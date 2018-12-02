Dr. Willie Soon versus the Climate Apocalypse

More honesty and less hubris, more evidence and less dogmatism, would do a world of good
Dr. Jeffrey Foss
“What can I do to correct these crazy, super wrong errors?” Willie Soon asked plaintively in a recent e-chat. “What errors, Willie?” I asked.
“Errors in Total Solar Irradiance,” he replied. “The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change keeps using the wrong numbers! It’s making me feel sick to keep seeing this error. I keep telling them – but they keep ignoring their mistake.”
Astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon really does get sick when he sees scientists veering off their mission: to discover the truth. I’ve seen his face flush with shock and shame for science when scientists cherry-pick data. It ruins his appetite – a real downer for someone who loves his food as much as Willie does.
You have got to love a guy like that, if you love science – and I do. I’m a philosopher of science, not a scientist, but my love for science runs deep – as does my faith. So I cannot help but admire Willie and his good old-fashioned passion for science.
Willie Soon may one day be a household name. More and more he appears at the pointy end of scientific criticism of Climate Apocalypse. In two recent lawsuits against Big Oil, one by New York City and the other by San Francisco and Oakland, Dr. Soon is named as the “paid agent” of “climate change denialism.” As the man who – Gasp! – singlehandedly convinced Big Oil to continue business as usual.
Can you even imagine that? I can’t: Big Oil couldn’t turn off its taps in big cities even if it wanted to.
Putting such silly lawsuits aside, it is a big honor, historically speaking, for Dr. Soon to be the face of scientific rebuttal of Climate Apocalypse, since feeding the developed world’s apocalypse addiction is the main tool of a powerful global political agenda.
The IPCC – along with the United Nations and many environmentalist organizations, politicians, bureaucrats and their followers – desperately want to halt and even roll back development in the industrialized world, and keep Africa and other poor countries permanently undeveloped, while China races ahead. They want Willie silenced. We the people need to make sure he is heard.
Dr. Soon never sought the job of defending us against the slick, computer model-driven, anti-fossil fuel certainties of Climate Apocalypse. Willie just happened to choose solar science as a career and, like many solar scientists, after nearly three decades of scientific research in his case, came to believe that changes in the sun’s brightness, sunspots and energy output, changes in the orbital position of the Earth relative to the sun, and other powerful natural forces drive climate change. In brief, our sun controls our climate.
Even the IPCC initially indicated agreement with him, citing his work approvingly in its second (1996) and third (2001) Assessment Reports. That later changed, significantly. Sure, everyone agrees that the sun caused the waxing and waning of the ice ages, just as solar scientists say. However, the sun had to be played down if carbon dioxide (CO2) was to be played up – an abuse of science that makes Willie sick.
Unfortunately for the IPCC, solar scientists think solar changes also explain Earth’s most recent warming period which, they point out, began way back in the 1830s – long before we burned enough fossil fuels to make any difference. They also observed the shrinking of the Martian ice-caps in the 1990s, and their return in the last few years – in perfect time with the waning and waxing of Arctic ice caps here on Earth.
Only the sun – not the CO2 from our fires – could cause that Earth-Mars synchronicity. And surely it is no mere coincidence that a grand maximum in solar brightness (Total Solar Irradiance or TSI) took place in the 1990s as both planets’ ice caps shrank, or that the sun cooled (TSI decreased) as both planets’ ice caps grew once again. All that brings us back to Dr. Soon’s disagreements with the IPCC.
The IPCC now insists that solar variability is so tiny that they can just ignore it, and proclaim CO2 emissions as the driving force behind climate change. But solar researchers long ago discovered unexpected variability in the sun’s brightness – variability that is confirmed in other stars of the sun’s type. Why does the IPCC ignore these facts? Why does it insist on spoiling Willie’s appetite?
It sure looks like the IPCC is hiding the best findings of solar science so that it can trumpet the decreases in planetary warming (the so-called “greenhouse effect”) that they embed in the “scenarios” (as they call them) emanating from their computer models. Ignoring the increase in solar brightness over the 80s and 90s, they instead enthusiastically blame the warmth of the 1990s on human production of CO2.
In just such ways they sell us their Climate Apocalypse – along with the roll-back of human energy use, comfort, living standards and progress: sacrifices that the great green gods of Gaia demand of us if we are to avoid existential cataclysms. Thankfully, virgins are still safe – for now.
Surely Willie and solar scientists are right about the primacy of the sun. Why? Because the observable real world is the final test of science. And the data – actual evidence – shows that global temperatures follow changes in solar brightness on all time-scales, from decades to millions of years. On the other hand, CO2 and temperature have generally gone their own separate ways on these time scales.
Global temperatures stopped going up in the first two decades of this century, even though CO2 has steadily risen. The IPCC blames this global warming “hiatus” on “natural climate variability,” meaning something random, something not included in their models, something the IPCC didn’t see coming.
This confirms the fact that their models do not add up to a real theory of climate. Otherwise the theory would be falsified by their incorrect predictions. They predicted a continuous increase in temperature, locked to a continuous increase in CO2. But instead, temperature has remained steady over the last two decades, while CO2 climbed even faster than before.
IPCC modelers still insist that the models are nevertheless correct, somehow – that the world would be even colder now if it weren’t for this pesky hiatus in CO2-driven warming. Of course, they have to say that – even though they previously insisted the Earth would not be as cool as it is right now.
Still, their politically correct commands stridently persist: stay colder in winter, stay hotter in summer, take cold showers, drive less, make fewer trips, fly less, don’t eat foods that aren’t “local,” bury your loved ones in cardboard boxes, turn off the lights. Their list of diktats is big and continuously growing.
Unlike the IPCC, Willie and I cannot simply ignore the fact that there were multiple ice ages millions of years ago, when CO2 levels were four times higher than now. And even when CO2 and temperature do trend in tandem, as in the famous gigantic graph in Al Gore’s movie, the CO2 rises followed temperature increases by a few centuries. That means rising CO2 could not possibly have caused the temperature increases – an inconvenient truth that Gore doesn’t care about and studiously ignores.
Unfortunately, through their powerful political and media cadres, the IPCC has created a highly effective propaganda and war-on-fossil-fuels vehicle, to herd public opinion – and marginalize or silence any scientist who dares to disagree with it. For better or worse, richer or poorer, my dear, passionate Dr. Soon is one scientist who is always ready to stand in the path of that tank and face it down: anytime, anywhere.
I’m frightened by the dangers to Willie, his family and his career, due to his daily battles with the Climate Apocalypse industry. I can’t get it out of my mind that the university office building of climatologist John Christy – who shares Willie’s skepticism of Climate Apocalypse – was shot full of bullet holes last year. But let’s not let a spattering of gunfire spoil a friendly scientific debate. Right?
Willie’s courage makes me proud to know him, and to be an aficionado of science like he is. When it comes to the long game, my money is on Dr. Willie Soon. We the people hunger for truth, as does science itself. And that hunger will inevitably eclipse our romantic dalliance with the Climate Apocalypse.
Dr. Jeffrey Foss is a philosopher of science and Professor Emeritus at the University of Victoria, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
22 thoughts on “Dr. Willie Soon versus the Climate Apocalypse”
Pseudoscience can’t be supported without cherry-picking or else erasing evidence. That’s why consensus climate science is pseudoscience.
/end, stating the obvious
Don132
There are two types of science models, weak models and strong models. A strong model explains all of the observable evidence. Its correlation is strong which allows us to use it for predictive purposes. Weak models explain bits and pieces of the data, but far from all of it. The authors ignore the counter evidence, claim it is noise, or not important. These models have no predictive value. Most science models in all disciplines are weak models. Our understanding is incomplete, so the models predict a fraction of what is going on. It may be that it is a multivariate problem, so discerning cause and effect is not possible. The data may be too noisy. There may be many overlapping cycles and phenomena. There may be actionable regions of behavior, beyond which some phenomena shut off. It does not take conspiracy to have weak models, it just takes lack of time, undersampling, lack of data, bad data, and the social propensity to assemble things into series when series may not even actually exist. Atmospheric studies meet all the criteria of weak model science. This is different from climatology, which is statistics. It may suffer from spatial and temporal undersampling, or the wrong kind of sampling.
Thanks for the explanation.
Don132
Donald Kasper
+1
Willy’s an outstanding, courageous man. As Sam Carey once noted: 25 million people may believe in a fallacy, but it’s still a fallacy.
“Sure, everyone agrees that the sun caused the waxing and waning of the ice ages, just as solar scientists say.”
In that one sentence he destroys his credibility.
He doesn’t seem to understand what an ice-age is, and what is the cause of glaciations and glacial terminations within an ice-age. But again, he is not a scientist, but a philosopher. Philosophers were the closest thing to a scientist in the Ancient World, with a cutting edge knowledge of mathematics. Nowadays they are just humanities types with little knowledge of science. A philosopher of science is an incongruity. An exception can be made of Karl Popper, though.
My previous comment was directed at Dr Foss not Dr Soon.
It sure looks like the IPCC is…so that it can trumpet…
You can generalize that and turn it into a fill in the blank question with lots of different answers:
It sure looks like the Climate Science is _________ so that it can trumpet _________ .
Meanwhile in Canada, we have CBC putting out this:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/climate-change-psychology-1.4920872
How on earth will we ever get rid of CBC?
“I keep telling them – but they keep ignoring their mistake”
It’s not a mistake, Dr. Soon. They do it on purpose.
Oh my, how can a big bright yellow thingy in the sky can vary its brightness?
Such a claim is against all the wood, sand, shells, ice records that we had collected…
Sun is the only constant thingy in our lives, we cannot let it be changed by a few crackpot astrophysicist /sarc
Indeed, much respect to Dr. Soon. I feel like I can hear his irritated anger during some of his lectures. It is incredible the bullying he is privy to, and yet he endures, a strong lighthouse in a storm of superstition and hate. Soon stands for the devotion to the scientific method and the pursuit and preservation of truth, one of my intellectual heros.
TSI variabiity is less interesting that spectral variability. UV radiation is a small component of TSI but it can vary 50% through a solar cycle. The change to atmospheric chemistry as well as changes to the tropopause is significantly understudied.
They are not the wrong numbers because they give the ‘right result ‘ for the IPCC .
Its not now nor has ever really been about the science so ‘useful numbers ‘ will always be picked over correct ones.
“Willie Soon may one day be a household name. ”
Willie Soon be? How Soon?
[The mods idly wonder “How Soon Willie be known as a household word? .mood]
Willie Soon is a great courageous scientist that should be an example of practical skepticism to all scientists. He is taking heavy fire for doing what any good scientist should do, which is to doubt anything that has not been demonstrated. He has some really great articles that should become more important as we begin to understand what climate change is about.
There is clearly something else in play in long term changes in climate other than CO2 changes. The weakness of Soon’s case for solar influence is in measuring the changes in solar output. Some spectral bands do vary much more than overall output in instrumental measures, but finding how those change weather has been a bit difficult.
After many studies and an in-depth research project by “top minds” in climate catastrophe studies, it was determined there is no way to tax the sun.
So the sun is completely ruled out as a cause of climate change.
Interesting correlation between recent changes in Martian ice caps and Arctic ice caps on the Earth, if true. Even if not true, the accepted value of climate sensitivity (before feedbacks) of about 1 Celsius degree on doubling CO2 is too high for the following reason: the radiative forcing is based on net absorption of infrared (IR) radiation in 10 km of a cloud-free troposphere (see the MODTRAN spectrum at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radiative_forcing ). But 62% of the Earth’s surface is covered by clouds. Clouds are composed of liquid droplets or ice crystals which act as Planck black bodies, absorbing almost all long-wave IR emitted by the hard-deck surface of the Earth, and re-emitting at a lower black body temperature. Thus the initial IR flux from the cool cloud-tops will be lower than that of the 288 K (15 Celsius) average temperature of the Earth’s hard-deck surface. Doubling CO2 below the cloud-tops will not change net absorption, because any net increased IR absorption by CO2 will mean exactly that much less available for absorption by the clouds. The total number of CO2 molecules that can absorb IR emitted from the cloud-tops to 10 km (the tropopause) will be smaller than that in the entire 10 km path length in a cloud-free troposphere. Because the absorption lines for the CO2 molecules in the vibrational ground state are essentially all saturated, the extra absorption is from the vibrationally first excited state (explaining why the difference between the blue and green CO2 MODTRAN absorption spectra -see above link – occurs only in small pockets to the left of 618 cm^-1 and to the right of 721 cm^-1). For these 3 reasons, net increased absorption by doubled CO2 for a 62% clouded troposphere will be significantly less than1 degree. In addition, doubling CO2 means that the net emission for the saturated lines centered at 667 cm^-1 will be from higher altitudes in the stratosphere which will be at higher temperatures due to the temperature inversion caused by absorption of incoming Solar UV radiation by ozone. Increased emission from the stratosphere means that there is less increased emission needed from the Earth’s surface for energy balance; i.e. less of a temperature increase is needed for the Earth’s hard-deck surface. So overall, climate sensitivity will be close to 0.6 degrees, not 1 degree, before feedbacks. Even if increased water vapor on warming by 0.6 degrees results in a 50% increase to 0.9 degrees, this is way lower than the long-quoted 3 degrees, and lower than the recently readjusted value of 1.5 degrees (which latter would imply at most a 50% water vapor feedback, assuming all historic temperature increases since 1850 were due to CO2 and related feedbacks). But increased water vapor would also increase cloud cover (e.g. a cloud-free dawn in the tropics is followed by increasing cloud cover as evaporation increases, until thunderclouds form in mid-afternoon). This is likely to reduce positive feedback so that climate sensitivity is back down to 0.6 to 0.7 degrees, a factor of 4 to 5 times smaller than the long-quoted “best value” of 3 degrees. Willie Soon is likely to understand this argument which vindicates his long-held position.
Show us the IPPC numbers, and show us Willie’s numbers. Otherwise the article is just an opinion piece.
Go Willie! You are doing a great job.