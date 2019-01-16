I had a predictable and lauaghable Twitter dialog today with the editor of the bought and paid for climate activist site known as “The Carbon Brief”. He was bent out of shape because I pointed out that while he thought the reason for the stepping down of Lord Lawson at The Global Warming Policy Foundation in the UK was due to the lack of traffic and interest in the organization, it really is because of two reasons:
- The public is getting bored with it, possibly due to all the fear-mongering promoted by irresponsible journalists.
- There’s been a shift from the use of the term “global warming” to other terms, perhaps in a desperate bid to “keep it fresh”.
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2009-10-01%202019-01-16&q=%22global%20warming%20policy%20foundation%22
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2009-10-01%202019-01-16&q=global%20warming
Note that “climate change” is outperforming “global warming”:
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2009-10-01%202019-01-16&q=climate%20change
Perhaps the lesson to come out of this is simple; just like climate alarmists change the narrative to “stay fresh” The Global Warming Policy Foundation might change it’s name to “The Climate Change Policy Foundation” to take advantage of more search traffic.
In the “physician, heal thyself” mode of self reflection, maybe “Watts Up With Climate Change” would be a better choice too.
Interestingly, “climate crisis” has made a resurgence in 2018:
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2009-10-01%202019-01-16&q=climate%20crisis
I blame journos.
4 thoughts on “Hump day hilarity – the progression of climate narrative names”
“Climate Crisis” is doing well, as the name implies that is urgent, real and that only a fool would ignore it. Unfortunately people will soon notice that there is no crisis and slip away again.
What do the climate criers say? Bwaaaah.
Anthony,
My take is that Lawson stepped down largely because he is getting on in years. And because as his brainchild, the foundation is an established and respected entity and a reference for a broad swath of influential people around the globe – mission accomplished.
In addition to journos, I also blame politicians.