Climate Alarmism defined: NYT’s Editorial Board Claims That ‘Trump Imperils The Planet’

The New York Times editorial board says that President Donald Trump is literally endangering the entire planet with his rolling back of the Obama administration’s climate agenda.
The NYTimes’ editorial, titled “Trump Imperils the Planet,” comes as the print edition published a 12-page special section on the “far-reaching and potentially devastating” consequences of Trump’s environmental policies.
The NYTimes’ editorial board members wrote the United Nations agreeing to rules to implement the Paris Agreement “was a hugely dispiriting event and a fitting coda to one of the most discouraging years in recent memory for anyone who cares about the health of the planet.”
To the NYTimes, it was “a year marked by President Trump’s destructive, retrograde policies, by backsliding among big nations, by fresh data showing that carbon dioxide emissions are still going up, by ever more ominous signs … of what a future of unchecked greenhouse gas emissions is likely to bring.”
Global greenhouse gas emissions are expected to hit record-highs in 2018, rising nearly 3 percent largely because of an uptick of coal-fired power generation. U.S. emissions are also projected to increase slightly this year, despite a decline in coal use.
“The peak in global emissions is not yet in sight,” reads a recent report released by the Global Carbon Project, which tracks emissions.
Virtually no major countries are on track to meet their emissions goals, and even countries, like China, who are ostensibly on-track aren’t actually reducing their emissions. China’s Paris accord pledge involves increasing emissions through at least 2030.
However, the NYTimes claimed that “[no] country’s backsliding, of course, compares with Mr. Trump’s” because of his rolling back three major Obama-era regulations aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
The Trump administration took steps to roll back Obama-era policies mandating cars get better gas mileage, forcing states to cut power plant emissions and effectively banning the building of new coal plants.
“These three programs formed the basis of Mr. Obama’s pledge at the 2015 Paris meeting to reduce America’s greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025,” the NYTimes claimed.
What the editorial board didn’t mention, though, is that taken together, the Obama administration’s Paris climate accord pledge would result in roughly 0.03 degrees Celsius of avoided warming by 2100, according to climate model projections.
If the atmosphere is less sensitive to carbon dioxide than most models estimate, which could very well be the case, then Obama’s climate agenda would have even less of an impact on projected warming.
“They will deserve, along with Mr. Trump, history’s censure for doing virtually nothing to move to a more responsible energy future — and for not doing so at just the moment when the world needed the kind of leadership that Mr. Obama and his secretary of state, John Kerry (and Bill Clinton and Al Gore before them), tried to provide,” the editorial board wrote.
That statement also referred to former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and outgoing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, both of whom aggressively pursued Trump’s “energy dominance” agenda before resigning.
Read more at Daily Caller
Meanwhile, US. emissions are down, while the rest of the world is going up. Seems like the NYT has a case of selective myopia.
27 thoughts on “Climate Alarmism defined: NYT’s Editorial Board Claims That ‘Trump Imperils The Planet’”
The “Gray Lady” has fallen far from her days of “publishing all the news that’s fit to print”.
They know subway system upgrade/rehab funding when they smell it.
If you have been misled to believe CO2 is pollution, consider that he USA is the only sizable country with reduced emissions of CO2. As the only ‘performing’ nation of size, President Trump was more than justified in nullifying Obama’s gross wealth transfer scheme and withdrawing us from the Paris Accord.
Yeah yeah yeah. How come New York Times readers aren’t seriously cutting back THEIR emissions?
Al Gore: still flying, big heated swimming pool, not sure if he has multiple houses.
Leo Dicaprio: still flying, renting big yachts,
Obama, the eco-president, bought a nice BIG house.
I’ll consider global warming when I see these boffos, and the New York Times staff, and the UN officials cut way way back.
NASA provides an ironclad proof of the human cause of climate change with fossil fuel emissions and therefore the opportunity for a solution with human intervention in the form of eliminating fossil fuels.
Perhaps that will sway the President and save the planet.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/27/nasa/
Well then…Wrap it up, we’re all done here. Thank you.
You lost me at “Scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.”
He is saving the planet from the Climate Theologians. If we follow their doctrine, people will suffer greatly from energy poverty, due to the false assumption that CO2 is the thermostat for the planets warming and cooling. CO2 is rising, there shouldn’t be any new record low temps, snow should be a thing of the past (predicted in early 2000’s until changed in 2016), every year should be hotter than the previous, etc. etc. They got it wrong. Instead of doubling down, they should do real science and give the people real data and facts. Climate scientist give fortune tellers credibility.
Good example of “fake news”, just like Trump says it is!
Maybe it’s news kinda like German’s read when Churchill imperiled their cause of global domination.
The New York Times, as with other progressives, judges on intent only. As Trump clearly has no intent to save the environment at the expense of crashing the economy, he means evil. As Obama intended to save the world by reducing temperatures in 2100 by .03 degrees, and raise electric rates to those of Germany in the process, he meant well.
They keep offering me a cheap subscription. I never accept. Seems highly unlikely!
The NYT should be campaigning about the rats and other vermin in the City and the State.
Their own house is not in order.
‘For anyone who cares about the health of the planet.’
I assume The New York Times editorial board would be SHOCKED to learn that the planet is as big ball of nickel/iron covered with dirt and some water.
It is MINERAL. Minerals don’t have a ‘health.’
‘For anyone who cares about the health of the planet.’
Singal dijet eye cue stupid. There might be things to be concerned about. So why did they pick – make up – ‘the health of the planet?’
This is one of the most destructive aspects of Climate Change Inc. They divert attention from real environmental problems. I think it fair to say the environmental movement died 30 years ago, co-opted by the climety changy people.
Guess the far-reaching and potentially devastating” is not going to be from Tornadoes. First year evarr without a F4 or F5 in US.
From the article: “To the NYTimes, it was “a year marked by President Trump’s destructive, retrograde policies, by backsliding among big nations, by fresh data showing that carbon dioxide emissions are still going up, by ever more ominous signs … of what a future of unchecked greenhouse gas emissions is likely to bring.”
end excerpt
Yes, CO2 is still going up, but the temperatures are going down. How does the New York Times explain that? I thought the speculation was that the more CO2 in the atmosphere, the hotter it would get, but apparently that is not the case.
And did someone claim just recently in another thread that CAGW was just a figment of a skeptic’s imagination? Yes, they did.
May I direct your attention to the “by ever more ominous signs” reference in the quote above. Is this not claiming catastrophe is coming our way because of CO2? I believe it is. Any climate study that projects dire consequences because of CO2 is CAGW.
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/rex-murphy-justin-trudeau-and-the-climate-alarmists-are-the-fear-mongers
From the article: “Virtually no major countries are on track to meet their emissions goals, and even countries, like China, who are ostensibly on-track aren’t actually reducing their emissions. China’s Paris accord pledge involves increasing emissions through at least 2030.”
end excerpt
China being “on-track” is a farce since China did not agree to restrict its CO2 output until, as it says, “at least” the year 2030. Yes, China is on track to do exactly what it wants to do about CO2 with no restrictions, and as a result, they are producing more and more CO2 output. The New York Times thinks this deserves praise. Trump’s the bad guy.
“Global greenhouse gas emissions are expected to hit record-highs in 2018,” That is not so. Greenhouse gas emission are dominated by H2O emissions so much so that CO2 emissions are insignificant. Molecule per molecule, H2O is a stronger absorber of IR radiation than is CO2. In terms of the total radiant greenhouse effect, if you believe in that sort of thing, human caused CO2 emissions are insignificant.
The NYTimes sounds just like a child that is having a tantrum because his parent’s failed to produce the toys that he wanted for Christmas.
The New York Times piece is pure climate alarmist propaganda. As numerous articles here at WUWT have shown the worlds developing nations are increasing use of fossil fuels and ignoring high cost unreliable renewables to better their economies and peoples lives and well being.
The U.S. is reducing CO2 emissions based on market driven energy costs employing lower cost fuels in place of coal.
The Obama environmentally irrelevant and high cost coal plan is meaningless to global emissions growth by the fossil fuel energy increases of the developing nations.
The Times opinion piece is pure climate alarmist propaganda garbage.
NYT is known to conflate news and propaganda, politics and cult, logical domains including science and prophecy of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming.
According to CAGW alarmists’ MAGICC computer model projections based on erroneous ECS assumptions, even if all signatories of the Paris Agreement fulfilled their CO2 cuts, global warming would only be reduced by .05C by 2030, and if these CO2 cuts were continued to 2100, global warming would be reduced by 0.17C at a cost of $122 TRILLION (IPCC 2018 estimate)… Oh the humanity….
The NYT is a Leftist rag.
Trump is the only President to see CO2 emissions fall under his tenure.
That is because Melania has cut him off. We all know that masturbation releases less CO2 than full on sex.
I still wonder why no greens have expatriated to North Korea.
Think of it, no cars, no money to buy gas, rationed food, heating is a luxury, every aspect of life is under total control.
The green agenda in all of it’s splendor !