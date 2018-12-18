Report on Greenpeace and more

Dr. Willie Soon writes:

Our friend, The Heartland Institute has agreed to host our new report and please refers to this master link for the full report:

https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/analysis-of-greenpeace-business-model

In addition, our CFACT/Climate Depot friend Marc Morano has also kindly helped pushed this shorter report in order to make sure that most normal people do not get too scared to sip their favorite beverages with plastic straws:

http://www.climatedepot.com/2018/12/14/special-report-scientists-expose-the-truth-behind-the-plastic-crisis-greenpeace-co-founder-the-sea-of-plastic-is-a-fiction-the-ultimate-in-fake-news/

This supporting report also has a bit of explanation on seabird and plastic. This theme really coincide with what I just saw you posted on the rich people recycling program fantasy.

###

I believe one of our guest posters may be doing a write up on this report as well.~ctm