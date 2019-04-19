Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Radical Green British Labour Leader’s Private Home

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Sometimes greens do things which even they struggle to explain.
Eco-warriors target Jeremy Corbyn by glueing themselves to his home in bid to force Labour green policies – but he REFUSES to meet them and instead sends wife out to return flowers given to him by protesters
PUBLISHED: 01:37 AEST, 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 02:12 AEST, 18 April 2019
Climate change protesters glued themselves to Jeremy Corbyn‘s home today as they continue to cause chaos around London‘s transport network.
Four activists who sat outside the Labour leader’s home in Islington, North London, said they were are ‘all Jeremy Corbyn supporters’ but want the Labour Party to go further than declaring a ‘climate emergency’.
But Mr Corbyn refused to speak to the protesters and his wife Laura Alvarez was sent outside to return gifts of Easter eggs and flowers that had been given to him by the activists earlier.
The protesters later said they felt guilty about their actions and 55-year-old Tracee Williams added the group ‘felt terrible’ about upsetting Ms Alvarez.
It is unclear exactly what the protesters want Labour to do, while the party have not been spelled out what their green plans are to tackle the ’emergency’.
…Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6932765/Eco-warriors-target-Corbyn-glueing-home.html
What rational explanation is there for greens to glue themselves to the private home of their main champion in the British parliament? After giving him and his wife Easter gifts?
My personal theory is, they all got a little confused because of the superglue.
Over the last week in Britain, eco-activists have been using gallons of superglue to attach themselves to every conceivable surface.
During this period they must have absorbed substantial quantities of cyanoacrylates, and mildly toxic petrochemical solvents like acetone, liberal application of which is the fastest way to dissolve a superglue bond.
Perhaps all this inadvertent glue sniffing is finally having an impact.

No wonder they call it “crazy” glue.
Isn’t the glue manufactured from wind and solar energy?
“But Mr Corbyn refused to speak to the protesters and his wife Laura Alvarez was sent outside to return gifts of Easter eggs and flowers that had been given to him by the activists earlier.”
His wife was “sent outside”?? Brave of you Mr. Corbyn. However, never accept food gifts from activists! Never ever! So good call to hand back the items.
Corbyn is many things, most of them unprintable, but you couldn’t call him a radical green. He’s only latched onto it in the last year to to try and secure his youthful middle class voters.
Insanity. Pure insanity.
They are sticking to their principals.
I really don’t care about the motivation but I hope these folks would just keep on with the moronic stunts. It just makes more and more people pay attention to how much nonsense they are spewing
How many will get cancer because of this stunt? And how many of those will blame Roundup! for their cancer?
Jeremy should have gone outside with his cricket bat and put a few balls over the fence.
Yup. The nuts eat themselves. Is there a better illustration than this of why they must be stopped, crushed as a cultural force, and deprogrammed. We will not follow them down the rabbit hole to societal hell. Every little bit of this goes back to the failure of socialism in The UK, in Eastern Europe, in Asia, in all but a very few prison nations. The Left was discredited everywhere but found it’s salvation in environmentalism. That’s what the Green Party is. Socialists who saw the need for new messaging. The rot in western societies is deep. Deeper than it was during the cold war. It’s going to be a long march out.
Mr Corbyn’s brother is a well-known sceptic who undoubtedly has informed his brother in great detail.
That’s easy to fix – just pull REAL hard.
Make sure you bring a camera to record the expressions on their faces.
The silly greenies probably confused Jezza with his climate sceptic brother, Piers.
I’d be fine with a bunch of eco-nutters gluing themselves to my fence.
At least until they started to rot.
Should Climate Alarm-ism be held accountable for inducing people into insane actions? Another example (with irony): https://www.dailywire.com/news/29445/environmentalist-burns-himself-death-protest-joseph-curl
A few suggestions for green glued gobs:
A perfect opportunity get out the garden hose and wash the stains off the house siding. Use the pressure washer, if needed, for persistent stains.
Or just paint over the ‘bits’ that don’t match the house paint?
Buy a bushel of tomatoes and invite your best mates over for a competitive throwing event.
Bring the tower speakers out and play screaming heavy metal music for your captive audience.
You beat me to it. I’d set up the lawn sprinkler and let it go for a couple of hours. Move it around a bit to make sure all areas are thoroughly soaked. Manure the garden, maybe. Oh, and the toilet is NOT available, sorry lads.
These people are NOT either green or climate activists. They are bog standard anarchists hell bent on disrupting civilised society for marxist purposes. We oldies have seen it all before.
They lie in their teeth enlisting the climate hysteria as cover for their true purpose.
Come on you journalists call them out and show them for what they are.
Donate to the glue fund to stick more to the first ones. I nominate Prince Charles.