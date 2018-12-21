U.N. climate alarmist global process failing

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The COP24 UN IPCC climate conference confab failure outcome represents a huge defeat for its scientifically unsupported and politically contrived climate alarmist schemes. The failure was brought about by global energy and climate science reality.

A recent Wall Street Journal article examines this clear message of the COP24 conference failure in sharp contrast to the phony “thumbs up” gesture in the photo from the conference. The political failure of COP24 has been carefully hidden from the public by the climate alarmist main stream media.

The WSJ article notes the global energy realities that overcame and swamped the U.N. climate alarmism agenda:

“The latest climate talks ended here Saturday, a day late, with agreement largely reached on a rule book to implement the nonbinding Paris Agreement. The bigger story is how the United Nations climate process is losing its battle with reality.

“Will civilization descend into another dark age?” Al Gore bellowed. “I’m getting worked up early.” Yet compared with the euphoria three years ago in Paris, defeat hung in the air as delegates faced the realization that whatever they agreed in the hall had little relevance to developments in the world.

Negotiators sought to slow the rise of greenhouse emissions—around 2% a year world-wide for the past two decades. For the three years straddling the 2015 Paris conference, carbon-dioxide emissions were more or less flat. Then they resumed their upward trend—up 1.6% in 2017 and a projected 2.7% this year. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on the eve of the conference, all scenarios limiting warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit assume steep reductions in coal consumption—to zero by 2050.

That’s not going to happen. According to the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, a German think tank close to Chancellor Angela Merkel, what it calls the renaissance of coal continues, using up the available carbon budget within a decade.

Speaker after speaker at conference side-events spoke of expanded coal use. Turkey has plans for 80 new power stations to double its coal capacity and reduce dependence on imports. Chinese provinces are lobbying for more coal and Beijing is investing in coal infrastructure abroad. So are Japan, South Korea and Australia. During his September visit to Indonesia, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in oversaw a deal to build two new coal plants there. Before the conference, in Polish coal country, Warsaw had declared it would continue burning coal—a matter of national security when the principal alternative is Russian natural gas.”

The article closed by addressing the harsh political reality which has emerged against economically suffocating climate alarmist policy.

“Thanks to French President Emmanuel Macron’s carbon-tax folly, politicians of all stripes are likely to treat carbon pricing like the plague. Denunciations of “madmen” such as President Trump and Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro came easily at the conference. A much harder problem is the defeat of Mr. Macron at the hands of the gilets jaunes. Reality has a way of fighting back.”

An article at the Global Warming Policy Foundation also echoed the COP24 failure outcome.

The shocking, extensive and destructive riots in France have sent a powerful and loud global message that climate alarmism political extremism is under siege from real world energy and climate outcomes versus the phony U.N. alarmist driven climate science based on nothing but politically biased speculation and conjecture.

