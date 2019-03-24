Claim: Humans are “Rabbits in the Headlights” of the Unfolding Climate Catastrophe

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
City liberals worrying about what survival skills they will need in the near future when the climate change sixth mass extinction causes society to collapse.
Humans in the headlights: frozen in the path of a climate catastrophe
By Alex Fletcher
March 22, 2019 — 9.07am
…
On the surface, I’m spending my days normally. But most of the time, I’m thinking about climate change and what that means. Pretty much everything I thought I knew and relied on is now hazy. My assumptions about the past, the future, and the solidity of my world are in question. Beyond that, our actual values and behaviours as a society no longer make sense.
…
Either way I spend a lot of time searching things like ‘climate change news’, ‘sea level rise news’, and found another phrase that really took the wind out of my sails – ‘near-term societal collapse‘.
I read books on wilderness survival and have mini-panic attacks if I think about all the new skills I would need to learn to be self-sufficient, and protect and sustain my family, should organised society come to a creaking halt. I obviously don’t want this to happen, but do enough reading on climate change and it’s hard to escape it as a real possibility.
…
We’re in the sixth mass extinction. The insect world is dying. Forests are not growing back after wildfires.
These things are happening right now, we can’t ignore them anymore. It is undoubtedly cause to panic.
…
We humans are rabbits in the headlights, intuitively knowing we’re in trouble, but standing around watching as it thunders towards us.
…Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/national/humans-in-the-headlights-frozen-in-the-path-of-a-climate-catastrophe-20190320-p515uv.html
City greens learning “sixth mass extinction” survival skills. I’m not sure whether to laugh or worry.
“On the surface, I’m spending my days normally. But most of the time, I’m thinking about climate change and what that means. Pretty much everything I thought I knew and relied on is now hazy. My assumptions about the past, the future, and the solidity of my world are in question. Beyond that, our actual values and behaviours as a society no longer make sense.”
I guess I shouldn’t laugh. There’s a whole industry out there dedicated to fooling people like this.
But if he does all that studying, why is he worrying? Can he only find one side of the CAGW story?
Btw, here’s a good survival tip. Buy a house with a swimming pool, and have the local coal dealer fill it with coal and then cover it over with soil, and if the power ever goes off, you will have plenty of fuel to power your personal needs. 🙂
Some of his challenge will be in the form of the Google search engine not displaying any “fake” science.
The other challenge is his own, any URL with wattsupwiththat.com in the heading will be automatically ignored by self.
It is a wonder he hasn’t discovered Judith Curry’s site, and others similar. But I suspect his personal blinders are fully operational.
“our actual values and behaviours as a society no longer make sense.”
Alex, this is a sign your mind is trying to tell you what most people have come to understand: that there is no evidence climate is heading us for disaster. In 2009 (?), after the failure of a host of predictions made by climate science all-stars, and deep into a totally unexpected 2 decade “Dreaded Pause”, despite galloping CO2 , a disorder labelled the ‘Climate Blues’ struck. This plunged a significant number of climate scientists into major clinical depression. I say major because we no longer hear a word from, or about any of them. Interviews revealed that they rationalized that it was because they could see the juggernaut of approaching climate devastation and no one would listen, a totally untrue statement – all universities, governments, hollywood, almost all MSM, social scientists, scientific societies, the UN …. were on board!
Your observation of a change in values and people standing around as if nothing was happening is really because of your unfortunate panicked perspective on an issue that has been grossly oversold. Your researches would appear to have been limited to one side of the argument. Ask someone not cayght up in this issue to advise on how to get alternative information.
Talk about bias confirmation ! What kind of “news” does he expect to find about sea level rise. It is rising slowly as it has since 1880 , well before AGW could have been a factor. He must be hanging out for a new adrenalin rush from the latest “it’s ( maybe ) worse than we thought” study.
Maybe someone could suggest that he Googles “debt crisis news” every day if he wants to worry less about climate.
He seems to have a little trouble distinguishing between a field of rabbits happily nibbling grass, getting on with life and doing whatever rabbits do and a rabbit petrified by fear.
Hopefully the evolving “six mass extinction” will rid the world of this kind of idiot who has not functional place in Nature. I doubt his “survival skills” go further than being able to use an ATM.
Climate derangement syndrome is a real and serious problem, I hope he can get the care he needs.
“The insect world is dying. Forests are not growing back after wildfires”.
He needs to widen his research parameters…
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/02/21/the-coming-global-forest-regrowth/
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/03/20/insectageddon-is-alarmist-by-bad-design-scientists-point-out-the-studys-major-flaws/
Again quoting Alex Fletcher …
And now you should know why so many posters hereon WUWT mention the fact that they can’t “talk sense” to/with any of the CAGW believing “warminists”, ….. or, … aka, .. “city liberals”.
“DUH”, if one truly believes that ….. “the insect world is dying off and forests are not growing back” ….. then what good would it do them to be …… “reading books on wilderness survival” …… given the fact there would be nothing in the per se “wilderness’ to survive on?
I suspect that if he has been researching “survival skills” in the same manner he has researched climate science he would not be able to survive on a functioning farm with the skills he has acquired.
Agreed Samuel and Rocketscientist.
It is apparent that this character, undergoing anxiety attacks is not changing his lifestyle at all.
* No garden or gardening.
* No husbandry.
* Unable to identify, collect and prepare foods from nature.
* No skills, whether metal working, fiber and fabric production, farming, wood working, etc.
* Apparently no skills like, food preparation and storage, self support sufficiency for food, shelter, heating, water collection and purification.
Yet, this urban dependent apparently typed up his whinging lament via computer in between his wailing journeys into the internet…
Pathetic.
“City liberals worrying about what survival skills they will need in the near future when the climate change sixth mass extinction causes society to collapse.”
No one should worry!
If society tries to fight CAGW by destroying the economy by insisting on Carbon Zero, regardless if CAGW is fact or not, we, except the elites such as the Rockefellers, the Gates and George Soros and co, will have starved to death as our cities and infrastructure descend into chaos, famine and starvation.
Cheers
Roger
http://www.rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com
In my view, we will die for no real reason at all -but that’s life!
Filling it with oil would work better.
Coal can be used as is. Crude oil isn’t much good, and it’s hard to refine on a small, home scale. Gasoline is too volatile to store safely in a swimming pool. Diesel is not as versatile as coal.
Better to fill the pool with coal.
And a cord or 2 of wood …… for use as “kindling’ to ignite the coal on fire.
Kindling? In the UK we has gas fired “pokers” to start coal fires. Yes, I mean that!
Nor does coal have issues with a little water.
“City liberals worrying about what survival skills they will need in the near future when the climate change sixth mass extinction causes society to collapse.”
Please, please, PLEASE, don’t give them any help!!!!! Please, I beg you, for the children!!!! These people can’t survive without access to a soy latte coffee shop or a microwave! They don’t know how to run a standard can opener, the kind with no motor! Please don’t help them stumble through it all! Taking a fish right out of a lake, prepping it for the frying pan or the coals – from scratch, fer Pete’s sake! – will have them bewildered beyond belief!!!
Durn, I”m gettin’ mean in my old age!!!1 Sorry, mods, I just got caught up in the moment, in that bit of fantasy that has my cast iron Dutch oven simmering BBQ beans and smoked sausage slowly in the coals of a slow fire, while the kids are roasting marshmallows on long wooden sticks. It is a dream I have….
It was the stories around the campfire, the occasional pop and whistle of slightly green twigs exploding in the heat of the fire, and everyone waiting for the stars to come out so that we could see the Big and Little Dippers and the Pleiades and a few stray meteors.
Good times.
Recently moved to Houston from the sticks. Believe me these people will not last a week nothing to worry about. The only thing they can grow is weed. Without a place to charge their Tesla they will not even get out of the city limits due to traffic. Being a born and raised Texan i am ashamed of what the large cities have become. I blame it on flouride it will lower your IQ and look where people vote Dimwitocrat.
Flourish? If you believe it lowers intelligence, I despair of your intelligence.
Someone once told me that if all bridges, tunnels and boat transport leading into NYC were “closed down”, …many residents would begin to starve within 2 days.
A major city generally has about one week’s supply of food, including everyone’s home pantry and the grocery stores. It would not take long for people to begin pouring into the country.
I don’t see any farms or livestock on Manhattan, and as far as I know we don’t have replicators to make food. So it would be merely a matter of math to determine how long the existing stocks would last.
BTW I suspect that there are already a fair number of NYC residents who are currently starving with all the current means of supply open.
David. Welcome back. Despite its problems, I still love Houston.
You must be a fisherperson.
Fishing poppers or jigs for redfish and speckled trout,
David. Welcome back. Despite its problems, I still love Houston.
Best thing to do is wall them up in the cities and send stuff to them by remote-operated trains. And always supply the bare minimum. 40 million people walled up in NYC doesn’t seem so strange, does it?
I’m kind of giggling about this, because if any people survive any of this nonsense, it will be those in the country who are already self-sufficient.
Sara, believing all the climateer blarney, our liberal friends are certain to plan for the wrong thing and not survive even without any climate change. Now a few ladles of those simmered beans and smoked sausages you mentioned sound like a hood survival plan to center on!
Gary I strongly recommend that you have several books on your bookshelf, one of which is Rodale Press’s “Stocking Up”, which tells you everything – EVERYTHING – about preserving food.
The other, for everyone who wants to survive the Coming Epoxyclypse Thingie, is Hannah Glass’s “The Art of Cookery”, originally published in the late 18th century, and still available today. She went into great detail on how to tell if meat was “stale”, or starting to spoil, because there was no refrigeration of the kind we have now, other than the icehouse IF a family had enough personal wealth to have one. I have both on my bookshelf.
It’s just a “feewing” on my part, but this so-called crisis seems to be fraying at the edges just a little. Let’s hope that very fraying continues to proceed. And meantime, keep a weather eye on the squawking from those fearful persons beleaguered by their “end of the world” affliction. It will probably irritate them enormously if you observe that it’s a fine day in Spring.
Thnx Sara! I’m a halfway decent cook myself. My children stole all my cook books years ago, including one of my favorite, Ken Shale’s “Brewing Better Beer” (word order?) It included malting your own barley.
‘near-term societal collapse’
What Britain will get in 5 days. The people voted out of the EU. The government says, “No.”
Mueller says no Russia collusion. Democrat heads are exploding.
We live in interesting times.
No Russian collusion AND no Trump involvement
No Russian collusion even though the Russians apparently tried numerous times to infiltrate the Trump campaign, without success.
I will be interesting to see the final report.
Everyone should be happy (partisans excepted) that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is probably one of the most honest presidents the United States has ever had. The Democrats did their best to find something dishonest about Trump and they found nothing, so we have to assume there is nothing there to find.
An honest, competent, humorous, truth-speaking dynamo of a president, is what we have in President Trump.
We should all thank the Good Lord for giving us a great leader at a crucial time in our history.
Tom: Right you are. I shiver to imagine what our country would be like after eight years of Hillary and company.
I heard a report on Fox News this morning which quoted an interview on CNN with Obama’s CIA Director Brennan, and apparently Brennan, at that time, gave Obama credit for initiating the investigation into Trump.
We knew Obama was briefed on the Trump investigations and now it looks like Obama may be the instigator of the investigations. One political party weaponizing the Executive Branch to attack and destroy the opposition political party. That’s what we have here.
Things are going to get interesting. Obama probably took steps to insulate himself from the investigations of Trump directly, but with idiots like Brennan around, it makes it harder to hide his involvement.
Barack and Hillary cooked up a scheme (imo) to thrwart the will of the American people. The American people should know what they have done to undermine our Republic.
This is the biggest, most dangerous scandal in American history. It’s sedition, and treason because Hillary was cooperating with foreign powers, the Russians, and Ukranians to influence the U.S. elections.
We can’t allow this to happen again. Otherwise, we lose our country and our freedom to fanatic authoritarians, who will never relinquish power
re Brexit: As reported recently, the elites have risen up and overthrown the British people.
Mike Jonas
There is a price!
So what does the latest script for the kabuki theatre say after the third vote is rejected?
My guess is that some time before 12 April the impending humanitarian disaster—delayed shipments of cut flowers from Holland and perhaps even worse horrors—will be averted by another delay premised on a second referendum. And the people will vote, until they get it right.
Well played, Mrs. May. Well played. It calls to mind Bill Clinton, having disingenuously promised middle class tax cuts to win election, deeply (deeply!) regretted having failed after working harder than he had worked on anything in his life. And lo, taxes went up before long, the opposite of what had been promised.
Welcome to the Hotel European…
Relax’ said the night man,
‘We are programmed to receive.
you can check out any time you like, but you can never Leave.
They continue to spout rubbish without having anything to back it up. Unfortunately, simply doing so creates damage because the disease is spread by the media and the general population eats it up, probably because they want to remain stupid and believe the first thing the hear. Have these soothsayers been threatened or paid off by the Green Blob? If the latter, they seriously need jail time for not exposing the fraud.
I’m more concerned that these lunatics will attempt to fulfill their own prophecy.
Given that any WX event, even non-weather events like forest fires or the reproductive rate of penguins is somehow tied to
Global WarmingClimate Change.
I think subconsciously, many people are processing the upcoming financial crisis that has been building up, transferring that inner dread and fear into something amorphous that the Globalists prefer to distract us with, and when there is a collapse and the accompanying social unrest – they will claim that is the Climate Apocalypse they have long been “predicting”.
It seems that even the so-called elite are concerned that this next crash will be the Big One and they want to make sure that they are not the targets of reprisal.
Well Alex Fletcher, what he/her/zie should realize is that the ability to detect when one is being conned is itself a survival skill. When one is so naive one falls for a game that may have been plausible in the late 1960’s, but has long since proven to be as discredited as Harold Camping is among evangelicals.
I used to think like this Greenist.
I spent 30 odd years as an organic farmer with this belief in the background of my thinking..So I planted thousands of trees to help the planet recover and lower CO2..
I read all the Lovelock, Flannery & Suzuki books.
But last year I went through a change in awareness. I started thinking about what the weather was like when I was young here in Oz..In the 1950-80’s.
And it was during all that time predictably changeable : with droughts, floods, heatwaves and bushfires….JUST it still is and has been for the past decade…
Ummmm ?
Then I started going to my favourite beachside locations in Victoria & SA for all that time as well..I started looking to see if the sea level was higher than when I was young..
And it ain’t – not by much anyway; maybe millimeters, not meters !
does the climate of this planet we live on change ? Yes , very definitely. But CO2 has bugger all effect on daily weather or the decadal climate.
There are bigger more profound issues that need sorting in our world. This Greenist Global warming nonsense is a distraction and a dead weight on effectively solving those problems.
You should have Googled “Sea Level Rise” rather than looking at the ocean. You are allowing observation to get in the way of a good yarn. It is this sort of abnormal response that could wipe out the whole Climate Change industry and make it more difficult to encourage you to part with your money to save the world.
Reminds me of an interview of some old US gulf coast fishermen. The interviewer is asking how they are coping with the sea level rise and they have this confused look on their faces and are asking what sea level rise? Joe have you noticed any sea level rise?
Who needs Goggle when observation works ?
🙂
No one needs Google…get rid of it…use DuckDuckGo.
https://duckduckgo.com/spread
Unbiased search that’s never based on your search history.
No tracking,
No data collection.
If you still want to use Google / Gmail/ Gmaps / You-tube / LinkedIn / Facebook; do it on a stand alone computer
ALL THOSE PRODUCTS TRACK YOU & INFECT YOUR MACHINE with data mining software.
I tried Duck Duck Go bu it kept returning USA results and I couldn’t find a way of telling it I was in the UK.
Susan
There is an option on your browser to select DDG as your default search engine. It should have a button to select UK as your default. If you can’t find it, search to find out how to install it on your browser.
If not, try Opera as a your browser. Very good and seemingly not as intrusive as the others. It also has a built in pop up blocker and it’s own free VPN (although limited but every little helps). It has the option to select DDG as your default.
I also install Ghostery which blocks tracking cookies other than on sites you trust. It can be paused as you will inevitably come across sites that don’t play well with it.
Hope it helps but it does take some time to adjust to the change.
Duck Duck Go has user selectable options by clicking on the 3 horizontal bars in the upper right of the search page and selecting “Other Options”. On the Settings page one can select country, language, whether adult content is displayed, page lines and breaks, metric and normal units, how directions are displayed and a whole bunch of other. You can save the preferences to the cloud.
Been using it for a few years now with no difficulties.
HotScot, Opera is now owned by the Chinese. You will be tracked id you use it.
Here is a recent finding of interest to explain the YD, … https://www.sciencealert.com/new-evidence-suggests-a-comet-set-earth-on-fire-13-000-years-ago
I guess climate change is like combat to these folks, hours and hours of boredom ended by moments of sheer terror.
I wonder if any of them have noticed how far off the climate models are.
It’s never a bad time to learn survival skills. However the amount of FEAR, angst, and panic expressed by this rodent-like human suggests serious mental illness. A dangerous break with reality. NORMAL folks don’t spend their waking hours obsessing over some imagined climate catastrophe. I hope this person obtains the psychotherapy and anti-psychotic drugs required to calm his manic thoughts. And I really HOPE this person is NOT a parent, and is unnecessarily frightening his children. Or worse … is a middle school teacher spreading this unhinged imaginary cataclysm. Please get the help you need. And leave the rest of us alone.
This is serious. Mental illness needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
Oh horrors – ‘they’ say climate change will be a DISASTER. I feel PTSD coming on already. I really need to make an appointment with my shrink – but he is booked up for 6 mo past the date ‘they’ say the world as we know it will end. More PTSD! What WILL I do?
Rabbit, squirrel, what’s the difference, they are all a menace to society :
I don’t brake for squirrels. They are spawn of Satan and they need to die.
Arboreal rats with good haircuts. Closely related to beavers in that they will chew anything.
Now don’t you all be badmouthing squirrels.
Your survival in the “wilderness” just might depend upon squirrels.
Anyway, … be it survival or just hungry, …… fried squirrel and/or squirrel gravy is mighty tasty eatin.
A country boy can survive. 😊 😊
SCC
I’ve eaten squirrel a couple times. What little meat they have on their bodies is tougher than shoe leather! The next time I’m hungry enough to try eating squirrel again, I hope I have a pressure cooker available to use to make squirrel stew. At least the potatoes and carrots will be chewable, albeit tasting like squirrel.
They steal birdfood. They are mean little beggars.
Sara
It’s law in the UK that if you catch a grey squirrel you must despatch it humanely.
And it is probably a hefty fine and/or jail time iffen you do the same to a stray cat or dog.
Sara
I could tell you a story about my attempt to keep the little beggars out my my hanging baskets of strawberries, using an electric fence charger. But, it might be better to just let you use your imagination.
“Deer in the headlights.” Not rabbits, not squirrels – deer. Can’t we at all speak American?
hes an aussie I gather
and stupid to boot.
rabbits are rarely hit
deer and roos however Are!
Id place him in either category a downright bloody pest species best removed asap.
Yeah, I’d agree. Here in the US mid-Appalachians, I’ve hardly ever seen a rabbit hit. Hit squirrels aren’t rare, but mostly I see opossums, deer, skunks & raccoons. The deer are a real menace — cars can be totaled.
beng135
My cousin, who lives in South Dakota, swears that they have a breed of kamikaze deer that purposely run into the cars.
I’m pretty sure that ecompasses all deer west of the Mississippi River and 97% of deer east of the Mississippi River.
Texas deer are dangerous as well. I had one run into the side of my van a few years ago.
David
The only deer that I have EVER hit (a Black Tailed Deer in California) in over 60 years of driving, ran in FRONT of my Corvette. That was because the driver coming towards me flushed the deer out of his lane into mine. I didn’t see the deer until it was in front of my left headlight because the idiot in the other car had a misaligned headlight and it was blinding me.
Jonathan Haidt has given an excellent TED talk. In it, he examines the roots of morality.
That is true on both the right and the left. The left doesn’t believe it can possibly be blind to the truth. They believe that the right is ignorant and they are a bastion of intelligence. They are blind to the fact that they are blind to the truth.
Given that the Left has essentially bought and cheated its corrupt way into an Ivy League education, it can’t really hold a view of its ‘superior’ intelligence. They believe their own BS because they don’t have the smart to question what they’re fed.
Truth was invented by the Right to confuse people.
It takes a particularly jaundiced mind to conclude that the human mind “invented” morality as
– a means to divide people, and to
-blind us.
So which “team’s” “morality” is it that determined murdering another human is immoral? Is TED running out of topics? Or are “modern” humans so desperate to kill God, that they seek to extinguish our very souls? Extinguish the inborn, spirituality that gives us a natural sense of right and wrong … an inborn morality.
Ohhhh yeah … I forgot we’ve replaced morality with moral relativism. One that tells us that one man’s murderous Muslim Terrorist, is another man’s “Freedom fighter”. Even when that “freedom” is Shiite from Sunni, or Sunni from Shiite. Yep … murdering each other is relative. Uh, no … it isn’t. It’s wrong.
Study history much?
Alex, no need to worry. Train hard in self survival and make sure you learn to defend yourself against the people who didn’t prepare. They will kill you and take all of your preparations. Train your family in the proper use of firearms. If your scenario plays out, you will need lots of bullets you can get you hands on.
No, he can’t have bullets because he marched to support firearm control.. see nice people don’t *need* firearms for any reason whatsoever in the modern enlightened world they were building. Not air rifles, not even toy guns..
he can’t have a knife either, again – knives are nasty and violent. In fact no weapons because no one ever has any need to protect themself from anything, they should just call the police, the council rangers, the council or some other figure of authority and let them take care of everything.
He can’t fish because that’s just cruel. Nothing in nature is as cruel as humans, it’s not like other animals kill and eat each other, only us meanies do things like that. He can’t have soap ever again either, not unless he learns how to wring oil from rice grains.. Veganism isn’t simply a way of life..
He thinks he might be a little bit brighter than those clomping duds in The Walking Dead, he’s worked out bicycles are a fantastic form of transport in the FutureWorld, but as soon as nasty person points out bike tyres are made from evil fossil fuels, he’ll glumly turn from his beloved deadly treadly..
I can picture his slow sad end, searching gutters for discarded coffee beans, begging forlornly for wifi access codes, shivering in the cold because he isn’t quite sure what’s safe to burn (no MDS data without the net) and he never really learned where fire came from anyway.
It’ll be tragic. I shall weep. His parents and The Authorities were supposed to train him how to be an adult, but in all this time all they did was concentrate on edifying children. What motivation was there for him to ever move beyond the child stage ? If only they’d spent some time trying to raise adults he may have stood a chance.
Australia..firearms and bullets are rather closely controlled…unless youre a crim
in which case for far less than the lawful gun owner pays for licences lockboxes etc they can be armed and ammo supplied and rather dangerous rather quickly.
this idiot in his survivl frenzy would be the sort to trespass on farmland and get removed , maybe harshly;-)
one hopes
Societal collapse is much more likely to come from Marxism than from Climate. Climate Marxism included.
I’ve heard of deer in headlights, but I would have thought rabbits would just dart across. Anyway, just another scientifically illiterate liberal spewing psychobabble nonsense to explain away why reality isn’t cooperating with their socialist Utopian fantasies. Yawn.
Yes, one thing they fail to realize about the Star-trek Utopia they seek is that it requires a free and unlimited supply of energy.
Only deer or other ungulates can total your car and kill you. Rabbits and squirrels? Not so much, unless you’re stupid enough to swerve to avoid them. So let’s all agree on “deer in the headlights “.
I don’t think there are any wild deer in Australia, but there are plenty of rabbits and at least one insane journalist.
The only country in the world that residents have to install “rabbit fences”, ….. right?
we have ONE massive major one that needs a lot of renewal/repair. but if you are anywhere slightly semi rurual and you want your vegies etc then fencing is wise.
i Have 5 large stag x hounds and they get bunnies that get into the yard even with fine mesh and dirt barriers over it..surprising how many dont get in;-)
or never leave if they did.
applies to feral cats as well
There are plenty of wild feral deer in Australia of 3-5 l deer species.
Driving home on the South Eastern Freeway from Adelaide on Saturday night there was a deer with a fawn on the side of road eating grass..About 8 ks. from the city.
oh theres LOTS of wild deer here! and goats feral also, as well as pigs rabbits and dingos and wild dogs and dingox wild as well. foxes and bunnies are the small fry but still do a lot of damage
between them all, crops stock and fences take a pounding in some areas.
I’m quite sure there are cattle in OZ, not as many as sheep, but I ate good beef in Sydney which I doubt is all imported from abroad.
The only place I have seen many rabbit road-kills is out in the Basin and Range states where jack rabbits are abundant and what speed limits there are, are rarely observed. It keeps the coyotes and ravens happy.
“My assumptions about the past, the future, and the solidity of my world are in question.” ?
Personally Alex, I think it’s your sanity that is in question……
‘The insects of this world are dying’, this has already been exposed as nonsense. There are enough scary problems in this world without making up more. These warmist nut cases remind me of little children. They need to grow up and face the real world, there are enough real problems to keep everybody busy.
Can someone please tell me which forest isnt growing back after a bush fire. Dont include made up ones.
There is a link up there. Have a go at it.
They talk of trees, it seems. Forests are made of trees.
He has jumped from a study saying trees might not grow back due to climate change to a belief that trees are not growing back.
There is probably no cure for this mindset.
I don’t know why, but I am continually amazed at the sheer stupidity of people who fail to recognize the resilience of the natural world.
Some idiotic article in the Grauniad says no bugs returning, when it’s too early and too cold for them to emerge and oh, my Flailing Mental State, it’s a disaster of proportions beyond epic!!!!
Just shaking my head over it, that’s all. At least they’re consistently consistent.
Only ten years after the “catastrophic” Exxon Valdez oil spill, nearly all traces had been eradicated by Mother Nature. About twenty years for the “devastating” Yellowstone conflagration.
Liberals live in a different world. Trump derangement syndrome; climate catastrophe syndrome; end of the world syndrome; boys can be girls and girls can be boys; Islam is the religion of peace and Christianity is the religion of violence in England, etc., etc. It must be a very tough life.
Yeah and don’t forget that boys and girls can be… both boy AND girl now too. Heck, isn’t inter-species a thing now? Diversity is good!…..except diversity of opinion…
One promising thing though, is that conservatism is now the new counter culture. It’s going to be cool to be on the right and the left – now the establishment – will be seen as boring old bullshit. It’s happening now and the mainstream media will by tripping over themselves to get on board within a couple of years I reckon. A matter of time but not soon enough. I struggle to find ANY opposing view on anything but the internet. Radio and TV is completely lost down it’s own virtue signalling hole.
“Christianity is the religion of violence in England”
Yeah, I saw that. Really stupid. They claim the religion of “Turn the Other Cheek” is a religion of violence.
Another attempt by those on the Left to destroy the institutions of Western society.
In there minds, anyone who grew up in a “Christian” town, and commits an act of violence, counts as a Christian.
On the other hand any member of the Religion of Peace who commits a violent act is an aberration and it doesn’t count.
What most of these people actually have is a serious anxiety disorder triggered by incessant irresponsible reports issuing forth from a colossally gullible media.
Orson Welles would be inspired and amused.
It is pitiful. There is a huge aggregation of individuals who are realizing their vulnerability. They can’t feed themselves, heal themselves, move themselves, house themselves or cover their bodies without money, and only money. Knowing full well they have no capability beyond monetary transactions, they are indeed frightened. The sad part, like the rabbit, they are diving under the wheels.
Sounds like he should put a paper bag over his head and lay on the floor.
plastic
Also need to make sure the bag don’t have any holes in it & make double sure it is tied securely with a granny knot.
Alex would be one of those folks who would be lucky to escape with his life when he was stripped of whatever he had of value in a real survival situation.
City “greens” wouldn’t last 48 hours if fossil fuel energy was denied to them. Perhaps they should be taught that lesson.
The reason that society might collapse is because misguided people, worrying about society collapsing act in unison, in such a way as to make stupid policies that caused this very outcome which they fear the most.
Here’s a suggestion: Give all people who fear societal collapse from climate change their own country, … to do with whatever they wish. Then when their society collapses, we who live in reality can say, “Out of respect for your point of view, we gave you all the freedom necessary to execute your vision, and we are sorry that it did not work out the way you idealized, but we tried to tell you, and now we cannot help you, because we have our own real problems to deal with.”
Yep, we can send them all to “Coventry.” See “If This Goes On” by Robert A. Heinlein.
“We’re in the sixth mass extinction.”
–Alex Fletcher, a Perth lawyer and cycling enthusiast
[…]
[…]
[…]
[…]
[…]
[…]
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/06/the-ends-of-the-world/529545/
Alex Fletcher, “Here’s your sign”…
How utterly astonishing. He’s a lawyer and cycling enthusiast.
Remember folks, you trust these people with your legal affairs.
His stupid literally does burn…
I recently read a piece about the realistic fate awaiting us if society collapsed, say from complete electrical failure due to a massive CME, in which it would be months before power could be restored. While the piece focused on preppers or survivalists, the main point was that, in the U.S., with a population of over 323 million, in a year or less, well over 300 million would die.
Just think … no power … what happens to your food? Refrigerators are out, as are grocery coolers; perishables won’t last long, and there’s only so much that you can do with canned goods. Another point raised was that most preppers are middle-aged and beyond … how will they stack up against a strong and healthy 20something male intent on survival? And another thing, how are you going to cook your food without electricity? Oh, you say you have an old gas range with a pilot light? And how long before the gas stops flowing without electricity to run the pipelines?
The cities would not be a fun place to be in during such a scenario. And way out in the countryside will only be a slower, gentler passing.
So let the alarmists worry themselves into an early grave about possible disasters that’ll never happen.
there might be some “woke” fit 20yr olds in rural areas
but the city ones?
dont underestimae us oldies for survival skills, been there done that , many of us.
anyone citified and under 60 say…different story
Even people in fly-over country would have trouble if all the electricity went out. It takes time to get a new crop planted and harvested even if you have the land available. In the meantime, what?
It’s probably a good idea to stock up on enough supplies to feed your family for a year. That can be done fairly inexpensively and the food will last for years in storage.
Noone is going to be able to depend on outside sources in such a situation. Active farmers and gardeners and preppers will be in pretty good shape. The rest will be scambling.
I expect that if there is a catastrophic breakdown of civilization, the two primary groups to survive will be the Mormons and the Amish — and a few ‘preppers’ that don’t get overrun by the exodus from the cities.
More like dodos, by choice. Everyone wondered. Now we know the evolutionary path.
You poor deluded and deranged Leftists…
Skeptics are not “squirrels in the headlights”, or frogs in slowly boiling water, or ignorant simpletons “clinging to our guns and bibles”…
We’re rational and sentient humans that know the CAGW scam is the biggest and most expensive Hoax in human history..
Keep “checking the Sea Level Rise” on a daiky basis and you’ll see we’ve been stuck at 7~10” inches per CENTURY since 1800, regardless of CO2 levels, and keep checking global temperature rise and you’ll see there hasn’t been a statistically significant warming trend in 23 years, despite 30% of all manmade CO2 emissions since 1750 were made over the last 23 years, and if you read anything other than the NYT, you’d know the terrible California wildfires were caused by insane enviro-wackos implementing rules and regulations that prohibited forest services from clearing deadfall, thinning trees, neglecting forest roads, allowing sustainable lumber harvesting, and removing diseased trees….
The only “societal collapse” we need to be concerned about is whether or not any part of the crazy New Green Deal is ever actually implemented… Oh, the irony…
Leftists are a delusion wrapped in utter derangement and surrounded by an enigma…
Excellent!
As I mentioned in a previous letter, growing up during a war does help to make one realise what is important and what is not.
Number one is staying alive. Next is of course food, , then comes shelter. If in a cold climate such as Europe was in the 1940 tees then clothing too, not to worry about fashion, just to keep warm.
In times of strife then its the basics that matter. . Essentials are firearms, true one can survive without, but firearms make hunting game a lot easier, but you would soon realise that just as we have people today who think that the World owes them a living, they will in a future which is back to basics still think like that. It will be a case of Kill or be killed, something that today’s soft living people will find hard to understand.
In such a world the first few months will see a massive decrease in the population as the less well suited to living in the tough world die off.
And we will revert back to the “Birds of a feather flock together “. Only” those who look or wish to live our way will be accepted in what will revert to Tribalism. No generous Government to look after “Special interest groups”. As for the odd idea of a Multi culturalism, forget it.
As for those who cannot figure out what their Gender really is, well nature
will soon sort that one out.
We will very son revert to ” Life will be short and brutal.”.
MJE VK5ELL
Adults who think like confused children are now using confused children as role models.
The comments at the article are typical of the readership at the Sydney Morning Herald. The article’s author is a typical uninformed person following the alarmist story. There have been so many articles recently with the build up to the New South Wales state election listing climate change as the most important issue voters are concerned about. Apparently, the LNP (Liberals/Republican) was going to lose, in a landslide, to the ALP (Labor/Democrat).
As it happened, the LNP won!
Big issue will be federal elections coming soon, again, climate change is a big issue for voters.
“… again climate change is a big issue for voters.”
—
” … the lack of climate change is a big issue for voters.”
FIFY
Reminds me of an interview of some old US gulf coast fishermen. The interviewer is asking how they are coping with the sea level rise and they have this confused look on their faces and are asking what sea level rise? Joe have you noticed any sea level rise?
This article is a prime example of how climate change has morphed into a theology for these people. It is their End Times doomsday prophesy. What really gets me is that these same urban liberals who think the world is ending are often the same ones who mock the very right-wing leaning Prepper culture as being paranoid. Claim you shouldn’t rely on the government to protect you? Own guns and ammo, gas masks, medical supplies, long-term food supplies, practice wilderness survival, etc…seek to have at least basic preparedness for things ranging from a friend needing the heimlich maneuver to a nationwide grid failure? You’re a paranoid right-wing nutjob. But OMFG THE WORLD IS ENDING DUE TO CLIMATE CHANGE, AND WE HAVE TO TAKE DRASTIC ACTION NOW.
These people really do need their own planet or island or something, some sort of “safe space” that they can retreat to and regain that “everything is just fine, nothing is wrong” mantra that used to go spinning through their pea-sized brains.
I find it difficult to believe that any reasoning person can be so easily hornswoggled into this irrational behavior, when I see nothing happening at all, even with the massive flooding in the Midwest this year and the return of a very deep snowpack in the Sierras/Rockies, that lends any kind of credence to the idiocy they are following.
I think I’ll get a wheel of brie and sacrifice a few ounces of it (with a nice Tuscan red) to the Gods of the Armosphere, who are likely laughing up their sleeves at these idiots.
They make lemmings look brilliant. They really do.
I believe it points to the fact that they never get out of the city and see the real world. Anyone who spends time outside tending the garden and mowing the lawn has long recognised the cyclical nature of weather. The only people who could be so divorced from nature are unit dwellers in a city.
It beggars disbelief how they can proclaim such widespread tragedy happening; when anyone standing outside just sees the same-old, same-old. They just believe it, wilfully ignorant of any discussion to the contrary.
City greens learning “sixth mass extinction” survival skills – LOL. How to make a Cappuccino from wild berries and nuts – post-apocalyptic social networking, the essentials – Can you make granola from sheep droppings?. City greens wouldn’t survive the first 7 days without their iPhone. It always makes me laugh when disaster movies stuff the underground bunkers with politicians and royalty – as if they would be essential to a post-apocalyptic world
Here is a bit of advice for the worried Liberal author concerned about surviving his imaginary society collapse.
It is not possible to survive a complete societal collapse.
You will simple wither and die because you could not provide enough security or provisions to survive.
The good news is, society is not about to collapse any time soon, if ever.
So long as we continue to have access to plentiful energy supplies and create sufficient CO2 to nourish the biosphere all will be well with the world.
I can’t feel the same confidence about Liberal worriers though.
Please take care with labelling.
In Australia a ‘Liberal’ is a supporter of the center right party..
Yes we have ‘liberals’ as well. But thse tend to be more leftish’.
The West Australian lawyer is dfinitely not a supporter of the Liberal party in Australia.
Confusing perhaps ? But such are the results of a different history to the USA and even the UK
Being and aussie myself, I did some digging on the word liberal and it’s history is interesting – it meant right wing once, a perjorative spat from the lips of the True believers but as usual it became a word hijacked by the left – one of the many words which had it’s meaning altered to suit their cause. I recently read a lot of the old(est) communist manifestos and they too were enlightening.. I wonder how many lefties realize who identify as ‘anarchists’ know they were once deemed the greatest threat to communism and socialism? Anarchists seeking independence from authoritarians, liberal .. liberty seekers . We’ve been left with libertarians but it’ll only be a matter of time. OK so they foisted fascist onto us because that gained a negative connotation and they even managed to lump a certain German left wing leader onto the right because they had gained controlling access to the ‘education’ of children, but saying it do’n’t make it so.
Controlling the meaning of words was their greatest success.. but Orwell did warn us about all that 😉
Karlos51
I was doing some reading online the other day to understand the UK’s Parliamentary process in a bit more detail. For fairly obvious reasons, it’s in one hell of an effing mess over Brexit.
I digress. I stumbled on a Wiki devoted to political terms including ‘far right’. Man, was it an eye opener.
Now, I’m as far right as one could get. I believe in small governments, the freedom to work, freedom of speech and peaceful political discourse……You know, all the usual stuff we right wingers strive for. I have never had the slightest compulsion to shave my head and cover it with swastika tattoos!
According to this Wiki, however, we far right are in fact associated with Nazism, Hitler and fascism.
“The far right or extreme right is a political label used to identify parties and movements based on fascist, racist and/or extremely reactionary ideologies. Officially those on the far right embrace the concept of the “inequality of outcome”, meaning that one group is naturally better than another. This can apply to everything from absolute monarchies to Nazism, meaning that many far-rightists oppose others on the far right who have a different idea of what the ruling class should be.”
If you can suffer it, it gets worse! “racial supremacy, politically-oriented religious fundamentalism, Anti-immigration, Islamophobia”
Your really going to love this bit – “Despite the fact that Islamist groups like ISIS are by nature far-right, just not by Western standards”
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Political_spectrum#Far_right
This is what we’re up against!
“Now, I’m as far right as one could get. I believe in small governments, the freedom to work, freedom of speech and peaceful political discourse……You know, all the usual stuff we right wingers strive for.”
Your position is my position and is the position of those on the Right, although I think these basic principles would be favored by most people, so this position of the Right is really a Centrist position because it does not embrace extremes, it embraces personal freedoms.
The use of “Far” Right is a perjorative. It implies extremism.
pejorative
We need some new comment software. 🙂
So if you don’t believe that all outcomes should be equal, then you are a “far right wing racist”.
Wiki is useless for anything more controversial than the date of Battle of Hastings and maybe the atomic weight of Hydrogen.
Point taken Bill.
Perhaps I should have used the more general term Green Socialist.
The Constantly Offended Green Socialists (COGS) are also permanently anxious because of their misunderstanding of how the real world operates.
Those of us who wake up every day and rejoice at the stability and beauty of life, are sen as enemies by the COGS.
GOGS must be akin to COPS-
Completely Oppressive Progressive Socialists.
I think about all the new skills I would need to learn to be self-sufficient, and protect and sustain my family, should organised society come to a creaking halt.
Oddly, he doesn’t worry about the skills he would need to learn should we stop using fossil fuels…
I suspect they are the same skills, but actually require discipline and effort to accomplish in either situation.
” …many homes will become uninsurable … the last time the atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were this high was more than 3 million years ago, when the sea level was 15 to 25 metres higher …”.
==========================================
Alex stop worrying old son, waterfront houses in, say, Fremantle will remain safe for the foreseeable future, it would take a 1,000 years or more for melting of the ice caps to cause a 25 meter sea level rise.
The sea level 3 million years ago (Pliocene) was the result of thousands of years of a climate 2–3 °C higher than today, read your Wikipedia again.
Evidently he hasn’t looked at the data, generally from 1900.
1. Hurricanes and typhoons have not increased in strength or numbers per year.
2. Tornadoes have decreased in numbers overall globally.
3. Global droughts have decreased overall.
4. Precipitation and stream flows have remain steady or slightly increased.
5. Sea level rise has remained at about 7 inches per century and is not accelerating.
6. Northern Hemisphere fall/winter snow cover has increased steadily.
7. Antarctica Ice volume has increased gradually.
8, Greenland ice volume is debatable but has remained steady overall.
9. Wild fires have decreased, globally.
10. Due to increased CO2 globally, crops and general vegetation have increased dramatically.
11. Extreme weather events have decreased globally.
12. Extreme weather events have killed far less people even though global population has increased substantially.
13 there are probably many more data examples – etc.
I don’t think this guy has actually looked at the actual data.
Alex might do better to ponder how he can best protect his family from the impending “mass extinction” new world order socialism is likely to inflict upon his family and todays indoctrinated Centennials and Millennials. Not to mention of course the beleaguered wrinkly survivors of a more sanguine baby boomer generation like me who have at least some understanding of what an alternative socialist/fascist future means?
Yup. Alex should read up on Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot for more information on any real possibilities of mass extinction.
“Either way I spend a lot of time searching things like ‘climate”
Searching for events does not make them happen in reality. Cognitive dissonance ensues, panic follows.
Part of what we learned in situational awareness for cockpit resources management.
The only real tragedy facing green activists is that there is no climate tragedy at all.
As a result, they wander babbling ridiculous fairy tales that highlight their serious mental imbalance.
Since they have no scientific knowledge, they can only rely on their beliefs fueled by the prophets of the apocalypse (IPCC, UN, Malthusian psychopaths, snake oil salesmen, etc.) which can only worsen their mental state.
This is indeed a real issue, because among these, many children are concerned.
The global social problem the writer has felt is the gullibility of the individual. Most people have been suckered into believing in many products that do not deserve a second look, even some that are criminally fraudulent.
Given a restart of my life, I think that I could make a credible advertising executive, honing psychology, polling, statistics and observations of human conduct into ways of selling increasing quantities of whatever product was selected. I did not do this, preferring a career of finding new wealth through mineral discoveries of a magnitude to affect national budgets and provide quite a few extra quid into the pockets of all.
That is, I provided actual physical goods whose value the market would assess. Many, on the other hand, are creating a nebulous product, not an item one can hold and not one that the market can assess with any accuracy. A block of gold versus a thought fart.
All around me, here in Melbourne, people have been led by thought farts to buy goods under false pretenses. We can quickly get into legal trouble by being too specific, but a list of products that do no good, possibly do harm, are unwanted, that deprive society of workers doing something valuable, might include products like
– fertilizers made from seaweed, one of the most barren starting materials one could imagine
– alternative therapies like hideously-priced multivitamin products, definitely harmful in excess, quite useless to all but a few people with uncommon medical conditions
– any product from homeopathy, one of the pioneering large frauds, with no scientific basis at all
– virtually all female face cosmetics, commonly made from not much more than refined mud
– the SUV automobile, purely a marketing product, heavier, less manoeuverable, blown off-course by side winds, fuel guzzling vanity product to keep up with other Moms dropping kids off at kindy
– likewise, all-electric vehicles need for a range of a hundred or 200 km a trip. High weight, still needs fossil fuels for charging, etc. You know all this, but some continue to fall for the con
– the endless flow of special diets for ordinary people, little more than short-lived fashion statements
– and a few hundred more, but you get the drift.
I would guess that close to half of the average daily household expenditure in places like Melbourne goes to fraudulent items whose only interest is created by advertising campaigns. Take away the advertising input and they will flop. Society will be better off by one hell of a large amount. Ah, imagine the bliss of no hourly mention of climate!
Geoff.
Geoff,
You have forgotten windturbines, which additionally are foisted upon us whether we like them or not. The ultimate in austerity creation.
Sailing: Tearing up £5 notes in a cold shower. Some people love it. I do.
Windturbines: Tearing up £50 notes in the dark. Not many will like that. I won’t.
Alasdair
If wind turbines produce lots of clean, cheap energy, how come Africa isn’t covered with them?
Geoff re ” fertilizers made from seaweed, one of the most barren starting materials one could imagine”
I’ve used seaweed on the garden..Yes useless and a a waste of considerable effort as I went & got it from the beach myself…
BUT….
I long ago discovered that a solution of dilute fermented seaweed is excellent for minimising transplant shock in seedlings and fruit trees…And now that is available as a commercial product..Though I haven’t seen any significant advertising.
But as you say 50% of household expenditure goes on fraudulent items promoted by advertising.. Yes agree entirely.. But then it twas ever thus…Even when we were young !
Geoff,
Marketing and advertising are significant influencers for getting consumers to buy things they don’t really need. It is recognized to be so influential that companies will pay obscene amounts of money to get a spot on TV. Yet, there is general denial that TV, Hollywood movies, and video games have any influence on the rise in violence using guns.
It’s pretty clear that big cities and Universities foster mass neurosis in a significant percentage of their populations and down right insanity in more than a few.
Alex Fletcher is a hypochondriac whose been driven crazy by reckless, self-serving doomsayers.
You mean he is going to Channel 10?
Alex is in need of professional help. Otherwise men in white coats loom large.
The idea that these people , who come across as the least able people you could meet to survive a day without even ‘wifi ‘ and a skinny latté , will be able to deal with anything more serious is frankly hilarious.
Song for climate psychosis (adapted from Rolling Stones’ “19th Nervous Breakdown”)
Here it comes
Here it comes
Here it comes
Here comes your climate nervous breakdown
Oh who’s to blame
That cult’s just insane
Well nothing they say don’t come to pass
They just keep pulling stuff out of their @ss
Oh pleee eeeee eeee eeese
Here we come
Walking down the street
Get the funniest looks from
Everyone we meet
Hey Hey, we’re the Greenies!
We’re not Greening around
We’re too busy screaming
And being great big Climate Clowns
Immgine the mass hysteria when razor blade production collapses and Metrosexuals are no long able to shave their chests.
Alex Fletcher should definitely tear his clothes, put on sackcloth, sit in some ashes and put them on his head, because that is what his climate missive amounts to. Perhaps he could even get a group together of his fellow climate calamatists, and they could engage in a ritual cleansing of wailing, clothes-tearing, and sackcloth and ashes-wearing, and put it on YouTube. It would be awesome. Failing that, yes, he should get some help. Maybe a 10-step program for addiction to Klimate Koolade would be a good start.
“Rabbits in the Headlights”? Yes, and the climate scientists are driving the car that is about to smash the hapless little fools. Yet, they continue to stare motionless at the oncoming onslaught.
Ha ha ha ha ha, does this mean Soylent Green is really rabbit stew?
Forests are not regrowing after wild fires? Someone tell the trees and shrubs and grasses to buck up, we’re counting on them to regrow. We’ll give them the best kind of help… lots of CO2 in the air.
City liberals have nothing to worry regarding a faux apocalypse. Fortunately for them, there is no impending disaster save the possibility of our next glaciation. If their absurd scenario were realized; they would all die. They have no skills and those who do would not view them favorably.
Forests aren’t growing back after wildfires????
Where?
I’m guessing that these “greens” honestly expect the forest to be back to normal within a week of the fires.
Let’s see now, exactly whjat is the coming doomsday scenario going to look like?
Rising sea levels. But these are not very great and in this person’s lifespan cannot exceed
a foot or so. That doesn’t sound very scary. Extreme weather events – but even the IPCC admits that global warming has had zero effects WRT extreme wether events. So what’s left?
“I spend a lot of time searching things like ‘climate change news’, ‘sea level rise news’, and found another phrase that really took the wind out of my sails – ‘near-term societal collapse‘.” There is your problem. Might you spend some time researching information that explains why your fears are unfounded. I mean, you are getting worked up over something that is totally bogus. Don’t you think it would worth a little of your time to make sure you have looked at both sides of the argument?
The policy Mengele’s of the Climate Crusades like to test more than rabbits–just ask the fire victims in California.
BBC News – Mongolia: A toxic warning to the world https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-47673327/mongolia-a-toxic-warning-to-the-world
‘Mongolia: A toxic warning to the world
All over the world cities are grappling with apocalyptic air pollution but the capital of Mongolia is suffering from some of the worst in the world.
And the problem is intrinsically linked to climate change.
The country has already warmed by 2.2 degrees, forcing thousands of people to abandon the countryside and the traditional herding lifestyle every year for the smog-choked city where 90% of children are breathing toxic air every day.
Population Reporter Stephanie Hegarty finds out why.’
HELP!
BBC mixing concepts here, this is pollution that is obviously bad.
Do they really think 2.2 degC has been caused by the pollution?
Why are BBC mixing climate change & pollution ?
Progressives discussing ‘survival skills’ is, in itself, an oxymoron.
What Alex Fletcher wrote led me to laughter. I will probably catch hell from the more “Politically Correct” that I should not laugh at someone’s psychological disorder. …… Ha ha ha ha he’s a nut case!
Rabbits don’t freeze in headlights. Deer do. And I thought the Doe-Doe vanished long ago.
According to Al Gore, the ozone “hole” made the rabbits blind.
No wonder we can’t see the headlights!
We’ve seen this before and we can still see the sun shining.
I watched a UK TV program where 6 persons were dropped onto a tropical island in the Pacific for several weeks armed only with cameras to record their survival ”skills”. The six comprised tradesmen, clerks and a brain surgeon! They struggled to start a fire rubbing two sticks together and searched everywhere for water . Within days their urine was dark brown then stopped. (And they couldnt get a fire going). None of these bright sparks took advantage of the plastic rubbish scattered all over the beach. No idea how to make a solar still using a sheet of this plastic. No idea how to form a plastic ball and fill it with seawater to make a lens to start a fire. And not one thought that just taking a lens from one of the several cameras could also focus the suns rays. I think the TV people had to call it off when the six looked like they were not likely to get through the first week (As for catching fish!).
The mass extinction going on now is caused by loss of habitat due to mankind’s our of control population. It has nothing to do with climate. The reality is that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has not control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has nay effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. To prepare for a future disaster we should be taking steps to improve the global climate and not waste money and resources pretending that we can somehow affect climate change.
Rabbits in the headlights? Is that worse than being kept as the goat in the coal mine?