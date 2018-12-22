End of Snow (Again): “under a high emissions scenario, skiing could be very limited … by the end of this century”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
They can’t help themselves, their models predict a level of warming which would melt most of the snow.
Is skiing dead due to global warming?
Dear EarthTalk: With the onset of global warming, how likely is it that ski resorts and skiing itself might soon become a thing of the past?
— Mandy Billings, Provo, UT
Last winter’s low snow year and unseasonably warm temperatures across much of the American West meant a bad year for business for some ski resorts, and also left many of us wondering whether skiing would even be possible in the warmer world we’re getting as we continue to pump out greenhouse gases.
“Our recent modeling suggests that under a high emissions scenario, skiing could be very limited to non-existent in parts of the country by the end of this century, particularly in lower elevations — such as the northeast, Midwest and lower mountains around the West,” says Cameron Wobus, lead author on a 2017 study projecting climate change impacts on skiing across the U.S. “Things look better mid-century, so this dire future for skiing isn’t imminent — and things also look much better under a more aggressive greenhouse gas mitigation scenario, so this future also isn’t inevitable.”
The abstract of Wobus’ 2017 report;
Projected climate change impacts on skiing and snowmobiling: A case study of the United States
Cameron Wobus, Eric E. Small, Heather Hosterman, David Mills, Justin Stein, Matthew Rissing, Russell Jones, Michael Duckworth, Ronald Hall, Michael Kolian, Jared Creason, Jeremy Martinich
We use a physically-based water and energy balance model to simulate natural snow accumulation at 247 winter recreation locations across the continental United States. We combine this model with projections of snowmaking conditions to determine downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling season lengths under baseline and future climates, using data from five climate models and two emissions scenarios. Projected season lengths are combined with baseline estimates of winter recreation activity, entrance fee information, and potential changes in population to monetize impacts to the selected winter recreation activity categories for the years 2050 and 2090. Our results identify changes in winter recreation season lengths across the United States that vary by location, recreational activity type, and climate scenario. However, virtually all locations are projected to see reductions in winter recreation season lengths, exceeding 50% by 2050 and 80% in 2090 for some downhill skiing locations. We estimate these season length changes could result in millions to tens of millions of foregone recreational visits annually by 2050, with an annual monetized impact of hundreds of millions of dollars. Comparing results from the alternative emissions scenarios shows that limiting global greenhouse gas emissions could both delay and substantially reduce adverse impacts to the winter recreation industry.
I suspect the repeated absurd “end of snow” predictions, regularly switched to claims that global warming causes MORE snow and colder winters whenever the Northern Hemisphere gets a good dump, will be the final undoing of the climate movement.
It is just too obvious that they appear to be making it up as they go.
13 thoughts on “End of Snow (Again): “under a high emissions scenario, skiing could be very limited … by the end of this century””
In Australia there has been the same ludicrous switching from “This is the end of snow” predictions to the equally ludicrous “global warming causes more snow and colder winters”, whenever there has been a good fall of cover in winter over the Ski-Resorts in the Victorian and NSW Alpine areas. People are beginning to notice, especially as it has been a cold start to a summer that was predicted to be a ‘scorcher’ by the Alarmists.
I agree with all this. I remember about 20 years ago (?) they said skiing at Mt Bulla would be over ”very soon” ……What happened?…nothing happened. Now they are going to stretch the dooms day out to the end of the century. What a surprise.
Hot summer? As sure as the sun rises in the morning, the start of every single summer, including this one, now comes with a warning from the BOM that it’s going to be above average, a scorcher, dangerously hot, blah blah. So far we have not had more than 1 or 2 days close to 30. A very late start! I work out doors every day and I have not seen the really hot northerly winds since the 80’s. Even 2016/17 was not as bad as 89. It has got to the stage now where I have become so cynical that I don’t believe anything any more. I think most of this garbage is just made blindly presumed.
However, I wish I observed people beginning to take notice like you but I haven’t yet.
“It is just too obvious that they appear to be making it up as they go.”
Someone in a restaurant in France tried give me the GW makes more snow line. When I pointed out saying more snow, less snow and anything in between were predicted was a pretty facile argument he sort of went “oh yeah, I suppose you’re right”.
So he was honest enough to see the contradiction once pointed out but sadly needed it pointing out.
Folks watch telly and believe what they are told.
The Washington Cascades are getting inches of snow tonight, 12/22/18.
Ski areas will be busy tomorrow, if folks can get there. The Department of Transportation tries to keep up, but if an accident happens (when one happens) the snow can get ahead of the plows.
They are in good cheer up there.
A Merry Christmas on the slopes!
And meanwhile the local ski resorts are expanding as quickly are they can get approval from everyone… https://www.onthesnow.com/utah/open-resorts.html
New resort called Eagle Point, five hour fifty one minute drive from airport!
“Projected climate change impacts on skiing”……
Gee, I guess I should cancel my skiing trip to Florida..
“Projections” are not science and have no place in science. They are not predictions or forecasts and have zero validity. They should be totally ignored. Anybody producing projections is not a scientist.
Dear EarthTalk: With the onset of global warming, how likely is it that
ski resortssnow chains and skiing itselfblack ice might soon become a thing of the past?
There would be much of the population that couldn’t give a stuff about the ‘ski season’. They would rather get to work and their alternative recreations without having to dig the family car out from under the snow before driving on extremely dangerous icy roads.
Are they saying that the almighty IPCC is wrong?
Winter tourism (I’d think that would include skiiing? snowmobiling?) will be much less affected by climate change than it will be by changes in population, lifestyle, income and aging.
IPCC AR5 WGII Page 693 Table 10-10
https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/02/WGIIAR5-Chap10_FINAL.pdf
Mammoth Mountain in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains of California had a record season for precipitation in 2016/2017. I suppose that was a result of climate change too.
Of course it helps that the records only go back about 50 years.
“Our recent modeling suggests that under a high emissions scenario, skiing could be very limited to non-existent in parts of the country by the end of this century…”
Skiing has always been limited to non-existent in most of the United States. I think this prediction is spot on.
…based on modelling!? These people have no shame, no knowledge of history, and clearly no morals. The end of snow again? Love the cartoon!
Eric
We should start a fund, and challenge some of these doomsayers to back there forecasts with cash up front or security.
Put your moneywhere your mouth or forecast is. Including one with the chair of the IPCC. We could make a lot of money.
That will shut them up.regards