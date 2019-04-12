Fri Fun 2:Scientists Recommend Reducing The Number Of Democratic Presidential Candidates To Help Fight Climate Change

April 11th, 2019
WORLD—Scientists have issued a dire warning: the current number of Democratic presidential candidates is simply unsustainable.
“No one ever thought this many people would run for president,” said climate scientist Dr. Raymond Hall, “and the planet just can’t take it. We’re talking each of them eating up resources vying for airtime, printing stickers with trite slogans, and flying from Iowa to New Hampshire. If they were actually all to be in one place for a debate, it would be an ecological disaster.”
Scientists Recommend Reducing The Number Of Democratic Presidential Candidates To Help Fight Climate Change
puts “divided we stand” in a whole new light…
…I say encourage them to do more. spread that money around
It’s very profitable…Bernie is a $millionaire now
Now Bernie can afford to put “Sanders Trailer” next to Trump Tower. 👍💲
..for some jackwipe that never had a job…politics is very profitable
I think the oil companies must be paying people to make this crap up…
Yes- sarcasm. 🙄
Babylon Beel – always good for a LOL. Frequently with a tiny germ of truth, however. The total “carbon cost” of a Presidential primary and then election would make any proper Green froth at the mouth.
Perhaps they are aware of this, though – it could be one reason they much prefer a system where the next Paramount Leader is simply designated by his or her predecessor.
The Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary have a purpose. We put up with all of them so you don’t have to.
We don’t pick winners so much as eliminate losers.
I’d rather let Iowa pick our candidates than, say California (sorry Anthony).
I thought the Democratic primary would reduce the number of candidates. Are they doing away with that as well as the electoral college?
They all have more than one screw lose.
If you torture the data enough, it will confess. Here is a confession:
https://statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu/2019/02/11/global-warming-blame-the-democrats/
Here’s my question:
What is the political climate’s sensitivity to doubling the number of presidential candidates?
ANSWER: As the number of presidential candidates doubles, the level of stupid increases by, I best guess, minus 2 IQ points. Of course, the proper way to determine this is to simply take a vote, and then limit the pool of respondents in such a way as to arrive at 97% agreement on this guesstimate.
We need fewer fossil fuel sucking, sophist socialist democrats because….. Science!
Do it for the children! Do it for Planet Earth!
Just Do It!
I would endorse reducing the number of Democrats – period.
I don’t know about the climate, but the country would certainly benefit. So would the general world at large.
It give a rational mechanism to the global climate warming during Democratic Administrations and cooling during Republican administrations. Call it the Democratic Party hot air and methane flatulence conjecture of AGW. I tend the favor the methane flatulence part as the dominate mechanism when I see Bernie or Buttgig on TV.
I also think Jimmy Carter should run for the DNC nomination for President.
That would be fun.