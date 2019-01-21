Mao et al 2019 Show an Upcoming 1-Deg C + Decline in Global Land Surface Temperatures by the Early 2100s

This is a quick introduction to the 2019 paper The “Ocean Stabilization Machine” May Represent a Primary Factor Underlying the Effect of Global Warming on Climate Change by Mao et al. (pdf here). I believe many visitors here would find interest in their projected decrease (yup, decrease) in global land surface temperatures by the early 2100s and their conclusion that the recent global warming may have occurred primarily through natural factors.
A recent post New Paper: Modern Warming Was Driven By ‘Primarily Natural’ Factors. Global Cooling Has Now Begun. authored by Kenneth Richards at Pierre Gosselin’s blog NoTrickZone introduced the Mao et al 2019 paper that’s the subject of this post. Figure 3 from the paper is presented below. Some readers may find the paper interesting.
Figure 3 from Mao et al. 2019
The abstract reads:
Contemporary references to global warming pertain to the dramatic increase in monthly global land surface temperature (GLST) anomalies since 1976. In this paper, we argue that recent global warming is primarily a result of natural causes; we have established three steps that support this viewpoint. The first is to identify periodic functions that perfectly match all of the monthly anomaly data for GLST; the second is to identify monthly sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies that are located within different ocean basin domains and highly correlated with the monthly GLST anomalies; and the third is to determine whether the dramatically increasing (or dramatically decreasing) K-line diagram signals that coincide with GLST anomalies occurred in El Niño years (or La Niña years). We have identified 15,295 periodic functions that perfectly fit the monthly GLST anomalies from 1880 to 2013 and show that the monthly SST anomalies in six domains in different oceans are highly correlated with the monthly GLST anomalies. In addition, most of the annual dramatically increasing GLST anomalies occur in El Niño years; and most of the annual dramatically decreasing GLST anomalies occur in La Niña years. These findings indicate that the “ocean stabilization machine” might represent a primary factor underlying the effect of “global warming on climate change”.
10 thoughts on “Mao et al 2019 Show an Upcoming 1-Deg C + Decline in Global Land Surface Temperatures by the Early 2100s”
Anyone who claims to know what the average temperatures will be in the year 2100 is blowing smoke up your fundamental orifice …
Me, I think that climate science should get out of the long-term forecasting business until we have a firm understanding of long-term hindcasting. Why were the Roman and Medieval periods warmer? Why did we cool to the depths of the Little Ice Age? Why did the cooling stop? And why has it been warming, in fits and starts to be sure, at about half a degree per century since the LIA?
Until we have rock-solid answers to those questions, forecasting what will happen in 2025, much less 2125, is nothing but a circular wankathon …
w.
Climatology is the calculation of the probability of different kinds of weather events occurring. It involves no forecasting. Forecasting is meteorology.
Forecasting IS the calculation of probabilities. You are drawing a distinction where there is none. The difference is that in other fields, people actually lose their jobs (or funding) when their forecasts are repeatedly wrong.
” We have identified 15,295 periodic functions that perfectly fit the monthly GLST anomalies from 1880 to 2013″
It’s one of these silly papers that fits periodic functions, and then, presto, predicts cooling. Of course. If you fit periodic functions, then what goes up must come down. Apparently their K-line technique comes from charting stocks.
I note that this appears in a SCIRP Journal, not noted for careful review. Sometimes reckoned a vanity publisher.
15k periodic functions .. how many elephants’ trunks could you wiggle with that lot?
Another prediction of long term cooling from the Ocean Cycles/Solar Cycles crowd. This crowd, with their predictions of cooling, have been just as wrong as their alarmist counterparts predicting Catastrophic Warming, Tipping Points, and The End Of The World.
But the cooling cycles crowd has one thing going for them. If they keep it up long enough, eventually they will be right, even if only for a little while. Then there will be no end to the “I Told You So” stuff.
At least they do not rely on CO2 emissions-that is a plus.
Planets are rotating and so are ocean currents.
That gives the fundamentals for periodicity.
Fig. 3 from Mao et al is speculative nonsense.
Oh come on Bob, that Mao et al paper is complete nonsense. It assumes in equation (1) that the temperature is periodic with no long-term warming. Obviously, if you assume that, you are going to predict cooling. You’re a smart guy, why are you promoting this rubbish?
Re: the ocean stabilization machine.
The mid miocene warming, generally thought to be a textbook example of the wmghg effect of co2, is an interesting case study because this view is contradicted by gross anomalies in the data. It has an alternate explanation in the literature in terms of deep ocean circulation. Pls see
