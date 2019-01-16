Hump day hilarity – the progression of climate narrative names

I had a predictable and lauaghable Twitter dialog today with the editor of the bought and paid for climate activist site known as “The Carbon Brief”. He was bent out of shape because I pointed out that while he thought the reason for the stepping down of Lord Lawson at The Global Warming Policy Foundation in the UK was due to the lack of traffic and interest in the organization, it really is because of two reasons:

https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2009-10-01%202019-01-16&q=%22global%20warming%20policy%20foundation%22

https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2009-10-01%202019-01-16&q=global%20warming

Note that “climate change” is outperforming “global warming”:

https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2009-10-01%202019-01-16&q=climate%20change

Perhaps the lesson to come out of this is simple; just like climate alarmists change the narrative to “stay fresh” The Global Warming Policy Foundation might change it’s name to “The Climate Change Policy Foundation” to take advantage of more search traffic.

In the “physician, heal thyself” mode of self reflection, maybe “Watts Up With Climate Change” would be a better choice too.

Interestingly, “climate crisis” has made a resurgence in 2018:

https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2009-10-01%202019-01-16&q=climate%20crisis

I blame journos.

