Furious Greenpeace, Oxfam Suing the French Government Over Macron’s Carbon Tax Retreat

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
NGOS including Oxfam and Greenpeace are furious at President Macron’s frantic retreat from yellow vest protests against higher fuel taxes.
1.7 million people have signed a petition in favor of suing France over climate-change inaction
By Annabelle Timsit in Paris
December 27, 2018
More than 1.7 million people have signed a petition in favor of suing the French government, accusing it of inaction on climate change.
Four NGOs—Oxfam, Greenpeace, Notre Affaire à Tous, and Fondation pour la Nature et l’Homme—have initiated legal proceedings saying France has defaulted on its environmental obligations. The initial Dec.18 filing gives the government two months to formulate a response, after which the organizations can choose to move forward with their lawsuit (link in French) in administrative court.
Recently, Macron’s government tried to implement an increased carbon tax to limit fossil fuels used in cars. But the resulting backlash from a group of populist protesters known as “yellow vests” has led to billions of euros in damages, hundreds of arrests, and the deaths of at least four people (link in French).
Some within the government have said these kinds of demonstrations discourage political action on climate change. But Toussaint believes the movement for climate justice and the yellow vests’ demands are not mutually exclusive. “What they [yellow vests] want first and foremost is social justice and financial justice,” she told Quartz. “And there will be no social justice without action for the climate. Global warming feeds on inequalities and strengthens them. It strikes the most fragile first. It is destroying our economy and our territories. So, it can be a process that can be done in parallel.” She argues the carbon tax should be balanced out with social subsidies financed through a tax hike on large corporate greenhouse gas emitters.
Read more: https://qz.com/1507841/petition-to-sue-france-over-climate-change-is-signed-by-1-7-million/
Personally I think the NGOs are being optimistic in assuming the yellow vests would have accepted a subsidy for carbon tax deal.
Carbon tax advocates seem to assume fossil fuel demand is elastic – higher taxes reduce demand, by encouraging people to choose less carbon intensive alternatives to personal road transport. But many of the yellow vest protestors are farmers and rural workers, they live in regions with poor public transport. Many of them have to transport large payloads of rural supplies to or from their farms.
The livelihoods of rural yellow vest protestors are utterly dependent on their inelastic access to affordable diesel. Our access to affordable food is utterly dependent on keeping costs down for rural workers.
21 thoughts on “Furious Greenpeace, Oxfam Suing the French Government Over Macron’s Carbon Tax Retreat”
Just what is un met, un gars to do? Patatras! The whole charade crumbles.
Courts know best what’s good for the planet.
I don’t get the legal basis for the suit. What is the evidence that the French government has an “environmental obligation” to levy a carbon tax according to French law? I don’t know squat about the French legal system but it sure appears to be nothing but an attempt to appease the radicals knowing that there is no real legal recourse to begin with?
If Greenpeace, Oxfam and other NGO’s are furious with the French Government about Macaroon’s Carbon Tax Retreat, then the news is even better than I thought. Something is really tilting their apple-carts.
Macron’s retreat has flushed them out quite quickly. The greenies’ campaign is all to do with bringing down the democratic process, not fighting global warming at all. Even when it means the breakdown of civil order and the deaths of the citizenry, they will not compromise. They will murder babies, children, women and cripples. Unbelievable.
There is a solution ! just suppress Greenpaece, Oxfam etc.. After all they are jeopardising the french people and civilisation with their Greenist demands for taxing diesel, petrol etc.
A message which should be loudly and repeatedly broadcast.
These are some of the consequences of CAGW lies.
The perpetrators of this climate change fraud should be held accountable for all the trouble and losses they have caused. It’s horrendous what they have done to humanity.
Most of the true villains will be able to claim plausible deniability. They will claim that they were just as misled as the rest of us. Mind you, “I was just following orders” didn’t work very well at the Nuremberg trials. (Yes, I know about Godwin’s Law.)
Forget Godwin and the National Socialists. Go for second place, Soviet Socialists, and first place, Chinese Communists. And the selective, opportunist, congruent doctrines of their contemporary peers. For some reason, decarbonization seems to be a common cause for these seemingly disparate factions.
If the courts overturn this the revolution will start in Ernest- Viva La Guillotine!
I so enjoy this scrap in France (watching it from a safe distance!). There is only one way to go for heads of governments who will increasingly be forced to do just what Macron was forced to do. Just “Come Out” openly (like President Trump) and stop paying lip service to the fanatic climate change brigade. You’ve got to be straight. Expect more countries to follow the United States soon – including many in Europe. We will find that the majority of us really won’t worry much about rising CO2 levels – and alarmist opinions will fizzle out.
It’s France, what ever the outcome it will be stupid.
So Greenpiece (sic) want to sue the French Government for not doing enough under the voluntary Paris Agreement?
I have the solution: people who want to pay more than the standard French taxes can simply pay more taxes. People who don’t want to pay more the standard French taxes simply don’t.
This was actually tried in Massachusetts back in the 1980s – a huge number of people were in favor of it. The state even changed the tax form to allow for voluntary additional taxes. The problem was, people were in favor of OTHER people paying more tax. People who weren’t paying much, if any tax, were all sweaty excited about “rich” paying more. Needless to say, the state collected a laughably small amount of “extra taxes”.
Last paragraph of my rant: the top 1% of US taxpayers earn 20% of total income and pay 40% of total taxes.
Trudeau is trying to impose the same stupid idea here in Canada. The carbon tax is supposed to wean us off fossil fuels and move us toward renewables. I heat my home with a high efficiency (96%) gas fired furnace. Oh wait. I get it. I’ll counter the carbon tax by raising the efficiency to 110%.
Eastern Canada doesn’t even have natural gas as an option. Auto propane is almost impossible to find.
Where are these carbon free fuels the government wants us to buy? Or is it simply a tax grab.
When I bought my present house many years ago, I upgraded the insulation a lot. As a result, I could cut my heating bills in half (or better) by replacing the windows and installing heat recovery ventilation. Unless fuel became very expensive, it would never pay for itself. link
It’s possible to build a house that costs almost nothing to heat, even in a Canadian climate. It’s a lot more expensive. link
If fuel became hugely more expensive, we could still stay toasty warm in the winter, if we could afford the energy efficient renovations. One way or another, we would have the choice of freezing in the dark or going broke.
You could argue that a ground-coupled heat exchanger is more than 100% efficient because it produces way more watts of heat than it takes in from the grid. An acquaintance bought a house with such a system. It’s good that he’s a mechanical engineer because I don’t think normal humans could cope with some of the ‘issues’ he’s experienced.
They shot themselves in the leg. My guess is that now streets are not safe for GP and other NGO public relation stunts.
How helpful it is that Greenpeace, etc., pop their heads up so that the yellow vests (by implication, the people everywhere), can identify who the enemy is.
Not very clever Greenpeace.
But thank you.
“She argues the carbon tax should be balanced out with social subsidies financed through a tax hike on large corporate greenhouse gas emitters.”
Who pass those costs onto the public. Tax the corporations to subsidize the poor, who pay for those taxes in increased costs for the stuff those corps produce.