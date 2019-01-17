Here is Jim Steele’s newest column article for the Tribune and 5 other Marin papers,~ctm
Pacifica Tribune column, January 16, 2019
What’s Natural?
Disentangling California Drought
Devastating droughts are a great concern. Droughts disrupt ecosystems, agriculture, and drinking water supplies. Contrary to headlines suggesting we have only 12 years before descending into climate hell with more severe droughts, historically, Californians are not experiencing more severe droughts. Despite low stream flows and withering plants, there’s no agreement on how to best define drought. Different methods suggest different severities for the same drought. Thus, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent assessment, downgraded their ability to detect the causes of drought to “low confidence”.
Ocean circulation determines how much rain reaches the land. Each summer, California naturally experiences months of drought because storms carrying ocean moisture are blocked. Every few years, a rainy El Niño year alternates with drought producing La Niñas. But 20 years of more frequent La Niñas can cause 20 years of drought. To address natural precipitation shifts, California constructed ~1400 dams, storing water during wet years that can be released during drought years. Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy reservoir supplies about 25% of San Francisco’s drinking water and 17% of its electricity. Misguided attempts to remove its dam would be disastrous for humans with scant environmental benefits.
NOAA scientists analyzed California’s 2011-2014 drought concluding it was dominated by a La Niña and natural variability. In contrast, their models suggested any greenhouse contribution was “very small”. Similarly, drought-sensitive tree rings suggested the extremely low precipitation was not unprecedented nor “outside the range of natural variability”. For 1200 years, extremely low rainfall happens a few times every century.
However, because higher temperatures can theoretically increase evaporation and dry the land, some researchers define drought by calculating the Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI). Despite using the same tree rings, the PDSI transformed a natural California drought into the worst in 1200 years, evoking global warming fears.
What to trust?
Most scientists agree the PDSI is biased towards worse droughts, because it assumes higher temperatures always dry the land. However, the opposite is also true! Without moisture to absorb heat, drier conditions produce higher temperatures. Studies using more accurate measurements than the PDSI find no increase in global droughts.
Before significant CO2 warming was possible, Dust Bowl years from 1928-1939 and the 1950s drought were the most severe 20th century American droughts. La Niña-like ocean temperatures blocked rain storms and triggered the Dust Bowl while plowing up native grasses made it worse. More concerning is 2 century-long megadroughts between 900 AD and 1400 AD. Trying to survive increasing dryness Native Americans created dams and irrigation canals. But those droughts finally led to the demise of once thriving Pueblo Cultures such as Mesa Verde.
Will our modern water infrastructure protect us if drought history repeats?
Reducing our carbon foot print or whacky plans to shade the earth from the sun to lower global temperatures will have no effect. Lower temperatures may in fact increase major droughts. Droughts during the 1750s, 1820s, and 1850s-1860s were similar to the 1950s. During the cool 1500s, the southwestern United States and Mexico suffered decades long droughts of “epic proportions”.
Coincident with the Pueblo Culture’s demise, drought is detected in sediments of San Francisco Bay. Droughts reduce stream flows that normally flush the bay, allowing salty ocean water to encroach deeper into the Bay’s delta. Past droughts caused the Bay’s Suisun Marsh to become 40% saltier. Suisun Marsh is now considered the only sustainable habitat for a critically endangered fish, the Delta Smelt. The current theory for the Delta Smelt’s demise is agricultural diversions of freshwater raised salinity to intolerable levels. That perceived competition for freshwater has pitted farmers against efforts to save the smelt. Learning how the smelt survived a thousand years of much higher salinity might provide a win-win solution.
Agricultural and urban needs also compete with salmon survival. One promising win-win solution is having juvenile salmon develop in irrigated rice fields after hatching. Experiments show young salmon grow much bigger in rice fields. Additionally, low stream flows hamper salmon migration. But when enough water is naturally stored as groundwater, seasonal groundwater release can maintain adequate summer stream flows. Unfortunately, landscape changes have caused stream channels to cut downwards, draining local groundwater and drying the land. Restoring streams and groundwater would provide great benefits.
During my research in the Sierra Nevada, a meadow we were monitoring began to dry; willows died, and bird populations crashed. Many suggested it was just what global warming models predict. However, we determined a railroad track built over 100 years ago had caused the meadow’s stream channel to cut downwards, draining its groundwater. I initiated a watershed restoration. Vegetation quickly recovered, and wildlife increased. Despite California’s years of extreme drought, the restored meadow remained wetter than it had before restoration and before the drought.
So, I warn: knee-jerk reactions simply blaming climate change for devastating dryness, blind us to real causes and real environmental solutions.
Jim Steele authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism.
Contact: naturalclimatechange@earthlink.net
A few years ago NASA published a paper asserting that the drought in the west of 1934 was the worst in 500 years. 500 years would be the time when the Pueblo indians abandon settlements.
The American Southwest seems to be undergoing a long-standing cyclical REGIONAL climate change. The 20th Century was its wettest century in the past 2000 years. This regional climate change cycle may have lasted the entire Holocene period.
This cycle seems to be returning us to at least the historic average of much less (@70%) rain and snow over the past 2,000 years. Many paleo-climatologists have believed for years that a mega-drought is in progress.
An extreme drought by historic Southwest standards means a drop to 35-40% of the 20th Century average precipitation (rain and snow combined) for a decade. Two droughts that bad lasted CENTURIES in the past 2,000 years. See:
and
“So, I warn: knee-jerk reactions simply blaming climate change for devastating dryness, blind us to real causes and real environmental solutions.”
– Green-socialist motto:
Never let a (manufactured) crisis go to waste for grabbing more political power.
Knee jerk reactions are part of the Green-socialist’s path to power over an ignorant population.
Looking at estimates of droughts in California in paleo terms, the current situation is entirely normal. So someone claiming to find a clear effect for climate change is almost certainly cherry picking records.
CC is an easy scapegoat for water problems in California. I’ve lived through several droughts in California and the political speak always follows the same pattern…… the blame is heaped on agriculture and wealthy home/estate owners. The fact that California’s population has over quadrupled since 1950 yet the water storage has not increased proportionally is never discussed. The crying and blame game reaches a crescendo just in time for nature to step in and solve everything. Then water is forgotten until the next drought. Most California agricultural products are shipped out of state yet utilize 80% of the water. California doesn’t have a water problem, it has a priority problem.
Jim can expect to hear “INCOMING” soon enough.
The courage to speak truth to power despite known repercussions is an awesome thing to witness.
Thank You Jim
Yes, he is indeed a brave man. Eco-loons are often hateful and violent.
Today we have a high speed rail line cutting deep into revenue resources instead of going into climate/drought mitigation projects. Not much has changed.
Californians need to learn about what was normal for 3,500 years. Drought is normal.
“BEGINNING about 1,100 years ago, what is now California baked in two droughts, the first lasting 220 years and the second 140 years. Each was much more intense than the mere six-year dry spells that afflict modern California from time to time, new studies of past climates show. The findings suggest, in fact, that relatively wet periods like the 20th century have been the exception rather than the rule in California for at least the last 3,500 years, and that mega-droughts are likely to recur.”
Retaining water in the landscape has been successful in Australia too. Peter Andrews has spent years developing his methods. He puts “leaky dams” and other obstructions into waterways where natural landscapes suggest areas where water had formed an outflow from the stream to a meadow.
There is now a foundation formed by the estate of Mr Coote from some farms that Peter Andrew advice has restored, and several million dollars to be used to educate people in using these methods. The foundation is located near Canberra, the property is named “Bulloon” and is open periodically for groups to see the results of restoration.
“Knee-jerk reactions simply blaming climate change for ANYTHING blind us to real causes.”
There, fixed it for you.
Update on my previous message.
Peter Andrews developed Natural Systems Farming method of retaining water in the land.
See Muldoon Institute set up by Tony Coote’s estate to educate people on Natural Systems Farming.