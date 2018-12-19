An international competition for our readers, friends and supporters
We at the Global Warming Policy Forum like to keep a close eye on what the press and the broadcast media have to say about global warming science. Some of it is, it’s fair to say, pretty far removed from anything a reasonable person would recognise as, well, science. We had a very apt example, just this week, with the BBC caught making up spurious “facts” about penguins in Africa.
With the season of goodwill and merriment upon us, we thought it would be fun to celebrate the dedicated work of our friends in green public relations. We are therefore inviting you to take part in our special competition, with a chance to win some excellent prizes. Simply tell us about what you think was the tallest green tale of 2018, and explain to us why it was so daft.
Nominations together with rebuttals should be emailed to harry.wilkinson@thegwpf.com
Deadline: 31 December 2018.
Prize: Two GWPF books (Group Think and Population Bombed) plus a bottle of House of Lords whisky.
The GWPF team will decide the winner of the competition early in in the new year.
Good luck, and Merry Christmas!
8 thoughts on “CHRISTMAS COMPETITION: THE TALLEST CLIMATE TALES OF 2018”
The cartoon, itself, is a tall tale. Penguins and polar bears aren’t found together except in zoos. Also, I’ve never seen a polar bear smile.
You have captured the essence of this amusing competition.
The tallest tale is the one that has decades upon decades of reinforcement behind it — it’s so obvious:
Human-produced CO2 is the control knob of all climatic zones of planet Earth.
No further explanation required.
More fake news from Australia;
https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/greater-warming-different-species-under-threat-20181219-p50n7k.html
What a load of garbage written for the consumption of the simple and ignorant. acid oceans, 3cm/decade sea level rise…..just garbage.
Yearly rates of NCC and NCP across the Florida Reef Tract showing net dissolution in the upper Keys
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/308962535_Yearly_rates_of_NCC_and_NCP_across_the_Florida_Reef_Tract_showing_net_dissolution_in_the_upper_Keys
====
Chris is claiming the upper Keys reefs are dissolving because of ocean acidification/global warming….
…and losing mass
He samples reefs from Miami, south to Key West
…the reefs he sampled to the south were all gaining mass
1. Global warming/ acidification is all over the ocean…doesn’t pick one spot
2. Current flows south to north….reefs to the south, that are gaining mass, would have been first hit
3. Modern corals did not even evolved until CO2 was above 1000 ppm
4. Ignores Hurricane Andrew that sand blasted the upper reefs…cleaned them off completely
5. Ignores bacteria that normally consume calcium carbonate..and the process that allows the oceans to support life in the first place…reefs dissolving are normal…bacterial processes produce acid
6. Ignores studies that show corals make the water around them more acid…less work they have to do
..and of course, Scientific American jumped all over it…
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/florida-reefs-begin-to-dissolve-much-sooner-than-expected/
https://www.dropbox.com/s/7huxuei6mg9zx4c/House%20of%20Lords%20Scotch.png?dl=0
Not like there is a shortage of daft fake climate science this year. One could phrase it that we have a surfeit of nonsense.
Though good Scotch could entice us.
I thought maybe I’d just review one of my favorite forums where I post Climate Change/Global Warming silly stuff. Didn’t take too long, this one’s from January 2nd 2018. Can I substitute the House of Lords with Chivas Regal?