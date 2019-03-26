AOC’s Green New Deal goes down in flames, taunted with cartoons on Senate floor

This is hilarious! 57-0 unanimous rejection!

By Molly Prince

Yes, we’ll all need to ride seahorses under the Green New Deal.



Mike Lee Uses Velociraptors, Tauntauns And Aquaman To Dismantle The Green New Deal

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee delivered a speech on the Senate floor arguing against the Green New Deal.

Lee displayed a picture of President Ronald Reagan firing a machine gun while riding on the back of a dinosaur to explain how unrealistic the Green New Deal is to solving climate change.

Lee mocked the Green New Deal’s proposal to eliminate airplanes by arguing Americans would need to ride Tauntauns and Aquaman’s 20 foot seahorse to fly to Alaska and Hawaii.

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee argued against the Green New Deal on Tuesday by mocking two of the most controversial, and often ridiculed, policy proposals in the resolution: eliminating air travel and flatulating cows.

“Unlike others, I’m not immediately afraid of what the Green New Deal would do to the economy and our government. After all, this isn’t going to pass — not today, not any time soon certainly,” Lee said on the Senate floor. “After reading the Green New Deal, I’m mostly afraid of not being able to get through this speech with a straight face — I rise today to consider the Green New Deal with the seriousness it deserves.”

Lee began his speech by displaying an image of former President Ronald Reagan firing a machine gun while riding on the back of a dinosaur, waving an American flag.

“The Cold War as we all know, was won without firing a shot,” he continued. “But that quibble actually serves our purposes here today because this image has as much to do with overcoming Communism in the 20th century as the Green New Deal has to do with overcoming climate change in the 21st.”

Lee argued that there is not even one serious proposal in the entire Green New Deal and singled out the resolution’s call for a World War II-style mobilization effort to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions like methane, that arise from cow flatulence. He also highlighted the call to rid air travel.

“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast,” reads the initial version of the resolution’s fact-sheet, which has since been removed.

“[Eliminating airplanes] might seem merely ambitious for politicians who represent the densely populated northeastern United States, but how’s it supposed to work for our fellow citizens who don’t live somewhere between Washington, D.C., and and Boston?” Lee asked, taking a thinly veiled shot at the resolutions’ Democratic sponsors, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey.

WATCH:

From the Daily Caller

Meanwhile, after that presentation came the vote:

Senate votes down Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal 57-0 with high-profile Democrats joining Republicans to show their disapproval of radical plan as she says she didn’t want vote to happen and charges GOP climate policy with wrecking havoc on world.

The Senate roundly rejected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal as expected on Tuesday with not a single senator voting ‘yes’

The final Senate vote was 57 nays and 43 present

Most of the Democrats voted ‘present’ in protest

Ocasio-Cortez argued she encouraged the senators to vote ‘present’

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia; Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona; and Doug Jones of Alabama all voted no as did Independent Sen. Angus King

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell staged a show vote on Green New Deal

The move was designed to put Democrats on the record about the progressive plan, in a vote Republicans can exploit later for political purposes

Earlier Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who mocked her Green New Deal in a speech on the Senate floor

‘If this guy can be Senator, you can do anything,’ she tweeted

Lee, in a colorful speech, used a variety of photos to make his point

Lee claimed the deal would ban airplanes and leave Hawaii to use ‘a massive fleet of giant, highly trained sea horses’ to get around

Full story here.

