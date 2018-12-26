From The Daily Caller
Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Vote To Modernize US Nuclear Fleet
7:58 AM 12/22/2018 | Energy
Jason Hopkins | Energy Investigator
Congress passed bipartisan legislation that aims to streamline the regulatory process for commercial nuclear plants, bringing relief to an industry that has witnessed decline and uncertainty.
The Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act was approved in the House of Representatives by wide margins Friday, clearing the chamber by 361 to 10. The Senate had already approved the bill on Thursday by a voice vote.
Introduced by Wyoming GOP Sen. John Barrasso and co-sponsored by a number of Republicans and Democrats alike, the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act calls for a number of reforms that would unburden the industry. The legislation streamlines how the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) regulates facilities by improving licensing procedures and giving licensees more transparency on how the agency spends its money. Additionally, it encourages investment in nuclear research and supports the development new technology in labs around the country.
The end goal of the bill is to make the development and commercialization of nuclear technology more affordable.
The trade association representing U.S. nuclear plants hailed the vote.
“The Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act (NEIMA) is a significant, positive step toward reform of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission fee collection process,” Maria Korsnick, president of the Nuclear Energy Institute, said in a statement Friday. “This legislation establishes a more equitable and transparent funding structure which will benefit all operating reactors and future licensees. The bill also reaffirms Congress’s support for nuclear innovation by working to establish an efficient and stable regulatory structure that is prepared to license the advanced reactors of the future.”
In passing the bill, Congress joins a growing number of state governments that are also working to save their nuclear fleet.
Regulators in Connecticut have tentatively agreed to consider the Millstone Nuclear Power Station — the only nuclear plant in Connecticut and the largest in New England — to be “at risk,” allowing it the ability to participate in the state’s support program for carbon-free energy. This action follows New Jersey, where regulators have worked on a Zero Emission Credit program that will support uneconomic nuclear plants in the state. Illinois and New York have already established Zero Emission Credit programs in their states. (RELATED: MIT Study Finds Nuclear Energy To Be Essential In Reducing Pollution)
The federal and state action comes as numerous nuclear plants have closed down in recent years, and more are at-risk of early retirement. Pitted against cheap natural gas and subsidy-backed renewables, many nuclear facilities have been rendered uneconomical.
However, both Republicans and Democrats are recognizing the vital role nuclear plays in the country’s power market, providing reliable energy with zero carbon emissions. The decline of the nuclear industry has caught the attention of environmentalists who are concerned about climate change and more conservative officials who worry nuclear plant closures places the grid’s reliability at risk.
And , as usual, they will ignore the LFTR’s.
Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.
Thorium needs common sense deregulation to be controlled by a consortium. Molten Salt Reactors need to be allowed to be built for test reactors without onerous regulation. The Case for the Good Reactor https://spark.adobe.com/page/1nzbgqE9xtUZF/
Check out Seaborg.co 20′ 30-ton shipping container with 250 MWs Thermal. Great for ship power plants, modular power plants, and a highly distributed Grid.
It’s interesting that Thomas Edison’s foolish attempt to beat Westinghouse’s AC power out by using local DC power sources is now coming to fruition by the use of local modular Molten Salt reactors. (DC or AC)
The true cost of spent fuel sequestration, alone, makes the molten salt breeders justified.
And, note that the need for Rare Earths for all of Musk’s levitation magnets (not readily available anymore from China) can easily be met from USA sources if the Thorium co-product problem is licked. (It costs more than the profit on rare earth mining to dispose of the Thorium.)
There will continue to be problems with other electric suppliers, whether gas, coal, or nuclear, as long as utilities are variously required to use “renewables”. Eliminate the preferences for wind and solar, and part of the problem will go away.
As far as nuclear in particular, the regulations set up by and since Jimmy Carter need to be seriously revised (meaning generally eliminated with extreme prejudice).
Nuclear would be great if they could do it right. The status quo of tens of thousand of tons of spent fuel sitting in cooling pools forever, that introduces the possibility of open air burning, definitely isn’t doing it right.
Much of those spent fuel rods could be disposed of in the LFTR’s, releasing even more of the nuclear energy while at the same time breaking down the long half-life isotopes into very short half-life isotopes. Waste disposal/storage becomes much less of a problem.
With the relevant technological progress and energy flux density, “All the World’s a Mine”.
Fusion will make all that “waste” a raw material, a resource.
Crude oozing from the ground in tar pits was just dirt before the internal combustion engine.
Blame Jimmy Carter (outlawed recycling of the spent fuel) and Harry Reid (blocked in senate). Not to mention the entire Obama regime, Sierra Club, etc.. Curiously they were all Donks.
Perhaps a little sanity is entering the picture.
Deal between standing (formerly travelling) wave reactor company TerraPower and China signed in 2015:
http://www.world-nuclear-news.org/NN-TerraPower-CNNC-team-up-on-travelling-wave-reactor-25091501.html
“TerraPower – a company largely funded by Microsoft founder Bill Gates – plans to build a 600 MWe demonstration plant, known as the TWR-P, by 2018-2022, followed by larger commercial plants of 1150 MWe from the late 2020s.
“In February 2014, Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) signed an agreement to support the development of TerraPower’s TWR. Under the agreement, B&W will provide TerraPower with services and program support, such as: design and fabrication of components; fuel fabrication process development, prototype fabrication and fuel services; reactor design engineering; reactor operations support; engineering services; flow loop testing; licensing support; and materials testing.”
One of the main reasons nuclear plants have become uneconomic , IN SOME LOCALES BUT NOT OTHERS, is because the grid accepts renewable power at the expense of nuclear. Nuclear plants were designed as baseload plants and all of their power needs to be purchased in order for them to make a profit. Here in South Carolina that is what happens – the state gets roughly 60% of its pwer from 7 nuclear plants and the cost of nuclear is very low. Since current nuclear plants cannot load follow (vary output to match demand) they cannot save fuel when operating at less than 100% capacity (some nuclear plants operate well above 100% capacity) , but even if they could, nuclear fuel is so cheap (2/3rds of a cent per kWhr) that it would still lose money. The NRC also charges nuclear companies to certify their designs for new plants, a very lengthy and very expensive proposition. They take way too long to certify designs. Companies developing the modern (practical) versions of molten salt small modular reactors have received a mere pittance in govt support, especially in comparison to the enormous govt subsidies for crappy renewable power generation.
The govt also has charged a fee from the nuclear plants to cover the cost of taking care of nuclear wastes
and to decommission the plants when they cease operations. No such fees are being charged windmill or solar farm operators. The future of nuclear power is clearly molten salt reactors, very cheap to build and operate, ridiculously safe, able to load follow, can be located anywhere (do not require a body of water for cooling) – the two leading designs Moltex Energy and Terrestrial Energy have been cost analyzed by independent engineering analysis companies, who estimate that their levelized cost of energy output should be 4.4 cents and 5.0 cents per kWhr , respectively.