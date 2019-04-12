Villanova University Presents 2019 Praxis Award in Professional Ethics to Climate Change Pioneer Michael E. Mann, PhD

From Villanova University Media Room
VILLANOVA, Pa. —The Villanova University Ethics Program in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences has named atmospheric scientist and well-known climate change advocate Michael E. Mann, PhD the recipient of the 2019 Praxis Award in Professional Ethics. This year’s award will be presented at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11 in the Villanova Room, Connelly Center, followed by a lecture by Dr. Mann.
Since its inaugural year in 2007, the Praxis Award is given to a professional or academic who exemplifies the highest ethical ideals of their profession or who has contributed to professional ethics scholarship. Dr. Mann is considered a pioneer of climate change and has significantly contributed to the scientific understanding of temperature changes over the past thousand years. He is distinguished professor of Atmospheric Science at Penn State University, with joint appointments in the Department of Geosciences and the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute. He is also director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center.
Dr. Mann was a Lead Author on the Observed Climate Variability and Change chapter of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Third Scientific Assessment Report in 2001—which was among the IPCC’s many efforts that earned it the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize. He was organizing committee chair for the National Academy of Sciences’ Frontiers of Science in 2003 and has received a number of honors and awards, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outstanding publication award in 2002 and selection by Scientific American as one of the fifty leading visionaries in science and technology in 2002.
“The Ethics Program of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences recognizes Dr. Mann for his professional courage, his scientific work, his commitment to defend science against those who seek to politicize the findings of science, and his recognition that scientists do their work in the context of a global and independent reality,” said Mark Doorley, PhD, director of the Ethics Program. “We need science in order to navigate the challenges of that reality; and we need scientists to speak up, as Professor Mann has done—and continues to do—in the present moment.”
The Praxis Selection Committee reviews nominations annually, selecting a recipient who has accomplished one or more of the following achievements:
- Excellence in fulfilling and embodying the ethical ideals of a profession;
- Excellence in connecting professional work to a broader understanding of the common good;
- Excellence in promoting and embodying ethical integrity in a professional field;
- Excellence with respect to research in the field of professional ethics;
- Excellence in terms of influence on the field of professional ethics through writing, teaching, consulting and/or professional leadership.
The event
is was free and open to the public.
28 thoughts on “Villanova University Presents 2019 Praxis Award in Professional Ethics to Climate Change Pioneer Michael E. Mann, PhD”
There go the Leftists again. Changing definitions to promote their narrative.
The left has always defined right and wrong based solely on whether they benefit from it.
Oh dear…
Ministry of Love.
“highest ethical ideals of their profession ”
Yep, he has met that criteria in spades.
…it’s just that the profession of CAGW advocacy has different ethical ideals to every other profession.
The sad thing is the poor guy might actually believe he deserves it.
At least we know where NOT to send our kids studying! Thank you!
Villanova just spent their last ounce of credibility on this one.
MM is an appalling individual. He is only a petty political propaganda tool for illicit ends.
It’s time to defund and break up the Accademic-Government Alliance that has corrupted education (and Science)…turning them into thousands of very overpriced socialist re-education centers.
Our Constitution cannot coexist long under this assault.
HAHAHAHAHHAAAA… HAHAHAHHAHAHAAA…
This WAS a joke, right? I really cannot tell anymore.
April Fool’s day was 11 days ago, or was it????
I need to take a beeeeeeeep.
And don’t forget he’s a Nobel Peace Prize winner like Barack Obama.
One day this will be viewed in the same way we now view the 1936 Time magazine’s man of the year: Adolf Hitler!
I thought April Fool’s Day was almost 2 weeks ago?
Oh, right, those on the left have so many fools in their ranks, every day is a Fool’s Day for them…
…is this like getting a prize in your happy meal
It worth mentioning that at one time Michael Mann called himself a Nobel Prize winner. Ethics,
smethics!
https://canadafreepress.com/article/nobel-committee-rebukes-michael-mann-for-falsely-claiming-he-was-awarded-the
https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/michael-mann-falsely-claims-he-was-awarded-nobel-peace-prize
https://johnosullivan.wordpress.com/2012/10/28/michael-mann-retracts-false-nobel-prize-claims-in-humiliating-climbdown/amp/
What about his lawsuit?
Surely that’s a sign demonstrating his high professional ethics.
The rot in academia!
Michael Mann should be let go from his university as part of the university’s climate action plan. Given that the science is settled why would we need research? 🙂
Mr Mann could train to be a solar panel snow remover.
This actually says more about the University’s lack of morals and ethics then it says anything about Michael Mann.
Thus is from the Onion, right?
I guess the people at Villanova University never read the Climategate scandal emails where the “ethical” Michael Mann figured prominently.
This is a transparent effort by some at Villanova to pump up the CAGW call to action. It hurts the CAGW cause to have the public think a leading light of the CAGW promotion like Mann is unethical so they try to change the narrative by proclaiming him ethical instead.
Saying it doesn’t necessarily make it so, Villanova. Your ethics award is now as worthless as the Nobel Peace Prize.
Villanova University is indulging in political propaganda with this award.
Our institutions of higher learner are failing the nation with their radical swing to the political Left in every phase of their operations. They are no longer teaching people, they are indoctrinating them with political propaganda.
Why not?
Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize.
It’s a funny kind of dirty.
Orwellian, indeed!
Preposterous!
That’s Villanova University crossed off my Christmas card list.
For some perspective on Penn State awardees:
Jan. 17, 2000: The Philadelphia Sports Writers Association honors Jerry Sandusky with its Career Achievement Award.
Just sayin’. Everyone gets their due.
AYSM????