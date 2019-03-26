AOC’s Green New Deal goes down in flames, taunted with cartoons on Senate floor

This is hilarious! 57-0 unanimous rejection!
Mike Lee Uses Velociraptors, Tauntauns And Aquaman To Dismantle The Green New Deal
- Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee delivered a speech on the Senate floor arguing against the Green New Deal.
- Lee displayed a picture of President Ronald Reagan firing a machine gun while riding on the back of a dinosaur to explain how unrealistic the Green New Deal is to solving climate change.
- Lee mocked the Green New Deal’s proposal to eliminate airplanes by arguing Americans would need to ride Tauntauns and Aquaman’s 20 foot seahorse to fly to Alaska and Hawaii.
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee argued against the Green New Deal on Tuesday by mocking two of the most controversial, and often ridiculed, policy proposals in the resolution: eliminating air travel and flatulating cows.
“Unlike others, I’m not immediately afraid of what the Green New Deal would do to the economy and our government. After all, this isn’t going to pass — not today, not any time soon certainly,” Lee said on the Senate floor. “After reading the Green New Deal, I’m mostly afraid of not being able to get through this speech with a straight face — I rise today to consider the Green New Deal with the seriousness it deserves.”
Lee began his speech by displaying an image of former President Ronald Reagan firing a machine gun while riding on the back of a dinosaur, waving an American flag.
“The Cold War as we all know, was won without firing a shot,” he continued. “But that quibble actually serves our purposes here today because this image has as much to do with overcoming Communism in the 20th century as the Green New Deal has to do with overcoming climate change in the 21st.”
Lee argued that there is not even one serious proposal in the entire Green New Deal and singled out the resolution’s call for a World War II-style mobilization effort to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions like methane, that arise from cow flatulence. He also highlighted the call to rid air travel.
“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast,” reads the initial version of the resolution’s fact-sheet, which has since been removed.
“[Eliminating airplanes] might seem merely ambitious for politicians who represent the densely populated northeastern United States, but how’s it supposed to work for our fellow citizens who don’t live somewhere between Washington, D.C., and and Boston?” Lee asked, taking a thinly veiled shot at the resolutions’ Democratic sponsors, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey.
WATCH:
Meanwhile, after that presentation came the vote:
Senate votes down Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal 57-0 with high-profile Democrats joining Republicans to show their disapproval of radical plan as she says she didn’t want vote to happen and charges GOP climate policy with wrecking havoc on world.
- The Senate roundly rejected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal as expected on Tuesday with not a single senator voting ‘yes’
- The final Senate vote was 57 nays and 43 present
- Most of the Democrats voted ‘present’ in protest
- Ocasio-Cortez argued she encouraged the senators to vote ‘present’
- Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia; Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona; and Doug Jones of Alabama all voted no as did Independent Sen. Angus King
- Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell staged a show vote on Green New Deal
- The move was designed to put Democrats on the record about the progressive plan, in a vote Republicans can exploit later for political purposes
- Earlier Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who mocked her Green New Deal in a speech on the Senate floor
- ‘If this guy can be Senator, you can do anything,’ she tweeted
- Lee, in a colorful speech, used a variety of photos to make his point
- Lee claimed the deal would ban airplanes and leave Hawaii to use ‘a massive fleet of giant, highly trained sea horses’ to get around
82 thoughts on “AOC’s Green New Deal goes down in flames, taunted with cartoons on Senate floor”
Amused contempt is the proper attitude towards the Green New Deal. It confirms all the worst cliches about greens, that they are semi-literate socialists with strong authoritarian tendencies.
Semi? 😉
Hemisemidemi. That’s 1/64. The fastest note most humans can play, and the approximate literacy level of nearly all Demonrats.
Easy to play a hemisemidemiquaver if the tempo is slow enough.
Sorry, syllables out-of-order… the term is hemidemisemiquaver.
@Fraser;
You are correct. Although, since the transitive property of mathematics applies to multiplication, you get the same result regardless of order.
I’ve smacked them down, twice, when they were attempting to poison my home state with their crap.
It was amazing to see the lemmings, educated and proletariat, blindly and ignorantly push false hope and contextual fraud because “SCIENCE!” then more or less observe them exchanging thumbs between opposing orifices when they got owned by their own words.
Too many people are buying into the Big Lies. Good people must get informed and get involved to defeat this latest round of “collectivism in drag”, commonly called environMENTALism.
+10.. Conjures up a mental image that AOC should be subjected in order to control her own flatulence, but most of that falls out the head end.
AOC is just a blatant narcissist desperately craving to be seen as saviour of the planet, but her recent travelling antics have tarnished that including the embarrassing backpedal of having to take their socialist game plan down off their website. Things of late have been rather entertaining for me.
I like her consistency in backpedaling when things just don’t go her way. She says she “encouraged Senators to vote present”. I doubt that she had anything to do with it.
If she ever grows up, will one of you guys let me know? I do like to see her wash up against the Wall of Reality, but I have a lot of stuff to do and I just can’t babysit someone who acts like a spoiled 6-year-old at the physical age I had reached after two full-time AD hitches in the military.
Reality is harsh. I hope this lesson sinks in, but I have my doubts.
Cognitive neuro-scientists now have evidence the human brain isn’t fully developed in all its final connections until age 30. AOC is just 29 so there is still some hope for further development.
But Markey… he is 72. A hopeless mental deficit exists there.
At 72, the road is downhill. not up. I should know I am 71
I thought it full mental maturity was 35. Somehow the Framers knew that, by setting the eligibility age for President at 35.
the probability of that birth defect attaining sentience is zero
It can continue to develop beyond that age if you keep learning, engaging and challenging yourself.
Alice in Wonderland?
Spot on! Humorous contempt for their sophomoric nonsensical “Deal” is the only appropriate response. AOL is a clown show. Talk about ANYONE being able to get elected to Congress … sheesh.
43 Democrat senators voted “present” on a bill that they would desperately try to enact into law if they controlled the White House again. Talk about sheer deception. That was the true value of the vote.
I said this on another site.
“Some time ago a vote on a resolution to praise Neil Armstrong for being the first man to walk on the Moon.
To vote “present” would imply you believed that the Moon landing was a hoax but were afraid to go on record as saying so.
Despite the Dem’s spin, what does a “present” vote imply about what they think about The Green New Deal?”
My favorite scene from that movie (especially John Cleese’s part)!
it means they want a “present” before they vote !
A vote of ‘Present’ means they believe in the GND but don’t want to go on record in support.
Democrats: the party that is afraid you might find out what they really want.
This has encouraged me to wade through the Green New Deal. It should be good for a laugh.
It is a bit sad that there were so many vacant seats for such gold. The aide changing the posters does a good job keeping a straight face!
Yes, she gets high bonus points for that. I very much doubt I could I could do likewise.
Not so naive.
“Ocasio-Cortez argued she encouraged the senators to vote ‘present’
“The move was designed to put Democrats on the record about the progressive plan, in a vote Republicans can exploit later for political purposes”
…she doesn’t have the convictions of her own plan…she should have at least voted on it
She is a member of the house of representatives so was not invited to vote in the senate. The only problem with this stunt was that they put forward a shell of a bill that wouldn’t actually do the damage the proposal is intended to accomplish. Some of the grousing by the dems is actually valid. I think they should have written a 2000 page bill with all the ridiculousness they proposed explicitly stated and make them vote present on that!
That’s what this vote was about
43 senators voting “present” should all get participation medals.
All in all it’s been a pretty bad week for the “make it up as you go along” crowd.
100% of the Senate were not for the Green New Deal. Going forward any legislature pertaining to Climate Change will have to overcome the taint of the Green New Deal first to get any traction. Thank You AOC. And finally the Republicans are learning how to play the game.
Mitch McConnell’s second best move.
First best was telling Obama to stick his Scalia-replacement nominee where the sun don’t shine.*
3rd Best move was following Harry Reid’s example on judicial nominees nuclear option to include SCOTUS nominees to put Gorsuch on the bench and now Kavanaugh.
* Those months after Scalia’s death, the Liberals on TV were all giddy and full at glee at the thought of replacing the originalist Scalia with Liberal. Now seeing two new Conservative justices on the High Court is sweet victory. Nothing else Trump could do will be as consequential for US history as that. And the Libs know it.
Amen, Brother!
The AOC’s and Markey’s roll-out to great fanfare of the GND simply highlights the childish thinking on the part of today’s Democrats.
It was of course a completely un-serious proposal, as evidenced by their unanimous “present” vote today which they couldn’t support in fact. That all the Democratic Senator presidential candidates hopefuls jumped on-board with the GND at roll-out is further evidence of the mind=less state of that Party. The US Democratic Party demonstrated themselves quite publicly as the fools they are en mass today not just to the American people, but to the world.
And finally, SO MUCH WINNING THIS WEEK!!!
– Trump Russian Collusion narrative collapse.
– Massive crocodile tears on Liberal talks shows for 3 days now.
– CNN, NYT, WaPo, MSNBC fake news reputations all further down the toilet.
– Obama Maladmin officials Brennan, Rice, Clapper, and Samantha Power now are all facing testifying to Congress under oath about their role in the collusion set-up and politically motivated un-masking of intel intercepts.
– Michael Avanatti in jail.
– And now the Green New Deal couldn’t even find a single vote in the Senate, even from its co-creator The Moron Markey.
Winning!!!
The total fracking retard twins of New England, Ed Markey (D-MA) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) were even too spineless to vote for this… and retardamus maximus Markey was one of the sponsors… ROTFLMFAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The word “retard” does not have an acceptable place in dignified conversation.
The progenitors of the Green New Deal Cultural Revolution are below dignified conversation. Decorum was the only reason I used the euphemism “fracking”… The actually abbreviation of hydraulic fracturing is “frac’ing.”
For future reference.
Again!!!!! DO NOT just provide a link to google. Provide a link to the article you want us to read. I will not wade through Google results to find an article you MIGHT be referring to. If you don’t know how to do that ASK!!!
Well it’s a SGW trying to tell us once again what we can and cannot say. If someone finds a word usage unacceptable they can ignore it and move on and not associate with the source. I also find that using the word ‘retard’ isn’t acceptable accept for certain situations. There’s nothing ‘dignified’ about censuring language. It will censure itself if necessary.
Sometimes I had to retard the spark on my old Dodge’s slant six. I’d always check to make sure it was retarded.
Actually it does. When you make a deliberate effort to slow down the fermentation of dough in order to enhance flavor you ‘retard’ it. But I see your point. That’s why I have hesitated to state that the initials ‘AOC’ stand for America’s Outstanding Cretin. But what the hell who wants to be polite all the time.
In the world of RCRA, AOC is Area of Concern. Totally fitting.
When you retard spark ignition, maximum cylinder pressure occurs later in the combustion cycle than when spark ignition is advanced.
Gee… seems you’re (yet again) wrong. Bet that gets old pretty quickly, doesn’t it, you retard? LOL
You have no power or authority to censor speech. We freedom-loving folks will say what we want, when we want and how we want… and you hand-wringing mental defectives of lefty persuasion will stand there, wring your hands, make your sourest of faces, and continue to be completely ineffectual at everything.
How’s that truth feel, eh? LOL
Besides, fake polite, or even enforced or polite on demand, is not polite, is more like intended hypocrisy…
oh kinda of dodgy fake politi(e)-cs… (too flowery with a clear distinguished lack of decorum)
cheers
Can you expound moron this?
Interestingly enough Robert,
“To be or not to be, that is the question”
is catch 22 for the moron, me thinks.
Either way a moron is and stands fracked in that one catch 22.
In one hand is and stands acceptance, and in the other one the loss of free will and free choice, or the loss of freedom.
cheers
…but it’s accurate….
I think the term that would be more appropriate is “developmentally disabled”.
Perhaps they have a genetic disorder like Klinefelter syndrome.
This week, Obama advised left wing Democrats to be mindful of the cost of their proposals.
This from the President who single handedly ran up as much debt as all previous presidents combined.
Even more winning: The U.S. House of Representatives failed today to override President Trump’s veto of the bill designed to stop Trump from changing Executive Branch spending priorities and applying that money to building a southern border wall. The building continues.
I really wanted to see the high speed train to Hawaii in action.
Boo!
What a laugh. Mike Lee was brilliant. Po faced and as funny as a politician can get away with under the circumstances.
I have been observing that the GOP has been too passive in the past on an array of “emotional” issues pursued by the Progressives; and have suggested that it was necessary to at the very least push back every time the left suggests something ridiculous.
In my optimism, I see the tide turning (but not yet receding) with a variety of recent events. I hope Mile Lee’s speech to be in the vanguard.
ROFL! He’s probably going to auction those and make thousands for charity, and a succinct illustration of the GND.
Voting present can still be used against them.
They had the opportunity to reject the nonsense outright, but they caved.
Their opponents can now paint them as not just idiots, but craven idiots.
Also, to the true believers, anything short of a yes vote, is betrayal.
The best move by Republicans would be to plant operatives in various left wing blogs who argue that the Democrats have failed the faithful and the only logical move is to either start a new party, or vote Green until the Democrats start living up to the standards of the nut cases.
I believe she’s neglected to tell us her full name.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-Quixote
Can’t wait for AOC to emerge from her safe space and try to salvage this nonsense.
I’m sure it’s just and oversight, but carbonated soda pop will also have to be left unopened so as to maintain the CO2 sequestration.
No, that’s going too far.
I have to have my Dr. Pepper and the only way I can have it is to open it. 🙂
Just as long as you don’t burp afterwards.
not “high profile democrats. “vulnerable” democrats.
The number of vulnerable democrats is growing rapidly. They are increasingly being put between a rock and a hard place: do the support the GND, or sanity; Israel or Omar; the truth or Schiff; the new personalities, or an old, rich, white male (Biden or Sanders)?
It mught be difficult for the Democrats to nominate anyone for President without suffering a large contingent of the Party walking out.
That’s what happens when your ‘party’ consists of a haphazard collection of competing identity groups, many of whom would send the others to the gulags if they could.
Touché!
I guess it would have been bad form to show Hawaii’s U.S. Senator, Mazie Hirono, riding the Seahorse in Senator Lee’s cartoon.
It would have been funny though. 🙂
You are kidding me, aren’t you?
Ed Malarkey didn’t vote for the resolution he co-sponsored ?
Is this for real ? It’s not April 1st (yet).
The Green New Deal will never get another vote.
Why didn’t they correct her on cow farts, as it’s cow burps!
Everyone gets that one wrong… LOL!
Yeah, but cow farts are funnier!
I don’t think cow belches or farts are a hazard. However, I offer this fair warning:
Never, ever stand behind a cow that has her tail up and starts coughing! Under these circumstances, they can launch a bolus of cow crap with surprising velocity!
“Present” as in UK English would mean “Two Bob each way”.
Not having the guts to commit themselves, do they or don’t they believe in the Green New Deal. ?
Remind me of a hopeful candidate for a seat in the Australian Parliament . The electorate consists of at one end a part of a city, at the other end some farmers and timber interests. So he produced two leaflets, i.e. flyers. One was against the cutting down of trees, and the other was all for cutting down trees. Hence the saying “”Two bob each way “.
It all came undone when his opponent got hold of both flyers and exposed his ploy, he failed in has bid for Parliament.
Just like the members who voted Present. They want their cake and eat it too.
MJE VK5ELL
Do I detect some skepticism around here? Who could be against free energy, free health care and free college education? Don’t be so negative.
There’s no such thing as ‘free’. Someone has to pay, and that someone is always eventually you.
All the democrats are proposing to do is to rob everyone via punitive taxation, then give them back a pittance, while claiming they’ve ‘saved’ everyone from… well, from everyone and therefore from themselves. Meanwhile, the democrats would live high on the hog, wasting more money than ever on their fever-dream schemes to garner and maintain political power, all on your dime.
That’s socialism in a nutshell.
Why do you think the government gives over half a billion per year to Planned Parenthood, yet doesn’t give any to Christian-based pregnancy support centers? That’s because PP then turns around and contributes heavily to democrat candidate campaigns… it’s money laundering. All on your dime.
https://www.liveaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/PP-election-report-2018.pdf
Democrat Senators are now The New “Climate Deniers.”
Now we know who’s really against women, children, the impoverished… and the earth.
As punishment for their egregious votes I propose that each and every of these climate-denier, Democrat Senators not drive or fly home for their upcoming “Spring Break,” but be compelled to walk home in shame from Washington, DC, to their homes behind a herd of farting cattle.
I didn’t see one word in defense of the GND referencing any of its social measures. AOC and other advocates for the GND only spoke of the need to save the environment. It was an admission that all the social programs were really just stuff they piled on to buy more support from the young & dumb crowd.
Voting “present” made the same statement. Those voting “present” were admitting they didn’t dare vote for such a stupid bill because they knew they would lose the votes of sensible voters, but they knew voting “no” would lose votes among the college indoctrinated.
SR
Chick-fil-A should have been all over the GND with posters of a cow and a caption stating “Cows suport the GND. Eat mor chiken.”
It would have garnered Chick-fil-A a lot of publicity, associated the bad spelling of the poster-cow with the increasingly-obvious mental deficiencies of the Democrats, and mocked the ridiculosity of the GND, all in one swell foop.
ROFL
I was hoping for Shrek and Donkey’s flying dragon.
Now look for Democrats to say, “Well, obviously the bill took things too far, but there are some wonderful goals in there and we need to have a discussion on what steps we should be taking.”
Then look for Republicans to negotiate a compromise between a reasonable position and a mind-bogglingly stupid one, settling on something that’s merely incredibly unreasonable.