The NY Times Was Silent When TheDCNF Asked If It Would Support Banning Private Jets. Why?

10:11 PM 12/27/2018 | Energy
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
- The New York Times was silent on whether or not it would ban private jets to fight global warming.
- The Times published an editorial Wednesday lamenting President Donald Trump’s reversal of Obama-era climate policies.
- The Times also flew wealthy readers around the world in a private jet earlier in 2018 for $135,000 a piece.
The New York Times editorial board is warning President Donald Trump’s rolling back of the Obama administration’s climate agenda “imperils the planet.”
However, The Daily Caller News Foundation asked The Times if it would ever back a powerful gesture — a ban on private jets.
Its editorial board, which represents the views of publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr., opined on the signing of the Paris climate accord in 2015 before calling 2018 “one of the most discouraging years in recent memory for anyone who cares about the health of the planet.”
It was “a year marked by President Trump’s destructive, retrograde policies, by backsliding among big nations, by fresh data showing that carbon dioxide emissions are still going up, by ever more ominous signs,” the editorial board wrote Wednesday.
If global warming is truly the urgent, existential crisis The Times’ editorial board makes it out to be, it should be willing to condemn the use of private jets, right? No one really needs a private jet, and flying commercial usually comes with a much lower carbon footprint.
The Times’ editorial board and press representatives did not respond to TheDCNF’s inquiry. Interestingly enough, The Times offered 50 wealthy readers the chance to join its writers on a luxury private jet tour around the world earlier in 2018.
Travelers joining the $135,000-per-person world tour got to ride in style on an “exclusively chartered Boeing 757 with first-class, fully lie-flat seat.” The world tour was set to begin at Times headquarters in New York City on Feb. 8, and last through March 5.
The tour was expected to net The Times upwards of $6.7 million, which is part of Sulzberger Jr.’s plan to “monetize” the paper’s name in an era where news agencies are struggling. In fact, Sulzberger gave guests a behind-scenes-tour of The Times’ headquarters before their 26-day tour, according to a brochure.
“Private jet travel allows for a more authentic and intimate journey than you have ever experienced,” reads The Times’ brochure for its global junket.
“Our privately chartered jet accommodates just 50 guests, which, combined with The Times’s familiarity with newsmakers and events, allows us to pack your itinerary with exclusive, invitation-only experiences, including a private dinner in Bogotá’s Salt Cathedral, a special Australian culinary experience and an exclusive reception with a former personal assistant to the Nobel Peace Prize winner Daw Aung San Suu Kyi,” reads the brochure.
Obviously, banning private jet travel wouldn’t solve global warming if what the United Nations projects is accurate, but lamenting rising emissions while also sponsoring the conspicuous consumption of thousands of gallons of jet fuel seems more than a little hypocritical.
A Boeing 757 normally seats up to 295 passengers and can burn over 720 gallons of fuel per hour. The Times’ junket will fly guests more than 29,000 miles, emitting the very same carbon dioxide Times’ writers often sound the alarm about.
Among the writers accompanying the luxury tour was columnist Nicholas Kristof, who spoke to guests about global warming on the remote Easter Island.
Kristof’s column said because of global warming, “[w]e fear for the ocean food chain and worry about feedback loops that will irreversibly accelerate this process, yet still we act like Easter Islanders hacking down their trees.”
TheDCNF previously asked 31 businesses, foundations and individuals that back the Paris climate accord if they’d be willing to back a ban on private jets. Virtually all of them ignored the question, including representatives for former Vice President Al Gore. (RELATED: TheDCNF Asked Paris Climate Accord Backers If They’d Support Banning Private Jets. Most Didn’t Respond)
To keep projected global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, the main goal of the Paris accord, the U.N. says emissions need to dramatically come down. The world is currently on track for 3 degrees Celsius of warming, according to the U.N.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who made fighting global warming a central part of his campaign, also came under fire for spending nearly $300,000 on private jet travel in one month.
Silly Mike Bastasch, sacrifices in the name of climate are for the Proles, you know… you and me.
Never has there been any intention of real sacrifices in life style for the rich and their connected politician friends due to the Trojan Horse called Climate Change.
But restrictions on lifestyle are for the peons! Why be a member of the elite if one cannot enjoy it?
That sense of entitlement, in the feudal sense, is rife among the political and economic elite.
When it comes to ‘climate change’ – however that is defined – Hypocrisy is NOT a word that has any meaning to the Times or other advocates. I don’t even think they can look it up!
Offering “a special Australian culinary experience”
The only thought that comes to mind would be a meal in France in a Michelin starred restaurant while wearing gilets jaunes.
Nothing local qualifies.
Geoff from Australia.
My first thought was that they would be eating kangaroo steaks. What else would qualify as a real “Australian culinary experience?” Oh, right…wombat ribs! (Sarc!) I wouldn’t put it past the “elites” to consider it, though!
“a special Australian culinary experience”
What about roo roasted over an open fire?
Served with Penfolds Grange bin 95.
Witchetty grub anyone?
(I’ll have mine on toast with Vegemite!)
The silence is deafening.
BTW, the VIP B757 is a -200, which normally seats 200 pax (2 class config), or up to 220 in high density. The -300, a stretched version for charter airline customers, seats up to 295 in single class (but only 55 of the -300 were ever built). Total B747 production was over 1000 units.
While uncommon, some single-class layouts of the B757-200 allowed for up to 239 pax searing, not just 220. A tight fit, but still not 295.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_757
Well, what were you all expecting from this bunch of self-centered, toffee-nosed quacks?
They don’t care about the planet. They don’t care about the environment. They don’t care about anything buy lining their pockets at someone else’s (your) expense. They’ll never own up to that, either.
Just keep us posted on their blatant, flagrant hypocrisy. There has to be a scoreboard some place on the ‘gimme-gimme’ scam they have been trying to pull.
I think the NYT is slowly swirling the drain pipe, anyway, and when you start to hear that loud, slurping noise, you’ll know that they’ve finally gone under.
Please just keep us posted.
Is there a scoreboard on this bunch of quacks?
Happy New Year, anyway!!!!!
Big dogs don’t bite the hands that hold the yokes…
Crews one day retire. With logbooks and notes.
I would absolutely love to see energy companies employ an aggressive public relations strategy like this. The global warming mantra is propelled by the privileged. If Exxon suddenly banned all employees from flying on private jets for work-related engagements, they could begin to take the moral high ground. I find it hard to believe that some of the most celebrated, powerful global warming activists would be willing to do this. You could employ the same strategy for things like car pooling. The climate change issue has nothing to do with facts. It’s all about virtue signalling. Climate skeptics and the fossil fuel industry are getting absolutely owned when it comes to public relations. They need to flip the script here.
Well it’s not like they actually believe the BS they preach.
If THEY are so worried about global warming and They really believe that emissions have to be curtailed why not ban all air travel .
We could all sail around the world in sailing clippers that were being superseded by steam ships just 100 years ago .Only up to 3 months from UK to New Zealand one way .
Air travel is convenient and fast and has now become affordable in the last 40years for most of the worlds people.
These people want all of us peasants to cut back on our meager emissions and they will not give up a thing .
The push is coming right around the world to raise the price of fossil fuels by increasingly adding taxes till only the very wealthy will be able to afford a petrol or diesel car or fly in their own country .
The workers in many countries are starting to push back as they did in France and even our prime Minister pulled back a tax hike on motor fuel when she saw what was happening in France.
At least there are many airlines and thankfully the competition is keeping fares down on international flights .
The New York Times will soon have much bigger problems to worry about when they can no longer afford to rent ~20 floors in that building. In fact, I now read that they are already reducing the number of floors they occupy.
Like other big players in the legacy media, they are being given the run-around by people on Youtube etc. Which is why they directly attack people like PewDiePie who can summon ~50 million subscribers as a one-man-band shouting as he plays video games. In most cases, people with a webcam in their bedroom can now easily do a better job of honest professional journalism without the overhead costs of a Downtown skyscraper in New York. How many reporters does the NYT even employ nowadays to collect original news? One might be forgiven for thinking it is none at all. Much of it seems to be scraped from the web like everyone else does. Most of what they offer is now low quality, falling in quality, and can be had for free elsewhere.
The NYT is now just trading on their brand image but their business model is failing, and no amount of climate hysteria or Trump Derangement Syndrome is going to rescue it. I’m thinking of learning to play the violin.
Make that only about 5 million subscribers for PewDiepie. I wouldn’t want to be seen exaggerating like the NYT talking about global warming.
Hahahahahahahahaha 😆 just like the wealthy and elite with walls around their homes and armed guards for their protection. Think they will give those up in the the name of Homeland and personal security for all? Na, those private jets will be on standby when the proles start to revolt, Paris style.
Jim Veenbaas
…Climate skeptics and the fossil fuel industry are getting absolutely owned when it comes to public relations. They need to flip the script here.
Bingo, arguing the science and letting the other side set the agenda, frame the arguments and control the language isn’t working.
“and an exclusive reception with a former personal assistant to the Nobel Peace Prize winner Daw Aung San Suu Kyi”
Wow! That’s just… WOW! That would be like… WOW!!!
If I need a sarc tag, you probably shouldn’t be reading stuff online.
You know, they only thing cooler than “an exclusive reception with a former personal assistant to the Nobel Peace Prize winner Daw Aung San Suu Kyi”, would be dinner and a movie with Bill Nye’s ex pool cleaner.
Dung Sucky?
The Sierra Club and Greenpeace should be demanding a ban on private jets. Someone should ask them why they haven’t already done so.
Regular folks recognize hypocrisy when they see it. They are responding correctly by relegating climate change to non-issue status. There is the ongoing Gallup poll about the Nation’s Most Important Problem. link This month, environment/pollution is up to 5%. Normally it is around 2%. Anyone worried about climate change would be rolled into that category. Clearly the population doesn’t believe that climate change is an existential problem.
In case you were wondering, the two biggest problems were government (19%) and immigration (16%).
“The Sierra Club and Greenpeace should be demanding a ban on private jets. Someone should ask them why they haven’t already done so.”
All these people who are promoting CAGW should be asked to tell us what personal sacrifices they have made in their own efforts to reduce their CO2 footprint. They want the unwashed to give up our way of life to curb CO2, so what are they giving up?
Sooooo…… The price of a ‘Climate Change’ indulgence is $135,000 US per person, according to the New York Times.
Right – Got it.
How do you expect Leonardo Dicaprio to get to fossil fuel protests?
He could ride a camel, couldn’t he?