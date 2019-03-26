Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to “The Elders” Chair Mary Robinson, anyone who disagrees with her views on climate change is evil.
Climate change denial is evil, says Mary Robinson
Damian Carrington, Environment editor
Tue 26 Mar 2019 17.30 AEDT
Exclusive: chair of Elders group also says fossil fuel firms have lost their social licence
The denial of climate change is not just ignorant, but “malign and evil”, according to Mary Robinson, because it denies the human rights of the most vulnerable people on the planet.
The former UN high commissioner for human rights and special envoy for climate change also says fossil fuel companies have lost their social licence to explore for more coal, oil and gas and must switch to become part of the transition to clean energy.
Robinson will make the outspoken attack on Tuesday, in a speech to the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew in London, which has awarded her the Kew International Medal for her “integral work on climate justice”.
…
“The evidence about the effects of climate change is incontrovertible, and the moral case for urgent action indisputable,” she will say.
“Climate change undermines the enjoyment of the full range of human rights – from the right to life, to food, to shelter and to health. It is an injustice that the people who have contributed least to the causes of the problem suffer the worst impacts of climate change.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/mar/26/climate-change-denial-is-evil-says-mary-robinson
“The Elders” are a group of self important former United Nations leaders and other high profile international figures who seem to think you should do what you are told.
Mary Robinson stops short of saying what she thinks should be done about those “malign and evil” climate deniers, but I think we get the idea.
105 thoughts on “Claim: Climate Denial is “Malign and Evil””
Climate denial is “Malign and Evil”?
Exploiting always-varying weather for political purposes is offensive to people with common sense.
Regards,
Bob
Right on, Bob, as usual.
I must disagree with you Bob. Claiming that climate stasis ever existed is Malign and Evil. There are evil people in the world and those trying to convince everyone that the climate didn’t change until starting to change the late 1930’s are the very definition of evil. I’d buy deluded, but the active modifications to records removes it from that category.
My current concern is that industry has been badly beaten up and in self-defense has started to produce “Environmentally Friendly” products, e.g. electric vehicles, worthless alternative solutions for problems which don’t or at least didn’t exist.
Now at least the watermelons have broken open with the latest elected officials in the U.S. and everyone can see the interior color clearly.
I have to agree with Dr. Briggs. The result of the disseminating of misinformation about the potential danger of AGW results in high cost of energy and all it produces, lost opportunity to help poor people thrive, and ,in reality, lost human life that its perpetrators pretend to value. The conundrum here is how to demand of this woman and others that say the same kind of things provide evidence that human emissions have materially changed the atmospheric level of CO2 or affected the climate. We have good science by Salby and Harde and Berry that say it hasn’t and analyses by Munshi and Wallace that confirm that. Shouldn’t there be a way to require a valid response to these findings?
Sadly, you can not overturn religion with logic or facts.
These high profile self important advocates of climatic doom will not be influenced by facts. They make up their own and then claim their facts are superior to the truth produced by others.
Mary Robinson is a little person was resident of a little country, and is of little significance.
She and the UN along with the Constantly Offended Green Socialists (COGS) obviously think differently, but in the end, reality overtakes flawed beliefs/stupidity.
As the world cools over the coming decade these shrills determined to peddle their false beliefs, will have to embrace the truth.
Does she not understand that claiming your opponents are “malign and evil” is the surest way to make sure it is your neck in the guillotine when your opponents finally tire of your games?
Leftist like revolution until the other side finally feels backed into a corner and begins war in earnest. Her words will lead inevitably to war.
Don’t forget Robspierre felt the kiss of Madam Guillotine.
The Moral: Revolutions always consume their own…..
And lead to Tyranny in the end.
I can think of one revolution that did not consume its own, and has not led to tyranny — so far.
OwningGA
“…The denial of climate change is not just ignorant, but “malign and evil”, according to Mary Robinson…”
Yea, fascists are inclined to think & say stuff like that. We’re probably darn lucky she didn’t send a brown-shirted mob out to beat anybody up.
Yet
Being a good Roman Catholic lass, she’d probably prefer the Climate Inquisition.
She does an amazing job of hiding her horns.
If the left wins and becomes all powerful, she and many others like her, are just as likely as anyone else to end up in Siberia. Many heroes of the revolution were the victims of Stalin’s various purges. The poor darling has placed herself in a lose-lose situation.
Incontrovertible? Indisputable? Inconceivable! I don’t think the lady knows what that even means. (See “The Princess Bride) 😱
Might I just ask ‘Who died and made these people God?’
Just askin’. The egomania and egocentricity are really, really disgusting.
Just between us here, I suspect that the “Chair of Elders” is actually a lift-recliner with heat, massage, and adjustable lumbar support. 🧐
The left wing two step.
1) Dehumanize those who disagree with you.
2) Off to the gulags with them
Moral obfuscation occurs when the presenter has no data. People that are visual are convinced by a graph with the x-axis is CO2, the y-axis is an undoctored climate metric, there is a least square regression line, correlation above 0.7 to show a strong correlation, and the trend shows something bad. This graph does not exist in the science of this planet at this time. As such, the arguments are based on shaman superstition where denial of their Gods is called evil. I guess the nonbelievers are just going to have to wait 12 years to see if we go to hell.
Moral obfuscation, …. HUH?
Me thinks that “emotional obfuscation” better describes the mindset of Mary Robinson.
Mary Robinson is just one more prime example of why “emotionally” biased females should not be appointed, selected or hired for positions that require critical and/or important decisions to be made that will have a direct effect on hundreds or thousands of individuals.
Emotional driven decision making is an inherited trait of the females of most all higher animal species.
That’s sexist and 1920 thinking. Wake up! It’s 2019. Address a person on his/her idea or decision, not on their stereotyping gender. Moreover that approach takes away credibility from you (and your opinions).
But you can bet that she does not go a day without fossil fuels. Her ignorance is malign and evil.
She is undoubtedly infected with the religious disease of certainty!
Oh yes. I seem to remember her from the early days of “Shock And Awe”.
Her hypocrisy is malign and evil too. Reading about her made me feel sick. Don’t anyone be virtuous around me anymore, I’ll probably throw up all over you
Usually people making the ‘evil’ accusation have a religious view they are espousing. So, thanks for helping us see where you views are coming from Mary.
Just watch out if she starts calling herself “High Sparrow.”
“I am slowly taking steps towards becoming a vegetarian and now eat less meat than I used to.”
That’s encouraging, Mary.
https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/books/mary-robinson-changing-the-global-climate-one-person-at-a-time-1.3651791?mode=amp
I’ve got a feeling she never ate meat. Too prissy for that.
Does she fly to San Sebastian to eat a sliver of wagu from Japan?
The thing with calling something “evil” is that it give you license to do whatever it takes to stamp it out. Evil must be crushed without mercy or second thoughts. It deserves not due process nor fair play for it is without any redeeming qualities or moral value. How much evil has been done in the guise of opposing evil, I wonder?
Read up on: witchfinder general.
Notice how it is starting to morph from “climate change” to just “climate”. It first changed from global warming to climate change, but lately I’ve noticed most of the references are no longer to “climate change deniers” but are now just “climate deniers”.
ggm
Good point.
It will become “heretics” soon. The Grand Inquisitor can hardly wait.
As long as he has installed carbon capture for the bonfires at the stake.
We are in the midst of a developing global authoritarianism supported by those who believe that the best intentions inevitably imply that the ends justify the means.
That is the belief that underpins every politically initiated human disaster in history.
That belief justifies lies and the perversion of data for a greater good.
But the greater good is defined by an ignorant elite.
It can arise from either the political Left or the political Right but in the end the outcome is the same.
The only system that has ever reduced the risk of such developments is Parliamentary Democracy supported by a Rule of Law in individual sovereign states freely competing economically rather than militarily.
Thus, to succeed, they must dismantle all those factors piece by piece until they gain absolute power.
That is what we , the people, are up against and it is going to be difficult to win without emulating the ruthlessness and self deception of those arraigned against us.
But we must try.
“Sometimes it takes evil to destroy evil”
Can’t remember who said that…..
Stephen Wilde
“The only system that has ever reduced the risk of such developments is Parliamentary Democracy supported by a Rule of Law in individual sovereign states freely competing economically rather than militarily.”
That’s not going so well in the cradle of Parliamentary democracy right now, the UK.
We may well be weeks (if not a mere 3 days) away from the will of the people being overturned by Parliament over Brexit.
And scoff you may, but this affects the rest of the Democratic free world. If parliamentary Democracy fails in the UK over this trivial event (leaving a trading block of countries) what happens to your Democracy, in your country, when faced with a more challenging situation? “British Parliament got away with ignoring the electorate, why won’t we?”
If people in the civilised, Democratic, free world don’t write to their leaders and express their concern over Parliaments raid on British Democracy, then it may well be coming to a country near you soon, in fact probably yours.
And yes, we truly believed this would never happen to us.
The Democrats are already ignoring democracy in my country. They refuse to accept a free election, are harassing the legally elected president, they refuse to enforce any laws they do not like, and ignore federal laws as they feel like. They are acting like they come from some third-world nation where rule of law is optional.
I wish the UK the best…I hope you escape from the elitist bureaucrats in the EU, but they’ll make it as painful as they possibly can – a free and independent man (or nation) must be made to PAY for their heresy.
Nothing new. Happened all the time and will happen in future. So many people vote for party x because they will do y. Then in power they do the opposite what they promised. Referendums actually are the real problem for parliamentary democracy. It doesn’t fit unless you change your parliamentary system to a Swiss like set up.
Electoral college deniers, they are.
You may have to take to the streets, HotScot.
Recall these words, written by Englishmen (at the time): “…to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, …
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. (my bold)”
It seems to me that the British have indeed suffered a train of abuses and usurpations, [that] evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism.
You in the UK have reached the state that your government has become destructive to your freedom. Time to throw it off.
Stephen, best intentions are just a faster road to hell than ‘good’ intentions.
The staggering arrogance of such people really is surreal.
Mary Robinson is a parasite, and she does the usual liberal thing – projection.
She is an evil old biddy, and the more terrifying because she’d convinced it’s for our own good.
As C.S. Lewis put it:
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be “cured” against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”
Thanks for the C.S. Lewis quote, D.J.
“omnipotent moral busybodies”
I love that phrase!
That’s just what they are, except they are really *immoral* busybodies.
Robert A. Heinlein’s take, from “The Moon is a Harsh Mistress”:
This!? is what the “atheists” have replaced God with? … their own fine tuned godless morality!? Will Mary be the one tossing virgin Deniers into the Co2-spewing volcano? Not if Indiana Jones shows up … aka deplorable flyover country bumpkin VOTERS … who, last I checked … are STILL the final remedy for crazed sex poodle eco-atheists like ‘Mary and the Elders’. Sounds like a great name for my post-punk, Jazz-fusion, Math rock combo. We sound a bit like Pinback.
Cue the song “Here’s to you Mrs. Robinson “….?
In Stork They Trust
Define climate denial first
Hans: As with “warming”, “climate denial” can be anything you want or need it to be. It is very flexible. Pick the people you don’t like, the yell at them.
Defining “evil” defines the license to root it out. It is much easier to shout than to show.
Insist on consultation. Insist. Be resolute. No more movement without consultation.
Svante Arrhenius himself was a climare denier according to the loose definition used by Mary Robinson.
Says it all really.
One offence that can still be a capital crime is stupidity and Mary Mary quite contrary is getting close to it
What were the highheidyins at the Royal Botanical Society thinking when they gave Mary a gong? Must have been smoking their exotic plants or funghi. No worse that the Royal Society or the Geolsoc for an alarmist takeover unfortunately
To accuse someone of climate denial is malign and evil.
Another example of projection.
These people always do a better job of describing themselves.
One would have to deny weather on a daily basis, if one is to be (over 30+ years) a climate denier. The term is just a slogan invented to malign those who question the motives of the Klimatariat and their self-righteous movement to scuttle capitalism.
Lack of plentiful, cheap energy undermines the enjoyment of the full range of human rights – from the right to life, to food, to shelter and to health. It is an injustice that the people who have contributed the most to the betterment of mankind suffer the worst assaults on their character from climate change alarmists.
There – fixed it for you.
Demagoguery / ad hominem are all that’s left when rational arguments for a weak position fail.
To paraphrase the saying from I think the USA Constitution, “Such things are self evidence”. Well to persons such as myself “Not so” As Det. Friday said, “”Give me the facts Maam,””.
And what is a “” Social licence”” ? They the Warmers love making up new words.
So more real facts Mary, and far les of the Faith stuff.
MJE VK5ELL
“Social License” is where (formerly) private companies are run by Social Justice Warriors. That seems even worse than old fashioned socialism. It is government by mob rule.
I was puzzling about the companies ‘social license’ too. I always thought their license was to provide energy when and where needed, Socially that is what needs to be done – they do it – they get paid. They don’t do it, they DON’T get paid. Not hard to figure out – except for Mary I guess.
Mary has lost the plot.
I suggest she change the name of her group from “Elders” to “Seniles”
Starving people to death is pure evil, and leftists are expert projectionists.
These were the bad projects. As you might see the bottom of the list was climate change. This offends a lot of people, and that’s probably one of the things where people will say I shouldn’t come back, either. And I’d like to talk about that, because that’s really curious. Why is it it came up? And I’ll actually also try to get back to this because it’s probably one of the things that we’ll disagree with on the list that you wrote down.
The reason why they came up with saying that Kyoto — or doing something more than Kyoto — is a bad deal is simply because it’s very inefficient. It’s not saying that global warming is not happening. It’s not saying that it’s not a big problem. But it’s saying that what we can do about it is very little, at a very high cost. What they basically show us, the average of all macroeconomic models, is that Kyoto, if everyone agreed, would cost about 150 billion dollars a year. That’s a substantial amount of money. That’s two to three times the global development aid that we give the Third World every year. Yet it would do very little good. All models show it will postpone warming for about six years in 2100. So the guy in Bangladesh who gets a flood in 2100 can wait until 2106. Which is a little good, but not very much good. So the idea here really is to say, well, we’ve spent a lot of money doing a little good.
And just to give you a sense of reference, the U.N. actually estimate that for half that amount, for about 75 billion dollars a year, we could solve all major basic problems in the world. We could give clean drinking water, sanitation, basic healthcare and education to every single human being on the planet. So we have to ask ourselves, do we want to spend twice the amount on doing very little good? Or half the amount on doing an amazing amount of good? And that is really why it becomes a bad project. It’s not to say that if we had all the money in the world, we wouldn’t want to do it. But it’s to say, when we don’t, it’s just simply not our first priority.
http://www.ted.com/talks/bjorn_lomborg_sets_global_priorities/transcript?language=en
“So the guy in Bangladesh who gets a flood in 2100 can wait until 2106. Which is a little good, but not very much good. “…..!’
Hmmm, maybe that 150 billion dollars could be used to help that ” guy in Bangladesh” to MOVE ?
“The evidence about the effects of climate change is incontrovertible, and the moral case for urgent action indisputable,”
Another example of the Illusory Truth Effect. (AKA the Humpty Dumpty Effect – anything I say 3 times is true).
Life imitates Theater.
Mary Robinson is the real world incarnation of Dolores Umbridge of the Harry Potter books.
https://i.postimg.cc/PrBjFCNt/Screen-Shot-2019-03-26-at-2-39-53-PM.png
Ms Robinson’s Climate Change alarmist belief is indeed straight out of the Ministry of Magic.
I’m 1/4 Irish. Embarrassing.
Can I get an exchange? Maybe like St. Patrick — not Irish. DNA test?
Good grief!
“Who We Are”
Fascists.
“The denial of climate change ”
The set of people who deny the climate changes is virtually null.
“The set of people who deny the climate changes is virtually null.”
Actually, it may be bigger than you think as it consists of all of the people who believe that the climate was perfect and unchanging until evil humans start dumping CO2 into the atmosphere like it was an open sewer.
Actually, it is the Belief in manmade climate change that is not just ignorant, but malign and evil. The Climate Numptys always get things exactly backwards. Pretty amazing, that.
Just ask all alarmists to do away with their cellphones as ‘scientists say’ they create a lot of CO2. Problem solved.
Let me see if I’ve got this right. Mary Robinson is on the board of an organization founded by Nelson Mandela to advance “peace, justice and human rights.” The country that Mandela liberated has compromised many of those rights since his death, but even so it’s better off than the countries around it, and now swamped with refugees from countries that have no rights to speak of. One consequence of sub-Saharan Africa’s condition is that hundreds of millions of people still cook over dung fires, live on dirt floors, and lack electricity. The consequence of that is that they die in droves from indoor air pollution, malnutrition and diseases that are rare in the rest of the world.
But if anyone thinks Africans should try to get gas, electricity, stoves, concrete, steel, and modern farming methods — all of which require fossil fuels — those people are “malign and evil.”
What would Ms. Robinson do with such hideous malefactors — burn them at the stake? Nope; can’t do that, it would leave too large a carbon footprint. We should thank the Lord for small favors, eh?
“…burn them at the stake? Nope; can’t do that, it would leave too large a carbon footprint.”
Not a problem, as each person is burned you have the government purchase the appropriate amount of CO2 offsets required to keep Gaia in balance.
Oops! I forgot about the carbon offsets. Thanks for straightening me out.
Who are they going to purchase offsets from? Al Gore? That’s who Al Gore bought his from.
The one thing I can’t tolerare is intolerance.
Woohoo! I am “Malign and Evil” now! Man, I just get better and better – or is that worse and worse?
…“The evidence about the effects of climate change is incontrovertible, and the moral case for urgent action indisputable,”…
The AGW evidence is thin as hell and I dispute it all the time…along with MOST of the science-educated people I know.
The only thing that is “indisputable” is how ignorant these self-important people are. I wonder if someone asked her what a “cosmic ray” was if she could answer the question? Or how much hydrogen there is in a molecule of Carbon Dioxide? Or how about we ban Dihydrogen Oxide since it is an even more powerful greenhouse gas than Carbon Dioxide is?
“Or how about we ban Dihydrogen Oxide since it is an even more powerful greenhouse gas than Carbon Dioxide is?”
Plus Dihydrogen Oxide has two evil Hydrogen atoms while Carbon Dioxide has only one evil Carbon atom so Dihydrogen Oxide is obviously twice as bad as Carbon Dioxide. We must stop the hydrogen pollution immediately before the world catches fire!
Elders. Another term the loonies are trying to subvert. I have met elders in both traditional and “modern” societies who have that role because they have earned it. Some were illiterate (or claimed to be) but could not be fooled.
The other terms they have managed to corrupt: scientific method, sustainability, resilience, adaptation.
We are running out of synonyms.
I wonder how much money Mary will get………… if we all poney up for Carbon Tax………..
or the stupidest thing of all , Sequestration ?
You don’t get to the top of any UN poles unless you are pure Marxist progressive filth.
Hope this helps.
Fastyr mei.
“Judge not, that ye be not judged.” — Bible, KJV, Matthew 7:1
Fortunately for Mary Robinson, she was awarded the Kew International Medal for her “integral work on climate justice”, and did not have to rise to the standard of “work with integrity on climate understanding.”
A lot of people would have to work hard to rake up the type of air-miles Robinson does ever year, flying around the world telling others how their behaviour is ‘evil . But of course that is ‘different ‘ !
It is worth considering that Mary Robinson might consider this post a promotional which spreads her words to people like myself who have never heard of her. There is a fine line between deciding when to protest and when to ignore.
Climate science is just like the Russian collusion narrative. Not true but pushed very hard by some as a tool to push society in certain directions. It can last for years and years no matter how made up it is.
Bring up the Russian collusion comparison with “believers” when you communicate with them because this is finally something they might understand deep down.
‘The denial of climate change is not just ignorant, but “malign and evil”, according to Mary Robinson’
‘Climate change’ is undefined. Denial is an odd view of the undefined. Anyway, I can translate. ‘Climate change’ is orthodoxy. People must accept orthodoxy. Failure to accept it is evil.
‘It denies the human rights of the most vulnerable people on the planet.’
Too loopy to comment on.
I though I was just a simple denier. Turns out I am the real Nazi. Poor me!
Did the lady overlook the 14,000 additional cold related deaths which occur every winter since the cost of energy shot through the roof due to the high cost of renewables? We now have solid evidence of this effect from the USA. The large reduction in the cost of gas due to fracking, was marked by a notable reduction in cold related deaths.
Has anyone told Mary that the thermometers in the GHCN have been systematically moving further south for the past forty years? Even retirees know it’s warmer in that direction. Your precious data is so corrupted by such skullduggery as to render it completely unreliable. And yet, these morons continue to spout off as if they know anything.
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can deal with St Mary’s fossil fuel phobia better than anyone:
A popular Irish radio presenter often uses the expression “horse manure.” I would not use these words to describe the opinions of Mary Robinson who has served as President of Ireland. However, when I consider the hogwash she has spouted on certain subjects – outside of Irish law – that I am far more familiar with then her, I recognize a similar kind of ignorance of certain fundamentals as in her climate opinions.
Malign and Evil? This sounds increasingly like some cult vocabulary.
The funny part is that no informed person would deny climate changes…
“Former UN Officials”
I haven’t looked this list up; but I will take a wild guess that Nikki Haley is not among the membership.
3 BILLION people in the world (40%of the total population) live on less than $2.5/day ($912/year).
Loony Leftists who deny the world’s abject poor people access to cheap fossil fuels condemn them to live in counties with no possibility of developing: an electrical grid, sewage networks, water works, paved roads, mechanized agriculture, heavy-light industry, access to advanced hospitals, formal education, etc.
It’s loony Leftists who are “malign and evil” for perpetuating abject poverty.
To be fair. I think those who disagree with me regarding the horrors of socialism are “malign and evil”.
“Malign and Evil”
Certainly forcing third world countries to stay poor and die of heat waves, floods, indoor air pollution, and no electricity fits the definition of Malign and Evil.
Third world countries are actively working hard to electrify, pave roads, build dams where needed and other “modern” coveniences” the developed world Mary Robinson lives in.
If there ever is a counter revolution by the so-far silent majority, UN apparatchiks will be among the first groups to be pulled from their high horses & sent off for re-education.
I see your elder and raise you an elder. Mary, you have no authority over anything or anyone with your made up titless and my chair is much more powerful because it is real and useful. So piss off!!
“…and the moral case for urgent action indisputable.”
Yeah, what does the BUSINESS CASE look like?
False accusations are malign and evil.
Did they talk to economics Nobel laureate Nordhaus about the limited damage even 4 degrees warming would cause?
I bet they didn!t, I smell a lew.
Pensioners in Ireland used to have free coal! My Grandmother used to have a lovely little single level terraced cottage with a massive chimney, fired by coal. It was absolutely lovely sitting there in the lounge in coal fired heat.