Naked Climate Change Protest Disrupts UK Parliament Brexit Debate

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Trigger warning – Lots of naked this week in the name of Gaea…

Protesters disrupt Brexit debate by baring bottoms over inaction on climate change Posted about 6 hours ago While some view the British parliament as a symbol of political stasis since the 2016 Brexit referendum, other Brits have utilised Westminster’s symbolic power to press — literally and figuratively — for faster action on climate change. On Monday, members of climate change action group Extinction Rebellion stripped half-naked in the House of Common’s glass-walled public gallery during a Brexit debate, and some appeared to have glued themselves to the glass. … Nuala Lam, an Extinction Rebellion member who was present during the protest but didn’t directly participate, told British radio station talkRADIO that MPs stifled laughter as police cleared out the public gallery. … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-04-02/british-protesters-bare-bottoms-in-parliament-to-protest-climate/10961468

The following is a tweet showing a picture of the protestors;

Which one is the Norway model? pic.twitter.com/hvogBzBq6E — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 1, 2019

I’m not sure whether the fact the protest occurred during a Brexit debate is significant, figuring out how to cancel Brexit without being named as the responsible party is pretty much the only topic of debate these days in the British Parliament.

The UK Parliament naked climate protest pretty much overshadowed another naked climate event in Australia, naked people swimming with the dolphins or something. As far as I can tell from the pics the Aussie dolphins declined their invitation to join the naked climate protestors.



