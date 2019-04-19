Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Radical Green British Labour Leader’s Private Home

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Sometimes greens do things which even they struggle to explain.

Eco-warriors target Jeremy Corbyn by glueing themselves to his home in bid to force Labour green policies – but he REFUSES to meet them and instead sends wife out to return flowers given to him by protesters

PUBLISHED: 01:37 AEST, 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 02:12 AEST, 18 April 2019

Climate change protesters glued themselves to Jeremy Corbyn‘s home today as they continue to cause chaos around London‘s transport network.

Four activists who sat outside the Labour leader’s home in Islington, North London, said they were are ‘all Jeremy Corbyn supporters’ but want the Labour Party to go further than declaring a ‘climate emergency’.



But Mr Corbyn refused to speak to the protesters and his wife Laura Alvarez was sent outside to return gifts of Easter eggs and flowers that had been given to him by the activists earlier.



The protesters later said they felt guilty about their actions and 55-year-old Tracee Williams added the group ‘felt terrible’ about upsetting Ms Alvarez.



It is unclear exactly what the protesters want Labour to do, while the party have not been spelled out what their green plans are to tackle the ’emergency’.

…