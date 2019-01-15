A rare blizzard warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada mountains of California. Up to 5 feet of snow is expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong cold core low pressure system pushes moisture inland from the Pacific Ocean.
National Weather Service forecasters in Reno said Tuesday as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is now possible in the upper elevations around Tahoe Wednesday night into Thursday, with winds gusting up to 110 mph (177 kph) over the ridge tops.
They say dangerous and potentially life-threatening blizzard conditions are forecast at elevations above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), with high avalanche danger throughout the region.
Between 8 and 18 inches (20 and 45 centimeters) of snow is expected at lake level at Tahoe. Up to 6 inches (15 cm) is forecast for the valley floors around Reno and Carson City.
The Sierra blizzard warning runs from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
Heavy snow moves in Wednesday afternoon and mountain travel will be dangerous to near impossible into Thursday. Road closures of Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 50 are likely.
10 thoughts on “Rare blizzard warning issued for California – massive snow expected”
Blizzard warnings in California are only rare in summer.
Only 5 times in the last decade with about a hundred significant winter storms during that period.
Snow will be a feature of the past. Or what?
It’s the David “children just aren’t going to know what snow is” Viner effect again.
It’s changed to “children just aren’t going to know”
But it’s a warm blizzard, right?
14000 feet mountains in winter and they only get a blizzard every 2 years, how come? Sierra Nevada is snowy mountains in Spanish after all
It’s nothing if they don’t name it…
An Oldie but still a Goodie from 2000: “According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia, within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event. Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said.
It’s a Classic of Climate.