The Dryer Gets Wetter

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I keep reading that one of the things that we are already seeing (or that is predicted) is that the wet areas of the planet are getting wetter and the dry areas are getting dryer, viz:
Expect the Wet to Get Wetter, and the Dry, Drier – Center for Climate …
May 31, 2017 – As the world warms due to human-induced climate change, many scientists have been … summer, wet areas will get wetter and dry areas will get drier. … United States, inner Asia and the Middle East will become even dryer.
Will the Wet Get Wetter and the Dry Drier – Geophysical Fluid …
NOAA GFDL Climate Research Highlights Image Gallery Will the Wet Get Wetter … in precipitation near 20°S and 20°N – latitudes in the subtropical dry zones.
Wet regions getting wetter, dry regions drier as planet warms …
Wet regions getting wetter, dry regions drier as planet warms … simulations of the climate show reductions in rainfall over the drier tropical land regions … that drying of the drier regions continues (right) while wet regions will experience more …
The world’s wet regions are getting wetter and the dry regions are …
Dec 12, 2016 – The world’s wet regions are getting wetter and the dry regions are … warming climate; as the world gets warmer wet regions will continue to get …
Dry lands getting drier, wet getting wetter: Earth’s water cycle …
May 21, 2012 – … get richer’ mechanism, where wet regions get wetter and dry regions drier. … “Salinity shifts in the ocean confirm climate and the global water …
I thought about that while reading a recent study called Rapid Drying of Northeast India in the Last Three Decades: Climate Change or Natural Variability? (Their conclusion, by the way, was that it was NOT from human actions, but instead that “the recent decreasing trend of NEI summer monsoon rainfall is, rather associated with the strong interdecadal variability of the subtropical Pacific Ocean“.)
So I went to the marvelous KNMI Climate Explorer and got the CRU TS 4.01 gridded precipitation dataset, which covers from 1901 through 2016 . I started by looking at the trend of the data since 1901.
Figure 1. Global rainfall, land-only, 1901 – 2016.
Now, there is a trend … but the increase in monthly rainfall is only 2 millimeters per century. This represents an increase of about an inch (25 mm) in the yearly average rainfall. Small.
Next, since the Indian study concerned the recent decades, I looked more closely at the average rainfall over that period. Figure 2 shows the average rainfall around the globe for the period 1980 through 2016.
Figure 2. Average rainfall, 1980 – 2016. Rainfall is shown on a 1° latitude by 1° longitude gridcell basis. All areas with over 2.2 metres/year are shown in darkest blue.
Here you can see the great deserts of the Sahara, the Gobi, the Atacama, and central Australia. You can also see the wet zones of the Amazon, the African rainforests, and Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.
Next, I looked at the individual trends for each 1°x1° gridcell over that same period, from 1980 through 2016.
Figure 3. Precipitation trends, monthly precipitation, millimeters/month per decade. Areas with trends greater than 7 or less than -7 mm/decade are shown in bright blue or bright red. Click to embiggen.
Here we can see the problem indicated in the Indian study, the drying of Northeast India.
Finally, using the combination of precipitation and precipitation trend data, we can see if it is true that the dry areas are getting dryer and the wet areas are getting wetter. Figure 4 shows a scatterplot of the two datasets.
Figure 4. Scatterplot, annual precipitation versus precipitation trend. The colored lines show the trends for the areas with varying amounts of rainfall, from dry to wet.
What this shows is that while the wetter areas are getting wetter, it is not true that the dryer areas are getting dryer. All areas are getting more rain. Not a lot more rain, of course, but more rain. Once again, the climate models are wrong.
And so one more beautiful climate myth runs aground on a reef of hard facts … the wet is getting wetter, but the dry isn’t get dryer—instead, the dry is getting wetter as well
Here, we’re in the “wetter” part of the equation, a rainy Christmas Eve. Well, since it’s 2:03 AM, I guess it’s actually a rainy Christmas morning … so the very best of wet Christmas morning wishes to everyone.
” Once again, the climate models are wrong.” “…It is not true that the dryer areas are getting dryer.”
Untrue? Not really. From the third link above:
“Observations and detailed computer simulations of the climate show reductions in rainfall over the drier tropical land regions (including parts of Africa and Australia) over the 20th century…”
Are you are expecting 100% accuracy from a climate model? If not should they be completely abandoned?
If it were just this one, or even if this prediction were one of a minority not coming true, your objection would carry some weight. But when none, not one, zero percent, nary any at all, at all, of the dire predictions ever, ever even hint at coming true, then I would go with the conclusion of the post.
Thank you.
I rather enjoyed our wet Christmas AM — almost 1 in accumulation since midnight last night.
I hope all of you readers at WUWT are also enjoying your Christmases, and I wish you all a Happy New Year.
Does this not mean that with a little ingenuity we can use some of the water from wetter areas to irrigate the drier areas? This is what has happened for thousand of years till modern alarmists claim we are incapable of finding simple and cost effective solutions – unlike carbon taxes.
I know this, NOAA’s Climate at a Glance says that Contiguous U.S. Precipitation, January-December 1895-2017 shows a positive trend.
What data are “precipitation trends” based on?
Sounds like everywhere is getting wetter. That seems like a logical consequence of global warming. Warming causes more water to evaporate from the oceans which means more precipitation worldwide. Although we don’t know necessarily where it will come down, but it sounds like it would be an overall good for agriculture worldwide. More water plus more CO2 would make crops grow well.
Willis just a note about SE Australia. From 1992 to 2009 the IOD was locked into the positive phase and reduced rainfall to a line south of Broome W. Aust to south of Sydney. See IOD link below.
But Australia overall is much wetter after about 1969 see BOM anomaly link 1900 to 2017. But 1895 to 1902 was a very bad drought so that is 1895 to 1969 for much drier Aust conditions.
Here is the study announcing the discovery of the IOD in 2009. This shows up in a SE state like Victoria but is not visible in Aust graph at BOM link below.
http://www.science.unsw.edu.au/news/indian-ocean-causes-big-dry-drought-mystery-solved
Here’s the BOM link for Aust rainfall. http://www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/climate/change/timeseries.cgi?graph=rranom&area=aus&season=0112&ave_yr=8
The Netherlands has a clear increasing rainfall trend since 1901, so the dry year 2018 was not expected, and certainly not what “future climate change ” will bring.
Willis: “All areas are getting more rain. Not a lot more rain, of course, but more rain.”
WR: A bit more of rain in the Sahel but a lot (!) of ‘greening’ is noticed for the Sahel (and for other arid regions). The fertilisation by extra CO2 plays a role: plants need less water because plants can close stomata: not all of them still are needed to inhale enough carbon dioxide, so plants don’t need to lose water vapor by (too much) open stomata as well.
More plant leaves will change local humidity for example during the night. And they will change evaporation and so rainfall. Plant roots will keep more moisture in the soils. Even with a little bit less of rain situations don’t need to change dramatically as long as CO2 rises. Thanks to CO2 greening continues.
But on average rainfall is not diminishing, not even in dry area’s. Thanks for checking, Willis!
Merry Christmas to you and family, Willis. Here you are working on an early xmas morn straightening out another flawed climate science proposition. Interesting, that a tiny postage stamp area in NE India turns out to be the foundation for a global dry getting dryer fabrication.
One thing I’ve noted over the past month of your climate articles is you’ve mentioned it raining in your home area in California. It seems at odds with all the hype reporting of mega droughts in the offing, hydroelectricity at risk, and worries about the last days of mountain skiing in the west. Maybe postage stamp foundations are all that’s left of the climate worriers crumbling case.
I was invited to present a paper at the American Exploration and Mining Association annual meeting in Spokane, WA three weeks ago and noted the mountains seemed pretty snow covered. It was also frosty in Spokane in the evenings. I flewback home via Vancouver, BC and passed a very snowy looking Mount Baker where I skied 50 years ago.
Great article!
Is there an overall average rise rate, or percent increase per decade per meter of rain/year?
Is this all due to temperature alone one wonders?
Those same words “Simulations of the climate show”.
The warmers want it both ways, if indeed as per their models, its getting warmer then as Earth is in fact a water planet, then we must have more evaporation.
So what happens to all that water vapour ? True a lot comes down in the usual wet areas, but with so much extra water vapour resulting from a warmer Earth, its obvious that some will also fall on previously dryer areas.
The movement of water vapour rising and raining, also means that some parts are in the “Rain shadow area, all perfectly normal. The great deserts of the world have always been there, at least for millions of year They are not recent arrivals , so we know that some parts are wet and some parts are dry.
So what s all the fuss about. ?
Remember that the Greens are not really into “Save the World” That to quote Stalin is in the Useful idiots” category. World government is their true goal, nothing less, and they are good at getting what they want. Lots of Politicians as usual are after that extra vote or two, and the left wing has taken over the Media.
MJE