Friday Funny – #Attenbollocks

We had a fun programme on the BBC last night that was high on emotion but low on facts.
The BBC describes the show this way:
David Attenborough climate change TV show a ‘call to arms’
Sir David Attenborough’s new BBC documentary on climate change has been praised by TV critics.
Climate Change – The Facts, shown on BBC One on Thursday, was a “rousing call to arms”, said the Guardian.
In a four-star review, the Times said the veteran presenter “took a sterner tone… as though his patience was nearly spent”.
Sir David, 92, has called global warming “our greatest threat in thousands of years”.
In its review, The Arts Desk said: “Devastating footage of last year’s climactic upheavals makes surreal viewing.
“While Earth has survived radical climactic changes and regenerated following mass extinctions, it’s not the destruction of Earth that we are facing, it’s the destruction of our familiar, natural world and our uniquely rich human culture.
“In the 20 years since I first started talking about the impact of climate change on our world, conditions have changed far faster than I ever imagined,” Sir David said in the film.
“It may sound frightening, but the scientific evidence is that if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade, we could face irreversible damage to the natural world and the collapse of our societies.”
In a glowing review, the Telegraph called the title of the documentary “robust” and praised the use of Sir David in the central role.
“At a time when public debate seems to be getting ever more hysterical,” it said, “it’s good to be presented with something you can trust. And we all trust Attenborough.”
“Sir David Attenborough might as well be narrating a horror film,” wrote the FT.
“A panoply of profs line up to explain that the science on climate change is now unequivocal, never mind the brief clip of Donald Trump prating: ‘It’s a hoax, it’s a hoax, OK’.”
But it added: “Fortunately for our nerves the last 20 minutes focuses on what needs to be – and can be – done on an international and personal level.”
Sir David’s concern over the impacts of climate change has become a major focus for the naturalist in recent years and has been a theme of his Our Planet series on Netflix.
The new BBC programme has a strong emphasis on hope with Sir David arguing that if dramatic action is taken over the next decade, then the world can keep temperatures from rising more than 1.5C this century, limiting the scale of the damage.
The programme – which is now available on the BBC iPlayer – was broadcast as Extinction Rebellion protesters continues to cause disruption in parts of central London.
Well, there you have it, done in timing with “Extinction Rebellion” protesters who are nothing more than the paid rabble of eco-NGO’s. And of course, we’ve heard these end-of-the-world scenarios time and time again from whacked-out doomsters. They didn’t come true, and we are still here.
Josh wasn’t impressed, neither am I.
40 thoughts on “Friday Funny – #Attenbollocks”
A brilliant and accurate programme, strongly supported by science.
That it went out at peak hour on the BBC and has been well received in the UK shows that support for the science of climate change and the provable, observable facts on its impact are mainstream opinion in the UK.
Climate skepticism is a minority, US centric viewpoint.
…I hear it has Mandarin and Hindu subtitles…so it can be shown where it’s needed
Can we expect a jump in teenager suicides?
Have you considered the benefits of climate change? Do you even know what things have gotten better over the last few decades? Did this “accurate” program somehow fail to even mention them?
Tell you what Griff, you leave us here in the USA alone when it comes to the CAGW nonsense and we won’t help you after you’re done committing economic and societal suicide.
In griff’s world, science is defined by whatever he’s paid to believe in this week.
Dream on, Griff. Your imagination is about as fevered as David Attenborough’s.
I didn’t watch it, what were the provable observable facts?
Such is the absurd opinion of one Mr. Griffin aka Griff.
Mr. Griffin is in the minority here, a US blog and it is well received in the US. So by his reasoning, Mr, Griffin shows that support for the scepticism of climate change and the provable, observable overselling on its impact (alarmism) is the mainstream opinion in the US.
At least he is a polite troll.
Not to mention that, as long as we can keep DJT President, the US is OUT of the ridiculous “Paris Accord”. And you know what? If Europe wants to go on destroying it’s economy and hand us a huge competitive advantage in manufacturing and energy costs, well then you guys go ahead. Be Our Guest! You knock yourselves out, and we’ll just ignore you.
Get a grip Griff… I can asure you as a Brit with many brit friends in the uk livig in the uk… this was not well received.. it was viewed on the whole as emotional bollocks, and a pack of cherry picked lies with no view of the whole field. Being a sceptic is not an American preserve. Despite the hand waving greens and watermelon media.. people here tend to ignore global warming in the hope of a cracking summer like 1975.
Pedant alert:
1976
Attenborough, or rather his puppeteers know nothing about past weather or climate.
This Easter in the UK is warm but not record breaking but the media is full of hype.
The favoured strategy is to say that this or that day is the warmest this or that day ever recorded.
They leave out the fact that other days shortly before or after have warmer past analogues.
The relatively sound intellectual rigour of the post war period was lost in the 60’s to woolly minded, weak and spoiled individuals who have gained increasing political influence ever since and passed it down through subsequent generations in increasing intensity.
This is how the vast achievements of a superior culture (not race) can be thrown away and lead to chaos.
Until yet another vicious tyrant creates a new empire.
Very sad.
The end of the USSR was not the end of history but rather the death knell of a fat and complacent West.
“That it went out at peak hour on the BBC and has been well received in the UK shows that support for the science of climate change and the provable, observable facts on its impact are mainstream opinion in the UK.”
So the impacts of the science of climate change with observable facts have impacts on mainstream opinion.
Opinions are easy to ignore.
I love your sarcasm Griff.
In these matters why would anyone believe positions “strongly
supported by science” ? Science may know about Climate, but
it seems to me that it knows bugger all about how to interpret
data, except when it comes out of their own computers. Come on
chaps, brace up: You have a lot of ‘real world’ temperature information
available (however dodgy it may be), and you have a lot of ‘real world’
CO2 level information available (however dodgy it may be).
With the invaluable assistance of 40 years doing survey analysis, I
have examined these ‘real world’ data, and conclude that there are
no convincing series of correlations in which increases in CO2 levels
are followed by increases in atmospheric temperatures.
That being so, the Official Theory collapses.
You’ve gone over the cliff, griff.
> Climate skepticism is a minority, US centric viewpoint.
UN worldwide surveys consistently place climate change at the bottom of public policy concerns. You know this.
As usual, griff only see’s what he’s paid to see.
Shut down the UK economy out of an abundance of caution….and stop clear cutting U.S. forests for UK wood pellet burning.
Do it now and don’t wait for Brexit.
“…provable, observable facts…”
Translation: Wild, Alarmist claims based on pseudoscience and lies.
Sir Attenbooby strikes (out) again.
“Hoax” isn’t the right word. That’s something done for the purposes of humor. A joke.
This is a science cult formed to enable a wealth transfer scam, with various other groups riding the same horse to advance their own agendas. And they’re all taking advantage of some people’s need to feel superior by saving the world from bad people who simply don’t care as much as they do.
Sad to see an old man exploited in this way.
Same unscientific technique as using an autistic girl to read out the prepared propaganda of others.
Desperate strategies in the face of a planet refusing to comply.
From the article: ““In the 20 years since I first started talking about the impact of climate change on our world, conditions have changed far faster than I ever imagined,” Sir David said in the film.”
What in the world is he talking about? What “conditions” is he seeing that we don’t see?
I think all these “conditions” he refers to are in his fevered imagination, not in the real world.
He needs a “The End is Near!” sandwich board to wear.
What a shame! I have been a fan of Sir Dave for years. His nature series were great … until recently when he started lecturing us all and demanding that we change our evil ways. As he started his career catching animals for zoos (Zoo Quest series) I don’t feel he has much right to lecture the rest of us on looking after wild life. While there are many things that we should be looking at: deforestation; water pollution, etc. climate is beyond us.
Anthea Collins
I guess we weren’t acting fast enough for the rent seekers to make money as quickly as they’de like. I mean, what happened to the IPCC’s original claim the threshold was 3.0°C, then 2.5°C, then 2.0°C, then 1.5°C.
Did the earth’s temperature not rise fast enough for them? Or did something happen to physics between 3.0°C and 1.5°C that we all missed?
So where do we go now? The 1.0°C limit has already been breached hasn’t it? So do they start using two decimal places, the next climate thrust perhaps being 1.49°C, then 1.48°C, and so on, just to prolong the agony of the inevitability that they’ll be found out for their barefaced lying.
As for Attenborough, his motives are obvious. He was once a climate sceptic until he saw what happened to the BBC’s David Bellamy, a genuine scientist, who ‘came out’ as a sceptic and was promptly and unceremoniously sacked for his heresy. Attenborough couldn’t just let all that luverly lucre go to waste and with the competition out the way he announced himself as a ‘believer’ and mopped up all the money. A former controller in the BBC, he’s very familiar where all the money lies and just how to get at it.
Degenerate old creep.
….remember when we were all supposed to die at 300ppm
and the famous 350.org
One thing I’ve learned from from that show was that if it had explained the sinking of the Titanic is would said that itwas NOT sunk by an iceberg. It was sunk by “accelerated localised rising sea levels”.
You’ve got an official US Govt explanation that the area around Isle de Jean Charles is sinking and that it’s been affected by man made attempts at drainage modification that has stopped silt renewal; https://earthshots.usgs.gov/earthshots/node/102#ad-image-2-0
Despite this and NOAA’s data showing no accelerated sea level rise anywhere in the US, the show definitely said that was a cause of the loss of land at Isle de Jean Charles.
Is it any wonder that there are climate change skeptics?
Proponents of “the Sea is Rising” who point to South Louisiana never seem to understand that South Louisiana, geologically, has been a sinking basin since at least the Jurassic period. (that’s why the Mississippi flows there) The marshlands were in balance for ages – the land subsided, but the river flooded every spring and added another inch or so of soil to everything. Now, with flood control measues instituted, the river no longer is allowed to flood, the land is never built up, and all of South Louisiana is slowly sinking under the waves. The only viable answer is to cut the levees and allow the river to flood again every spring – but that would mean removing most permanent structures from the area, and nobody seems willing to do that yet. So, it sinks a little bit more each year.
Seeing as how the entire premise of “Climate Change” is based on faulty, unscientific, nonsense masquerading as unassailable fact. It sounds like something you would see on TV. Fantasy, that is what television and movies portray, remember that in the back of your mind while watching. The laws of physics do not apply to television stories, or the stories in the movies.
If anybody can PROVE, using the scientific method, that CO2 is the cause of “Climate Change” (which is impossible, as we all know. The entire ecosystem of the planet would collapse without it…) then MAYBE, just MAYBE, I will entertain the thought of it being possible.
Until then, CO2 caused “Climate Change” is nothing more than a fiction. Just like 90% of what you see on television.
I recall was in full support of the coming ice age in the 1970’s, and he’s gone down hill ever since using his influential position at the BBC to sway opinion.
It is time for you to retire David.
A “call to arms” is a dangerous thing. People may take you seriously. And if those armed people come to believe you have defrauded them, they will very likely point their arms at you.
Atten-moron says, “our greatest threat in thousands of years”.
Well, 1,000 years ago, the Muslim invasion of southern Europe was seen as the great threat to Christianity and its hold on the Holy Lands. The Crusades were born.
So now, Climate Change is the Libtards Crusades of the new Millennium. Go figure.
If you want to sell some nasty tasting crap have it pitched by loveable old grandpa. Maybe Ole Dave can get the Jell-O pudding account from Bill Cosby. Government broadcasters have got to go folks. There’s a built in conflict of interest that’s inimical to a democratic society.
But the MSM in the US isn’t Government owned, and they are just as bad. It appears that journalistic “standards” aren’t dependent on Government ownership.
Did this show ever define what they mean by “climate change”? I see no discussion of long term trends, averages of like measurements, or data set analysis. I don’t think a discussion of climate can be useful if it is all about weather related events that have always been part of our lives.
It is time to demand these producers of “climate” propaganda define there terms and show how their discussion pertains to that definition.
Wait for the full multi-trillion dollar THC industry ramp up to help that along.
Dramatic action will be done but by natural, long-wave climate cycles after their current (pause-related) turning points that are largely ignored or assumed minimal in the business of biased model construction.
The pace and intensity of the alarmist movement are increasing exponentially. This programme feels like part of a coordinated effort to bury us all in a relentless torrent of propaganda. It’s working up to some sort of climax. Climate Armageddon, perhaps?
Interesting times ahead.