Grounded: President Trump Helps Nancy Pelosi and her Fellow Democrats Reduce their Carbon Footprints

h/t Breitbart – President Trump blocked Nancy Pelosi and her entourage from using an Airforce jet for a seven day tour of Europe, Egypt and Afghanistan – though he suggested they could book commercial flights if they want.
President Trump apparently caught Democrats by surprise – their Air Force bus was photographed circling Capitol Hill after President Trump’s order.
Bus for lawmakers on Pelosi’s codel is circling Capitol Hill, awaiting some definitive answers. pic.twitter.com/bpSpPeCZOk
— Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) January 17, 2019
Members including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff getting off the bus in front of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/G6JMtVCg8h
— Jason Donner (@jason_donner) January 17, 2019
I am sure you will all join me in commending President Trump for helping Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats avoid the hideous carbon cost they would have incurred, had they used an airforce jet for their world tour.
House Democrats no doubt deep down appreciate President Trump’s reminder of their climate responsibilities; Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrat’s believe that climate change is an existential crisis.
They just needed a little fatherly admonition. Bless their wayward little hearts.
They should have locked the doors and driven them to the place where MS 13 is most likely to cross.
What?…..Puerto Rico was booked up?
I love Trump…he good a burning them a new one
*Snicker*
Popcorn and beer time . Ha !
ROTFLMAO….. : )
Brilliant!
I hope Pelosi supporters take not that she was planning to be away for seven days and therefore isn’t sincere about ending the shutdown.
Hahahahahahahaha!!!!!! So, let me get this straight. Democrats, after decrying the “government shutdown” took off for 10 days vacation during Christmas/New Years, then last week they went to Puerto Rico for a tax payer funded “convention” with lobbyists, and today they were headed off on a 7 day world tour junket, again totally at tax payers’ expense and we are all supposed to believe they give s shyte about America? Really?!?!?
Eric Worrall nails it again but this time with a great headline. Real humor is the best tactic to show up the lunacy of every “chicken little and the sky is falling.”
News reports it as a 5th grade prank, but it is so much more. One needs timing to pull off a good joke.
Mr Limbow calls DJT the Disrupter In Chief, time to look about and see what else can be disrupted.
Four more days. According to federal rules after 30 days a permanent reduction in force (RIF) can be implemented:
“…An agency is required to use the RIF procedures when an employee is faced with separation or downgrading for a reason such as reorganization, lack of work, shortage of funds, insufficient personnel ceiling, or the exercise of certain reemployment or restoration rights. A furlough of more than 30 calendar days, or of more than 22 discontinuous work days, is also a RIF action. (A furlough of 30 or fewer calendar days, or of 22 or fewer discontinuous work days, is an adverse action.)…”
https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/reductions-in-force/
Boss Trump has clipped Pelosi’s wings. Love it.
All packed with no where to go. I am sure the troops are quite relieved they don’t have to deal with Nancy Palsy and her fellow travellers.
Taking the pizz………….. the more the better.
Time to read the BBC’s version….
Trump………without the mr……i bet.
In a letter to Pelosi on Thursday, President Trump wrote that due to the shutdown, a trip to Egypt, Brussels, and Afghanistan would be delayed, declaring, “In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I’m sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate.”
“I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the strong border security movement to end the shutdown,” the president continued.
Pelosi is welcome to fly on a commercial aircraft to make the trip, he told the House speaker.
yup.
Trump cancels Nancy Pelosi foreign trip citing shutdown
Trump,
oops the first quote was from brietbart. [first post].
the 2nd post was the Brussels Broadcasting Caliphate.
Trump,……..not mr not president, no respect.
Perhaps it’s time to keep all greens on the ground. To save the planet! I’m sure Pelosi, Ocasio, Gore, and DiCaprio will all understand
:).
Thank you President Trump for exemplifying precisely what is not happening across the pond with Brexit.
Sadly our PM seems unable or unwilling to shut down our parliament in order to accept your generous offer of a trade deal when we leave the EU 100%.
Responsible members of the UK look forward to re establishing mutually profitable relations with the US unencumbered by EU regulations.
This is the difference between reality and the movies.
In the movies, the snakes got on the plane.
+1000. That’s a superb observation.
Wow. Take that
Not sure why they should be going anywhere other than one of the 50 states.
I know I’m old school, but if there were a need to visit those areas, wouldn’t that be a role for the Senate?
What information is a member of the House of Representatives going to gain by visiting that area that would be useful in representing their district in Congress?
Another junket for the entitled.
It’s childish and irrational of me, but I’m just enjoying the hell out of this.
Not, however, looking forward to Pelosi’s next move …
Sick Burn
Let Nancy travel by means of galleys, with oars pulled by slaves, as that is the sort of society her policies would lead to.
It is an article of this nature which explains why real scientists find this blog NOT be about science and climate, but more about politics.
Will you say the same thing about SciAm?
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/ultima-thule-the-cold-war-and-trumps-wall/
Since Nancy won’t let Trump give the State of the Union Address from the House, Trump should just give it from the Oval office, and prevent all of the grandstanding that the Democrats were planning.
Wonder who she was meeting in Brussels.
?