Scientists turn carbon emissions into usable energy
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST)
A recent study, affiliated with UNIST has developed a system that produces electricity and hydrogen (H2) while eliminating carbon dioxide (CO2), which is the main contributor of global warming.
Published This breakthrough has been led by Professor Guntae Kim in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST in collaboration with Professor Jaephil Cho in the Department of Energy Engineering and Professor Meilin Liu in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology.
In this work, the research team presented Hybrid Na-CO2 system that can continuously produce electrical energy and hydrogen through efficient CO2 conversion with stable operation for over 1,000 hr from spontaneous CO2 dissolution in aqueous solution.
“Carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) technologies have recently received a great deal of attention for providing a pathway in dealing with global climate change,” says Professor Kim. “The key to that technology is the easy conversion of chemically stable CO2 molecules to other materials.” He adds, “Our new system has solved this problem with CO2 dissolution mechanism.”
Much of human CO2 emissions are absorbed by the ocean and turned into acidity. The researchers focused on this phenomenon and came up with the idea of melting CO2 into water to induce an electrochemical reaction. If acidity increases, the number of protons increases, which in turn increases the power to attract electrons. If a battery system is created based on this phenomenon, electricity can be produced by removing CO2.
Their Hybrid Na-CO2 System, just like a fuel cell, consists of a cathode (sodium metal), separator (NASICON), and anode (catalyst). Unlike other batteries, catalysts are contained in water and are connected by a lead wire to a cathode. When CO2 is injected into the water, the entire reaction gets started, eliminating CO2 and creating electricity and H2. At this time, the conversion efficiency of CO2 is high at 50%.
“This hybrid Na-CO2 cell, which adopts efficient CCUS technologies, not only utilizes CO2 as the resource for generating electrical energy but also produces the clean energy source, hydrogen,” says Jeongwon Kim in the Combined M.S/Ph.D. in Energy Engineering at UNIST, the co-first author for the research.
In particular, this system has shown stability to the point of operating for more than 1,000 hours without damage to electrodes. The system can be applied to remove CO2 by inducing voluntary chemical reactions.
“This research will lead to more derived research and will be able to produce H2 and electricity more effectively when electrolytes, separator, system design, and electrocatalysts are improved,” said Professor Kim.###
Journal Reference
Changmin Kim et. al., “Efficient CO2 Utilization via a Hybrid Na-CO2 System Based on CO2 Dissolution,” iScience, (2018).
41 thoughts on “Scientists turn carbon emissions into usable energy”
For the life of me I cannot understand why anyone would want to reduce CO2 the basic building block of life on this planet. We need more not less. I’m with fossil, burn baby burn.😊
So if I’m following their diagram, they want to take the CO2 – a weak greenhouse gas and use it to eventually fill our cars with H2 so we end up with H2O – a strong greenhouse gas. I’m envisioning the LA basin sitting in a perpetual fog and the greenies screaming how H2O is destroying the planet.
Does this make sense?
No more sense than the energy required to MAKE and replace the pure sodium anode.
Some geologist just needs to discover that sodium metal mine, and sodium metal is soft so it should be easy to mine.
Is Bill Gates funding this?
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/07/carbon-engineering-and-harvard-find-way-to-convert-co2-to-gasoline.html
The diagram shows CO2 as an input and H2 and electricity (for the incandescent lightbulb) as outputs. It takes energy to do that. They don’t show an explicit energy input. That leads to the conclusion that the electrodes (or electrolyte) are consumed.
This project is just an expensive way to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. My guess is that the production of the consumable electrodes will result in more CO2 in the atmosphere.
The Sodium metal anode is consumed. It hardly needs to be mentioned that manufacturing the anode takes more energy than can be gained by oxidizing the hydrogen.
This is just another boondoggle intended for ignorant politicians.
tty, you nailed it. Basically they are just manufacturing and then burning sodium metal, with a net loss of energy in the process.
The article should be retitled – Scientists Turn Carbon Paranoia Into Usable Grant Money.
Exactly. It is a perpetual motion machine.
It generates energy by consuming a sodium anode. The energy it produces could be use to make a sodium cathode out of salt and so on..
I cannot believe this load of wombat excrement ever got published
Great comment commiebob!
Along with solid followup comments by tty and ScarletMacaw.
A) It is called a perpetual motion machine; i.e. impossible.
B) N.B. the reference to magical catalysts and electrolytes; all without damage to the electrodes… Imagine that, automatically recycled sodium atoms…
C) N.B. And of course the reference to future research that improves the design, electrolytes, separator and catalysts…
Which is a blunt statement that this does not actually work and “Please send lots of money”!
One wonders just how they reached their claim for a 1,000 hours stability mark? Sure sounds like a fantasy model in operation.
Not to overlook that 1,000 hours is forty one and 0.6666 days; or commonly known as one month, one and a half weeks.
(Repeatedly bangs head on desk at the stupidity of all this)
You can’t get energy from nothing. If you take energy out of a system SOMETHING had to put it there in the first place. Carbon Dioxide is the waste product of burning Carbon in an Oxygen environment, so it has no more energy to give, at least chemically. It TAKES energy to break down CO2 and it TAKES energy to break down the Water. This energy is coming from somewhere, and it could be just as easily used differently.
When a plant takes in CO2 and water, and releases Oxygen, it uses the energy in sunlight to do it. It can’t do it without the sun, because these molecules don’t have any more potential energy to give. This process is exactly the same.
Is this just a way of burning sodium?
Yes
solid sodium is converted in the process:
net: 2Na + 2H+ → 2Na+ + H2(g) Eo = 2.71 V
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S258900421830186X
Hydrogen and electric generation powered by Na-CO2-H2O battery. How come we don’t use batteries to power our industries, homes or even to store electric power in the grid? $$$$$$
Energy cannot be created or destroyed. What happens to HCO₃ molecule ?
Without a process energy balance the diagram is meaningless in terms of usefulness.
I suspect this is a form of partial photosynthesis which, however, requires an energy input.
Interesting none the less. Presumably the Anode is consumed; otherwise I am in no position to comment.
So where is all the sodium metal coming from, and what do you do with the sodium hydro carbonate left over?
If you want to turn CO2 into fuel, just run cars on alcohol, VW and Fiat have been doing this for decades in Brazil.
Now, if only we could find an energy free way to “mine” the sodium metal consumed in the reaction, we could have that perpetual motion machine! / sarc.
Sodium metal is soft, so it can easily be scooped out of the mine.
Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo, this will lead to government mandated C02 production for more”green/alternative/sustainable” energy?
Oh dear, the Green lot won’t like this. I don’t know what the energy balance or value of this potential technology is, but it seems to tick all the green alarmist boxes, which means they will have to deny, it is of any value. They will perhaps claim it will produce more pollution than any potential benefit.
The Greens can not have a system that provides energy and removes CO2. That will destroy their prime villain at a stroke. What will they turn to then Their urgency to de-industrialise the planet and destroy capitalism and spread socialism requires a pan world issue, that demonises energy?
Don’t worry Rod. It will only consume energy uselessly. The Greens will love it.
Much of human CO2 emissions are absorbed by the ocean and turned into acidity.
That was the give away … acidity ???
Where does the excess carbon go? The diagram shows it entering but not exiting the aqueous solution.
Yep, I’ve noticed that too. It must be ferried out by fairies into the outer space
Aside from “burning” the sodium anode, producing hydrogen gas requires more energy to compress and store the gas, which is dangerous to store and use. Another silly green device?
If the process combined the Hydrogen with the Carbon to create a stable molecule (say methane, or even better isooctane) then I would be more useful.
It still would burn Sodium, though. And would therefore require more energy then it produced.
Another garbage post derived from EurekAlert!
I wish ctm would put the notice of the EurekAlert! source at the top of the article instead of the bottom. That way we all could see that the post is not worth reading.
jenne (above) has it exactly right. Sodium metal is the source of the power.
As every even slightly bratty chemistry student knows, when you throw sodium metal in water, you get sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and hydrogen gas. (BOOM!)
Then you add The Evil Gas (CO2) to make Sodium biEvilate (NaHCO3) to eliminate the hydroxide and secure grant funding.
All they have done is to run the reaction in an electrochemical cell to separate the half reactions.
Seems like a lot of trouble to make baking soda, although you do get some electricity out of it.
TonlyL
Then use the baking soda to bake bread and release the CO2 back to Atmosphere and the Research Grants continue !
Rube Goldberg is alive and well!
If somebody else pays there seems to be no limit to what you can dream up.
What a complete and utter waste of time. You’d have to waste energy concentrating CO2 from the atmosphere, waste more energy making the sodium, which is always going to be a significant hazard in any commercial system, and then waste more energy in the final inefficient reaction. And then there’s the cost of manufacturing the machinery.
Oh.. and you also have to build the hydrogen economy in the mean time.
Stoopid, stoopid, stoopid. Not even an undergraduate fail.
But look at the positive side. The process would produce mountains of sodium bicarbonate (Alka Seltzer) that will be needed when contemplating our electricity bills each month.
Neat… how many TENS OF BILLIONS OF THESE are we gonna need to compensate for 7 billion people breathing?
I mean the output is technically water vapor, a real voluthermal atmospheric buffer, but it’s neat.
How many hundreds of pounds does this have to be in order to charge my phone?
Every schoolchild will be able to tell you that there is a cheaper way of trapping CO2 as a bicarbonate and that is via the Solvay process. It was observed , about 200 years ago that CO2 and NH3 in brine will produce sodium bicarbonate solid (fired to give sodium carbonate for soap, pottery etc with loss of 1/2 CO2). The ammonia can be recycled , so that apart from the initial energy expenditure in creating it from N2 and H2 by the Haber process it should run with fairly low energy input. I don’t know however what you do with the bicarbonate and of course there is no H2 produced .
All carbon capture systems need surely to factor in the carbon footprint of the materials used (eg amines) in the capture process and the energy for that is usually from fossil fuel power stations – so you are generating CO2 in order to capture it .
The advocates of sequestration seem to gloss over that as the commenters here have spotted in the case posted above.
All we have to do first is mine sodium metal for the anode…….
Nice process. But there is a little problem, just a little. To produce metalic sodium you need much more energy to expend than you can gain by burning coal. This process is an energy sink.
And if your goal is sequestering CO2 then there are some more practical metods, but please, do not sequester CO2. CO2 is the most valuable part of the atmosphere. CO2 is life, it is potential oxigen.
This articel is referenced by Eurekalert! So please, red alert. This process is nonsence. Nobody is able gain energy from CO2.
Try to explain this doesn’t work to occasional cortex