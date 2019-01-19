Paris Agreement Fan Laments Massive Fossil Fuel Powered Industrialisation in Bangladesh

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greens attacking Bangladeshis for trying to build a better future for their children.
From Paris to Bangladesh, how the climate change accord is imploding
By Divya Rajagopal
The onslaught of a new power plant on the fragile ecology of the Sunderbans is fresh proof of the futility of climate reforms. A ground report from ET.
Until two years ago, 28-year-old Sajjad Hossain Tuhin, a student of forestry, would walk up to the banks of the River Rupsa in Khulna, Bangladesh, to capture the moment of dusk, when the setting sun left the sky lit up like fireworks. In romantic Bengali literature, it is described as the moment to catch a glimpse of a new bride. But Tuhin doesn’t do this anymore. The sun now sets behind the boundary of an upcoming LNG power plant. The banks of the Rupsa are astir with vehicles ferrying rocks and cement to speed up the completion of the plant that will fire up Bangladesh’s economic growth.
At Rampal, a village 14km off the Sundarban forests, four-lane roads are being dug up by construction lorries to make way for a 1,350MW power plant, a joint venture under the Bangladesh India Friendship Project. Linked to the Mongla port, Rampal is expected to light up the entire upcoming industrial belt around the region, and holds the key to Bangladesh’s leap out of the LDC group. It is also a strategic investment for India as it strives to keep its influence intact — and immune from China — with its closest ally in the subcontinent.
Meanwhile, environmental groups are convinced the power plant will destroy the pristine ecology of the Sundarban mangroves, which act as a natural cover against the frequent cyclones and flooding that the Bay of Bengal brings. A drive from Mongla port to Rampal reveals why the environmentalists are edgy. On one side are lush green paddy fields, mangroves, and banana trees that are distinct to the Sundarban ecology. On the other, are giant gas cylinders and cement factories eating up the green cover.
When I read articles like this – how could anyone with an ounce of humanity express outrage that the people of Bangladesh are trying to build a better future for their children? Who gives a stuff about a bunch of Mangroves, when human lives are at stake?
Only a green could attack the economic efforts of some of the poorest people in the world, and think they are doing the right thing.
Some perspective is required here, what percentage of the mangroves is being replaced by the power plant? Probably a tiny insignificant percentage, but heck “greens” have to eat, so they peddle their wares regardless, and the useless MSM gives them a free pass.
The Sundarbans are six times the size of Greater London, located on a river delta, and is crawling with tigers, somehow I doubt that a power station is going to have a significant impact, and any impact is likely positive, as many people will no longer need to get eaten by tigers as they scratched a living from the forest.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/16YVSCSkb48sfJ6F03MWDdd/sundarbans-bangladesh
It is that the green blob thinks most people should be either dead, or peons. Paul Ehrich and his followers expressed the basic ethos of the movement.
Environmentalism is another way of saying Marxism, the terms can be used interchangeably.
The left accuses the right of being heartless. They say we should think of the grandchildren. At the same time their proposed policies condemn the third world to grinding poverty.
Fossil fuels lifted the first world from grinding poverty. The third world is now similarly being lifted from grinding poverty. Of course the left doesn’t want people to hear the good news. link
The left loves theory and by their theory, they are trying to make the world a better place. Viewed in the light of cold reality, the left is doing anything but making the world a better place. They are actually the heartless ones.
Those who lament the modernization of Bangladesh are free to adopt their current living conditions for themselves. Al Gore, DiCrapio, Weepy Bill, that goes double for you.
“how could anyone with an ounce of humanity express outrage that the people of Bangladesh are trying to build a better future for their children”
Because they are friends of the earth… and enemies of mankind.
“Until two years ago, 28-year-old Sajjad Hossain Tuhin, a student of forestry, would walk up to the banks of the River Rupsa in Khulna, Bangladesh, to capture the moment of dusk, when the setting sun left the sky lit up like fireworks. In romantic Bengali literature, it is described as the moment to catch a glimpse of a new bride. But Tuhin doesn’t do this anymore. The sun now sets behind the boundary of an upcoming LNG power plant”
Nice poetry sir but BD needs electricity more than it need poetry and if you don’t mind reading plain old prose take a look at the UNFCCC. It says that BD is a nonAnnex country with no climate action obligation and allowed to increase emissions for economic growth.
Duh!
I recall R. Reagan saying nothing was more frightening to hear than the words, “I’m from the federal gov’t and I’m here to help.” Likewise, must scare the hell outta third world folks to hear “I’m an environmentalist and I’m here to help.” Greens love to say that the significance of Paris was not its direct result (nil) but the fact that all nations came together blah blah blah. A careful read of this article couldn’t make it more clear- Greens got “all nations to come together to prevent third world development. Because third world folks don’t know what’s good for them, and Greens do.
“It is also a strategic investment for India as it strives to keep its influence intact — and immune from China — with its closest ally in the subcontinent.”
I would support it for this reason alone, although for all the other reasons too. This is an opportunity for India and Bangladesh to work cooperatively together in their own region without China muddying up the waters with their debt trap philosophy, similar to what is going on in Sri Lanka and Pakistan with China in their backyard.
If Sajjad Hossain really wants to see a sunset, he should be able to still walk a bit further along the River where the power plant won’t block his view. That shouldn’t be grounds anyway for blocking a new power plant from being built that will bring additional multipliers to the local economy.
For reliable power nothing could be cleaner for the environment than LNG (except piped NG). Yet the greens still complain.
It’s interesting to watch the greens protest NG pipelines in the US. They are so ignorant they think NG leaking from a pipeline underneath a river can pollute the water.
Seriously, what a nonsense article – weepy, foolish, selfish and uninformed.
This nonsense is standard fare for far-left national news organizations like the CBC, the BBC and the ABC, among others, typically read by a female announcer with a look of dreadful regret etched on her imbecilic face.
A summary of the article would read: “Let poor people stay poor, they don’t deserve what we already have.”
The appropriate response to this selfish nonsense is unprintable.
Indeed. White privileged man and women telling those from the sub-continent that they can’t provide for their children in the way the sahibs do. Neo-colonialism at its worst.
Notice how these greenies have no objections to giant, almost useless windmills (see recent comprehensive study of windfarms and the fraud their proponents have committed with their promised economics).
A power plant of this size (1350MW) runs at near 100% capacity usually, as opposed to the average capacity
of large on shore wind turbines (2.5 to 3 MW nameplate capacity yields average capacity of roughly 0.5 to 0.7 MW, call it 0.6MW) which means you need 2250 turbines, which also requires a reliable power plant for backup, and 50 acres per megawatt (nameplate capacity) or 112,500 acres (175 square miles) for the turbines. Yeah, right, that ugly LNG plant sure ruins the view of those fifty people (of course you’ll need a LNG plant for backup power for all those turbines).
Someone needs to ask the author of this nonsensical pap how these people are going to build a natural looking power system. And where is YOUR natural looking power system, by the way?
Articles like this are background evidence that C)2 emissions and “climate change” do not hurt the poor the most and that the alarmist hand-wringing over “the poor” is nothing but more hot air.
I imagine rural Tennesseans in the 1930’s were delighted and amazed when the Tennessee Valley Authority brought electricity to their homes. So now Bangladeshis will experience the same thing, flipping a light switch for the first time. BRAVO!
For anyone that feels passion for the people in Bangladesh, They could install the ZENGCOM™¹ (Zero Emissions Natural Gas Combustion) Process, and only the banana trees required to build the plant will be destroyed. This will start a trend and every natural gas fired power plant in the world will want the ZENGCOM™¹ Process. The cost, according to an experienced cost estimator, would be 1.5-2.0 times the cost of their existing, or soon to exist atmospheric natural gas combustor.
Just what do greenies think that poor countries in hot climates are going to do with the climate money promised them? They’re going to build power plants to power the air conditioning units that they’re going buy. IF we really are facing doom, then why is anyone talking about funding that? How much will emissions increase for every dollar sent to Africa? How does that compare with the emissions mitigated for each dollar spent on a windmill? And why not just do neither and come out ahead?
Whoa, that must be one big LNG plant if the setting sun in Bangladesh is eclipsed by it anywhere you go. Or, does this demonstrate the futility of these climate cultists, unable to step 5′ to the left or right to get a view?
“Who gives a stuff about a bunch of Mangroves, when human lives are at stake?”
Eric, that’s a very crass statement !
It’s a Cyclone area, without the Mangroves the soil washes away so less land to farm, the fish have nowhere to spawn = no food…
so humans move to the comfort of the city’s where they can have the benefit of living in slums on rubbish tips, urban pollution, drink & wash in fresh sewage water & enjoy the pleasures of dysentery;
That’s “who gives a stuff about a bunch of Mangroves”.
With proper thought & planning you can have both energy & farmland, but without the protection of Mangroves you will lose both.
Google street view can take you to this exact river to see the thatch and sheet metal roofed shacks.
And it appears that the majority of the nation’s forests in this region have been replaced with rice patties. As LNG plants and other modern industries move in then the economy can diversify, less people will be required to work on farms and instead go on to receive educations, yields per acre will increase and allow more land to revert back to nature, and quality of life as well as life expectancy will increase.
The problem outlined has one real solution, globalization regulation and anti-conception.
If Bangladesh is going to be buried by sea level rise, they’ll need energy to build all their buildings on pylons, like in the Jetsons.
