Physics Reveals ‘Green’ Energy Sources Are Unrealistic And Unsustainable

Can existing “green” energy match the efficiency of fossil fuels? Mark P. Mills, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, shares his new report on The Federalist Radio Hour, where he examines the physics behind green energy proposals. Mills shows why the world is no where near ready to undergo this “urgent” transition demanded by climate change alarmists.
“You have to recognize what Mother Nature, the physics, permits and doesn’t permit,” he said. “New discoveries will come from basic science, not from subsidies for yesterday’s technologies. We didn’t get the internet by subsidizing the rotary phone.”
Scientists have yet to discover, and entrepreneurs have yet to invent, anything as remarkable as hydrocarbons in terms of the combination of low-cost, high-energy density, stability, safety, and portability. In practical terms, this means that spending $1 million on utility-scale wind turbines, or solar panels will each, over 30 years of operation, produce about 50 million kilowatt-hours (kWh)—while an equivalent $1 million spent on a shale rig produces enough natural gas over 30 years to generate over 300 million kWh.
Solar technologies have improved greatly and will continue to become cheaper and more efficient. But the era of 10-fold gains is over. The physics boundary for silicon photovoltaic (PV) cells, the Shockley-Queisser Limit, is a maximum conversion of 34% of photons into electrons; the best commercial PV technology today exceeds 26%.
Wind power technology has also improved greatly, but here, too, no 10-fold gains are left. The physics boundary for a wind turbine, the Betz Limit, is a maximum capture of 60% of kinetic energy in moving air; commercial turbines today exceed 40%.
The annual output of Tesla’s Gigafactory, the world’s largest battery factory, could store three minutes’ worth of annual U.S. electricity demand. It would require 1,000 years of production to make enough batteries for two days’ worth of U.S. electricity demand. Meanwhile, 50–100 pounds of materials are mined, moved, and processed for every pound of battery produced.
“It would require 1,000 years of production to make enough batteries for two days’ ”
With nowadays technologies and production facilities, batteries last between 5 to 8 years and need replacement after that, so it is not even possible to do better than 23 minutes worth of US electricity demand.
Except that, for all the celebrated energy content per kg of hydrocarbon fuel, approximately 75% of that energy is entirely wasted to the atmosphere in internal combustion engines.
Electrical energy stored in a battery, with current lithion ion battery technology is essentially 100% useable at the wheels of the vehicle. Stored electrical energy in fuel cell vehicles or aircraft (yes, FCAs are already in development) provide more than 60% useable motive power out of that stored, more than twice what hydrocarbon fuels can deliver.
The fact is that battery powered and hybrid electrics and fuel cell powered vehicles are all vastly more efficient than hydrocarbon powered internal combustion engines. Current energy storage capacity, whether hydrogen or battery, already provides useable range comparable to IC vehicles and aircraft. And the cost of fueling any electric vehicle or aircraft is vastly less than the cost of fueling hydrocarbon vehicles or aircraft.
The fuel cost per gallon of gas equivalent for the electric vehicles and aircraft currently runs no more than about $1 per GGE … with current gas prices in the US today running nearly three times that, and much more in Europe.
Dissing electrically powered machines is bad science and engineering, as well as bad economics.
Great comment other than you somehow overlooked the benefits of perpetual motion.
Damn those first and second laws. Must have AOC repeal dem.
Yeah, just because you can do something in your back yard or on a few acres of land, say, does not mean that you can do it worldwide on a mass scale.
Hey, I have a great idea: My working dog is really strong, and he can pull me a couple blocks to the neighborhood market to buy groceries, in a little red wagon. All it costs is enough food to keep him healthy and at his current level of fitness to pull me and my groceries.
So, if each person had their own working dog and a little red wagon, each person could cut down on the use of fossil fuel, by using their dog-pull set up. Really, all it takes is a good strong dog and a wagon.
Why do climate deniers fail to see great promise in this?
One common misconception is that electricity is an energy source. This leads to the false conclusion that electric cars, etc are “green”.
Electricity is not a source of energy. Rather, it is a delivery mechanism, similar to a pipeline. Electricity carries energy from one place to another, but is is not a source.
Thus, the idea that electric vehicles or electric power will reduce pilution is false. Polution is determined by how the energy is produced, not by how it is delivered.
But but AOC said sumthin’… and we only have 10yrs left. She-so-smart.
If we had a requirement that green energy infrastructure be built using green energy, everyone would immediately see how unrealistic is green energy. And if you don’t use green energy to build out green energy infrastructue, then you’re making the emissions problem worse. Yes, over the long term blah blah blah, but don’t we have an immediate crisis?
” . . . We didn’t get the internet by subsidizing the rotary phone.”
Good point!!
And we didn’t get the automobile by subsidizing the horse industry. 🙂
What would the landscape of a wind-solar-powered civilization, on the scale of the United States, look like?
What would the visual landscape be like? What would the sonic landscape sound like? What sort of clean-up and maintenance duties would be required to keep the technology working? What would the savings be, really, considering that back-up systems, based on conventional power generation, would be absolute necessities?
I envision a very, … very cluttered, ugly, messy looking civilization, with lots of pain-in-the-ass maintenance and upkeep, including cleaning up bird blood-and-guts, and fried birds. And this would probably be the least of the problems.
We really don’t want to go there.
Robert Kernodle: “What would the landscape of a wind-solar-powered civilization, on the scale of the United States, look like?”
I’d like to see the proposed landscape if Puerto Rico alone were to establish it’s energy independence with solar/wind.
Take a lipo battery such as found in an electric car. That battery might cost say $10,000. That battery will hold about 50 kWh of energy. Cycled 1000 times over its lifetime that is 50 MWh of electricity. At 10¢ a kWh it will cost you an extra $5000 to recharge the battery over its lifetime. In total $15000 for 50 MWh.
Now go out and buy that same $15000 worth of gasoline. This is about 5000 gallons at current prices. Each gallon has 33 kWh of energy, giving you 165 MWh of electricity.
So, unless electric cars are 3x as efficient as gas cars, which they are not, especially given the extra battery weight and new IC engines, the market is not on the side of electric vehicles.
Ferd, this is an interesting post. I like the comparisons. I would think you need to add the cost of an IC engine to make the comparison fair and more balanced. It is kind of difficult because the IC engine still has useful life long after the battery died. I’m guessing the ICE is still a better deal.
The reason the internet grew and became what it did, essentially overnight in relative terms, is because the US government purposefully stayed out of the way on regulations and taxes. Same with the EU.
Until now. The EU now wants to tax URL links apparently. Many countries are trying to wall-off the open internet, including China, Turkey, Russia, and some places you wouldn’t expect like New Zealand to block “unapproved” content.
Of course most famously in the US was Obama’s attempt to impose FCC Title II regulatory oversight under the guise of Net Neutrality claims. That was solution searching for problem that the free market had already worked out, yet the real reason was to bring government control to an area it wasn’t in control of., just as Obama did for healthcare. If Title II on the internet providers had been done 20 years earlier, we’d still all mostly be on dial-up modems with 28.8K connections on chatting on AOL and CompuServe bulletin boards. Title II heavy hands from FCC bureaucrats would have protected the land-line telecoms from the onslaught of high-speed broadband competition and wireless that has devastated the land-line telco business and would have ensured generous lobbying kick-backs to Washington’s politicians who could grant favors for cmapaign cash.
The counter lesson to internet’s innovation (and the lowering data prices while vastly increasing services and competition) has been the electric power industry.
As Warren Buffett has noted, wind and solar only exist because of out-right subsidies, tax breaks, and allowing customers to get added charges on electric bills for renewable supports. His Berkshire Hathaway Energy has invested $16 billion in renewable energy and owns 7% of the country’s wind capacity and 6% of its solar as on 2016 Today those numbers are even higher. The big wind power lobbying arm in DC for favorable tax treatment is the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA). Many of the companies like GE (that makes the wind turbine generators) have a seat on the AWEA board. AWEA member companies have been collecting huge federal subsidies over the last few years. In December 2015, the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that the renewal of the production tax credit would cost U.S. taxpayers about $3.1 billion per year from now through 2019. That subsidy pays wind-energy companies $23 for each megawatt-hour of electricity they produce.
Large scale wind power sufficient to replace fossil fuels globally would lead to the extinction of many flying species.
Along with the finite battery life it is important to understand that the advertised life of a bird chopper is typically 30 years. The mean time to failure tends to be 6 to 18 months. The repair cost exceeds the harvested energy value. This is a losers game for idiots. Before I retired, I built the repair facility testing dynos.
Hook wind power to the farm lobby in Iowa, Medicaid, and social security and it can become a perpetual motion (policy) machine.
If most of the planet’s land mass was carpeted with wind turbines, what would be the effect on the climate? I would think that removing energy from the atmosphere on such a large scale would reduce the incidence of violent storms. The truth however, is that no one has the faintest clue what the effect would be. Predicting that wind turbines would not be practical or cost effective was easy though.
For those that believe it is possible for Wind and Solar to provide 100% of just the energy needed for electricity in the US Build a 100% Wind/Solar house. A house that uses ONLY wind and/or Solar and has no back up other than a battery. NO, ZERO fossil fuel allowed. A wood stove is also not allowed. Live in it for five years and see what happens.
Have gone on several vacations in northern WA, staying in a cabin – NO electricity other than a solar panel on the roof and low voltage LED lighting. After three days of rain/overcast, etc. you can’t even charge a cellphone. My son is a building contractor. He has to have a 6KW generator to prevent the generator from tripping when the Table saw is running and someone else starts a hand saw.
A fellow Amateur Radio operator has placed a solar panel on his roof with sufficient capacity to provide his average capacity. This instillation includes a set of repurposed lead acid batteries like those used in telephone companies for emergency power. The battery consists of 12 cells each about 12” X 18” X 36”. Expensive, yes, but with proper maintenance last 20 to even 40 years. Problem is that Average daily use is not even close to daily peak use. Thus, when the sun is not shining, and the grid is not available he has his choice, NO heat or NO Refrigerator/Freezer. NO Air conditioning or NO Refrigerator and NO Stove. Worse, that battery only lasts 24 hours with these restrictions. To last several days it is NO Heat, Refrigerator, Freezer, Stove, and then limited use of lights and TV/Radio. If you want that stuff 24/7 then buy a NG Generator.
Do the Math. Calculate what happens for the hypothetical loss of power for a development where every home has a solar panel on the roof providing 150% of daily average power designed to back feed the grid. However, when the line from substation feeding this community loses power they will lose power or be very restricted in their power use. Even if every have had a backup battery, after they went dead if there is no sun there is no power. Worse, with or without the batteries, at the peak hours (5PM – 7Pm) there will be insufficient power from all of these homes to power the stoves, Furnace/air conditioner, Refrigerators and all of the other loads. Peak loads can be as much as 10 times average daily load.
I’ve heard the argument that the greedy industrialists stand in the way of spreading the good, clean electric cars, but when you look how fast efficient and useful technology spreads globally, technology like the internet, you can see that the argument is false. If “green” solutions were efficient and useful, everybody would have adapted voluntarily decades ago, without any government push necessary.