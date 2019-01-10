Kenya: Solar motorcycles take on Nairobi smog

Sophie Mbuguah , Deutsche Welle06 Jan 2019 11:45
No comment. But they did win prize money ~ctm
Nairobi’s reliance on motorcycles is hindering efforts to reduce carbon emissions, as manufacturers struggle to adapt to clean energy technology. But a new solar-powered three-wheeler could help clean up the city’s act.
Kenya has a motorcycle problem.
According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, more than 190 000 new motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles were registered in 2017, compared to approximately 66 000 cars. This trend has continued into 2018, with 108 000 motorcycles and three-wheelers registered since January against just 38 000 cars.
What’s worrying is the fact that these motorcycles — which are increasing in demand thanks to a growing young population in search of employment — produce more carbon emissions than cars.
A baseline survey on electric mobility in Kenya conducted by the University of Nairobi reveals a steep rise in cumulative emissions from two and three-wheeled vehicles between 2005 and 2017.
Clean energy technology for motorcycles is simply not developing at the same rate as cars.
“Cars are getting more efficient because of vehicle emission technologies, while motorcycles are not,” David Rubia, an air quality and mobility program officer at the United Nations Environment Program (UN Environment), told DW. “One motorcycle can have up to 300 times more hydrocarbon emissions, and 10 to 50 times more for particulate matter [compared to] an average petrol car.”
Making the switch easy
Through the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) — which formed a key component of the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement — Kenya has committed to reducing its carbon emissions by at least 30% by 2030. In order to meet this commitment, Rubia said 20% of Kenya’s motorcycles must be electric-powered by this deadline.
“This will ensure an economic win for the high number of unemployed youth and prepare Africa for a transition to an electric mobility transport system in general,” Rubia said.
Rubia pointed out that, unlike electric cars, electric motorcycles do not require an investment in new transport infrastructure such as the installation of special charging stations.
“A normal electric motorcycle battery can be charged at home using the normal electricity outlets,” he said.
The government is actively working toward meeting its NDC commitment by focusing on developing cleaner motorcycles. Kenya, alongside Uganda, Ethiopia and Rwanda, is collaborating with the Nairobi-based UN Environment to collect baseline data and develop trials for electric motorcycles and three-wheelers. This will allow these countries to develop the right policy interventions and, it’s hoped, introduce more electric motorcycles on the streets.
Solar-powered three-wheeler
Nairobi is infamous for its terrible traffic jams, which only adds to the emissions problem. But a new solar-powered three-wheeler being developed by the Strathmore Energy Research Centre hopes to solve these issues by giving back more control to the driver.
“The battery capacity when fully charged means that one can drive 50 kilometres — if the sun is low, one can peddle home,” said Ignatius Maranga, a renewable energy engineer and researcher. “The [three-wheeler] allows one to conduct business during the day and then use the remaining energy to power the home.”
The developers hope to begin mass production by early 2019, using their €100 000 ($114 000) prize from the 2018 Valeo Innovation Challenge in Paris in October. They estimate the solar-powered e-cycle will sell for approximately $1 000. Customers can also choose a pay-as-you-go scheme, contributing $2 a day for around three years.
12 thoughts on “Kenya: Solar motorcycles take on Nairobi smog”
What’s with the drogue chute?
SR
the battery was lasting too long, they needed to add some drag
Pedaling home is going to be rough with that sail attached to the back.
As long as there is no subsidies either for the electric motorcycle or the solar bike I am all for this technology.
“The battery capacity when fully charged means that one can drive 50 kilometres ”
Once discharged, what is the charge time?
SR
I like the very casual association with emissions from IC engines that can cause problems in any big city and evil evil carbon (sic) emissions.
Electric vehicle have the advantage (probably their only advantage) in that they have next to zero emissions at place of use. If you want to improve the air quality on the physical streets then yeah, not that stupid an idea.
What you need to remember is that electricity does not grow on trees and you are rarely completely reducing your emissions, simply creating them elsewhere.
Hey, if there is a market for it and if it makes the air on these streets nicer to breath, then go for it. Just don’t try and ‘carbon’ guilt me with your cheap made in China toxins be damned solar panels.
Actually, I don’t think they are complaining about CO2 causing smog.
The trouble is that the greenies refer to CO2 as pollution and that’s what confuses the issue. In this case, we’re talking about actual pollution.
Small cheap motorcycles don’t have the pollution control systems that cars have. The article says motorcycles have 300 times more hydrocarbon emissions than cars. That mostly means incompletely burned fuel.
Can motorcycles have better pollution control systems? Yes, but they won’t be as cheap. My guess is that doubling (or more) the cost of small motorcycles in Kenya would result in rioting in the streets.
Where I live there are a lot of electric bicycles. The law requires them to have pedals but they look like scooters. They would largely solve the pollution problem in downtown Nairobi.
Is this solar need because the area does not have reliable grid power?
I do like the idea of carrying my own shade.
In the photo, there is no load. What happens if one adds 250 pounds of veggies and wants to carry them to market. Does the range drop from 50 km to 35?
I would not want to have to pedal the 20 or 30 km going home.
What % of the people are healthy enough to do this?
If it works there and for the people, that’s great.
Tri-cycle probably will need fatter rear wheels for when not driving on the autobahn. You can just imagine that most will retrofit a passenger seat in the back.
For zipping in & out of congested Nairobi traffic motorcycles will still be more popular. Kenya’s Darwin Award runner up could be the guy who decides to ride his solar tri-cycle through the tse tse fly sector.
2USD per day for about three years is well over 2,000USD. Bad interest rate compared to the 1,000USD for a lump sum payment.
In a year, there will be dead batteries all over the city.
Indeed. First-world solutions don’t work in the third. It doesn’t stop idiots from trying it again and again.