that the proxy data do show unusually warm conditions in recent decades. I am not sure that this unusual warming is so clear in the summer responsive data. I believe that the recent warmth was probably matched about 1000 years ago. I do not believe that global mean annual temperatures have simply cooled progressively over thousands of years as Mike appears to and I contend that that there is strong evidence for major changes in climate over the Holocene (not Milankovich) that require explanation and that could represent part of the current or future background variability of our climate. …
Climategate Email: 0938018124.txt
We even have evidence from the instrumental record which demonstrates warming periods comparable to recent warming, well before anthropogenic CO2 could have been a major influence.
In an interview with the BBC, shortly after Climategate appeared, former CRU Director Phil Jones, who wrote the infamous Climategate Mike’s nature trick email, said the following:
A – Do you agree that according to the global temperature record used by the IPCC, the rates of global warming from 1860-1880, 1910-1940 and 1975-1998 were identical?
An initial point to make is that in the responses to these questions I’ve assumed that when you talk about the global temperature record, you mean the record that combines the estimates from land regions with those from the marine regions of the world. CRU produces the land component, with the Met Office Hadley Centre producing the marine component.
Temperature data for the period 1860-1880 are more uncertain, because of sparser coverage, than for later periods in the 20th Century. The 1860-1880 period is also only 21 years in length. As for the two periods 1910-40 and 1975-1998 the warming rates are not statistically significantly different (see numbers below).
I have also included the trend over the period 1975 to 2009, which has a very similar trend to the period 1975-1998.
So, in answer to the question, the warming rates for all 4 periods are similar and not statistically significantly different from each other.
Here are the trends and significances for each period:
Period Length Trend (Degrees C per decade) Significance 1860-1880 21 0.163 Yes 1910-1940 31 0.15 Yes 1975-1998 24 0.166 Yes 1975-2009 35 0.161 Yes
Read more: http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/8511670.stm
In summary, there is evidence of recent substantial climate shifts on a similar scale to today which cannot be explained by anthropogenic CO2, including a global warming event a thousand years ago which matched today’s temperatures, and multi-decadal warming periods in the instrumental record. Evidence which “consensus” climate scientists sometimes seem reluctant to discuss.
I’m happy to accept anthropogenic CO2 is likely a contributing factor, but forgive me Brian, if I don’t find your casual dismissal of non-anthropogenic forcings entirely convincing.
30 thoughts on “Forbes: Climate Change Caused by Anthropogenic CO2”
Some people are so self-unaware it’s funny. This guy created a fake map a while back – V=https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbrettschneider/2018/11/23/lessons-from-posting-a-fake-map/#511fda4a59ec – and discovered people thought it was real. The lesson he learned is that if information looks authoritative, people will believe it. And get upset if they don’t agree.
Yet he can’t see the same thing happens when the climate-chondriacts publish their scare stories.
The cluelessness – it burns.
Not this shit again!
No alarm, no money.
What would one expect from a magazine owned by the the Chinese. Just more disinformation.
Yeah, except most Forbes readers are pretty good with numbers, and their profits depend on not being sucked in by charlatans. Unlike most CAGW hysterics with degrees in “journalism” or drama.
The peak of the NH MWP happened 900 – 1100 AD, during that was a cooler time at the Oroko swamp.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Oroko-Swamp-silver-pine-January-March-temperature-reconstruction-This-series-show_fig3_229481977
Cherry picking times of faster warming early in the post 1860 period and comparing them with times of slower warming late in the post 1860 period and then claiming no increase in the rate of warming for the entire post 1860 period would be laughable if it weren’t so obscenely dishonest.
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/gistemp/from:1910/to:1940/trend/plot/gistemp/from:1975/to:1998/trend/plot/gistemp/from:1998/to:2009/trend/plot/gistemp/from:2009/to:2019/trend/plot/gistemp/from:1880/to:1910/trend/plot/gistemp/from:1940/to:1975/trend
From my link to “numerous sites in Australia and New Zealand…“:
As for the recent rate of warming, I’m happy to go with Professor Phil Jones’ assessment that the warming periods 1860-1880, 1910-1940 and 1975 – 1998 are not significantly different.
Eric Worrall
Well, everybody is looking for the “signal” of increasing CO2 amidst the “noise” of the 900 year long cycle and the 66 year short cycle, right?
Well, there it is – if it exists at all.
Look at the three short cycle increases in temperature 1860 – 1880 (20 years), 1910 – 1940 (30 years), and 1975 – 1998 (2002 ? 23 years.)
Compare those increases in temperature against time-in-the-cycle (peaks and dip before the next cycle increase).
Look at the decrease in temperature between these periodic increases.
Compare the first two (when CO2 was near-minimum for life at 280 ppm) against the 1975 – 1998 periodic increase AND the “plateau” after 1998 to 2012, then the slight ramp in the 11 years between 2008 and 2019.
The “plateau” (a near-flat line in temperature increase, when each previous 30 year increasing period was followed by a marked decrease in global average temperatures) is the CO2 signature showing itself as the “filler” that turned an expected decrease (like 1960-1980) into a flat line or slowly-increasing line.
Now, in 2018-2019, 20 years AFTER the 1998 short term “peak” was “historically” supposed to have begun a short-term decrease in GAT’s, we should begin to see another increase in GAT until about 2060-2070. Further, if the CO2-temperature link is valid at some positive value, the next 20 years’ increase should be greater that that increase seen between 1975 and 1998.
All the above assuming 1998 was actually the true short-term peak. And not a “shallow, rounded-top peak” of longer duration – say, 1998-2008.
Excellent hypothesis. Maybe our added CO2 will stop another little ice age, maybe not. Perhaps we should plan on creating as much extra CO2 as we can just to make sure. Personally, I hate being cold, and I love warm.
“The majority of warming is a result of greenhouse gasses emitted by human activity. Period. There is overwhelming consensus on this point within the scientific community.
There is an appeal to attributing our warming climate to forces complete outside of our control. “
Brian makes two abuses of scientific reasoning of his own here as well:
There is a fallacious Appeal to Authority argument here.
“There is overwhelming consensus”
… and in his pseudoscience eyes, consensus is apparently never wrong in science.
There is also a fallacious Straw-Man Argument here too.
“forces complete outside of our control”.
He attempts to label every skeptic as arguing CO2 isn’t a GHG by adding the intentionally misleading word “complete.” A classic strawman argument tactic.
This guy is merely engaging in the same level of junk propaganda and deceptive messaging to deny any scientific uncertainty in the AOGCM crap outputs or other attribution studies.
“…those that place global warming attribution outside of the bounds of Earth are using the same arguments that creationists and other religion-based prognosticators use…blah, blah, blah.”
Yawn.
At least he didn’t pull out the old “smoking doesn’t cause cancer” comparisons. These guys keep recycling the same old smears instead of actually answering and/or debating the critics.
I think that CliSci should be interested in the fact that the globe has been cooling over the past few thousand years. Until they figure that one out, UN IPCC climate models are suspect.
Always walk away from a salesman that insists you must buy now.
Actually, there is a similarity between arguments raised by skeptics and those made by creationists. There is no scientific way of testing evolution against a counter-hypothesis that the universe was created by God. Evolution may be the best scientific explanation for the development of life on Earth, but no amount of scientific evidence could disprove the belief that humans were created by an omnipotent being. The “omnipotence” thing will always gum up the scientific evidence, no matter what.
Climate skeptics quite rightly point out that there is simply no way to scientifically measure how much warming is attributable to fossil fuel consumption. You can’t experiment on the climate system and there is only one Earth, so you can forget about any statistical analysis of a control group versus a test group.
Thus, both evolution and global warming are un-testable theories.
Evolution as a theory of origin cannot be tested. Creation as a theory of origin cannot be confirmed. One is based on limited, circumstantial evidence that exhibits a measure of correlation with observation. The other is based on myth or knowledge passed through history. In fact, both are myths. Science is a near-space logical domain, with cause. The alternative is to recognize a separation of logical domains, and not to jump to the most popular, expedient, attractive answer. Both may be wrong. What is the value of believing a theory of origin?
WUWT readers, the Teenage Super Sleuths have started a video series on Global Warming. It is part entertainment, action, drama, comedy, education, and science. Please visit their site and show them support for their efforts, and share their videos with any grade school age child that you know. Here are some links to their newest videos. Please pass them on and leave supporting comments so the kids keep up the good work.
https://youtu.be/K_j1NoBRQ6U
https://youtu.be/ZDRvPMvn1kc
https://youtu.be/bcFiDQD6LtM
https://youtu.be/pqdBvA475fo
https://youtu.be/w_w8PLjLdaU
Main Site:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH0C8BmpzY_8YXvYWBChJ3w
AOC should see these. She might learn something?
There is still zero evidence that CO2 has a significant impact on global temperatures now, or at any time in the history of the Earth, while there is all kinds of evidence that natural climate cycles are omnipresent, now and always. So when Brian says:
“The majority of warming is a result of greenhouse gasses emitted by human activity. Period. There is overwhelming consensus on this point within the scientific community.”
…he is simply making up stuff! Period.
I wonder if this Brian guy is a real scientist. If he was and using real data he would not be saying drivel like the 97% consensus etc. etc. He certainly has lost my vote. But he wouldn’t care for me I bet. I would vote for Trump and for Brexit but can’t do either cause I’m a silly Canadian. Go away Justin please in fact very far. Cheers,
Jim
PS Tim Ball gets my vote.
The regional little ice age and regional MWP has always one of the weakest links in the AGW theory.
Seriously – Why do the alarmist believe that story line is even credible.
We are told that the Northern Hemisphere is warming more than the Southern Hemisphere. So … the modern warming is regional. Does that prove it isn’t happening?
The weakest link in the AGW theory is that it forever doomed to be nothing more than a theory.
“b) provides some sort of assurance that eventually we will fall back to an equilibrium state.”
What ‘equilibrium state’?
Exactly. What is this equilibrium state he speaks of and when did it occur? In fact when is ‘nature’ ever in an equilibrium state?
From the article: “So, in answer to the question, the warming rates for all 4 periods are similar and not statistically significantly different from each other.”
The warming during the ETCW (Early Twentieth Century Warming) period from 1910 to 1940, was equal to the warming from the 1970’s to 1998.
So why do these climate scientists insist that it must be CO2 that causes the warming from the 1970’s to 1998, even though CO2 is not considered a factor in the similar warming from 1910 to 1940.
If Mother Nature causes the temperatures to rise to a certain level during the 1930’s, then why shouldn’t we assume Mother Nature is causing the similar warming from the 1970’s to 1998.
There’s only one reason: The bogus, bastardized Hockey Stick charts.
The Hockey Stick charts were created to erase the visual significance of the 1930’s, because they were just as warm as today. The same temperature level, not just the same magnitude. Hansen showed 1934 as being 0.5C warmer than 1998, in the United States.
If the Climategate conspirators had let this stand, then it would be obvious that we are not experiencing unprecedented warming today because today is no warmer, temperature-wise than it was in the 1930’s.
So the Climategate cheaters created an entirely new temperatue profile out of thin air. A profile that makes current-day temperatures look a lot warmer than past temperatures, so they can claim we are experiencing unprecedented warming and it must be caued by CO2, because, according to how the Hockey Stick chart looks, the temperatures of today ae much higher temperature-wise than in the past. This is the Big Lie.
Here’s a comparions of the Hansen 1999 US surface temperature chart and a bogus, bastardized Hockey Stick chart.
http://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/briefs/hansen_07/
The Hansen 1999 chart on the left represents the true temperature profile of the globe. It shows that the 1930’s were as warm as today with practically the same high temperatures, within a couple of tenths of a degree of each other.
The Hansen 1999 chart shows no unprecedented warming. Mother Nature caused the temperatues to rise in the 1930’s, and Mother Nature is causing the current similar temperature levels.
The bogus, bastardized modern-era Hockey Stick chart on the right is the Big Lie. As you can see the Climategate Charlatans took the Hansen 1999 chart and in effect removed the warming of the 1930’s so as to make the temperatures on the Hockey Stick chart appear to be climbing steadily year after year, and shows the current date to be at unprecedented levels of warming. It’s all a big lie.
The Hansen 1999 chart profile is very similar to other unmodified temperature charts from around the world, showing the 1930’s to be as warm as today, and debunking the unprecedented warming claim.
No unmodified temperature charts resemble the bogus, bastardized Hockey Stick charts.
The Hockey Stick charts are science fiction meant to make it appear that the world is experiencing unprecedented warming. The unprecedented warming occurs only in the computer models, not in reality.
The Hockey Stick chart is the only “evidence” the alarmists have. They dreamed this up to support their CAGW speculations. They did a good job of fooling people but now they are running into trouble because the temperatures are not cooperating with their CAGW warnings.
And it’s ironic that although the Climategate Charlatans managed to make the Hockey Stick chart erase the visual image of the 1930’s being as warm as today, they couldn’t erase the fact that both periods, 1910 to 1940, and 1970’s to 1998 warmed at almost the exact same rate.
Phil Jones admitted as much but he doesn’t think that is a problem as long as people continue to view the Hockey Stick chart as real. So what if the warming was equal in both periods, just look at the Hockey Stick chart and see how much higher 2019 is than the 1930’s, Phil says.
Except the Hockey Stick Chart and its creators are lying to everyone who views it. There is no unprecedented warming today.
Show me a ‘scientist’ who believes in consensus views of unproven scientific theories and I’ll show you a politician.
Al Gore?
(Maybe not. I don’t think he actually believes it. He just profits from it.)
“I’m happy to accept anthropogenic CO2 is likely a contributing factor, but forgive me Brian, if I don’t find your casual dismissal of non-anthropogenic forcings entirely convincing.”
There’s an apples/oranges dynamic going on here. Brian Brettschneider is illogically presuming that the warming observed in modern times must have been “forced” by a change in energy input to the Earth, whether from CO2, solar output variations, cosmic rays, etc. and saying that of all these, only CO2 could plausibly explain the warming. But he is not considering that the Earth’s climate system itself could exhibit very long term up-and-down trends in temperatures regardless of any change in forcing. The Little Ice Age and Medieval Warm Period, for example, may have been forced by nothing – merely resulting from inherent changes in the Earth’s climate system itself.
So Brian Brettschneider’s dismissal of non-anthropogenic “forcings” may be entirely reasonable, yet still be insufficient to rationally attribute recent warming to anthropogenic “forcings.”
Of course, there are plenty of us guys here at WUWT who will reply to your piece, Eric – but will Brian Brettschneider?? You have written a decent, serious, scientific article, directly addressed to him. I expect he will read it -and he will probably also read our many comments to it. So I will ask him straight here, “Will you, Brian Brettschneider, have the decency to give Eric a written response to his article, defending your scientific viewpoints??”
Was secretly hoping for an actual scientific confirmation of the “climate change is caused by CO2” meme but then he appealed to “consensus”. That tired, old worn-out shoe.