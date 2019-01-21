Washington Post Proposes a $43 / ton Carbon Tax, Rising 3% Per Year

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Despite massive ongoing social unrest triggered by an attempt to introduce carbon taxes in France, greens still think they can get away with it.
Why I’m (slightly) less pessimistic about global warming
By Robert J. Samuelson
Columnist
January 20 at 6:35 PM
We have yet to discover or create some low-cost fuel that would replace fossil fuels (oil, natural gas and coal), which provide roughly 80 percent of the world’s energy. Most nations aren’t willing to scrap the energy status quo — the very basis of modern civilization — before having a practical substitute.
Under one proposal, the government would slap a $43 tax on each ton of CO2. That would equal about 38 cents on a gallon of gasoline, says economist Marc Hafstead of Resources for the Future, who studied the plan. It would raise about $180 billion in the tax’s first year, he says. If the “dividend” — the tax rebate — were distributed evenly, that would be about $1,400 per household.
Meanwhile, if the tax were increased 3 percent annually, there would be (according to the estimates) a dramatic reduction in U.S. fossil fuel use and greenhouse gases. Without the tax, projected CO2 emissions would be 5.4 billion metric tons in 2035. With the tax, the total would be 3.6 billion metric tons, a 33 percent decline. Still, this would hardly eliminate greenhouse-gas emissions.
Read more (paywalled): https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/why-im-slightly-less-pessimistic-about-global-warming/2019/01/20/4c2b3122-1b52-11e9-88fe-f9f77a3bcb6c_story.html
The source of this idea is the “Economists’ Statement”, a manifesto produced by a high profile group of economists and other financial personalities including former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan and former Treasury secretary George Shultz;
ECONOMISTS’ STATEMENT ON CARBON DIVIDENDS
Global climate change is a serious problem calling for immediate national action. Guided by sound economic principles, we are united in the following policy recommendations.
I. A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary. By correcting a well-known market failure, a carbon tax will send a powerful price signal that harnesses the invisible hand of the marketplace to steer economic actors towards a low-carbon future.
II. A carbon tax should increase every year until emissions reductions goals are met and be revenue neutral to avoid debates over the size of government. A consistently rising carbon price will encourage technological innovation and large-scale infrastructure development. It will also accelerate the diffusion of carbon-efficient goods and services.
III. A sufficiently robust and gradually rising carbon tax will replace the need for various carbon regulations that are less efficient. Substituting a price signal for cumbersome regulations will promote economic growth and provide the regulatory certainty companies need for long- term investment in clean-energy alternatives.
IV. To prevent carbon leakage and to protect U.S. competitiveness, a border carbon adjustment system should be established. This system would enhance the competitiveness of American firms that are more energy-efficient than their global competitors. It would also create an incentive for other nations to adopt similar carbon pricing.
V. To maximize the fairness and political viability of a rising carbon tax, all the revenue should be returned directly to U.S. citizens through equal lump-sum rebates. The majority of American families, including the most vulnerable, will benefit financially by receiving more in “carbon dividends” than they pay in increased energy prices.
Source: https://www.econstatement.org
All these carbon tax ideas seem to assume fossil fuel use is elastic, that using fossil fuel is a simple choice; people can choose to use less fossil fuel. But delve into the issue and lot of that elasticity disappears.
As President Macron of France discovered, if you are a rural worker, hopping on a bus is usually not an option; you need fossil fuel to get to work, to operate agricultural machinery, and to transport farm produce and supplies.
The Washington Post author admits there is currently no practical substitute for fossil fuel.
Food producers whose businesses survived the imposition of carbon taxes would have no choice other than to keep using more or less the same amount of carbon taxed fossil fuel as they currently use, but they would have to pass the additional costs on to consumers.
I suggest a “solution” which creates substantial upward pressure on the price of food is unlikely to benefit disadvantaged people.
50 thoughts on “Washington Post Proposes a $43 / ton Carbon Tax, Rising 3% Per Year”
Why not $430/ton, then the alternatives will be found 10 times more quickly.
A bigger “why” is why is this crap always directed at the USA?
…the one country that has dropped emissions and not even in the running any more
And if China is a third world country…why is the rest of the world scared sh1tless China is going to blow them up?
+1000
Wasn’t something around $400/ton recommended to save us from Climate Armageddon(TM)? If they really believe that the end is around the corner, why aren’t they imposing the full amount right now?
/sarc
I propose a tax of 1 cent/word tax on written and verbal news media outlets such as The Washington Post, increasing to 2 cents/word in one decade.
On one hand, it is just another tax. On the other, as it is very unlikely to have any positive effect on climate, it is virtue signalling. The appalling thing is that Samuelson should know better.
Increased taxes on tobacco products decreased consumption. Increase taxes on carbon(dioxide) will have the same effect, namely a decease in emission.
Increase taxes on basic food items, decrease consumption.
And which segment of the population gets hit hardest?
And which segment of the population will still fly around the world in private jets, have ski chalets in Swiss Alps and Aspen, attend the latest liberal movie viewing venues in Aspen-Caans-ParkCity, mega-yachts in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, and all the while having a carbon footprint as large as 20 ocean liners?
You are seriously a chump JPP if you believe the Liberals are advocating the reduction in everyone else’s carbon emissions for the good of the planet or climate control.
Come on, he’s right, admit it.
Taxing CO2 will put far more people below the poverty line due to increases in the price of pretty much everything, especially heating fuel. More people will die earlier, especially due to cold weather. Hey, presto! Less CO2 emitted!
It’s a perfect solution, really.
/sarc, but maybe not…
Some products are price-elastic, others are much less so. A really deceptive analogy, unless the tax is so high it causes a technological change to avoid having to pay it. As no such technology is currently available (batteries aren’t really practical), it is mostly a virtue signalling tax.
It’s also deceptive in that it implies that CO2 itself is an appropriate analog of harmful tobacco smoke.
A decrease in emission of BS.
Mr/Ms Peterson, as was pointed out in the post, it is possible to choose to not smoke. The choice to produce less CO2 is often not that easy, especially if your livelihood depends on its inadvertent creation. Think agriculture, long haul transports of goods to name two. If I was a farmer, do I shift to an electric tractor? What about fertilisers and pest control? Transport of my harvest to storage, what electric trucks? Easily said, not so easily done. If you are city-bound, entitled, millennial, maybe…
Further, there will be large costs associated with shifting from fossil fuel to electric. Does the farmer scrap his perfectly good ff tractor and buy an electric one? Do motorists scrap their ff vehicles and buy electric? How many homes will have to hire an electrician to install a suitable 220V outlet in their garage for charging? How many people park their vehicles on the street or in an apartment lot without a garage? People may be forced to change over time, but much of the costs involved will not be reimbursed.
Then there are costs of scraping all the ff infrastructure (including gas stations) and paying for the huge cost of constructing and installing renewable power facilities and for new power connecting lines. All this will increase the cost of power.
Because there is no viable renewable power storage, gas power plants will have to be maintained, and likely some new ones built. The CO2 released will keep the cost of power high. As renewable power slowly replaces ff power, rebates to consumers will decrease. But these other costs will not decrease.
As long as electricity is still being generated by fossil fuels, shifting to electric tractors and cars merely changes where the CO2 is being emitted, it doesn’t reduce emissions at all.
No, it will cause more industry to move to China and other nations that don’t give a crap about ’emissions’, where the less-efficient industry will produce more CO2 than it would in the West.
When vaping is included, the consumption of nicotine containing products has increased, particularly among the youth.
But the point is to reduce global temperatures. These taxes would have a minuscule effect upon global temperatures and therefore be completely useless. And all of the money lost on administrative costs would be like pouring money down a drain.
Tobacco isn’t a vital ingredient needed to keep people healthy and alive.
Fossil fuels are.
Using tobacco can kill you.
There are no downsides to using fossil fuels.
There are no substitutes for fossil fuels. People will keep using them, they will just be forced to sacrifice elsewhere.
Yea, Phil, we could keep turning the screws until people had to quit work, quit heating their homes, break their medication into halves and then quarters. Even with a rebate, the poor families would have to pay the elevated costs of food, 85c/kWh for windmill juice, even public transportation would go up …
Thank goodness this will never happen. Anyone with a passing knowledge of human nature, how politicians react, how impossible it is to replace reliable cheap energy with what are misnomered renewables and how, indeed this all came to be the meme that it is with billionaire champagne soshulists crony capitalists and neomarxbrothers apparatchiks behind the curtain, knows this is going nowhere.
If Germans, who are technical wizards and the most obedient, hardworking people on earth can’t make a go of it and are admitting defeat, if the French elites don’t even know that their own people won’t put up with it, if Eastern Europeans, who know the end game from firsthand miserable experience, what are we to expect of Americans, without whom no serious project 5% this size has a snowball’s chance in hell of succeeding without them. I wish I could make a huge wager and test my theory that no one would take my bet. No one really believes this is workable.
Phil, Im glad you at least come to this site. It is a giant step up from those of your persuasion who don’t want to engage. Anyway, selling saving your health was a big part of getting people off tobacco. Most smokers I knew wanted to be able to quit. Selling abject poverty to support the new world order’s elites is vastly different. In the first you are getting people off a poison that is causing ill health andshortening their lives; in the second you are giving the working and middle classes impoverishment and poor health for no benefit to them. They know they don’t count in your world and they won’t go for it. Look at what is happening in Europe and UK. Look at what is happening in India, Bangladesh, Africa – they are installing economy boosting fossil fuel electrical plants. China, whom you guys admire are building many of such plants at home and in the Third World. Eastern Europe isnt buying into this nightmare…This whole show is over. It isnt going to happen.
Why do you want a decrease in emissions since temperature is not dependent on co2 but lags behind it as shown by history.
Yeah, I’m really surprised that Samuelson would use some of the sources he’s using there. And he neglected to mention that CO2 emissions have fallen by a lot to that 5.4 million tons he was citing as current in his article.
Some people refuse to give up on bogus ideas. As I have said before, you can’t force the love on climate change and CO2 emissions. There will have to be a true economic alternative that people will flock to to save money; they can’t be forced into alternatives that do not work economically, even with heavy government subsidy.
Why do non science/engineering people think a new source of energy can magically created? What you see is what we got! Physics of energy was laid down in the early 20th century. There are no startling discoveries to be made. As we saw in the Washington state referendum Democrats intend to redistribute a carbon tax to society’s parasites to buy votes. That’s what it’s all about.
There are at least three very energy dense alternatives nearing introduction. Rossi just put out the press release for the Jan. 31 debut of his E-cat SK (https://e-catworld.com/2019/01/21/leonardo-corporation-to-introduce-revolutionary-new-e-cat-sk-heating-technology-in-worldwide-broadcast-press-release/),
Mills has made great advances on his SunCell (https://brilliantlightpower.com/scale-up-testing-of-spherical-suncell-hydrino-reactor/), and Brillouin has begun licensing for their Q-pulse LENR system. If any of all of these come on the market there will be economic and environmental reasons to move away from fossil fuels. That move will have almost no effect on the growth rate of atmospheric CO2 as it is nearly all natural and not from fossil fuels. Maybe the taxers and controllers won’t notice and will find some other non-problem to exploit.
That magic source of energy has already been invented and its called nuclear fission. Unfortunately, the same ideology that objects to CO2 emissions also objects to the technology with the lowest possible carbon footprint and lowest cost per reliable Gigawatt. In both cases, the objection is based on a misplaced fear of what they don’t even want to understand.
Longer term, He3 fusion has the potential to be the primary energy source once we run out of exploitable hydrocarbon fuels.
“If the “dividend” — the tax rebate — were distributed evenly, that would be about $1,400 per household.”
Ah, the Big “IF”.
And IF I had won that recent $1.5Billion dollar a few weeks ago…
And IF unicorns were real…
And IF fairies existed…
And IF gold coins flew out my butt…
Only the most ignorant of people actually believe the Brave New Socialist US government would re-distribute that money equally, without their favored middle-men taking a piece o’ the action, without deciding who was politically worthy of receiving the windfall…
Government picking winners and losers — It’s the game free market capitalism was designed to avoid. Which is why the US Socialist-Democratic Party embraces a carbon tax, as it is energy that is at the heart of every endeavor in our modern world and economy. Control energy, and you control everything.
Washington Bedsore Post should be burnt to the ground 30 seconds after the New York Times!
Ha ha
Because massive taxes on fuel have dramatically reduced fuel use in the UK and Europe, have they? And trust me, they are huge compared to the US.
A related item Eric. Interesting take.
https://www.spiked-online.com/2019/01/11/the-gilets-jaunes-are-unstoppable/
How about we nationalize Amazon. Take it away from Bezos. We could then distribute the shares to India, so that country could build solar panels. Fight climate change and redistribute wealth at the same time.
Sarcasm off.
And seriously now, all Wash Post employees and owners should be added to the no fly list. To save the planet drastic action is required! 🙂 I’m sure the employees will understand.
In countries where a carbon tax is fully returned in equal shares per person, folks in the lower income brackets have been happy with the system because they get a monthly dividend that is larger than the extra costs they have incurred paying the tax.
The problem in France is that none of the tax is returned to the taxpayers. I’d riot too.
Larry
So it’s really just a tax on the rich, given to poorer people? How does that solve anything apart from getting rid of the rich in your country?
OK, it will reduce emissions, because the rich will leave (see brain drain) and there will be less emissions. Suddenly all this hapoy people will be left with no rich people to pay them wads of cash via taxes. They have to pay, their handouts go down, they die in poverty, emissions go down more.
Win, win, win!
No, it ends up being a tax on the middle class, going to the poor to buy votes and to the apparatchiks who administer the tax (and their relatives).
The problem is that this distribution to the poor never lasts long.
Anywho, give people free money, and they are always happy. Until those who have to pay for the system figure out a way to avoid the taxes.
Larry, the tax rebate wont be enough to pay the economy wide costs of this new deal with 80c/kWh wind, higher food costs, unaffirdable holidays except for the elites. Moreover much of this money will enrich political crony capitalist friends. $1400 is the cheap end of this deal.
Question: Why is it that progressive/leftist solutions always involve creating a new tax or raising existing taxes?
Because people are too stupid to know how to spend their own money, and need enlightened socialists to take it off them and use it wisely on their behalf. You know, like in Venezuela, or Soviet Russia.
I’m not sure if it is accurate, but this article and others purports to quote various noted and famous ‘economists’ who seem to support the concept of the carbon tax – the the purpose of that tax. I remain puzzled that so many economists do nor seem to realize that the efficiencies created by use of the most efficient energy, especially petroleum and coal generated electricity are the very basis for the world being able to feed, clothe and house so many millions of people. If that is arbitrarily undone the economic and political damage will be nothing like anyone has ever imagined.
What on earth does a tax issue have to do with a newspaper? It seems to me they are far to keen to attempt to create the news rather than report on it!
The rebate is such a ruse. They would just eventually get rid of it.
“Under one proposal, the government would slap a $43 tax on each ton of CO2. That would equal about 38 cents on a gallon of gasoline, says economist Marc Hafstead of Resources for the Future, who studied the plan. It would raise about $180 billion in the tax’s first year, he says. If the “dividend” — the tax rebate — were distributed evenly, that would be about $1,400 per household.”
Another, more realistic, way of looking at this tax is that it would cost Americans about $180 billion in the first year, or about $1400 per household. This is a very regressive tax. It may seem like crumbs for someone like Nancy Pelosi, but to me it would be a chance of change.
We have ways to determine if an average 38 cents would reduce the total amount of fossil fuel used. We have experience.
When the price of gasoline was closer to $3.00 per gallon, did the consumption of gasoline fall? Did the amount of fuel used by farmers fall? Did the amount of fuel used to transport food to the grocery stores fall? Answer to all; no.
When the price of crude oil was twice what it is now, did the amount of fossil fuel used to heat and cool homes fall? No. Some people may have switched from oil to gas, but the amount of BTU’s consumed did not fall.
Laundering money by taking it from a person’s right pocket and putting it back into the same person’s left pocket, minus the vig, of course, does not increase the total amount of money each person has to spend.
There is continued evidence that people don’t want/like carbon tax. It has been voted and demonstrated against over and over. This is the part that the scammers didn’t account for. People want proof before they acquiesce to giving the government more money. Despite all the media and political support the people aren’t convinced.
The Democrats and Democrats who pretend to be Republicans are sitting around now with visions of CO2 tax spending in their heads. I bet they have it all figured out.
I think we should set a limit. We should not consider any type of CO2 tax until temperatures meet or exceed the Feb. 2016 temperature highpoint.
We will need the temperatures to climb about 0.6C from where we are at right now in order to get back to the 2016 high. It may be a while.
On second thought, let’s just nip the idea of a CO2 tax in the bud. It’s nothing but a scam by socialists to collect more of other people’s money to spend. They have an insatiable appetite for money and the power it buys them. Any excuse will do. This time it’a a CO2 tax.
For reasons of geography and history, Europe’s energy use per capita was way below that of the US even before sky high energy taxes were implemented.
” To maximize the fairness and political viability of a rising carbon tax, all the revenue should be returned directly to U.S. citizens through equal lump-sum rebates. ”
Sounds like Socialism
“Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery. ”
Winston Churchill
“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s’ money. ”
Margaret Thatcher
It takes a lot of gall and brass to sell a tax as a “dividend”. What cut of the pie is the government going to keep and who will the losers? The losers is easy as that will the middle class and those living in rural areas.
Anyone that claims wood and biomass does not emit CO2 is a bald-faced liar. Wood and biomass emit about the same amount of CO2 as the average coal does. If the greenies lie about this they will lie about anything, After all, wood and biomass are the precursors of coal.