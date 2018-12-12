Trump was right about “raking” Finnish forests

Heavy machinery “rakes” Finland’s forest floors after tree cutting, greatly reducing fire risks
Mikko Paunio
President Donald Trump was recently ridiculed for telling California Governor Jerry Brown that the Golden State should do as my country does. Trump critics laughed at what some called his “bizarre” claim that foresters in Finland “rake” areas that have been thinned or clear-cut, to remove leaves and other debris that could otherwise start conflagrations like the recent tragic fires in California.
The Washington Post spread similar misinformation. The Los Angeles Times carried an article by Finnish “green” journalist Anu Partanen. “Finland to President Trump: We don’t rake the forest floor, but we do other things you should emulate,” the headline read. Late night talk show hosts had more fun at the President’s expense.
Ironically, all this happened at just about the time that Finland’s own forest specialists declared that Mr. Trump was correct about what he told Governor Brown. The foresters disseminated that information widely to the Finnish media and public.
As a result, much of Finland’s mainstream news media began ridiculing Finns who posted photos of garden rakes with the hashtag #RakingAmericaGreatAgain. Now the media are saying the self-styled comic activists were wrong to laugh at the President.
Of course, that too is ironic, since many of that same, very green Finnish mainstream media had actively questioned and ridiculed Mr. Trump just days earlier.
Back in America, not surprisingly, the exoneration story has been largely ignored. The media, pundits and late-night comedians had already made up their minds, don’t want to be confused by the facts – and don’t want their audiences confused by facts, either. Here’s the rest of the story: the missing facts, anyway.
One of the most pressing ecological problems today is preservationist forestry principles. This ideological approach prevents harvesting mature (or even any) trees, thinning out dense stands of timber to remove excess biomass (and thus allowing remaining trees to grow better, faster, thicker and taller), or even removing dense underbrush. This leads to an over-accumulation of biomass in trees and on forest floors. It makes forests vulnerable to raging and fast moving forest fires, especially during dry seasons, even more so when winds are blowing.
If these policies are accompanied by active suppression of forest fires over long periods of time – or by policies of not dousing “natural” fires until they become really big and dangerous – any ignition can lead to catastrophic events that cause tragic loss of property and human lives.
The “confusion” over what President Trump said unfortunately came initially from the Finnish side, as even our media thought “raking” meant only light removal of leaves, pine cones and other debris from forest floors. Even Finnish president Sauli Niinistö did not understand that the practice really involves “raking” with heavy machinery that removes extensive amounts of combustible material. Mr. Niinistö simply told Mr. Trump he could rely on advice from Finland to prevent catastrophic wildfires.
In Finland, after clear-cutting a forest area, crews use heavy machinery (similar to what is used in this video) to “rake” or gather tree harvesting residues, tree roots and other material into huge piles. The biomass is then chipped onsite after it has dried up sufficiently, and chips are hauled to local heat-producing plants to generate warmth for local residents.
In addition, throughout the clear-cut area, crews heavily till the soil so that a fire cannot move easily into or through the clear-cut area. This harvesting policy is motivated by the idea that clear-cutting mimics wildfires in pristine forests. Wildfires start a new succession: a new generation of trees in forests. Cutting does too, but without destroying soils and soil organisms the way raging fires do.
When the new succession has started in the previously clear-cut forest, Finnish law requires thinning operations around the best remaining trees, and accumulating biomass is again removed from time to time from these young forests. This again lessens the probability of uncontrolled wild fires, while allowing the strongest, healthiest trees to grow more fully in less confined spaces and with improved access to water, sunlight and nutrients.
There was some sense in Washington Post writer Rick Noack’s suggestion that forest roads can help prevent fires from spreading. They help fire brigades gain rapid access to fires before they get too big to control. They also provide open areas (“fire breaks”) that stop fires at their perimeters, if the fires aren’t too big.
Finland is about the size of New Hampshire and Vermont combined. It has an extensive forest road network (120 thousand kilometers, or 75,000 miles!) – and significantly more trees than 100 years ago, despite clear-cutting being at the center of our wood harvesting policy.
However, Mr. Noack also said, “The forest service in Finland does carry out controlled burns of the forest floor, mostly to clear away underbrush and also promote new saplings.” This is misleading, because it makes controlled burns seem more important than they actually are.
As a recent Finnish morning television program pointed out, the yearly acreage of controlled forest fires is only 200-300 hectares (500-750 acres), which is next to nothing. Moreover, these controlled burns are apparently performed on state lands only to symbolically please environmentalists.
Finland’s last “large” forest fire took place in 1997. It burned 250 hectares (625 acres) of forest in Southern Finland – a tiny fraction of what many U.S. fires burn every year.
The catastrophic fires seen in California and elsewhere are not due to climate change – natural or manmade – although warmer, drier, windier weather can certainly be a major contributing factor. The important point is that foresters must adapt to both weather and climate change, and revise past practices that are now known to cause serious problems. They must manage forests better, more scientifically and more responsibly, with special attention to areas where large populations of people reside.
Governments could also implement new standards for homes built in or near forests. Homes should have fire-resistant roofs and walls, and people should be required to keep brush and debris from accumulating.
Governor Brown and others seem to cite climate change as a way to absolve them of responsibility for ideological or incompetent decisions that help create or perpetuate conditions that spawn horrific, deadly infernos. This must not continue.
One final point regarding climate change. Finland’s official forest studies estimate that climate change (warmer temperatures and more atmospheric carbon dioxide) will help increase annual timber growth from the current 102 million cubic meters (m3) to 130 million m3 by 2050. The current wood harvesting rate is around 72 million m3, and the government announced recently that annual growth increased by five million m3 to a staggering 107 million in 2018.
Finland manages theses forests for timber, wildlife, controlled fires – and protection of nearby homes and people. Its lessons can and should be applied elsewhere. President Trump understands that. His incomplete grasp of Finnish “raking” and other practices led to confusion and ridicule, but should not result in these principles and practices being rejected out of hand.
Mikko Paunio of Helsinki, Finland is a science and policy adviser of the American Council on Science and Health. He has served with numerous national and international climate adaptation working groups.
23 thoughts on “Trump was right about “raking” Finnish forests”
MSM never let facts get in the way of a good story 🙂
Can we please get a complete list of all the women who got paid out with taxpayers money by Congress and the Senate. That truly is “raking the forest” to avoid a future firestorm, Washington style.
“..these controlled burns are apparently performed on state lands only to symbolically please environmentalists….”
President Donald Trump was recently ridiculed…
because most people are really stupid….
Finland is quite a bit larger than Vermont and New Hampshire combined. Finland’s area is about 340,000 km^2 while Vermont plus New Hampshire are just under 50,000 km^2. Finland is roughly half the size of Alaska.
The forest raking remark reminds me of the ridicule Donald Rumsfield got with his “unknown unknowns” remark. At some point, thoughtful people pointed out that his remark was actually a brilliant distillation of a complex problem. link
Somehow I’m painfully reminded of a week I spent listening to BBC 3.
Thank You, Mr. Mikko Paunio
Now if Caterpillar could just convert their D6 Series of medium bulldozers from diesel to all electric, we could clear the forests while being ecologically friendly too.
Forestry in Finland and California are not comparable, especially with regard to fire. Finland has a completely different climate. While the precipitation isn’t much more on average, there is far more wetland, and boggy soils are more of a problem that drought – much peat bog has been drained for agriculture and forestry. The seasons are much different, temperatures, land ownership, forest clearing size, management intensity, amount of research done…very different situation.
Looking at satellite photos of cleared forest in California, on many sites there doesn’t seem to be any dead wood at all, standing or on the ground…but that’s not always the case. At any rate, dense young regrowth will burn, too, especially when hot and dry.
YES, management practices need to change, of course they do. But it’s just foolish to say, “NO! Climate change has nothing to do with it!” No one can be absolutely certain either way…but in my opinion, it seems pretty likely, based on the evidence. So, change management practices, of course! Change development and building codes, too. Protect homes and people. Adapt to changing conditions. None of these things rules out doing something about climate change. If climate just keeps changing, humans will always be playing a game of catch-up, trying to adapt. At least we might be able to slow it down and understand the effects well enough to be able to anticipate change and adapt before problems arise.
Yes, anyone who is objective knows that wild fire burn acreage in the U.S. is down almost an order of magnitude from the peak in the 1930’s. Climate change may have an impact because it was hotter then too.
The problem is that the Gaia worshippers (as opposed to actual environmentalists) blame everythingon climate change, to the point where they actively fight good forest management practices.
Kristi,
The climate is always on the move. It is always in the process of changing. California’s problem is that it is run by ideologs who make policy based on political calculations that do not include the general welfare. You seem to think that there is some formula that will allow us to set up regulations that will not require revision as new conditions arise. This seems rather simple minded, particularly when California has invited Central America to relocate and enjoy the benefits of your welfare system. Just keeping up with the growth of your population should be the focus of a great deal of planning. Which will require continual adjustments of your regulations and management practices. Businesses must constantly make such adjustments or cease to exist. Do you think a huge, overarching bureaucracy is excused from the need to be responsive?
“No one can be absolutely certain either way…but in my opinion, it seems pretty likely, based on the evidence.”
What ‘evidence do you have that climate change is making California wildfires worse? Temperatures and rainfall today are in the range of known natural variability from the past. In other words, there is no discernable evidence, that I am aware of, that the climate is beyond the scope of natural variability.
Please share and enlighten!
Don’t most animals in the world adapt to changes in their environment? If they don’t, do they not go extinct? The world is not a friendly place. Earn is harsh even in cities. We adapt to cold weather every year by turning on heat in our homes bundling up and drinking dark beer. We adapt to hot weather by going to the beach and switching from stouts to IPA’s and Kolsch’s. Where I live, we can have temperature swings of 40deg F in a day! What can we actually do against an earth that punishes us every day with a climate so volatile? Somehow, I think I can manage, thank Krom the beer in the pacific NW is so plentiful and delicious. I think I can manage another few degrees either way, somehow…
Who knew? I assumed Trump was speaking metaphorically.
Read about ‘ firewise ‘ and ‘ fire adapted communities ‘.
We had a crew do a week of cutting, clearing, chipping and raking just two years ago. That was done in the late spring because later in the year this crew would be on fire duty.
Many fires start near well traveled highways. Guess what? Along some of them, designated as scenic, the grass, trees, & brush — dead or alive — is supposed to stay there.
That was a Finntastic article. Very informative.
Regards
Here in the Socialist Republic of Victoria you’ll get fined thousands of dollars if you’re caught collecting fallen timber from the roadside.
Why.
I the iron fist approach is justified on the basis of something like “it forms important habitat for wildlife”. Under limited conditions firewood can be collected in state forests at certain times of year, subject to purchase of a permit.
It used to be that the fine for taking fallen forest timber “illegally” was punishable by a fine of around seven grand and or a year in jail. Not sure what the going rate is now.
Kristi,
Below are the names & dates of 5 large fires listed at this link:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_California_wildfires#Pre-2000
Santiago Canyon Fire (1889).
Berkeley Fire (1923).
Griffith Park Fire (1933).
Rattlesnake Fire (1953).
Bel Air Fire (1961).
Perhaps you can explain these fires as a function of climate change.
The natural vegetaton of a Mediterranean climate [Csa & Csb] is of a type that withstands hot dry summers but, unfortunatly also burns well because of that characteristic. See this page, at “Indicator Plant Species”, especially note the terms volatile, burn fiercely, & pyrogenic.
http://w3.marietta.edu/~biol/biomes/shrub.htm
This article seems completely devoid of any links that might provide evidence to support the
author’s statement. It would also appear to rely heavily on a misunderstanding of what “rake”
means in English compared to Finnish. The author is talking about what happens after clear
cutting a section of the forest — which is also what the video clip shows — he describes completely
removing almost all vegetation from a region of forest right down to the bare earth. In no sense
of the word can that be described as “raking”. It would stop fires effectively though.
“In Finland, after clear-cutting a forest area, crews use heavy machinery (similar to what is used in this video) to “rake” or gather tree harvesting residues, tree roots and other material into huge piles. The biomass is then chipped onsite after it has dried up sufficiently, and chips are hauled to local heat-producing plants to generate warmth for local residents.
In addition, throughout the clear-cut area, crews heavily till the soil so that a fire cannot move easily into or through the clear-cut area. This harvesting policy is motivated by the idea that clear-cutting mimics wildfires in pristine forests. ”
Wouldn’t these practises be mainly to allow a new generation of trees to have a good start, like ploughing for a crop, rather than fire management ?
Finland is so much cooler than California, so I am guessing fire is not so much of a problem ?