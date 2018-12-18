Report on Greenpeace and more

/ 1 hour ago December 18, 2018

Dr. Willie Soon writes:

Our friend, The Heartland Institute has agreed to host our new report and please refers to this master link for the full report:

https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/analysis-of-greenpeace-business-model

In addition, our CFACT/Climate Depot friend Marc Morano has also kindly helped pushed this shorter report in order to make sure that most normal people do not get too scared to sip their favorite beverages with plastic straws:

http://www.climatedepot.com/2018/12/14/special-report-scientists-expose-the-truth-behind-the-plastic-crisis-greenpeace-co-founder-the-sea-of-plastic-is-a-fiction-the-ultimate-in-fake-news/

This supporting report also has a bit of explanation on seabird and plastic. This theme really coincide with what I just saw you posted on the rich people recycling program fantasy.

###

I believe one of our guest posters may be doing a write up on this report as well.~ctm

Advertisements

Related posts

12 thoughts on “Report on Greenpeace and more

  2. The plastic thing …

    90% of the plastic in the oceans comes from ten rivers in Asia and Africa. link It’s well known in the environmental community. Why, then, are we who use plastic responsibly and control our waste being harassed over our use of plastic?

    This is a lot like the feminists who accuse us of being a patriarchy while totally ignoring Saudi Arabia.

    It’s totally like activists to accuse us of being evil about things we care about and have made great strides to fix. Never mind how I treat my wife, daughters, female students, etc. I’m a sexist pig anyway.

    I’m totally sick of being blamed for the sins of others.

    Reply

  3. Yes the report is pretty much spot as many of us have stated that detail for quite some time.

    In less PC times you would call them what they are con artists.

    Reply

  4. and the ever paranoid UK Government (is *anyone* still in any doubt why folks are ‘anxious’) comes up with this:
    https://news.sky.com/story/manufacturers-to-pay-recycling-costs-in-bid-to-stop-waste-11584427

    Basically a tax on food – which they expect to raise £1Billion per year – as anyone in the UK will be aware, it has already been spent.

    On top of this, effectively another Food Tax that’ll only go to create ever more cronies:

    Plan for food waste to be separated

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-46571391

    In light of this??

    Poverty as bad as Charles Dickens era

    https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/teachers-buy-pupils-winter-coats-13742561

    Bye the bye – is it *really* true that 25% of all US citizens now have a recognisable/diagnosable mental-health problem?
    Is it the cannabis they’ve already taken that did it or is the newly legalised cannabis expected to fix it?
    Interesting times as they say

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *