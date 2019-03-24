Claim: Humans are “Rabbits in the Headlights” of the Unfolding Climate Catastrophe

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

City liberals worrying about what survival skills they will need in the near future when the climate change sixth mass extinction causes society to collapse.

Humans in the headlights: frozen in the path of a climate catastrophe

By Alex Fletcher

March 22, 2019 — 9.07am

…

On the surface, I’m spending my days normally. But most of the time, I’m thinking about climate change and what that means. Pretty much everything I thought I knew and relied on is now hazy. My assumptions about the past, the future, and the solidity of my world are in question. Beyond that, our actual values and behaviours as a society no longer make sense.



…

Either way I spend a lot of time searching things like ‘climate change news’, ‘sea level rise news’, and found another phrase that really took the wind out of my sails – ‘near-term societal collapse‘.

I read books on wilderness survival and have mini-panic attacks if I think about all the new skills I would need to learn to be self-sufficient, and protect and sustain my family, should organised society come to a creaking halt. I obviously don’t want this to happen, but do enough reading on climate change and it’s hard to escape it as a real possibility.

…

We’re in the sixth mass extinction. The insect world is dying. Forests are not growing back after wildfires.

These things are happening right now, we can’t ignore them anymore. It is undoubtedly cause to panic.



…

We humans are rabbits in the headlights, intuitively knowing we’re in trouble, but standing around watching as it thunders towards us.

…