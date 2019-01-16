Claim: Global warming causes colder winters and more snow in Europe

From the “with models, we can make anything believable” department.
New paper argues for a stronger influence of Arctic sea-ice loss on recent Eurasian cooling, thus causing colder winters and more snow in Europe due to climate change.
A reconciled estimate of the influence of Arctic sea-ice loss on recent Eurasian cooling
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0379-3 (paywalled)
Abstract
Northern midlatitudes, over central Eurasia in particular, have experienced frequent severe winters in recent decades1,2,3. A remote influence of Arctic sea-ice loss has been suggested4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14; however, the importance of this connection remains controversial because of discrepancies among modelling and between modelling and observational studies15,16,17.
Here, using a hybrid analysis of observations and multi-model large ensembles from seven atmospheric general circulation models, we examine the cause of these differences. While all models capture the observed structure of the forced surface temperature response to sea-ice loss in the Barents–Kara Seas—including Eurasian cooling—we show that its magnitude is systematically underestimated. Owing to the varying degrees of this underestimation of sea-ice-forced signal, the signal-to-noise ratio differs markedly.
Correcting this underestimation reconciles the discrepancy between models and observations, leading to the conclusion that ~44% of the central Eurasian cooling trend for 1995–2014 is attributable to sea-ice loss in the Barents–Kara Seas.
Our results strongly suggest that anthropogenic forcing has significantly amplified the probability of severe winter occurrence in central Eurasia via enhanced melting of the Barents–Kara sea ice. The difference in underestimation of signal-to-noise ratio between models therefore calls for careful experimental design and interpretation for regional climate change attribution.
Comments by climate scientist Reto Knutti on Twitter:
The tricky question is whether that is just due to a random series of unusual years or partly due to Arctic warming. In our simulations we found no link.https://t.co/2NXkdICrh6
The new paper argues the real link is stronger than in models.
— Reto Knutti ETH (@Knutti_ETH) January 15, 2019
14 thoughts on “Claim: Global warming causes colder winters and more snow in Europe”
At its roots climate ‘science’ is often little more than, heads you lose and tails I win, in action. This paper merely follows that route.
“CLIMATE CHANGE” IS RARELY IF EVER DEFINED – IT IS A DELIBERATELY VAGUE STATEMENT, UNSCIENTIFIC NONSENSE.
“Climate change” is rarely if ever defined – it is a deliberately vague statement, not even a hypothesis, because it can mean everything and nothing. It is obvious from past ice ages that climate has always changed.
The great minds of our age have stated that you cannot disprove a vague hypothesis:
“A theory that is not refutable by any conceivable event is non-scientific.” – Karl Popper.
“By having a vague theory, it’s possible to get either result.” – Richard Feynman
The “Climate Change” (aka “Wilder Weather”) hypothesis is so vague and changes so often that it is not falsifiable. It has been defined as warmer and colder; less snow and more snow; more windstorms and less windstorms – it must be rejected as unscientific nonsense.
The loss of arctic sea ice, especially during the winter should make the Gulf Stream stronger.
Why?
And so it begins…
I don’t have time to read the actual paper, but the appearance is that they modeled what the reduction in sea ice should be and then modeled what effect it should have on the weather. And then they timed it just right so it was published just as severe natural storms hit.
https://www.iceagenow.info/syrian-refugee-camp-in-lebanon-buried-in-snow-and-ice-relief-organization-chairman-blames-climate-change/
Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon Buried in Snow and Ice – Relief organization chairman blames ‘climate change’
January 9, 2019
________________
I saw nothing in the AGW predictions 10, 5 or 2 years ago to justify the statements in this article.
Nature has been so uncooperative with their predictions that they’ve segued into ad hoc explainism.
The claims by the alarmists that AGW causes both global warming and global cooling violates the Law of Noncontradiction, a basic tenet of logic which is intrical to mathematics. A future problem would be policies enacted at the direction of the alarmists leading to demonstrable cooling. They could claim their policies are responsible, but no way to disprove which strikes at the heart of the principle of falsifiability.
.. until it doesn’t
“Our results strongly suggest that anthropogenic forcing has significantly amplified the probability of severe winter occurrence in central Eurasia via enhanced melting of the Barents–Kara sea ice.” — This appears to be part of natural variation in climate change. One is in below the average pattern and the other is above the average pattern. This is nothing to do with anthropogenic greenhouse gases related to global warming, as it is insignificant to cause any impact on long term weather patterns.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
Makes perfect sense. If arctic is warming someplace must be cooling. My A/C works just like that.
Now how is this going to effect their prediction of warmer moving north?