CNN Notices Climate Change Policies Hurt Poor People

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Their prescription of course is more socialism.
Why President Macron’s U-turn is a warning for climate leaders
By Mark Lynas
Updated 0921 GMT (1721 HKT) December 31, 2018
(CNN) The humiliation of President Emanuel Macron should be a cautionary tale for any world statesman or woman considering taking on the mantle of climate leadership.
In October the French president was “auditioning to be leader of the free world” at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with tackling global warming a centerpiece of his pitch.
Two months later an abashed and humbled Macron backtracked on French national television in the face of sustained violent protests by the “gilet jaunes” (yellow jackets) movement.
The immediate cause of the protests? The carbon taxes on petrol and diesel that Macron had only recently touted as evidence of French leadership on mitigating climate change. As cars and barricades burned on the streets of Paris, Macron’s climate policies also went up in smoke.
…
Professor Pielke’s “iron law” was first proposed in his 2010 book “The Climate Fix,” and it runs as follows: “When policies focused on economic growth confront policies focused on emissions reduction, it is economic growth that will win out every time.”
…
There is a way around the “iron law,” but it means coming up with climate policies that defend and enhance the jobs and livelihoods of working people rather than undermining them.
The buzz-phrase for this is “just transition” — an idea developed by the trade union movement which aims to make the transition to a low carbon economy fair on those who otherwise stand to lose out, especially workers in high carbon industries.
…
Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2018/12/31/opinions/macron-warning-climate-leaders/
I guess there are a few details to work out, like if expensive and economically damaging climate policies suck all the money out of the economy, where will the cash come from to fund the “just transition”?
Perhaps we should be encouraged that CNN have finally noticed the ordinary people they have been trampling all these years, all those voters who didn’t show up in defective CNN election polls which predicted a Clinton win.
4 thoughts on “CNN Notices Climate Change Policies Hurt Poor People”
“Green subsidies”are the greatest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich since the Sheriff of Nottingham rode for Prince John.
But it is not theft, nor could ever be, as long as those in power bother to make the laws that legitimize it all. We should be eternally grateful for such beneficent care.
Will other networks follow suite?
The answer to this “transition” problem is quite simple: simply banish all state aid to the Power Generation industry in all forms such as subsidies, tax breaks and guaranteed minimum prices as well as prioritizing renewables over all other power systems. Then let the market sort out the problem in the open, competitive, and free market provided. Suppliers would then have to spend massively on R&D for new innovative base load renewable power generation systems that can provide power on demand and up to their plate rated capacity in the cost leadership commodity market that power generation should be, simply to maintain market share or even survive.