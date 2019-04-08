Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Could Be A Huge Boon For China. Here’s How

Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
- Plans like the Green New Deal could end up making the U.S. more dependent on China, according to reports.
- A new study found the U.S. would need to import more rare earth minerals from China to build more offshore wind turbines.
- “These demands would total over 15.5 [gigagrams] of neodymium by 2050,” reads the study.
A new study underscores a longstanding concern about sweeping plans, like the Green New Deal, to increase renewable energy use in America: dependency on China.
The study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability and highlighted in a Friday E&E News report, found that plans to ramp up offshore wind energy production will require huge amounts of rare earth minerals produced in China.
“These demands would total over 15.5 [gigagrams] of neodymium by 2050, of which 20% could potentially be avoided by circular usage from decommissioned turbines but only if recycling technologies are developed or, better still, magnets are designed for reuse,” the study found.
Experts say neodymium is a key mineral for large-scale offshore wind turbine development, which need to be more reliable than their onshore counterparts. It’s also used in electric cars and other technologies.
However, the “current supply dominated by a single country, China,” the study noted, which could increase U.S. energy dependency on foreign countries, including China, should a plan, like the Green New Deal, ever be put into action.
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to reporters after finishing a televised town hall event on the Green New Deal in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon.
The Nature study looked at the implications of the U.S. Energy Department’s vision for 80 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2050. That would require enough neodymium to power 20 million electric cars. (RELATED: More Than 100 House Democrats Demand Extending Billions Worth Of Green Energy Subsidies)
But plans like the Green New Deal are more ambitious, and aim to achieve “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions within 10 years. The non-binding resolution was introduced by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, both Democrats, in February.
The resolution calls for “dramatically expanding and upgrading renewable power sources” to achieve Democratic lawmakers’ climate change goals. That likely means more imports of not just neodymium, but also other critical minerals used to make solar panels and wind turbines.
Critical minerals, like praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, indium and silver, would also see increased demand to meet the production needs of a Green New Deal.
“Currently, China is the dominant player in critical metal production — and its dominance is growing,” reads an analysis of critical minerals commissioned by the Dutch government.
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey hold a news conference for their proposed “Green New Deal” to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Feb. 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.
“In the past few years, the country has structurally increased the economic value of these metals: first China developed extraction infrastructure, and consecutively internalized the refining of the raw materials,” reads the report. “Now, the country is increasing the production of components and products that require critical metals.”
The Green New Deal also calls for “zero-emission vehicle infrastructure and manufacturing,” which means more electric cars on the road. That’s going to also ramp up U.S. demand for neodymium because it’s used by automakers, like Tesla, to propel its Model 3.
But that’s not all. Electric cars require batteries, which need lithium and cobalt. While most of the world’s cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, about 40 percent is refined in China, according to a recent paper.
“China already dominates global battery manufacturing and is on track to supply nearly two-thirds of all production by 2020,” Manhattan Institute senior fellow Mark Mills wrote in a paper published in late March.
“For the U.S., at least, given where the materials are mined and where batteries are made, imports would increase radically. Perspective on each of these realities follows,” Mills wrote.
19 thoughts on “Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Could Be A Huge Boon For China. Here’s How”
It goes even further than that.
Anything that makes energy more expensive makes manufacturing more expensive. Wind turbines, carbon taxes, green mandates — all those things drive production to China.
Leftist ignorance and idealism are appalling, they need to be put down, by any means.
When you don’t know how things work, it is easy to have pie in the sky ideas.
As has been posted by others here before, it’s OK to have an open mind but not so open that your brains fall out.
I suspect we have huge supplies of rare earth metals within our own borders. Unfortunately, we lack the political will to utilize them unless we can dig them up out of the ground and refine the ore with a windmill.
Rare earth minerals are not actually rare.
But they are used in smartphones,
wind turbines and high-tech weapons.
Thin-film solar panels use rare metals
like indium and tellurium.
The batteries of most hybrid
gas-electric vehicles
use magnets that include
dysprosium and neodymium.
In 2015, the only rare earth mine
in the United States, at the time,
filed for bankruptcy protection.
I lost interest in the industry back then.
So I don’t know if any rare earth metals
are now mined in the US.
China’s has a near monopoly over
the rare earth element supply chain.
Rare earth metals in the US
will remain in the ground
until a profit can be made
from extracting them,
assuming current
environmental regulations
would allow
such a business !
And the business requires a large
capital investment, unlike a typical
online business selling something.
As I understand it, the mine, in California, was bought by a Chinese company.
Interesting times and I thought Hillary was nuts….
Hillary is corrupt. Not nuts.
She feigns ignorance to hide her lack of ethics when caught, which merely makes her look naive and and nuts.
AOC is illiterate and arrogant to the point she doesn’t realize she is stupid even when it is put right in front of her with hard evidence. That makes her a most dangerous kind of ideologue, the kind that supports concentration camps for her ideological adversaries.
Her Green New Deal accomplice in the Senate, Senator Markey, though is the one who is nuts. He is old enough to know better. Markey is a whack job just like several other of his colleagues in the Senate.
Fortunately for the Big Clime Syndicate, supplies of greenium, beliefium, and noncomposmentium remain fairly high – for now anyway.
The “Green Ordeal”
was developed by the Green Party,
starting in 2006, and has existed
for at least 10 years.
It’s long past time to stop
giving the credit to “Alexandria
Occasionally Coherent”, who is,
by far, the dumbest Congressperson
in my lifetime, and I’m 65 years old !
Ms. Occasionally Coherent
is the greatest gift ever to
the Republican Party — so dumb
on the subject of climate science
that she makes Trump sound like
a genius on the subject ( he’s got
good instincts, but is also pretty
much in the dark about real climate
science! )
Unless climate change really WAS
invented by the Chinese,
and windmills really DO cause cancer
— then I’m wrong about Trump !
Richard, after what I have read in this article, I’m more than willing to believe that “climate change” was invented by the Chinese. Lol!
I just don’t see the Green New Deal as being a viable plan at all.
Some Democrats are already saying it is an unworkable plan.
The Democrats will have a Green New Deal bill of one form or another sometime, but it won’t read anything like the first one they put out. I would be real surprised if they kept the banning of airplanes and cows in the deal, along with a whole lot of other ridiculous things they dreamed up to spend money on.
The Green New Deal is going nowhere except in the deluded minds of the Democrats.
15.5 gigagrams of neodymium sounds scary … 15,500 tonnes not so much.
Still a big pile of metal, but if you buy into the need then we should dig it up in our own back yard.
It would be usefull to inform AOC on children abuse in the cobalt extraction facilities in Congo and the ecological devastation caused by neodymium mining in Mongolia.
As a green marxist brainwashed activist, she would be very proud to propose to massively worsen this social and ecological disaster.
https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/afr62/3183/2016/en/)/
https://www.businessinsider.fr/us/the-worlds-tech-waste-lake-in-mongolia-2015-5
According to Wikipedia neodymium is found in many places… The main mining areas are in China, the United States, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Australia.
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2012/02/a-visit-to-the-only-american-mine-for-rare-earth-metals/253372/
As demand increases new sources are opening up:
http://www.mining.com/900m-australian-rare-earths-mine-given-state-approval/
It’s almost as though China is paying the Western left to ship their economies to China.
…. and the cost of electricity would skyrocket. Manufacturing would be crippled….. She has no idea.
New Deals are not new.
In 1939 H.J. Haskell, a Pulitzer-winning journalist, published:
“The New Deal in Old Rome”
Politicians and bureaucrats all respond to to the same economic forces in the same way, in any century.
The book is worth reading and can be found on the internet.
Why is anyone still talking about the GND? Not one Democrat would come out in favor, though they did manage to be “present.” The thing was a silly stunt from the get-go, and sounded like it was written by a 3rd-grader.
Total head-smacker to me that so much ink has been spilled over something demonstrably absurd, with serious people filling up the airwaves pretending to take it seriously. Monty Python couldn’t have done a sketch more absurd! The one thing it DID prove as a trial balloon, is the inadequacy of our educational system.