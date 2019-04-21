Cooling Down the Hysteria About Global Warming

Guest essay by Rich Enthoven
Recently, NASA released its annual report on global temperatures and reported that 2018 was the fourth hottest year on record, surpassed only by three recent years. This claim was accompanied by dire predictions of climate change and for immediate action to dramatically curtail CO2 emissions around the globe. Like every concerned citizen read this report with interest. I also read it as an informed and trained climate analyst – and I can tell that there are some serious problems with the report and its conclusions.
For starters, I can assure my readers that I am not a climate change “denier.” No one doubts the climate changed when it experienced the Ice Age that ended 12,000 years ago. I have read enough scientific literature to believe the well documented view that the planet experienced the Medieval Warm Period (950 – 1250 AD) and Little Ice Age (1550 – 1850 AD) when global temperatures changed materially. I have also read enough scientific literature to understand that solar and ocean cycles affect global climate.
NASA is now reporting significant changes to the global temperature. According to NASA (and others) the entire globe experienced a persistent warming trend in the early part of the 20th century (1911 – 1940). Then, this trend reversed, and the globe cooled until the 1970’s.[1] Now, NASA is reporting that the global temperature increased .31° C in the last 10 years and that this trend is different than the .31° C increase NASA reports for the 1930’s[2]. But, a closer look at the data and methods used by NASA should make any reader skeptical of their results.
Land Temperatures
It turns out, that over long periods of time it is actually quite difficult to measure temperature changes from climate consistently. The problems arise from changes in measurement technology (mercury bulbs then, semiconductors now) and changes in the sites surrounding the measurement locations. A good way to think about this problem is to consider Dallas Love Field Airport where average temperatures have been reported monthly since 1940. During that time Love Field transformed from a tiny airport near a small city[3] – to large urban airport with 200 daily flights. These changes have generated massive heat at the airport. It is no wonder that the reported temperatures at Love Field have trended up by approximately 2.9 ° F since 1940. [4]
But, when we look at the temperatures in Centerville, TX – much less affected by land use changes – we see the opposite trend. The average reported temperature in Centerville has been on a declining trend and now averages (on trend) .3 °F less than it was in 1940.[5]
As a result of this urban heat effect, scientists around the world have been identifying (or constructing) ‘pristine’ weather monitoring stations to get a clearer look at temperature changes. These stations are located in areas where urban development has not occurred and is not expected. These locations do not show any meaningful change in reported land temperatures. The best data comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) which set up 114 rural temperature monitoring stations in the US in 2002 (USCRN). When we look at these, we see no persistent increase in US temperatures.[6] In fact, 2018 was .3°F colder than the first two years measured. February and March 2019 combined to be the coldest two-month period (temperature anomaly) ever recorded by the USCRN.
MONTHLY TEMPERATURE CHANGES AT USCRN STATIONS
And it is not just the US rural temperatures that are stable – all around the globe, temperature growth is eliminated once land use changes are eliminated. Shown below are temperature graphs from rural areas in Netherlands, Ireland, Chile, Antarctica, Japan[7], and China[8].
Further calling into question the global land temperature data used by NASA are climate scientists themselves. Seventeen leading climate scientists (including scientists at NOAA) recently co-authored a paper calling for a new network of global weather stations in which they lamented the “imperfect measurements and ubiquitous changes in measurement networks and techniques.”[9]
Even these efforts to measure temperature change may not be enough – even the ‘pristine’ USCRN temperature measurement locations continue to biased towards warmer temperatures from land use changes. For example, a parking area and road was built next to the USCRN weather station[10] at the University of Rhode Island leading to a .34 ° C increase in measured temperatures at that location.[11][12]
Ocean and Satellite Temperature Measurement
The NASA global temperature estimate also relies heavily on estimates of temperatures in the ocean and air above it. Ocean temperatures have been measured over the years with highly inconsistent methods (buckets off ships; water flowing through ship engine rooms; buoys; and lately, satellites). In addition to technology changes, there are short term annual ocean cycles such as the well-publicized El Nino/La Nina and long term (multi decade) cycles such as the Pacific (and Atlantic) Decadal Oscillations which affect ocean temperatures at many depths over decades. A recent report out of UC San Diego described the problem “Determining changes in the average temperature of the entire world’s ocean has proven to be a nearly impossible task due to the distribution of different water masses.”[13]
Respected climate scientists are tackling the ocean measurement challenge and come up with results very different than the NASA report. Satellite measurements from University of Alabama show atmosphere temperatures over the ocean increasing since 1980 (end of the last cooling period per NASA) but only at .13 ° C per decade.[14] Both major satellite measurement groups report temperatures are lower now than they were in 1998, although by different amounts.[15] Harvard University oceanographer Carl Wunsch estimated the average temperature of the ocean grew by .02 degrees during 1994 – 2013.[16] Scripps Institute of Oceanography recently estimated the ocean temperature growth at .1 ° C total over the last 50 years. The science and history of measuring ocean temperatures is far from ‘settled’ and there are plenty of credible estimates that ocean temperatures are not changing rapidly or at anywhere near the rate that NASA is estimating.
Back to the NASA Temperature Estimate
To come up with their global temperature assessments, NASA faces all these problems and more. For starters, there is very little reliable global scale land data before 1940, and there are still shortages of reliable data in many parts of the world. (Africa, Middle East). Most of the historical data has been affected by land use changes and measurement technology changes. As they have tried to deal with these problems, NASA has dramatically changed the locations and methods that they use to assess temperatures over the last several decades.[17] Some observers question whether the new locations and technologies have the same pattern as the old ones would have had.
Not only have they adjusted the locations they take land measurements from, NASA adjusts the data that goes into their estimates[18]. Here are examples from the NASA website for Darwin Airport, Australia and Reykjavik, Iceland that show the liberal data changes adopted by NASA.[19]
Readers should note several problematic elements of these graphs:
1) The unadjusted data does not indicate warming at these locations over the last 80 years.
2) The unadjusted data is shown in such a faint outline that its hard to see. Why would NASA present it this way?
3) As NASA changed each data set, they made the past appear cooler – the “adjusted, cleaned” data is cooler than the “unadjusted” data – and the “homogenized” data is cooler still. A cooler past allows NASA to claim current temperatures are dramatically higher.
The NASA has “adjusted, cleaned, and homogenized” the data from these locations along with thousands of others to make up the data set that NASA uses. They then add data from satellites and use data grid methodology to come up with a final temperature change result.
Needless to say, the NASA changes have been the subject of considerable debate – within the climate scientist community, the climate “skeptic” community, and even NASA itself.[20] The “unadjusted” raw data has been adjusted meaningfully over the years as NASA recalculates.[21] The satellite measurements are very controversial according Zeke Hausfather, climate researcher at Berkley Earth – “If you don’t like adjustments, you really shouldn’t use the satellite record.”[22] A major problem is that the average adjustments between raw and final data average strongly in one direction – the adjustments tend to cool the past – which makes the present temperatures seem warmer by comparison.[23] NASA itself is apparently unhappy with their current formulas and plans to release version four of their “adjustments” soon.[24]
Other Indicators of Global Temperatures
The debate about the temperatures adjustments and estimates used by NASA can quickly get in to mathematical manipulations that are well beyond the level of this article. Scientists are arguing about changes in the global temperature that are on the order of one percent of one degree centigrade. Fortunately, we can look at a variety of other climate indicators in an effort to verify whether temperatures are changing. According to the theory endorsed by NASA, humans have been increasing carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere for more than 70 years[25] – and this increased CO2 has led to demonstrably higher global temperatures which affect major aspects of global climate.
Fortunately for the planet, there is no evidence of change in large scale climate indicators that should be changing with the temperature. Here are some notable examples:
· US Land Temperatures: In 1986, James Hansen testified to congress that rising CO2 levels would cause US temperatures to rise by three to four degrees by 2020. [26] This prediction was spectacularly wrong – US land temperatures have moved at most a fraction of that amount since 1986.[27]
· Sea Level Rise: NASA (and later Al Gore) have made it clear that a warmer planet would cause ice to melt and the seas to expand – rising by up to four feet in 2050[28]. An accelerating trend in sea levels would potentially inundate lower elevation cities. But, NOAA data makes it clear that there is no change in the rate of sea level increase since measurements began.[29] If the warming globe would accelerate sea level changes, and we don’t see acceleration – it seems reasonable to suggest the globe isn’t warming.
· Hurricanes and Other Adverse Weather Events: By the early 2000s climate scientists told us to expect an increase in hurricanes due to higher temperatures in the ocean. Instead, the US experienced a major hurricane drought from 2006 – 2016.[30] In fact, global hurricanes/typhoon activity have shown no up trend in frequency or severity for the last fifty years.[31] The IPCC also reported in 2013 that there was no change in frequency of other adverse events such as droughts, floods, and tornados.
· Glaciers: Observers often become concerned as they see glaciers melting and blame it on global warming. It is certainly true that on average glaciers in the northern hemisphere have been retreating lately. But, glaciers have been retreating since the end of the Little Ice Age (1850) and numerous studies point out that many glaciers were actually melting faster during early 1900’s than they are today.[32] Glacier Bay in Alaska is a good example of the long term melting trend.
· Snowfall: In 2001, the scientists at IPCC (worlds global authority on climate change) said that rising global temperatures would result in a reduction in snowfall and even the end of skiing industry.[33] However, according to both NOAA and Rutgers University, snowfall has been trending up across the northern hemisphere since 1970. If less snow is expected from higher temperatures – is more snow an indicator of lower temperatures?[34]
These are large scale indicators that should not be subject to much measurement debate. They are not subject to “adjustments.” They all tell me that the NASA report is hopelessly biased in favor of reporting a temperature increase that is not happening.
Motivation for NASA to Report Higher Temperatures
Why would NASA come up with results so different from those of other climate observations? Consider the history of the NASA global temperature estimates. In 1986, James Hansen broadly publicized his global warming theory in testimony before the US Senate. For the next 27 years, Mr. Hansen was the chief scientist at NASA in charge of preparing and presenting those estimates. Is it unreasonable to suggest that the “adjustments” and formulas he used after his Senate testimony were biased with an effort to make his predictions turn out to be correct? How much of the NASA estimate is a simple self-fulfilling prophesy?
It’s not just NASA that is subject to significant pressure which likely introduces bias into their results. Climate scientists may be in the same position as those in other fields (i.e. nutrition, pharmaceuticals, psychology) where the desire to produce a pre-selected result influences the inputs, methods, and findings of their science. Alarming results (“hottest ever!” “disaster predicted” “urgent action needed”) all generate headlines; speaking engagements; trips to climate conferences (IPCC); and additional funding for more research. When scientists find opposite results (“nothing is really changing” “it’s just weather” “random events as usual”) they get no publicity; no funding; and instead are attacked (“pro big oil” “anti-environment” or worst of all, a “climate change denier.”)[35] There are indeed thousands of scientific papers that are at odds with NASA, but they don’t get nearly the media coverage and they are not included in NASA’s estimates.
Summary
It is time for a much more open and fair reporting and debate about global temperatures and climate change. Every time an adverse weather event occurs, we have news media blaming it on climate change that isn’t happening. We now have people marching in the streets over a non-existent crisis. All around the globe, trillions of dollars are being spent to avert a perceived global temperature crisis that is not happening. These energies and funds could be spent on far better uses to protect our environment, educate our people, and actually help the planet. We could be spending money on keeping toxins out of our ecosystems; keeping our oceans clean and healthy; improving sustainable farming techniques; expanding and protecting our natural habitats. Its time to take real action to protect and improve our planet – and stop the misplaced worry about climate change.
Well said but nothing new.
You can’t cure mass stupidity and in recent decades the decline in intellectual rigour in education has accelerated in the western democracies .
The truly frightening aspect of your point is that it is not by accident but by design.
So we are left with only one REAL question. Why? When, by all accounts, intellectual rigour should be advancing by leaps and bounds, yet we are taking Orwellian steps backwards in societies collective understanding and ability to reason.
Great compilation of facts. The USCRN data clearly shows that global temps do not mean that land temps are affected by “global warming”. Global warming is a matter of the oceans retaining more energy/heat than on average, but that does not mean that mankind is affected in any negative fashion by the oceans being warmer. The truth of the matter is that mankind benefits greatly from the warmer night temps which are a consequence of warmer oceans, as does all plant life.
I grew up reading and re-reading Carl Sagan books. I learned to be skeptical from him. If he were alive today, with the censorship, personal attacks, lack of debate and almost absolute hate directed at anyone with opposing views. He must be spinning in his grave at how science has gone down hill since his death. And he was a AGW believer.
This is a very comprehensive article and I thank you for posting this here Rich Enthoven.
I like your piece on Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska which I have visited and have also used it to demonstrate that a great deal of glacier ice melted and retreated before the early 1900’s.
The biggest problem that we climate realists have is that the general public have the impression that scientists can be trusted and would never fiddle the numbers and drop temperatures in the past to accentuate the recent increase since 1980.
It is a good move that at last some scientists are realizing that the urban heat affect is contaminating temperature records ,and are trying to create a rural temperature series that I have always argued will show that the earths temperature has really been fairly stable in the last 120 years with some rises and falls all within the natural climate variability .
Yes, the public perception of scientists is that they swear an equivalent of the Hypocratic oath that ensures their integrity. They don’t . They are simply people trying to carve out a career, pay the mortgage, keep food on the table and bring up the kids. They have to follow the money and swim with the flow.
The bigger issue is not the paucity of data and information but the perpetual propaganda, for want of a better word, from the media.
The BBC and Netflix with David Attenborough films with questionable explanations through to fiction like “Madam Secretary” having storylines that have coral islands being drowned due to extreme weather events through to the activities of Extinction Rebellion being published on YouTube. Then there’s YouTube and Google changing their algorithms to boost AGW related content whilst minimising any contrary content. Wikipedia is doing similar.
The author states:
His rationale for this [2] is given as:
You’d expect “an informed and trained climate analyst” to know that this is *not* how you calculate the temperature change between 2 points in a time series. All that does is subtract one number from another without taking any account of what happened in between.
Estimation of change in a temperature time series is usually calculated using ‘least squares’ regression. It’s easy to do this using a spreadsheet, such as the ‘=linest()’ function in Excel. Just enter the data for the period in question between the brackets and multiply by the number of data points (in this case 132 months for each period, as the 2 periods cited by the author amount to 11 full years each, not a decade as stated).
For 11-year period Jan 1929 – Dec 1939 the full warming in GISS as calculated by linear regression was +0.24C (0.22C per year). For the 11-year period Jan 2008 – Dec 2018 the warming in GISS calculated using the same method was +0.42C (0.38C per year). Substantially different in each case from the +0.31C change the author attributes to both periods.
If you don’t have a spreadsheet program (or can’t be bothered to check for yourself) you can easily verify the figures quoted using the WfTs raw data page for both periods: http://www.woodfortrees.org/data/gistemp/from:1929/to:1939.93/trend/plot/gistemp/from:2008/to:2018.93/trend
You can spin your numbers all you want. The graphs above show that land temp changes prove that global warming has not affected temps across the continents, with the slight exception of warmer night time temps.
There has been much discussion of the early twentieth century warming. WUWT has an excellent article from 2016.
From that article, here’s a quote from Dr. Phil Jones of climategate fame:
That’s interesting because Dr. Jones is usually painted as one of the alarmists.
Sloppy at best, but his main point still stands considering UHI effects.
“2) The unadjusted data is shown in such a faint outline that its hard to see. Why would NASA present it this way?”
A good example of the superficiality of this essay. So the tired old cherrypicks of Reykjavik and Darwin are trotted out for the umpteenth time. But someone who was really “an informed and trained climate analyst”, would know the answer to that question. It is an active plot, and NASA gives you the option on the legend to show what you want to appear. Whoever captured that image chose only the adjusted dataset. If you click on the unadjusted data, that too shows up in bolder color, as here.
Nick why do they have an adjusted data set?
They need to lower the past to raise the future.
Climate scientists want people to know how much they have warmed by.
But they don’t want people to know what real absolute temperature they live at.
Why would that be?
Real absolute temperatures are more fundamental than temperature anomalies.
Climate scientists have to use real absolute temperatures, to calculate temperature anomalies.
But the real absolute temperatures are never shown to the public.
Why would that be?
Could it be, that real absolute temperatures make global warming look less catastrophic?
Will many people discover that they actually live in cold countries? And that global warming might make their country nicer?
That couldn’t possibly be true, could it?
There is only one way to find out. Read the 3rd part of my series of articles on RATS – Real Absolute Temperatures
This article shows real absolute temperatures for the Northern Hemisphere Summer (the real “hot” places), and the Southern Hemisphere Winter.
https://agree-to-disagree.com/rats-north-summer-south-winter
“But the real absolute temperatures are never shown to the public.”
Complete nonsense. This very article shows absolute temperatures for Darwin and Reykjavik, courtesy of GISS.
“These stations are located in areas where urban development has not occurred and is not expected. These locations do not show any meaningful change in reported land temperatures. The best data comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) which set up 114 rural temperature monitoring stations in the US in 2002 (USCRN). When we look at these”
In fact, if you look at the nClimDiv dataset on the same plot over those 13 years, you will see virtually no difference. But the nClimDiv is just the aggregate of all ConUS readings, airports, cities, the lot.
When we get the weather forecasts each evening, why do the forecasters usually say in conclusion that temperatures in rural areas could be 2 or 3 degrees Celsius colder than the main temperatures shown on the map?
Could it be they are showing the UHI temperatures in the main forecast?
“In 1986, James Hansen testified to congress that rising CO2 levels would cause US temperatures to rise by three to four degrees by 2020.”
No, he didn’t. The testimony is here. On p 20, responding to Sen Chaffee, he said
“In the region of the United States, the warming, 30 years from now, is about 1.5°C, which is about 3°F”
At that point, he was being queried about his scenario A. In his written tstimony, he shows a considerably lower increase expected for scenario B.
“In the region of the United States, the warming, 30 years from now, is about 1.5°C, which is about 3°F”
At that point, he was being queried about his scenario A. In his written tstimony, he shows a considerably lower increase expected for scenario B.
What is the point Nick, about 1.5°C, which is about 3°F”
or better written a “considerably lower increase expected”. With models on supercomputers to the 5th decimal.
“… 2018 was the fourth hottest year on record, surpassed only by three recent years.”
Now that can’t be right. It seems to be saying that 2015 was the hottest year on record and that temperatures have been falling ever since. But if 2015 was the hottest year on record then temperatures before that must have been climbing from some lower values. Now, how far back you have to go to get a temperature lower than that of 2018 depends on how you measure it but say it climbed as rapidly as it has since been falling:.In that case the temperature in 2012 would have equaled the temperature in 2018. That would make 2018 the seventh hottest temperature on record or even maybe the eighth. But that doesn’t sound as good as calling it the fourth hottest year on record. Calling it the eighth hottest temperature on record sounds rather ho-hum in comparison.
The gold standard of temperature is supposed to be satellite data this shows warming – is it wrong?:
http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_March_2019_v6.jpg