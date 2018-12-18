Bill McKibben: “divestment is hitting the fossil fuel industry where it hurts”… NOT!

Guest NOT! by David Middleton
At last, divestment is hitting the fossil fuel industry where it hurts
Trillions of dollars of investments are being taken out of carbon-intensive companies. Governments must now take notice
Bill McKibben
Sun 16 Dec 2018
I remember well the first institution to announce it was divesting from fossil fuel. It was 2012 and I was on the second week of a gruelling tour across the US trying to spark a movement. Our roadshow had been playing to packed houses down the west coast, and we’d crossed the continent to Portland, Maine. As a raucous crowd jammed the biggest theatre in town, a physicist named Stephen Mulkey took the mic. He was at the time president of the tiny Unity College in the state’s rural interior, and he announced that over the weekend its trustees had voted to sell their shares in coal, oil and gas companies. “The time is long overdue for all investors to take a hard look at the consequences of supporting an industry that persists in destructive practices,” he said.
Six years later, we have marked the 1,000th divestment in what has become by far the largest anti-corporate campaign of its kind. The latest to sell their shares – major French and Australian pension funds, and Brandeis University in Massachusetts – bring the total size of portfolios and endowments in the campaign to just under $8 trillion (£6.4tn).
[…]
Note to Mr. Bill: Institutions with $8 trillion under management selling their investments in the “fossil fuel industry” does not constitute $8 trillion “being taken out of carbon-intensive companies.” These “investors” could only sell their investments if there were buyers willing to purchase them.
Let’s just look at one part of the “climate wrecking industry”…
Robust Near-Term Outlook for Oil & Gas US Integrated Industry
Zacks Equity Research November 26, 2018
The Zacks Oil and Gas U.S. Integrated industry comprises stocks having exposure to upstream, midstream and downstream energy businesses mostly in the domestic market.
Upstream activities involve exploration and production of oil and natural gas, while transportation of extracted commodities from wellhead to storage and processing terminals constitutes midstream operations. Through downstream businesses, the integrated energy firms refine raw crude before distributing the end products like gasoline to retail petrol pumps.
With exposure to every facet of energy operations, the integrated firms are relatively immune to volatility in oil and gas prices and hence could reward investors with stable cash flows.
[…]
Industry Outperforms S&P 500 & Sector
The Zacks Oil and Gas U.S. Integrated industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Oil – Energy Sector as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.
[…]
Oil & Gas-US Integrated has taken a beating lately along with the rest of the market; but it has outperformed both the S&P 500 and Oil-Energy (which includes solar) over the past year… despite a steep drop in oil prices.
There is no lack of investment capital for the fossil fuel industry because… REALITY EXISTS.
As long as there is a demand for fossil fuels, there will be investors.
So BIll… maybe you should stick to writing about things that fall within your area of competence.
40 thoughts on “Bill McKibben: “divestment is hitting the fossil fuel industry where it hurts”… NOT!”
NOT! by David Middleton –
Yep!
Yes, this was the great Guardian campaign to persuade everyone to sell their fossil fuel shareholdings on the grounds that this would have some effects on the use of those fuels. They never explained how exactly A was supposed to cause B, probably because there is no obvious mechanism by which it could.
I recall reading claims to the same effect on Ars Technica – claims to the effect that there had been massive selling and divestment.
The absurd thing is that for every seller there is a buyer. So the selling of these shares would not make much difference, it would simply change the ownership.
Whereas, if they are serious, what the divestment people are trying to achieve is the cessation of use of the fuel, and the driving of these companies out of business by preventing them from selling.
Or maybe they are hoping that if everyone divests, no-one will own the shares, so no-one will lose when the companies are driven out of business. That must be it. There will be no owners after all the sales.
Say what? Did I really write that? Do they really think that? I guess so, its the only reason they could be behaving the way they do.
It seems that the eco-loons are merely demonstrating that there is yet one more thing they have no understanding about.
The Guardian’s approval is always the kiss of death for a campaign.
Should some company in the fossil fuel industry decide to issue new stock in the future for the purpose of raising funds. Having fewer potential buyers could potentially reduce the price that the new stock would sell for, by a small amount.
As in regards to stock already in circulation, it’s price doesn’t impact the company much.
Also, any drop in price while these SJW institutions are selling will quickly dissipate, as long term stock prices are determined by company worth and potential dividends, neither of which is impacted by such sales.
Note to self: refresh and reread comments before making my post – others are making same points, often better written, while I am reading.
SR
Even more absurd, divestment does nothing to the operating balance sheet, and in some cases, (including a stock that I owned), it fed right into a period of a company buy-back. Again, these socialist-leaning eco-freaks know nothing about how things really work.
It’s all about the feelings with them. divestment makes them “feel good” about “making a difference” the fact that they aren’t making a difference (except, at best, to lower their own ROI) doesn’t matter to them.
Oh, so exxonknew.tumblr.com?
As I commented on a recent BBC article whingeing about the rules governing porn on tumblr, anyone spending significant time on tumblr has much worse problems than porn.
Poor Bill.
“There is no lack ( of ?) investment capital for the fossil fuel industry because… REALITY EXISTS.”
Great post as always David.. : )
Fixed…
There’s a topic in which I have zero interest.
Bill’s delusions are extreme and seriously damage his perspective on reality.
I find it quite funny that anyone would not invest in gas and oil and coal because that is what we are living on. The sales are real as opposed to stock market gambling. Fossil fuels will continue to keep people alive much longer than anything else has or will.
Out of interest what is Bill McKibben’s area of competence?
Bad acting…
… in bad science fiction.
Julian, I had the same question for David.
David, thanks for the answer, but doesn’t acting require the audience to find the actor to be credible in their role? Then again, doesn’t 350 org. bring in a lot of cash from suckers? So his acting must appeal to some.
Regards, and a premature Happy Holidays to you and yours,
Bob
A merry Christmas to you and your family as well.
And to you and yours!
His chief area of expertise is that of weeping and sobbing, because climate.
Hey, he’s an English major from Harvard. That means he knows everything about everything! Why then does he keep showing that, “he don’t know nuthin bout nuthin?”
I presume he is being well paid for his “activism.”
So his area of expertness is conning money out of gullible fools.
Not sure how he is befitting from the disinvestment concept, perhaps he hopes to buy the shares cheap.
The benefit is in the virtue signaling (and a bit of PR for his org). If he’s hoping to buy the shares cheap that would be hypocrisy on top of the virtue signaling. While I’m sure he’s not beyond engaging in a bit of hypocrisy (and I’m also sure long time watchers of the weepy bill show can provide plenty of examples of where he has engaged in hypocrisy), I don’t think that’s what’s going on here in this particular case. This is all about the virtue signaling and making PR noise as far as I can tell.
McKibben’s elevator clearly does not go all the way to the top.
The hamster got tired, the sun went down, and the wind stopped blowing.
McKibbon cannot write stuff within his area of competency, because he has NONE.
Group Insanity (“non compos mentis”) definition:
Insanity, craziness, or madness is a spectrum of both group and individual behaviors characterized by certain abnormal mental or behavioral patterns. … “sound of mind”), and a euphemistic term for insanity is “non compos mentis”.
Get well soon, Bill
Thanks David. I saw a link to this Grauniad story in a comment to a previous post and once I saw Bill McKibben was the author I realized it was totally bogus, but I couldn’t dig up the stock history to prove it.
Any idea what that might be?
What a loony idea! If you encourage a group to sell their shares all at once without an underlying economic reason to do so, you are guaranteeing that the group will lose money on the transactions and you are creating an artificial bargain price for the buyers. I say don’t criticize them. I would like to load up on more BP and Suncor shares. I love the dividends!
Shhhh!
As long as the kids are busy playing with the harmless stuff, they can’t cause any REAL trouble.
But -if they DO figure out that this is pointless, let’s encourage them to start #Hashtag campaign
It’s a good thing when funds self-identify as believing that virtue signaling is more important than ROI.
Indeed. It lets the buyer know which funds *not* to invest in. Get woke go broke.
My oh my, Billy Bob, you’ve come a long way from arranging other people’s children on schoolyards. Bravo.
Alex Epstein debated Mckibbon a few years ago and had to pay McKibbon ten grand to show up as wellas also paying twenty five grand to cover expenses at the venue.Slick Willy M. may be stupid but he and the rest of the climate hucksters know how to make a buck.
Question: Have we found any of those yet?
Answer: Just the one: making a fool of himself.
Actually it would have been a good thing to sell your fossil fuel stocks six months ago. The commodity price of fossil fuels have sunk DUE TO AN OVERSUPPLY. We just keep pumping this stuff out of the ground willy nilly.
Hopefully the oversupply of oil and oil products will be used up, the commodity price will return to where the drillers can make some money and we can all reinvest in fossil fuels and go buy an SUV.
So BIll… maybe you should stick to writing about things that fall within your area of competence.
well his area of competence is certainly not writing signs. His poorly written “Pump” looks, at first glance like “Rump”. cue jokes about his rump being closed.
Metamucil can help with that.
2 questions:
1) I thought only the initial purchase of a stock issue funded the corporation issuing the stock, and subsequent sales of that stock funded only the latest owner of that stock. Am I wrong?
2) In the photo, Bill appears to be holding a sign saying “This Rump temporarily closed…” Am I wrong?
SR
The answer to both your questions is: you are not wrong.