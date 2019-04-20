An End… and a New Direction

Guest Editorial: Dr. Tim Ball
I thought about making this my last article on climate for this or any other website except my own. I planned the action some time ago, but it was the recent headline in the Telegraph that triggered this penultimate move. It said, “Climate change is a risk investors can’t ignore: Black Rock latest to sound the alarm on environment.”
Climate change is not a risk factor. Current climate and climate changes are normal and well within the pattern of change over history, certainly the last 10,000 years. The world believes otherwise, despite efforts by me and others to make the correct information available.
This means that after 50 years (1968-2019) of trying to educate the public about the weather, global warming, and climate change I achieved little or no change in understanding, attitude, or most importantly, policy on the world stage. My attempts to counter the massive deception that began as human-caused global warming (AGW) and later shifted to human-caused climate change, fell short. The deception is now what people accept, although they don’t necessarily believe. Because of that it is now the underlying reason for all policy on energy and environment that are the mainstay of these business-world views, indeed all views.
The only risk is not climate, but the one that governments created by the pseudoscience of climate science. All elements of society from energy to the environment and from industry to business and daily living are based on completely unnecessary and expensive limitations. The sad irony is that the climate change risk the investors face is a shift to colder weather when all governments are warning them to prepare for warmer conditions. This false basis for society thinking and planning is so pervasive that it is unlikely to change.
I am frustrated by the success of the deception, but I am angry about the waste of time, money, and opportunities lost. I think about the trillions wasted on a non-existent problem while real problems go wanting. For example, it is likely that enough money was wasted to provide clean water and adequate sewage for the entire world.
Apart from my overall failure, there was one failure restricted to the skeptics that might create different results. Skeptics are people who recognized the false science used to create the threat of human-caused global warming. It’s a group that slowly grew in numbers over the years but achieved little impact in the wider community. A major reason is the division of that community into approximately 15% who are competent and comfortable in science and 85% who are not. While I achieved some recognition in this group of skeptics, I failed to convince them that the wider public would never understand climatology. Worse, I failed to convince them that even if they could identify all the bad science, manipulation of data, creation of false and misleading reports, and deliberate exaggeration of stories to amplify fear that they wanted, it would do little to spread the truth and correct the story. I failed to convince the skeptics that without explanation of the MOTIVE, people would not listen to their critiques and warnings.
Recently, I received the charge through my web site that I was just “another conspiracy theorist.” Other attempts to marginalize included the term global warming skeptic or climate change denier. These were effectively what I call collective ad hominems, but the fall back dismissal was usually that you are a ‘conspiracy theorist.’
It is encouraging that a recent article appeared on the WUWT website that proposes a motive for the misuse of climate.
But the Left seeks far more. In fact, its goal is nothing less than total control of every aspect of human life, which we call “totalitarianism”, justified by fear of climate change.
The types of commentary that article will engender are predictable. They will indicate why people have not considered motive in the discussion to date. It is a classic Catch 22 you must provide a motive and marginalized or don’t provide one and get no traction with the wider public. It is critical to remember that you are asking people to believe that a small group of people managed to deceive the world into believing that a trace gas (0.04% of the total atmosphere) was changing the entire climate because of humans. In addition, that group convinced many others to participate in the deception. The public view is that deceiving so many is just not possible. The trouble is it was possible. To paraphrase Lincoln, they effectively fooled most of the people and marginalized the few not fooled.
After 50 years of combating hysteria over climate change, it is time to take a new direction. I say a new direction because the last 50 years attempted to educate the people to the lie that is human-caused global warming and effectively changed nothing. It especially did not change the unnecessary, ineffective, and massively expensive energy and environment policies that control everything in the world. When I see a car advertisement identifying its low CO2 output as a major selling feature, I know how badly I lost. Millions of more people now believe in AGW than when I began. Now, most governments believe and act on the AGW belief compared to the few when I started.
The first 10 years of the 50 involved dealing with the threats about the end of the world due to global cooling. The last 40 years dealt with the same threats about warming. In recent years, I used the quote from Lowell Ponte’s 1976 book The Cooling to illustrate how similar they were.
It is cold fact: the global cooling presents humankind with the most important social, political, and adaptive challenge we have had to deal with for ten thousand years. Your stake in the decisions we make concerning it is of ultimate importance; the survival of ourselves, our children, our species.
Change the seventh-word “cooling” to warming, and it applies to the entire 50 years. What happens going forward? What are governments preparing for? Is it appropriate? Are we victims of the adage that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing? Will governments prove once again that they always make a situation worse?
In the 1970s I knew that the cooling trend would end because it fit the overall pattern. This included the longer-term emergence from the nadir of the Little Ice Age circa 1680 and shorter cycles since. The world warmed from 1900 to 1940, cooled from 1940 to 1980, warmed from 1980 to 1998 and has cooled slightly from 1998 to the present.
Fortunately, the idiots we call leaders did nothing about the climate when cooling was the trend in the 1970s. Unfortunately, after the 1980s they began to succumb to the lies, misrepresentations, and pressure of the eco-bullies; those who used the environment and later climate for a political agenda. We needed the paradigm shift to environmentalism because it doesn’t make sense to soil our own nest. However, as with all such shifts, a few seized it for the power and financial rewards it provided. They were able to obtain power up to the UN General Assembly. They introduced the full environment and climate change plans at the Earth Summit conference in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 as Agenda 21.
The movement appeared to falter at the international level when even Greenpeace announced that Rio +20 was a failure. This was not a falter but exactly as Maurice Strong and the proponents of Agenda 21 planned. The entire objective of Agenda 21 is firmly ensconced in all societies through the municipal level of government.
The climate plan that isolated and demonized CO2 through the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was designed and implemented at the national level through every weather office in nations throughout the world. This puts the idea and control of those countries almost completely in the hands of the deep state and beyond the control of international and national politicians. They then promote the concepts of the environmental and climate plans through the Climate Action Plan imposed at the Municipal level. This puts the original plan of thinking globally and acting locally into practice at the lowest political level. A conference in San Francisco in July 2018 explains the objective.
California Governor Jerry Brown has announced that a Global Climate Action summit will be held in San Francisco in September 2018, in a challenge to President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
Nearly 200 nations have signed the 2015 agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are widely thought to be responsible for rising temperatures, and Brown is one of a number of local and regional leaders working to build coalitions without Trump.
Here is what one mayor wrote about what occurred in San Francisco.
The Global Climate Action summit in San Francisco began on Wednesday. This year’s goal: “Take Ambition to the Next Level.”
What is that next level? As part of the We Are Still In, Mayors Climate Alliance, and other city climate-action efforts, many U.S cities are creating their first ever climate-action plans; others are rewriting theirs to meet more ambitious goals. The next level is ensuring that these multi-year plans integrate equity considerations or risk perpetuating an unjust life for millions of already marginalized Americans.
The original intention of the CO2 pseudoscience deception was purely political as this quote confirms. Note the word “equity.” It confirms quotes that were around before the deception reached the world stage. Former US Senator Timothy Wirth who went on to head the UN Climate Foundation said,
“We’ve got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing, in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.”
Former Canadian Environment Minister Christine Stewart said,
“No matter if the science is all phoney, there are collateral environmental benefits…. climate change [provides] the greatest chance to bring about justice and equality in the world.”
What those quotes really mean is that we must use the climate for total political and economic control. If people continue to buy the false science story so much the better. For example, on April 13, 2019, US Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren promised,
Besides an executive order barring new fossil fuel leases on public lands on shore and offshore, Warren said Monday that she would work toward boosting U.S. electricity generation from renewable sources offshore or on public lands.
This is planned despite the failure of such actions everywhere they are applied.
The climate deception and the climate debate are complete and, though they will continue, they are irrelevant. The Paris Climate Agreement is almost dead. At the 2018 meeting of the Green Climate Fund, the Director resigned.
Howard Bamsey, an Australian diplomat who served as the GCF’s executive director since January 2017, resigned after a “difficult” meeting in which no new projects were approved, according to a statement released after the gathering in Songdo, South Korea.
There are many charges and warnings of corruption and misuse of funds against GCF. The institutions associated with climate change at the international and national level are collapsing. It creates an illusion that the skeptics are winning. It distracts from the fact that the entire focus quietly shifted to the municipal level and is infiltrating through the world. Much of the funding for the San Francisco meeting came from the World Bank.
I agree with the author who claims the misuse of climate was originally a left-wing agenda for control. However, I think the idea is so attractive because it is under the cloak of ‘saving the planet’ that it fits the platform of all politicians. They all want control. The only difference is in the degree and method. Of course, the ultimate irony is that the massive cost of this anti-CO2 system is only possible because of the one thing it demonizes, fossil fuels.
As a result of this train of events, I decided to stop trying to educate people about the global deception that is AGW. It is a firmly established false fact. Most skeptics know this because many are stunned by the strong hostile reaction they get when they state their position publicly. In many cases, they become ostracized in their family. The challenge now is to help people understand the differences between deceptively derived policies, and what is the best, most adaptive, most profitable, and most rewarding strategy for survival of the individual, business, or industry. In this age of the big lie, survival and success strategy is more important and challenging than ever. I want to help people bridge the gap between the false world of government and the real world. I will not achieve that through explaining the corrupted science but providing a credible motive.
You are right Tim, many many people have asked me ‘Why would reputable scientists lie about the data? If what you claim is correct, why do they not see what you see? So the motive has to be adherence to Agenda 21 a la Maurice Strong. Not by everyone but by the ‘leaders’; there will be countless adherents that believe what they have been told and are genuinely frightened, and genuinely think we are the loonies; it is these footsoldiers we need to awaken; the cabal is beyond reach
The real loonies are becoming so obvious that even an elementary school child can see it.
https://nypost.com/2019/04/20/pint-sized-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-impersonator-cracks-up-the-internet/
Yes, thank you Doctor Ball, excellent. That’s how I feel. I like to think there is hope, and in that light the video at the link below starts with an excellent piece-to-camera, totally agreeable, by someone who has done some research to find what corporations are backing the 12 years to catastrophic climate drill – we see it in top gear at the moment at 3 big London climate rallies. This video notes how the rallies are extremely well oiled, while there are volunteers, there is money and power behind organizing, orchestrating. To do the same sort thing; protesting and activism in, say workers’ rights, it would be promptly shut down. The journo suggests the overriding plan is to channel superannuation (approaching 2 trillion in Australia) to the sustainable energy technological boom that they want to build to fight climate change. I have written about Trio Capital a USA owned corporation that stole $200 million of super money, over 3 years. They set it up for that purpose. A vehicle to siphon money out of super. The companies that these enterprising climate sustainable (whatever that is) projects hae superannuation invested to finance their heroic save the planet action, and they also take the profit and all sorts of other hedge fund, derivatives based deals, and they change the monetary laws to facilitate this. He then goes on to interview people These interviewees are well-meaning, well educated, but they are total believers, prepared to do anything to save the planet, including he suggests; giving up a large percentage of their super.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWISiJJUHpU&feature=share
Spot on. He gets it across better than I. He has hair, is younger and is an Englishman.
Excellent post Dr. Ball.
I could not agree more with your analysis; must admit I see no viable way out of this political hysteria.
As the AMO turns over, the hysteria will grow colder and colder. Eschatology has been a concept in the human race forever as near as I can figure. It is well to remember given that Easter is tomorrow that Paul ran around saying that the end would be within his lifetime. I am sure somebody before him said the same thing. Lots of people since him have said it. There was a real Y1K thing a thousand years ago for instance. Millerite sects are with us today too. mountain or not. Reality has never been a big runner with these people. Somebody someplace will invent a new cargo cult and history will repeat itself.
Trying to educate people about this topic is a losing proposition I am afraid. When 40% of college graduates on answer 2 or less questions correctly on the test on page 15 of https://www.salliemae.com/assets/about/who_we_are/Majoring-In-Money-Report-2019.pdf Trying to get them to think in adiabatic lapse rates is a enterprise in futility. Sadly, these people vote.
Tim I’m sorry but you are so wrong.
We have won.
Why is the Paris Agreement such a shambles? Because Macron can’t even convince his own people of its value.
Why have carbon trading schemes around the world failed? Because nations put self interest before climate “virtue”, and issued too many carbon credits to avoid electoral backlash.
Why did Trump win? Because millions of Americans don’t think climate change is the most important issue.
Why is even Germany pulling back from climate action? Because they no longer see the point.
Groups like Blackrock are happy to mouth the words, but how many of their executives avoid air travel and family holidays for the sake of the planet?
Why are state politicians pushing back against carbon pricing, even in Canada?
Its not the kind of victory we maybe hoped for, at least not yet, but maintaining the status quo, the utter and ongoing failure of climate politicians to engineer the kind of societal transformation they wanted, is well worth the effort.
We are not winning in Canada. We might yet win, but there is no guarantee. The media is onside and there is not a single political party that has taken the tact that CO2 is not an evil that must be reduced. It’s just ridiculous, especially considering Canada is the coldest country in the world.
Yes Eric, I believe you hit the nail on the head : We won! We are watching the last death-throes of all the idiocy now they are sending silly kids out to glue themselves to buildings. Very soon some little boy will appear shouting, “But the Emperor has nothing on!”. And I would not be surprised if it possibly will be the IPCC themselves – who will finally begin to moderate their stance just enough to begin a real awakening.
We cannot sat that in Canada until we defeat Trudeau and McKenna in the election this fall.
I think you’re right.
Most young people I know are climate skeptics. Despite being force fed the ‘Inconvenient Truth’ movie every year in school, they still reject it all. Amazing.
None of them have any interest in becoming environmentalists. It’s a generation that is walking away.
Modern environmentalism has done tremendous damage to the environmental movement.
Then who are these children and young people shutting down London etc?
Idiots.
Lol. “Its just a flesh wound. Come back, I’ll bite your legs off”
And with that, good knight to all.
“Most skeptics know this because many are stunned by the strong hostile reaction they get when they state their position publicly. In many cases, they become ostracized in their family. ”
Indeed.
A colleague went to an event where Christiana Figueres was presented with an award. I didn’t let him know what I thought about her or her role and policies until after the event. Afterwards he was shocked when I stated that I didn’t share his admiration for her.
Domestically, my dear wife simply can’t understand why I don’t agree with the CO2 = climate change thing. When I was taken to task for questioning the co-option of children such as Greta Thunberg into ‘the cause’, I asked if it was likely that Greta or I knew more about the subject. No answer.
Sometimes we have to tread carefully.
“Climate change/Global Warming’ is a risk that investors can’t ignore because it is driven by an obsessive group of Luddites that wish to destroy modern civilisation and democracy. Black Rock would be well advised to sound the alarm on environmental Ludditism.
Dr. Tim Ball please keep on posting, we need your ideas now as much as we ever did.
Of course you can’t educate people. Most people don’t want to be educated. They want to live the easiest lives possible. They want to enjoy good things and avoid difficulty. They know bad things can happen, sometimes to a lot of people all at once. They will believe a warning about bad things possibly happening. Ironically, they usually won’t take precautions to prevent/avoid/ameliorate the bad thing. They think emotionally, look for approval, and avoid reasoning. The older ones let much of the alarmism wash over; life is too busy to pay much attention. The young are too inexperienced to tell a lie from the truth. Unfortunately, they’re often still emotional infants, startled by every imagined threat. It’s always been that way (see the Bible book of Proverbs written 3 millennia ago) and always will be.
Dr Ball – Thank you for you past efforts and your new endeavor.
Don’t be a quitter.
Noble decision and your contribution to diminishing AGW hysteria will be missed. Thank you and I wish you well with the new direction of your efforts to enlighten.
Excellent post.
What is so sad is that AGW etc. Is a construct of European, North America and Australasia elites who are bent on destroying their countries and their economies. Russia, China, India and Japan will become the “powers” of the future leaving the progressives to freeze in the dark.
China and Russia seem to hold the lights at the end of the tunnel. Our descendants will find a wholly new world when they eventually emerge. It is ironic that for hope for humanity we may have to rely on nations who are presently regarded as our potential enemies.
Well, yes, sort of. The danger isn’t the climate per se. The danger is the governmental response to the perceived climate change risk. People talk about fossil fuels becoming stranded assets. That means the government would make it uneconomic to develop those assets.
Even the stranded asset argument isn’t very likely. link Fossil fuel consumption isn’t going to level off before the middle of the century. Even most of those who push CAGW realize that and admit it. Of course, when they do that they’re tacitly admitting that the twelve year (or whatever) deadline is bunk.
Dear Dr Ball
I will finish your post later. But right now I wanted to leave this comment.
I have devoted the last several years to searching and investigating and reading and attempting to understand just as much as I can about climate change. Your post have played a major part in helping me to understand what is and is not happening to global climate. I understand that you may feel as if your efforts have not changed enough minds but know that your efforts have assisted in bringing me to a more complete understanding of not just what we know but what we do not know regarding the behavior of the global climate. I learned late in life that I was not the slow dumb individual that I was told that I was. In fact I learned that my intelligence was greater than most MDs and PHD candidates. Your post have helped me to come to a much fuller understanding of the field of climate science. I share your frustration anytime I engage others on this topic. I just need you to understand that your efforts have made a significant difference in one mans understanding.
Please DO NOT quit the battle – the whole world needs you and many more like you.
Tim is correct. However I believe that 40 to 50 years ago people were more independent in their thinking and did not get taken in by every fake story. But as Tim said, the UN and the IPCC changed that by pretending to be experts in climate change. In addition the proliferation of high speed media meant that bad news travels faster. The media in their constant efforts to make money continue to push AGW and CAGW. It is hard to find a media person who questions it. And the politicians are the worst. Whether they actually believe AGW is still a question, but they accept the principle because it fits their agenda. Howard above asks why would scientists lie? Well n the USA universities it is big bucks.
A Manitoba Member of the Legislative Assembly told me one problem with the members is that almost none of them are educated in science so it is easy to accept statements such as “the science is settled”, “linked to”, “highly likely”, etc if it is coming from people in authority at Universities. You can check the web site of the Prairie Climate Centre in Manitoba if you want to see misleading information and exaggerated forecasts of the temperature for the rest of the century.
The only University scientists who will speak out are the ones near retirement. I pity the poor students in most universities who have to tow the line in any earth sciences in Manitoba and many other locations.
Well, you tend to get the result you pay for. For some forty years all the financial and professional incentives have been on the side of increasingly dire “scientific” findings. The results are just what should have been expected.
https://twitter.com/ATomalty/status/1119543366859890689
The one graph that proves that CO2 induced global warming doesn’t exist. I met Tim Ball when he came to Ottawa for a presentation on global warming. He is an honourable man that has been in an honourable fight against this biggest financial scam of all time.
“I decided to stop trying to educate people … I want to help people bridge the gap between the false world of government and the real world”. LOL. I think they are the same thing Dr Ball. The situation is certainly very depressing. As Charles Mackay observed back in 1841, in his book “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds”, people go mad in crowds, but tend to come to their senses individually.
I hope you will continue with your efforts. I have numerous “keepers’ from your material, which I can use when I am asked for advice by people who are having second thoughts about the veracity of the current climate change meme, and perhaps more urgently, when I am asked for help from parents who have a child who is so dispirited by this climate alarmism that they are becoming disengaged or even suicidal.
There are a large number of Greta Thunbergs out there, and most of them don’t get any help with what in my view is child abuse.
From the point of view of those trying to stem the tide of climate panic, Tim Ball stands as a giant in our midst, and I wish him progress with his new initiative. For me, I’d like to see more effort to find ways to help vulnerable people, not least children, who are victims of the scaremongering. So I was pleased to read your comment, Martin Clark, and learn that you are tackling this, and finding Tim Ball’s writings helpful for your efforts.
Read Orwell’s “Animal Farm” the pigs won.
Science runs in fads. You do what is right for you as you want to live your life. What other do is not relevant.
Don’t feel too bad Dr Tim.
After all, half the world believes in some sorts of religious dogma, and CAGW is just another one of these.
In time, CAGW will be “old hat” and supplanted by something else that will offer humanity “salvation” from a concocted threat that only ever existed in the minds of some cabal or other (just like CAGW)
Having said that, I did have a soft spot for the “72 virgins” proposition.
(that didn’t come out quite right, did it?)
“72 virgins”
was a miss-quote it should read … ‘A 72 yr old virgin’
The best course of action is to back and promote generation IV nuclear. It’s the only technology that can practically replace fossil fuels over time. There are no downsides to gen. IV, it’s a win/win regardless of anyone’s opinion about the political hoax of climate change.
Tim,
The main stream media sided with the alarmist, I assume because alarmism sells. You were fighting a hoax perpetuated by the press. Politicians (I’m not going there). Thank you for all your hard work.
Garland Lowe
Walk toward the fire, don’t worry about what they call you!
The mistake made by skeptics was to assume that all people are inherently unbiased and intelligent and that conveying facts with supportive data will influence their thinking.
Unfortunately, left-wing ideology is not based on logic, but on a belief system. In a debate with an alarmist, all logic and facts are dismissed simply because they are not considered important. What is important to these poeple is supporting the belief in their moral cause, which is about taking money from wealthy people and redistributing to their victims, which are generally poor people and minority groups, plus themselves. Importantly, left wing ideology is based on having victims and a perpetrator (ie: enemy), which is why society is becoming more and more divided. This is a deliberate tactic to first divide and then conquer. Here we see deliberate divisions being orchestrated between sexes, races, religions, etc, all designed to destaibilise society. Climate change is seen by the alarmists as an important tool in which to facilitate their outcome as it provides a moral cause of salvation, and a perpetrator, which are the systems of capitalism and democracy, which they seek to overthow to establish hard left totalitarianism.
In terms of being able to counter the narrative, this is not easy. Left wing ideology has slowly taken hold of all learning institutions in western countries and most governement funded institutions. This has been a deliberate move by the left. Once you control the learning corriculum and government regulatory bodies, then you can control what people do and think and you can condition people from a young age into your system of beliefs, just as we see in extreme religious ideology. Trying to convince a climate alarmist that the theory is wrong is just as dificult as trying to convince an Islamic extremist that there is no Allah. It’s basically impossible as there is no room for logic in a belief system.
So where do we go from here ?
Possibly the only way to fix society is to take back control of the education system. This won’t be easy as it’s completely overerrun by extreme left wing zealots. Even if you can kick the zealots out today, it would take decades to restore the ideological balance within society back to a normal situation (aka 1970s).
Most likely we will need to let this entire scenario play out. This is a bad outcome experience, but one that every skeptic can clearly envisage. Once the final chapters of the left wing playbook are put in place, ie: GND or similar, then we all know that total economic collapse will follow and mass poverty and starvation will ocurr across western countries. Once people have become poor and impoverished then they tend to focus on getting their own food and shelter as a priority. This is probbaly the time when poeple will have the hard wake up call and realise they were duped and the time when people can be reeducated back to the where we were 50-100 years ago.
Tim
You don’t quit when you are winning.,the damage being done to the economies who adopt this creed is becoming increasingly obvious hence the more strident and vicious reactions.Sceptics are on the ascendancy. Do not give up.
Don’t worry: Reality, sooner or later, will catch with the Alarmists…
“Recently, I received the charge through my web site that I was just “another conspiracy theorist.” Other attempts to marginalize included the term global warming skeptic or climate change denier.”
________________________________________________
be assured not to be alone with that label: conspiracy theorist.
Every responsible state has papers and documents which can not be made accessible to the general public – especially the MSM.
Usually after 30 years all documents are released.
During this time, the underlying problem should be recognized and banned.
________________________________________________
Who in the meantime thinks “there is something missing” but has no access to facts must stand to be suspected as a conspiracy theorist.
C’est la vie.
Thanks for all your work Dr Tim Ball!
I certainly understand your frustration.
Its like watching the lemmings walk over the precipice.
But, in reading your article, I was reminded of a particular verse in the Bible,
2 Thessalonians 2:11 New International Version (NIV)
11 For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie.
Seems apt.
I say a new direction because the last 50 years attempted to educate the people to the lie that is human-caused global warming and effectively changed nothing.
How could you possibly know what effect you’ve had? And even if none, should you be the one man who changes the world? If so, why? And if not, do you do well to be angry? Does not the Potter have the right to form the clay? Finally, how can you possibly think to achieve anything if you hide your light under a bushel?
For one such as I who has greatly appreciated your past efforts, and for which I thank you, it’s extremely disappointing to learn that you yourself have decided to snuff out your own light by an irrational, if not pretentious, standard.
Are you not one of many appointed watchman as per Ezekiel 33:7ff?
You ever play Go, Dr. Ball?
The right move can flip nearly the entire board from one color to the other.
Such will be the case with this.
Generation IV Nuclear. The new generation alternatives cannot meltdown. They use nuclear waste from current nuclear generation facilities.
Strangely, this technology should be approved by the true believers in the religion of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming, those atheists who see no problem, and those true believers in the other religion who advocate Catastrophic Natural Global Cooling.
No danger. Eats nuclear waste. Produces no CO2. Can provide sufficient energy to survive the warming, if any. Can provide sufficient energy to survive the cooling, if any.
Side benefit: We can stop being “friends” with the Saudis. Our “allies” enforce Sharia.