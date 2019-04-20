Financial Times: Creating Commuter Misery Will Build Support for Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the Financial Times, you build people’s support for your cause by adding to the misery of their work commute.
Climate change protesters are telling us the deadly truth
Extinction Rebellion challenges decades of belief that pessimism backfires
Camilla Cavendish
APRIL 19, 2019
The furious reaction to this week’s climate change demonstrations in Amsterdam, Paris and other cities is in marked contrast to what I’ve observed on the streets of central London this week. “Sorry for the inconvenience” said the young bearded men at Marble Arch, where protesters closed the junction. Further south, one chauffeur-driven executive leaned out of his stationary car window to tell cameras that “climate change matters”.
Attempts to portray this movement as a bunch of angry, self-indulgent hippies don’t capture the reality. I met grandmothers who have never marched before, and commuters who decided to join in. On Oxford Street, one placard summed up the mood of regretful determination. “I apologise” it read “but I don’t know what else to do”. That echoes what many of us feel, as we watch our societies distract themselves with everything except the looming climate emergency.
But if this movement can continue to capture the headlines, it might achieve the sustained change that we need. Government action will follow when voters become sufficiently worried. People feel deeply about the natural world, but the silence on the creeping threats to our planet has been extraordinary. Few people are even aware that we are living through a mass extinction of species.
The green movement lost years of progress when it went red. In campaigning for things like social housing, world government and the minimum wage, it blurred its message and alienated much of its potential audience. It also enabled successive US presidents to claim that climate change was a pinko conspiracy. When the old movement campaigned against clean nuclear power, it made green prophets like James Lovelock despair.
…Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/6b044d08-61cb-11e9-9300-0becfc937c37
I used to be a London commuter. I can’t help thinking there is a massive disconnect between the feckless dilettantes and climate obsessives who seem to have the leisure time to join weekday climate protests, and ordinary people commuting to work to pay their bills.
Trying to get to work in cities like London is often a thoroughly miserable experience.
Tube strikes, gridlocked traffic, terrorist attacks, the constant risk of being assaulted or mugged, endless maintenance overruns, being squished like a sardine on the Jubilee line or other busy metro lines, paying exorbitant first class prices just to get a seat, melting in Summer, freezing in Winter, worrying about when you will get home to your family and kids, hoping nobody has vandalised your car sitting in an open, unsecured parking lot near a graffiti covered station.
Your baby just missed their goodnight kiss from dad, again.
The last thing most people in these circumstances wants is a group of climate hippies saying “sorry” while deliberately inflicting even more misery on their daily commute.
I somehow doubt this effort to mess up everyone’s day will translate into significantly greater support for climate action.
18 thoughts on “Financial Times: Creating Commuter Misery Will Build Support for Climate Action”
OK… so resources will be rationed in the future under a New Green Deal. Who do you think will be forced to go without? Rich people or poor people?
The rich will totally agree to give lots of resources to the poor, because they love us so much.
Venezuela is the example of idealist dreams faltering on the reality that power corrupts.
What a ding-a-ling!
And what do families do when they are sick of urban traffic, bureaucratic locked commutes and impolite city goers?
They’ll head to the country and seaside for rest, recuperation and vacations!
Guess what! These same folks will feel the normal country air, seaside breezes and they’ll note that wildlife is flourishing and the seas are barely rising.
Sure, Financial Times, make commuters suffer so they’ll be glad to escape urban drudgery. Instead of thirty years of failed CAGW alarmism it will quickly become forty years of failed CAGW alarmism.
Ho hum! Tell another sad tale, camilla the despondent…
This piece of insane bullsh*t speaks for itself. Political climate hustlers speak for themselves. It sure doesn’t speak for US for the people and neither do they.
Jerry Brown used this tactic through FOUR terms of office. He strategically refused to fund Freeway (Cal Trans) repair and maintenance. He literally sued to stop every freeway expansion … taking taxpayer funds to pay eco-Lawyers to stop any and all accommodation for the automobile. Jerry HATES cars, and HATES your suburban commuter lifestyle. Jerry hates your comfort. Jerry HATES your “ignorance” and “selfishness”. Jerry HATES your “American entitlement”. But the CA voters put him into office 4x … and now sent some smarmy, greased-back, version of Jerry into office. Another DANGEROUS eco-Marxist who is fueling caravan after caravan of 3rd worlders journeys to CA. The Marxist eco leftists aren’t even hiding their disdain of every one of us. They’re waving it in your face. They will surely be SHOCKED when their docile sheeplike followers finally get fed up. They have not considered the fury of the people they scorn.
You can tell that even journalists have no respect for journalists when they don’t have the knowledge or self respect to seriously question what a bunch of angry, self-indulgent hippies tell them on a London street.
At least they acknowledged the CAWG faithful are commie reds. “The green movement lost years of progress when it went red.” Although they’re still in denial because, well, watermelons. The CAWG faithful are still green on the outside and red on the inside.
The brown movement is being perfected on the streets in places like San Francisco.
The new age aristocrats have little appreciation for the fact that this type of approach has been tried multiple times in the past and it always backfires.
The more reasonable alarmists take an ordinary weather event and, because they can’t get away with blaming it on climate change, say “we can expect more of this”.
Folks, if you buy into CAGW and accept its prescription, you can expect much more of the kind of misery that these demonstrators have just inflicted on you. With unreliable renewable energy you can expect many more delays in your daily commute.
If you don’t want even more misery on your daily commute, shut down the CAGW scam. Call or write your MP.
It is a bit hard to understand how making people more uncomfortable than they already are, in the name of a movement designed to make their lives even MORE miserable – ie no money to buy things – is going to get them on your side. Wishful thinking. THINKING something is a good thing to do doesn’t make it REALLY a good thing to do.
Thinking it is a good idea to release everyone from prisons because we feel sorry for them doesn’t make actually releasing everyone a good thing to do!
I wonder why that could be. [/sarc]
“… one chauffeur-driven executive leaned out of his stationary car window to tell cameras that “climate change matters”.
Sadly, poor Miss Cavendish doesn’t get the irony of that otherwise she wouldn’t have included it.
I’ll worry about Climate Change when I see real sacrifices from those who consider themselves the “elites” of government and business.
-Selling those vacation chalets in Aspen or Switzerland.
-The Global growth of private jet travel collapses.
-The mega-yacht industry collapses.
-Beverly Hills and Malibu mansions get bulldozed to make way for subsidized housing.
-The rich liberals stop moving to hurricane-prone Florida, and stay in New York and Connecticut and keep “paying their fair share.”
Until those things become reality, Climate Change is a non-problem for the little people, like me as well.
Fossil fuels have produced enough wealth and given the average person enough leisure time so that they can spend that time protesting fossil fuels.
I have long suspected that these green extremists would one day resort to terrorism. The current wave of lawbreaking takes them one step closer.
They’re antidevelopment anticapitalists, a ‘fifth column’, and I welcome their doing their thing more openly. Normal folks will soon see them for the enemies they are.
All a bunch of crap. Going forward we need fossil fuels and the only alternative is to do without energy. People won’t agree to step back in time and living standard to accommodate a theory. Just watch. I think we’re wasting our time trying to convince them otherwise. Experience will be the only cure.
If you are so concerned go find a chart showing nearby temperatures from Global Historical Climatology Network for the past 125 years. You’ll see there has been NO warming at all. The climate scientists altered the data: