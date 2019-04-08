by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Chicago may see half a foot of new snow. Storm may delay spring planting.
A near-repeat of March’s “bomb cyclone” will bring up to 30 inches of snow this week to portions of Minnesota and South Dakota, with blizzard conditions and a threat of severe thunderstorms.
Roughly the same area that experienced flooding rains in March — and still trying to dry out enough to plant corn and soybeans — will see another round of heavy rain and heavy snow. The forecast location of the intense cyclone as of Thursday morning April 11 shows it taking a similar path to the record-setting March storm:
Forecast snowfall totals by midday Friday April 12 indicate the heaviest snowfall (up to 30 inches) over southern Minnesota, with 12-16 inches for Minneapolis:
The European ECMWF forecast model adds similarly heavy (~30 inches) snow totals in eastern South Dakota. Much of Wisconsin and northern Michigan are forecast to receive 6 to 12 inches.
The energy for such intense cyclones comes from the strong temperature contrast between two air masses. For example, by late Wednesday the temperatures in Nebraska will range from the 70s in the southeast to the 20s in the northwest, simultaneously feeding both blizzard conditions and a severe thunderstorm threat within the state.
19 thoughts on “Another “bomb cyclone” to hit the Midwest this week with heavy snow”
What a bummer, when it is time to plant, the winter weather stubbornly hangs on.
But the children will get to see snow.
They just wont know what food is
Amazing that NOAA keeps claiming that spring snows are decreasing steadily on their sites.
The shrinking Spring snow claims by warmists have been misleading for a long time, since they use data back to the 1970’s (when spring snows were at their peak) as the HIGH point, thus a downslope is inevitable.
No. I do not accept this. Send it to Chicago please. Thank you.
Dr. Roy, you must be mistaken. I asked a model once if it was allowed to snow once baseball season was underway and she said “get your hands off me”, which I took to be a no. Although I generally enjoy your comments you’re mixed up on this one. Just saying.
Twins play Friday in Minneapolis. That should be fun.
Crap! The subsequent flooding will be blamed on global warming (That’s climate change for the Woke.).
Is the term “Bomb Cyclone” a legitimate term, or is called this to manufacture hysteria? Aside from the previous event I had never heard this term before.
It’s when the pressure of a system drops by x bar in 24 hours or less. Not sure what x equals or when this term was first used.
24 millibar in 24 hours.
say it ain’t snow!
At first gkance the word “bomb” sounded like AGW hype. However, looking up cyclone bomb on the e-googIizer found this:
Sanders and his colleague John Gyakum defined a “bomb” as an extratropical cyclone that deepens by at least (24 sin φ/ sin 60°)mb in 24 hours, where φ represents latitude in degrees.
good thing this only applies outside the tropics. Otherwise a calm sunny day on the equator would be an equatorial bomb. Sin(0) = 0.
ECMWF ala Windy sez dry your muckluks by the fire:
Shhhhhh! Holthaus will have another bout of uncontrollable climate-porn orgasms if he hears about this.
I still think that the sudden increase in the use of terms like “bomb cyclone” and “polar vortex” in the popular press is a coordinated move to make not particularly abnormal weather systems seem unusual and scary. “Low pressure system” and “north wind” just don’t get adrenaline flowing in comparison.
Ja. ja.
I told you it is globally cooling.
Difficult to imagine that there is really nobody as cool as I am..
[with my results, that is]
When do they start selling the naming rights to snow storms? The virtue signaling market is strong.