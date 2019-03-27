A Space Selfie….Spelfie:Nick Hague Completes First Spacewalk

NASA astronaut Nick Hague completed the first spacewalk of his career on Friday, March 22, 2019. He and fellow astronaut Anne McClain worked on a set of battery upgrades, on the International Space Station’s starboard truss. In a Facebook post, he wrote: “Big thank you to the ground team down in Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, who supported Anne and I with our first #spacewalk on Friday. They are the ones who really make it possible to walk among the stars!”
Image Credit: NASA
Last Updated: March 25, 2019
Editor: Yvette Smith
