Guardian: Nobody Cares about Climate Change in Mississippi

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Guardian author Megan Bergman discovers worrying about climate change is not a priority for people with real problems.
Talking about climate change in conservative places is hard. But we can’t afford not to
Megan Mayhew Bergman
Thu 18 Apr 2019 19.00 AEST
Last modified on Thu 18 Apr 2019 19.02 AEST
Climate change, I was told when buying a coffee, is not a “polite” topic of conversation in Natchez, Mississippi.
The elevated places of modern Natchez fare well in floods, but business and homes in low-lying areas are most at risk, like the Anna’s Bottom and Bourke Road areas, and the riverfront known as Natchez-under-the-Hill. While the Mississippi river has never been static, it is pushing towards a more efficient course to the sea down the Atchafalaya River; only manmade levees keep it in place. The nearby Old River Control Structure is one catastrophic flood away from a failure that would destroy entire cities and create an estimated economic loss of $14m a day.
Which is why, to outsiders, the avoidance of climate change conversations seems strange, if not unconscionable. The 2011 flood, which affected Natchez, caused $2.8bn of damage and affected 1.2m acres of agricultural land. The failure to talk about, let alone acknowledge, the future of climate change here could have disastrous impacts for the town and surrounding areas.
I met Natchez realtor Jim Smith for coffee to ask him about what I perceived as the town’s tendency to look backward, instead of forward. Smith owns Natchez Architectural and Art Discoveries, an art gallery and event venue downtown.
“Help me understand Natchez,” I said.
“Is it hard to talk about climate change in such a conservative place?” I asked.
“I’m no liberal,” Smith clarified. “But despite what you think, a lot of people here understand the science of climate change.
“It’s a baffling place sometimes,” he conceded. “These are some of the greatest people in the world. But if you’re worried about getting food on the table, you might not be focused on climate change.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/apr/18/climate-change-mississippi-plantation-economy
Bergman possibly doesn’t realise that she has stumbled across the real reason climate advocates cannot win a total victory in a free society.
Climate policies impoverish people. Useless renewables drive up the price of energy. Embracing renewables leads to the downscaling or closure of energy intensive businesses like factories and mines.
After a few years, anyone who supported climate policies now has a bigger problem to worry about; putting food on their table. So they tend to vote for politicians who are more focussed on economic issues, like President Trump.
Some of Bergman’s fellow greens are well aware of this dilemma, but they have an audacious solution; get rid of freedom.
Climate Litigation: The Latest Green Effort to Overturn Democracy
The Australian Government Broadcaster asks if we should ditch Democracy to ensure a climate change response
Bill Gates Climate Rant: “Representative Democracy is a Problem”
Claim: Democracy creates climate change paralysis
Guardian Headline – “Leading climate scientist: ‘democratic process isn’t working'”
DiCaprio Calls for “Deniers” to be Banned from Public Office: President Obama Stays Silent
11 thoughts on “Guardian: Nobody Cares about Climate Change in Mississippi”
so…she asks some realtor that owns a art gallery
…..ask a farmer
Floods along the Mississippi didn’t happen before Climate Change, obviously!
We are proud to announce POPS. Perseveration Of Plants Society. We are dedicated to promoting plant life on Earth.
To ensure abundant plant life we prefer; warmer temperatures, fewer killing frosts and deep freezes, and of course more plant food in the atmosphere.
POPS does not need or want your money. We’d like you to vote out all the climate change taxers, and promote a green plants.
Megan Bergman – another name to throw in the trash bin for pathetic journalists.
It is a very large bin.
Climate alarmism and blaming humans for every shift in the wind is just another scam, like the witch doctors who used to say we angered the spirits and that’s why anything bad that happened was our fault.
The long chain is assumptions linking every naturally occurring event, read here as flood, to climate change is more than most reasonable people will believe
They should be more worried about bond rating agencies being surreptitiously influenced by global warming advocacy groups distorting the bond rating methodology for Mississippi state and municipal bonds. That has already happened by the way but the bond market itself will ignore the spin and price the bonds just as before the maneuver. The climate advocacy sickness is spreading across the land just as JRR Tolkien wrote but has not taken full form.
Arrogant disdainful condescending smug superior to everyone else attitude; the mark of an elitist progressive.
Typically ignorant yet demanding little twit. Everyone else is supposed to adhere to her pessimistic worldview of imaginary dooms.
From the article: “I’m no liberal,” Smith clarified. “But despite what you think, a lot of people here understand the science of climate change.”
Well, you could take that more than one way. Smith could be saying he and “a lot of people” look at climate the way liberals/alarmists look at it, or maybe he’s saying “a lot of people” actually do understand the science of climate and reject the notion of CAGW.
And I’m skeptical of this statement by the author: “Which is why, to outsiders, the avoidance of climate change conversations seems strange, if not unconscionable.”
It’s been my experience that it is the alarmists who avoid talking about climate change, or rather, avoid talking the technical details of climate change. I don’t think an alarmist asking a native about climate change is going to cause that native to run away from the conversation. I think Mississippians would be happy to engage if asked about it. The author is insinuating that there are a bunch of Deniers in Mississippi. She might be right. Let’s hope so. But that doesn’t mean they are afraid to talk about it.
I wonder why the flood mitigation structures are old?
Could it be there have been folds before CO2 increases?
Talking about climate change in conservative places is hard. But we can’t afford not to.” So is talking about unicorns, elves, UFOs and bigfoot. So? Of course by “climate change”, she means the mythical manmade kind.