The WMO World Data Centre for Greenhouse Gases begins provision of data from the GOSAT

These are sample satellite data maps providing a data overview. Credit: NIES

The World Data Centre for Greenhouse Gases (WDCGG; a World Data Centre (WDC) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)) has been operated since 1990 by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). As the only WDC specializing greenhouse gases, it serves to collect, archive and distribute data on such gases (e.g., CO2, CH4, CFCs and N2O) and other related gases (such as CO) in the atmosphere.

On 19 March 2019, WDCGG began online provision of CO2 observation data* from Japan’s Ibuki Greenhouse gases Observing SATellite (GOSAT) for the period from April 2009 in addition to existing surface-based data.

Integration of remote sensing satellite data and existing surface-based in situ data is expected to promote the wider use of this information and facilitate long-term monitoring of global distribution and sub-continental CO2 emission/absorption estimates.

WDCGG plans to continue improving its services for the collection, archiving and distribution of satellite data worldwide, including for GOSAT-2 (the successor to GOSAT), to support the monitoring of climate change and assist policy making, thereby helping to reduce environmental risks to society.

*The original GOSAT data products are distributed by the National Institute for Environmental Studies, Japan (NIES). GOSAT Data Archive Service (GDAS, https://data2.gosat.nies.go.jp/index_en.html)

