Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Trigger warning – Lots of naked this week in the name of Gaea…
Protesters disrupt Brexit debate by baring bottoms over inaction on climate change
Posted about 6 hours ago
While some view the British parliament as a symbol of political stasis since the 2016 Brexit referendum, other Brits have utilised Westminster’s symbolic power to press — literally and figuratively — for faster action on climate change.
On Monday, members of climate change action group Extinction Rebellion stripped half-naked in the House of Common’s glass-walled public gallery during a Brexit debate, and some appeared to have glued themselves to the glass.
…
Nuala Lam, an Extinction Rebellion member who was present during the protest but didn’t directly participate, told British radio station talkRADIO that MPs stifled laughter as police cleared out the public gallery.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-04-02/british-protesters-bare-bottoms-in-parliament-to-protest-climate/10961468
The following is a tweet showing a picture of the protestors;
I’m not sure whether the fact the protest occurred during a Brexit debate is significant, figuring out how to cancel Brexit without being named as the responsible party is pretty much the only topic of debate these days in the British Parliament.
The UK Parliament naked climate protest pretty much overshadowed another naked climate event in Australia, naked people swimming with the dolphins or something. As far as I can tell from the pics the Aussie dolphins declined their invitation to join the naked climate protestors.
14 thoughts on “Naked Climate Change Protest Disrupts UK Parliament Brexit Debate”
That’s what we need more of from journalist: the bare facts.
Looks like another bunch of silly bums to add to the house full already there to me.
This seems to be the occasion for that supposedly apocryphal story that was not in Alice in Wonderland, where the King made a joke and the Queen said very loudly “That was a JOKE!” At which one of the smallest knaves got up with a feather duster and rapidly dashed around the courtroom, dusting off the chests of the ladies and gentlemen of the jury and audience. “Ah!,” said Alice, “now I know what was meant by those court reports that said ‘a littletitter ran around the court.'”
If you ignore the flab you are left with some nice bums.
Its more a metaphor for the Brexit farce than for anything to do with climate.
They should be glad the world is warm enough to run around in their birthday suits.
Imagine running around naked during the Frost Fairs
Talk about shrinking prospects…
Second from the left looks like they’re from ‘The Walking Dead’. Or a Vegan. Which would make sense; vegans generally have the most unhealthy looking palor.
why is it….that it’s always the wrong people that take their clothes off?
Photoshop can be a wonderful tool if used properly.
Do they think baring their bodies to the global warming breeze sweeping in over the UK will make it go away? Perhaps they need to go and stand naked outside the Houses of Parliament and like King Canute order the warming to retreat.
They are all dressed exactly like the kings and queens of climate Armageddon festooned in their “new clothes”. It appears the Mann has exactly the type of physique and invisible scientific vestments that would qualify for this public display of public self ridicule.
“Look! Naked people! Global warming! Finally, now I understand!” said no one ever.
If they want to be taken seriously, this is not going to help.
Stripping naked is a great way to attract attention. No one will remember what you protested, so it’s utterly useless as a protest method, but you will attract attention. These are great “protests” because no one cares in the least what is being protested.
cheeky bastards….
We all note of course, from the picture of the palace of Westminster, that it is right beside the river Thames, perilously close to high water level.
How seriously do UK politicians take climate change and the inevitable sea level rise?
Seriously enough to spend £5bn (£10bn judging by past public project overruns) on refurbishing the pile of junk.
Do we see AOC shouting “Don’t do it” at the British government?
Not a chance.