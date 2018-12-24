From EurekAlert!
Public Release: 19-Dec-2018
Warming warning over turtle feminization
University of Exeter
Up to 93% of green turtle hatchlings could be female by 2100, as climate change causes “feminisation” of the species, new research suggests.
The sex of turtle hatchlings is determined by temperature, and at present about 52% of hatching green turtles – one of seven species of sea turtle – are female.
But a study by the University of Exeter and the Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre (Portugal) shows that in warmer temperatures predicted by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scenarios, 76-93% of hatchlings would be female.
The figures are specific to the study site in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa, but researchers say they expect a similar picture globally.
They say the changing gender ratio would initially lead to more females nesting, increasing the population, before by a decline “as incubation temperatures approach lethal levels”.
They also predict rising sea levels will submerge 33-43% of current nesting areas used by green turtles on the beaches where the study was carried out.
“Green turtles are facing trouble in the future due to loss of habitats and increasing temperatures,” said Dr Rita Patricio, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on the University of Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall.
“Our results suggest the nesting population of green turtles the Bijagós Archipelago, Guinea-Bissau, will cope with the effects of climate change until 2100.
“Cooler temperatures, both at the end of the nesting season and in shaded areas, will guarantee some hatchlings are male.
“Although rising temperatures will lead to more female hatchlings – and 32-64% more nesting females by 2120 – mortality in eggs will also be higher in these warmer conditions.
“As temperatures continue to rise, it may become impossible for unhatched turtles to survive.”
The research team, which included the Institute of Biodiversity and Protected Areas of Guinea-Bissau, say nesting sites submerged by rising seas may not simply “move” inland.
“Beach retreat may be OK in some areas, but the turtles we studied were nesting on a small island (Poilão Island) so there is a limit to how far the beach can go,” Dr Patricio said.
“In other places there may be natural barriers or human constructions that stop beaches moving inland.”
The Bijagós Archipelago is the most important nesting place for green turtles in Africa, and the main breeding ground for the species in the South Atlantic.
The research was funded by the MAVA Foundation.
The paper, published in the journal Global Change Biology, is entitled: “Climate change resilience of a globally important sea turtle nesting population.”
Warming warning over turtle feminization
It looks like more models on top of models.
…And 48% of hatching green turtles are very excited that 52% of hatching green turtles are female – – – as determined by my own study of hatching green turtles…
Whats not to like, at least for the boys. Their odds of scoring, bigly, are going up steadily!
From 2014 https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/5991/e215e48173c1f4954ee1b695880865688949.pdf
“…Based on early literature reviews, the maximum thermal tolerance of sea turtle embryos
is frequently cited as either 33 or 35°C. In many sea turtle populations, however, nest temperatures
often exceed 35°C by up to several degrees…
…To complicate matters, developing embryos may change their thermal tolerance as they
grow. Overall, we are only beginning to understand how exposure to high temperatures experienced
in the field influences embryonic development and hatchling production. This knowledge
gap is hampering our ability to predict the impacts of climate change on sea turtle populations…”
The above paper references a number of articles which project complete feminization by 2070…so up to 93% by 2100 means things are looking up.
As a substitute high school teacher, I don’t know about global warming and turtles but I can tell you that the MSM, educational system and society in general are feminizing our young boys! I substitute taught 15-20 years ago when my kids were in school and remember what it was like when I was in school. The change in our boys is very noticeable today. Some good and a lot of bad.
“Their native range includes tropical to subtropical waters along continental coasts and islands between 30°N and 30°S. ”
So much of the world’s oceans are too cold for them, nowhere too hot.
Warming will expand their range and increase their numbers.
They have successfully thrived through much warmer periods in the geological past.
To say they do not have instinctive ways to adjust their sex ratio is hard to believe
when their current range includes widely varying temperatures.
From the study’s abstract:
So once again, running a “model” with tuned parameters to artificially “match” real data, but no actual data inputs to the model, and using the output from that model as “input data” for your own model, without allowing any contamination by actual empirical data, and publishing those results as “research”…?…!…?…!…. I’m really not sure what you call that, but you can’t call it “Science”. *shrug*
