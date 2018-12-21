U.N. climate alarmist global process failing

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The COP24 UN IPCC climate conference confab failure outcome represents a huge defeat for its scientifically unsupported and politically contrived climate alarmist schemes. The failure was brought about by global energy and climate science reality.
A recent Wall Street Journal article examines this clear message of the COP24 conference failure in sharp contrast to the phony “thumbs up” gesture in the photo from the conference. The political failure of COP24 has been carefully hidden from the public by the climate alarmist main stream media.
The WSJ article notes the global energy realities that overcame and swamped the U.N. climate alarmism agenda:
“The latest climate talks ended here Saturday, a day late, with agreement largely reached on a rule book to implement the nonbinding Paris Agreement. The bigger story is how the United Nations climate process is losing its battle with reality.
“Will civilization descend into another dark age?” Al Gore bellowed. “I’m getting worked up early.” Yet compared with the euphoria three years ago in Paris, defeat hung in the air as delegates faced the realization that whatever they agreed in the hall had little relevance to developments in the world.
Negotiators sought to slow the rise of greenhouse emissions—around 2% a year world-wide for the past two decades. For the three years straddling the 2015 Paris conference, carbon-dioxide emissions were more or less flat. Then they resumed their upward trend—up 1.6% in 2017 and a projected 2.7% this year. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on the eve of the conference, all scenarios limiting warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit assume steep reductions in coal consumption—to zero by 2050.
That’s not going to happen. According to the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, a German think tank close to Chancellor Angela Merkel, what it calls the renaissance of coal continues, using up the available carbon budget within a decade.
Speaker after speaker at conference side-events spoke of expanded coal use. Turkey has plans for 80 new power stations to double its coal capacity and reduce dependence on imports. Chinese provinces are lobbying for more coal and Beijing is investing in coal infrastructure abroad. So are Japan, South Korea and Australia. During his September visit to Indonesia, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in oversaw a deal to build two new coal plants there. Before the conference, in Polish coal country, Warsaw had declared it would continue burning coal—a matter of national security when the principal alternative is Russian natural gas.”
The article closed by addressing the harsh political reality which has emerged against economically suffocating climate alarmist policy.
“Thanks to French President Emmanuel Macron’s carbon-tax folly, politicians of all stripes are likely to treat carbon pricing like the plague. Denunciations of “madmen” such as President Trump and Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro came easily at the conference. A much harder problem is the defeat of Mr. Macron at the hands of the gilets jaunes. Reality has a way of fighting back.”
An article at the Global Warming Policy Foundation also echoed the COP24 failure outcome.
The shocking, extensive and destructive riots in France have sent a powerful and loud global message that climate alarmism political extremism is under siege from real world energy and climate outcomes versus the phony U.N. alarmist driven climate science based on nothing but politically biased speculation and conjecture.
13 thoughts on “U.N. climate alarmist global process failing”
“The failure was brought about by global energy and climate science reality.”
— It’s the economic and political reality that has asserted itself. The climate science reality is still shrouded. Proposals are still being made based on scientific assertions that have not yet been debunked, but they aren’t going anywhere.
If the entire alarmist crowd is so willfully blind that they refuse to see the political reality when it is so undeniable and blindingly obvious, then we obviously cannot trust them to see the scientific reality. They only see the reality that conforms to their views.
The failure was not brought about by reality, the failure was ignoring reality and pretending computer models and wishful whimsy were reality.
All that ‘reality’ did was to expose their failed ideas, it did not cause them.
You mean they are only just realising serious government was only paying lip service to this fraud?
What a bunch of morons, I never realised they were that deluded.
I love it when a plan comes together! Reality comes crashing down on their pointed little heads and they just can’t figure out how it happened. I blame fracking. Oh, and Donald Trump, can’t be leaving him out!
China also did it’s part to make sure Human Rights was removed from any agreement, something the MSM has been very quiet about.
The ‘one-world’, classless society advocacy’s ‘Trojan horse’ (fortunately) is having trouble finding the gate to the Fortress of Common Sense. May all its wheels fall off!
Yet the lies and fraud lives on in the minds of leftist politicians, green enviros and the MSM despite a mound of evidence and data that does not support their extreme agenda.
One wonders if and when reality sets in.
… but what will all the “climate scientists” and “environmental studies” graduates do for a living!? I doubt any of them have the skills to install my new set of tires.
Chik-Fil-A and Walmart are always hiring!
Thank God for Wattsupwiththat and Donald Trump! You too, CTM.
It’s comical watching Leftists’ dreams of stealing $122 trillion (2018 U.N. projection) from taxpayers under the fictitious CAGW scam go up in smoke..
Leftists got severely stung by the Yellow Jackets, and this anti-CAGW tax/anti-human movement will gain steam as global temps fall from PDO/AMO/NAO 30-year cool cycles and the coming a Grand Solar Minimum…
Rational taxpayers simply aren’t buying Leftists’ snake oil anymore. Leftists overplayed their hand and lost their bet on the gullibleness of taxpayers.
CAGW’s demise will continue to accelerate in the years ahead.
“You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time”…
The doomsday model has failed to convince people the world is falling off a cliff by this time next year? Pity, pity. How are they going to scare the pants off the hoi polloi in 2021?
I’m not holding my breath. The doomsayers will think of something.
The irony is that the violent demonstrations that latched onto the gilets jaunes protests were almost certainly carried on by people who would be supportive of the CAGW meme in any normal circumstance.
The root cause of the original protest was a reaction to a planned hike in fuel taxes which turned out to be a prime instance of a national leader losing the plot. When you realise that there are parts of France where the local authorities subsidise driving lessons for school-leavers because the rural public transport system is so poor that if you can’t drive you are effectively stuck with a job within walking (or cycling) distance of your home and that 60% of French cars are diesel-powered because of the fuel economy it gives, you start to understand the background to the protests — added, of course, to the French propensity for taking to the streets when protest is deemed necessary.
Macron’s misjudgment was compounded by the fact that his reasons for the proposed tax increase were to combat particulate pollution and to combat climate change. Accepting that pollution in some French cities is a problem (though by no means worse than anywhere else in the world) the hardest hit by the tax were going to be those a) least able to bear it, and b) those living in places where his first reason hardly applied.
As for the climate change excuse, the average Frenchman’s reaction to this sort of political virtue-signalling is unprintable. Like all those others who the UN has been surveying in recent years, climate change comes way down any list of French worries. The most repeatable remark I heard was to the effect that the speaker’s first priority was saving his job; saving the planet could come later!