Current fossil fuel infrastructure does not yet commit us to 1.5 °C warming

From Nature
Abstract
Committed warming describes how much future warming can be expected from historical emissions due to inertia in the climate system. It is usually defined in terms of the level of warming above the present for an abrupt halt of emissions. Owing to socioeconomic constraints, this situation is unlikely, so we focus on the committed warming from present-day fossil fuel assets. Here we show that if carbon-intensive infrastructure is phased out at the end of its design lifetime from the end of 2018, there is a 64% chance that peak global mean temperature rise remains below 1.5 °C. Delaying mitigation until 2030 considerably reduces the likelihood that 1.5 °C would be attainable even if the rate of fossil fuel retirement was accelerated. Although the challenges laid out by the Paris Agreement are daunting, we indicate 1.5 °C remains possible and is attainable with ambitious and immediate emission reduction across all sectors.
Introduction
The Paris Agreement includes the aim to pursue efforts to limit global mean temperature rise to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels1. How close we are to 1.5 °C depends on the choice of reference (pre-industrial) period, the methods of generating global mean temperatures from historic records2 and whether the human-induced warming contribution is isolated from the naturally forced warming and internal variability3,4.
The zero emissions commitment4,5,6 refers to the level of further warming that will occur if emissions abruptly cease, and is related to geophysical inertia. In previous studies, the long-term zero emissions commitment ranges from around −0.4 to +0.9 °C, and is sensitive to the carbon cycle response7,8, ocean heat uptake9, magnitude and pathway of historical warming10, and whether or not non-CO2 forcing is included10,11. When non-CO2 forcing is included, setting emissions to zero leads to an initial rapid warming, associated with the removal of short-lived cooling aerosols, followed by a slower decline and stabilisation of temperatures driven by a reduction in the concentrations of short- and long-lived greenhouse gases8.
An alternative assessment of committed warming is an infrastructure commitment12,13,14,15. This combines geophysical commitment concepts with knowledge of the possible speed at which fossil fuel-emitting infrastructure could be phased out. Under an infrastructure commitment, global society makes a serious effort to phase-out greenhouse gases but does not go as far as decommissioning power plants and other infrastructure before the end of their expected lifetimes (central estimate of 40 years for fossil fuel power plants)12,13. Transitioning to a zero carbon energy system within 40 years will be politically and societally challenging, and opinions are divided on whether this may be technically and economically possible16,17,18,19,20. We do not seek to assess the practical feasibility of this transition, but merely to report on the consequences in the context of keeping global mean temperature rise below 1.5 °C.
A third type of commitment that is often analysed is a constant forcing21,22 or constant composition commitment, which is defined as the further warming that would result if atmospheric composition and hence radiative forcing were held fixed at today’s values. Under such a scenario, temperatures continue to increase, with the rate of warming slowing down as equilibrium is approached22. The constant forcing commitment is not directly relevant to assessing warming committed from possible real-world mitigation scenarios, as constant forcing simulations require a continually declining but finite net greenhouse gas emission and would be hard to engineer. No known emission strategy gives constant forcing. Such constant forcing simulations have led to the misconception that inertia within the ocean system means that significant future warming is inevitable6.
In this work, we explain that committed warming from present-day fossil fuel infrastructure is below 1.5 °C in 64% of an ensemble of scenarios with a simple climate model. These results are on the basis of fossil fuel assets starting to be retired from the end of 2018 once they reach the end of their design lifetimes, and accounts for the age distribution of extant stock. We focus on the energy generation, transport and industrial sectors which have the best data available for historical lifetimes and cover 85% of global emissions. The remaining 15% of global emissions are assumed to follow the retirement curves of the energy sector, as fewer data are available and in many cases there are cross-overs (for example, electricity supply and domestic heating). The phase out is such that the majority of CO2 emissions have been eliminated in 40 years. As fossil fuel combustion emits short-lived climate forcers (SLCFs, which tend to result in a net negative forcing dominated by aerosol cooling) alongside CO2, and both are gradually reduced in an infrastructure phase-out scenario, there is no sudden increase in warming from reducing emissions gradually. This is in contrast to a zero emissions commitment, where the elimination of short-lived pollutants suddenly uncovers longer-lived greenhouse gas warming.
Discussion
In this paper, we show that limiting warming to 1.5 °C is not yet geophysically impossible. Exceeding 1.5 °C occurs in only 9% of ensemble members under a zero emissions commitment if emissions cease at the end of 2018. Even if current fossil fuel infrastructure is retired at end of its lifetime and not replaced, it is possible to limit warming to 1.5 °C (bar the possibility of strongly amplifying carbon cycle feedbacks such as permafrost melt or forest dieback). Both reductions in CO2 and other greenhouse gases are needed in order to take us close to such a temperature outcome. Aerosols exhibit a net cooling effect in the present day11 but are co-emitted with greenhouse gases59 and tropospheric ozone precursors. Although a gradual reduction of emissions from phasing-out fossil fuels does not result in a sudden warming, near-term (peak and 2050) warming commitments do depend strongly on the level of present-day aerosol forcing. End-of-century warming commitments depend on aerosol forcing, but with an important contribution from ECS and TCR.
The simple climate model used in our analysis may underestimate committed warming owing to possible future increases in climate sensitivity, as it employs a climate sensitivity that is invariant in time. Under a shifting pattern of surface warming through time60, climate sensitivity over the historical period may have been lower than we can expect in the future as both the Eastern Pacific and Southern Ocean have not yet experienced strong warming4,61,62. Our simple model includes the biogeochemical feedbacks of decreasing carbon sink efficiency with increasing temperature and increasing biospheric and ocean carbon uptake63, but may exclude possible other biogeochemical feedbacks where the elevated temperatures might affect future Earth system processes and carbon cycle response64,65. These feedbacks are expected to play out at timescales of decades to centuries and may thus be of limited relevance for estimating the committed warming over the 21st century. In this instance our results provide a useful first-order estimate of committed warming based on current knowledge. Our findings contrast with a recent study by Pfeiffer et al.15, which suggest that the infrastructure commitment from the energy sector alone is enough to commit us to warming above 1.5 °C. However, their analysis is based on allocating a share of the remaining carbon budget to 1.5 °C to energy sector emissions and does not discuss non-CO2 emissions or pathways in non-energy sectors. The challenge of making emission reductions across many sectors and countries remains very high but our committed warming scenarios show two important insights. First, geophysics does not yet commit the world to a long-term warming of > 1.5 °C. Second, even when phasing out existing CO2-emitting infrastructure at the end of its expected lifetime, warming is also kept to below 1.5 °C (or 0.4 °C warmer than today) with > 50% probability, whereas delaying action until 2030 reduces this probability to below 50%. This is important information, as it shows that whether global mean temperature increase will be kept to below 1.5 °C depends on societal choices made today and emissions reductions implemented over the coming decades.
12 thoughts on “Current fossil fuel infrastructure does not yet commit us to 1.5 °C warming”
but but but…if we try really really hard…we can do it
All we need is the renewable energy unicorn.
It is well known that unicorn farts are 100% biodegradable.
Similar to the above article, James Hansen has dialed things back in terms of the necessity of quick action.
The actual science doesn’t support CAGW alarmism. People are starting to notice.
Someone needs to inform them that there is one sect of their Climate religion that it is too late:
“Have We Passed the Point of No Return on Climate Change?
– April 13, 2015, Scientific American mag.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/have-we-passed-the-point-of-no-return-on-climate-change/
(in that junk science puff piece from Sci-Am, they actually are advocating GreenPeace’s alarmism junk science claims on CO2 and climate. So very Sad. A complete abandonment of science.)
We apparently crossed the Climate Rubicon 4 years ago according to SciAm. These dweebs now writing Nature mag just haven’t gotten the memo from their fellow Climate Cultists it’s Game Over. The Earth cooked to state:dead almost 4 years ago.
Apparently, in 2015 the threshold was 400 ppm. Earth was gonna fry after that.
But in the early 1990’s it was a 350 ppm as the threshold to fry the Earth. Hence Weepy Bill McKibben’s 350 organization, as he milked the casue for money as a true climate hustler for his paycheck and his day in the limelight.
Now, the next PONR (point of no return) is 450 ppm. Today, according to the climate priests 450 ppm too will bring about the 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse on humanity. At least until it passes with nothing happening.
The goal-post shifting will never end as each milestone is attained and nothing happens. The climate hustlers’ paychecks depend on spinning the next climate horror stories Ad Nauseum.
And it all is aided and abetted with the dumbing-down the public education system to help them achieve their alarmist goals towards global socialism via a science ignorant populace willing to trade nothing in return for their freedoms and economic prosperity.
+100
+1 Joel.
The boy who cried wolf. For the last what, 20+ years? Each year the tipping point, global collapse, end of days….. Just as in the story people are becoming numb to the message. Real Clear Energy keeps running those horror stories as written by solar and wind lobbyists while holding their hands out for the free government cash.
And you have called it right. A public education system that has stopped teaching students how to think, reason and question. You WILL be assimilated.
So what do you do if you claim to be an expert on a subject, make a projection based on your expertise, and it doesn’t happen when the time comes? You panic and double down on your expertise and make more projections. What have you got to lose? These people need to be outed.
You gotta love these kind of assumptions:
“Our simple model includes the biogeochemical feedbacks of decreasing carbon sink efficiency with increasing temperature and increasing biospheric and ocean carbon uptake63, but may exclude possible other biogeochemical feedbacks where the elevated temperatures might affect future Earth system processes and carbon cycle response…”
That statement is itself self-contradictory. So temps are increasing (granted), and biosphere and ocean carbon sinks are increasing (provable), but apparently in their view “efficiency” is going down?
There are two main carbon sinks on a scale of years; the oceans and biologic. The biologic sink operates on an annual scale, we see it in the seasonal saw-tooth of mostly a NH CO2 up and down pattern. The ocean carbon (CO2) uptake we see in the MLO CO2 rate with regards to the ENSO swings. And the efficiency of both are currently increasing in efficiency with temperature in the range under consideration (temperate Earth).
As for relevance, the carbon sink of most relevance is the biologic sink, and it is increasing, and it will markedly increase in capacity as temperatures increases in the mid- to higher-latitudes (greening Earth) with longer growing seasons in a warmer world. So there decreasing efficiency assumption is invalid from the start. The oceans also have huge biologic sink called phytoplankton. And that sink is just getting warmed up in its sink rate as CO2 fertilization and higher overturning will bring them nutrients to sequester carbon to depth as they sink into the abyss.
These guys assumptions are so wrong. They use their assumptions to (circularly) establish their conclusion. But take apart their assumptions and break their circle of assumptions and their claims collapse.
Climate Science has so much junk pseudoscience in it now, it is sad that these guys can even write this stuff and still sleep at night with themselves. I guess if it brings in the paycheck… and pays the mortgage if the rationale.
Why oh why is the mantra still “limit global mean temperature rise to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels”?
What was so perfect about pre-industrial times?
What’s so bad about current temperatures?
Now tell me again how a 0.5°C rise above current temperatures will be catastrophic.
“ … a 64% chance …
Bless their little hearts!
I’d been thinking there was a 97% chance the ocean would boil away before I saved enough money for that world cruise. This gives me hope. I’ll keep on saving.
“These results are on the basis of fossil fuel assets starting to be retired from the end of 2018 once they reach the end of their design lifetimes, and accounts for the age distribution of extant stock.”
This statement and the whole paper is predicated on the erroneous assumption that fossil fuel emissions control and in fact partially remain in the atmosphere while natural emissions of over 30 times as much of the same molecule don’t. The evidence and analysis of fossil fuel emissions indicate that they cause an insignificant increase on atmospheric CO2. If this empirical relationship doesn’t change we cannot expect reducing emissions to have a measurable effect. Fossil fuel CO2 is the same as other CO2 and must react within the climate system the same as any other source. For fossil fuel CO2 to cause a build up in the atmosphere the sinks must be nearly saturated and and sum of all the natural sources must be nearly constant. There is no evidence of either of these conditions existing.