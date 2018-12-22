No need to make horror films anymore. Look what is being done to our children charles the moderator / 1 hour ago December 22, 2018 HT/MichelleM Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditGoogleLike this:Like Loading...
14 thoughts on “No need to make horror films anymore. Look what is being done to our children”
Yes I looked at this. A smart girl misguided by fools. And the comments……all overly wet, brain-dead morons.
From a sociology standpoint, this is little different from the Hitler Youth of Nazi Germany.
Like those German teenage youth of 1939, these 2018 youth are too immature in their reasoning and executive cognitive functions to understand and reason against experience the information they are presented and thus are easily manipulated by adults.
↑ THIS!!!!
I was also reminded of the Hitler Youth. The certainty and moral certainty of her words, and the look in her eye, are reminiscent of the frightening inhumanity of the children of fascism.
Correct, the other similarity is that the left will stop at nothing to push their agenda with a currently complicit media.
The people that have warped this child’s mind are truly despicable.
Brainwashing kids in the spctrum is the real crime here….
I can’t watch this. It makes me feel queasy, to say the least.
Oral interpretation. I did it in a Drama and Speech class in 7th grade. Not my material, but I memorized and presented a dramatic piece. I was not as good as she is.
No way she fully understands what she is saying.
Look up in the Internet subjects like ” global warming” and “The greenhouse effect” and you will find that the presented information regarding the Earth’s climate system is wrong and it is this wrong information that students are having to memorize and be tested on. It is propaganda and it is all wrong. What our children need to know is that the climate change that we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is really zero. There are plenty of good reasons to be conserving on the use of fossil fuels but climate change is not one of them.
In the 1930s the Hitler Youth (children 10yrs upwards) were indoctrinated in the ideology, & many (just like this girl) gave fine speeches to encourage others in the movement, large numbers remained faithful to that ideology even 60yrs after the war ended.
Good Lord.
Why stop there?
What’s next? Self-flagellation?
Hair shirts?
What a bloody zombie !
Like measles. If you do not innoculate your children, they can catch it.
I heavily inoculated them (a dinner table figure of speech) and they have both proved immune.