Brace yourself for a brutal winter: Experts say disruptions in the polar vortex could cause temperatures to plummet in parts of the US

- Polar vortex is an atmospheric circulation pattern that sits high above the poles
- Warm air moving into the Arctic can cause it to weaken and split into vortices
- These can bring colder temperatures and extreme weather to mid-latitudes
- Experts say split at the end of this month could cause severe weather in US
- The effects would likely come later in January and early February, experts say
The Eastern United States could be in for a blast of frigid weather.
Activity in an Arctic climate pattern could send the polar vortex barreling towards more southern latitudes to envelop parts of North America, Europe, and Asia.
The phenomenon has led to extreme winter weather in recent years, including record low temperatures in the US back in 2014 and last year’s ‘Beast from the East’ in the UK.
While there’s still time for things to change, the models currently suggest a split in the high-altitude polar vortex will ring in the New Year, creating the potential for ‘more severe winter weather’ in the Eastern US in the weeks to follow.
The Eastern US could be in for a blast of frigid weather. Activity in an Arctic climate pattern could send the polar vortex barreling towards more southern latitudes to envelop parts of North America, Europe, and Asia. The illustration shows how a polar vortex reaches the US
The latest predictions come from Dr Judah Cohen, of Atmospheric and Environmental Research (AER), and are supported by models from several other researchers shared in the last few weeks.
The polar vortex is an atmospheric circulation pattern that sits high above the poles, in a layer of the atmosphere called the stratosphere.
This structure can weaken as a result of abnormal warming in the poles, causing it to split off into smaller ‘sister vortices’ that may travel outside of their typical range.
As of the end of December, the models show the polar vortex situated above Scandanavia could break apart to become two or even three vortices, bringing colder weather to the mid-latitudes and warmer weather in the Arctic.
According to Cohen, ‘a stratospheric PV displacement or split is looking more and more likely during the last week of December and into the first week of January.’
The split higher up in the atmosphere could eventually cause a similar phenomenon to ‘drip’ down to the troposphere – the layer of the atmosphere closest to the surface, where most of our weather takes place.
This process generally takes about two weeks, Cohen explains in a blog post published this week.
A split in the polar vortex can give rise to both sudden and delayed effects, much of which involves declining temperatures and extreme winter weather in the Eastern US along with Northern and Western Europe.
‘A sudden stratospheric warming usually leads to a warm Arctic not only in the stratosphere but also at the surface as well,’ Cohen explains.
‘And a warmer Arctic favors more severe winter weather in the NH midlatitudes including the Eastern US.
While there’s still time for things to change, the models currently suggest a split in the high-altitude polar vortex will ring in the New Year, creating the potential for ‘more severe winter weather’ in the Eastern US in the weeks to follow. File photo
32 thoughts on “Brace yourself for a brutal winter: Experts say disruptions in the polar vortex could cause temperatures to plummet in parts of the US”
Yup – I wrote this six weeks ago – it’s happening!
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/11/17/will-the-snowiest-decade-continue/#comment-2521702
Fair warning:
I’m calling down another very hard winter on the US Northeast, extending up into Canada.
The reason I’m doing this is that you deserve it. You continue to bleat about global warming, in a world that is about to get colder.
You continue to blather on about climate change and the need to eliminate fossil fuels – do that tomorrow and most of you will be dead within a month or two.
Fully 85% of global primary energy is fossil fuels and that number has not changed significantly in decades. Fossil fuel energy provides almost everything you need to survive in this complex world. It IS that simple!
So enjoy the bitter cold and snow this winter, good people, and maybe you will actually learn something.
Cold kills far more people then heat in the world today, probably about 2 million excess winter deaths per year.
Bundle up!
This too will be blamed on CO2, cause CO2 is now responsible for everything. Including volcanoes 🌋 and earthquakes.
They already have, that is what this article is about:
The message is clear: expect extreme cold weather due to manmade global warming.
I blame Donald.
Yes, but it’s the Russians who made him do it.
Will Pootin’s eevil never end?
https://thinktankofone.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Dr-Evil-Putin.jpg
Not anthropogenic water vapor or something else not anthropogenic. Or not anthropogenic Carbon Dioxide radiative feedback extrapolated/inferred from an observation in isolation and realized through a global butterfly effect… Catastrophic or perhaps a natural cycle that is incompletely, and, in fact, insufficiently characterized, unwieldy, and recurring with indeterminate patterns.
I hope they come back with an update in a week or so, when they know if their models were correct.
They will always be right because they make vague conditional claims. How cold does it have to get for “frigid” to right/wrong ? It’s winter FFS.
If it is not cold, well they only said “could be”, with no indication of probability, so they were right anyway.
It works like fortune telling , you make your claims vague enough so that they can always fit what happens.
Getting in ahead of the game this year.
They laying the ground for “extremely cold winter weather caused by global warming”.
Weather situation in the US. The next wave of Arctic air over Montana is visible.
https://files.tinypic.pl/i/00977/386sqgpz7l94.png
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/isobaric/500hPa/orthographic=-62.96,35.63,631/loc=-68.630,36.678
At the time of posting , lots of cold air from Canada and Alaska barrelling down the west coast.
Below you can see the forecast of the stratospheric polar vortex. You can see that it is already very weak.
https://www.netweather.tv/charts-and-data/stratosphere
Oddly enough, they blamed global cooling in the 70s for the wavy polar vortex. Today, they blame global warming. Whatever.
Visible temperature increase in the stratosphere at the level of 50 hPa.
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/SSW/gif_files/CFSv2_TMP_50hPa_60N-90N.png
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/SSW/
Visible jumps of temperature in the stratosphere.
http://ds.data.jma.go.jp/tcc/tcc/products/clisys/STRAT/gif/pole30_nh.gif
These jumps are related to periodic changes in the speed of the solar wind.
https://images.tinypic.pl/i/00977/vyxrdw03pif5.png
After a periodic increase in the speed of the solar wind, the temperature in the stratosphere decreases.
Interesting graphs. The reason behind you assertion is not clear.
It seems the top panel has a repetition of about 28.5 days, solar surface rotation I would guess. So this is “viewing” angle more than a change in solar output. But it still affects us as it varies from out “view point”.
In the lower graphs there seems to be a strong and very regular period of about 9h , what is that about? How are these measurement taken? Sampling frequency?
thx
Geomagnetic activity is important, i.e. the direct influence of the solar wind on the Earth’s atmosphere.
Do you see clear temperature jumps in the stratosphere? What do you think can cause such sudden jumps?
If the warming reaches the troposphere in the arctic and we have northern blocking then I expect the surface temperature to fall and sea ice extent to increase as it did during last years SSW but the warming may not affect the troposphere as it did last year. Sea ice extent is declining presently with the strong polar vortex if this weakens then we will see sea ice extent increase I think.
We are looking at -2F -18.8C Tuesday Morning, normally around 15F, 9.4C, can’t wait to see how many neighbors I get to fix plumbing issues for this year.
The current distribution of ozone in the stratosphere indicates a severe winter in North America.
The jet stream will be high above the Bering Sea.
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/strat_a_f/gif_files/gfs_toz_nh_f00.png
An oldie but a goodie:
Oh yes, that is one of the classics by Sean Thomas. There is more in that piece he wrote.
“When pressed on the particular outlook for the British Isles. Professor Sutton shook his head, moaned eerily unto the heavens, and stuffed his fingers into the entrails of a recently disembowelled chicken, bought fresh from Waitrose in Teignmouth.”
And
“For a final word, I turned to the greatest climate change scientist of all, Dr David Viner, one-time senior research scientist at the climatic research unit of the University of East Anglia, who predicted in 2000 that, within a few years, winter snowfall would become “a very rare and exciting event”.
However, he was trapped under a glacier in Stockport, so was unable to comment at the time the Telegraph went to press.”
http://www.politicalforum.com/index.php?threads/trust-our-scientists-because-they-know-lots-of-big-scary-words.307884/
PS. Speaking of whom, where is the esteemed Viner these days?. Does he have a view on developments?
Do we need models to fore3cast this Polar Votex. What did they do before PCA’s ?
After all we laugh at the use of models when they forecast ever hotter weather, so why should we believe this lot ?
MJE
You do not have to believe. You can see.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=namer×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
Totally useless colour scale, it’s about the same colours at both ends. If you don’t know what to expect it be you won’t be able to read the graph.
Maybe it will help you? Level 500-300 hPa.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2m/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&layer=300-500&prod=namer×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
Here you can see much better.
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/sat/satlooper.php?region=ak&product=wv-mid
Below is the current pattern of circulation in the stratosphere. Very low temperature in Asia.
https://images.tinypic.pl/i/00977/4usbsnkzyxdb.png
https://images.tinypic.pl/i/00977/voevktq676a9.png