Mao et al 2019 Show an Upcoming 1-Deg C + Decline in Global Land Surface Temperatures by the Early 2100s

This is a quick introduction to the 2019 paper The “Ocean Stabilization Machine” May Represent a Primary Factor Underlying the Effect of Global Warming on Climate Change by Mao et al. (pdf here). I believe many visitors here would find interest in their projected decrease (yup, decrease) in global land surface temperatures by the early 2100s and their conclusion that the recent global warming may have occurred primarily through natural factors.

Global cooling? I’m against it. Considering how cold it was outside my home this morning (about -18 deg C, or roughly 0 deg F), I’m glad I have a fossil-fuel-powered heating system. Brrrr.

A recent post New Paper: Modern Warming Was Driven By ‘Primarily Natural’ Factors. Global Cooling Has Now Begun. authored by Kenneth Richards at Pierre Gosselin’s blog NoTrickZone introduced the Mao et al 2019 paper that’s the subject of this post. Figure 3 from the paper is presented below. Some readers may find the paper interesting.

Figure 3 from Mao et al. 2019

The abstract reads:

Contemporary references to global warming pertain to the dramatic increase in monthly global land surface temperature (GLST) anomalies since 1976. In this paper, we argue that recent global warming is primarily a result of natural causes; we have established three steps that support this viewpoint. The first is to identify periodic functions that perfectly match all of the monthly anomaly data for GLST; the second is to identify monthly sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies that are located within different ocean basin domains and highly correlated with the monthly GLST anomalies; and the third is to determine whether the dramatically increasing (or dramatically decreasing) K-line diagram signals that coincide with GLST anomalies occurred in El Niño years (or La Niña years). We have identified 15,295 periodic functions that perfectly fit the monthly GLST anomalies from 1880 to 2013 and show that the monthly SST anomalies in six domains in different oceans are highly correlated with the monthly GLST anomalies. In addition, most of the annual dramatically increasing GLST anomalies occur in El Niño years; and most of the annual dramatically decreasing GLST anomalies occur in La Niña years. These findings indicate that the “ocean stabilization machine” might represent a primary factor underlying the effect of “global warming on climate change”.

Have fun in the comments below and enjoy the rest of your day.

Regards,

Bob Tisdale

