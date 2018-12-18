Dr. Willie Soon writes:
Our friend, The Heartland Institute has agreed to host our new report and please refers to this master link for the full report:
https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/analysis-of-greenpeace-business-model
In addition, our CFACT/Climate Depot friend Marc Morano has also kindly helped pushed this shorter report in order to make sure that most normal people do not get too scared to sip their favorite beverages with plastic straws:
http://www.climatedepot.com/2018/12/14/special-report-scientists-expose-the-truth-behind-the-plastic-crisis-greenpeace-co-founder-the-sea-of-plastic-is-a-fiction-the-ultimate-in-fake-news/
This supporting report also has a bit of explanation on seabird and plastic. This theme really coincide with what I just saw you posted on the rich people recycling program fantasy.
I believe one of our guest posters may be doing a write up on this report as well.~ctm
12 thoughts on “Report on Greenpeace and more”
The plastic thing …
90% of the plastic in the oceans comes from ten rivers in Asia and Africa. link It’s well known in the environmental community. Why, then, are we who use plastic responsibly and control our waste being harassed over our use of plastic?
This is a lot like the feminists who accuse us of being a patriarchy while totally ignoring Saudi Arabia.
It’s totally like activists to accuse us of being evil about things we care about and have made great strides to fix. Never mind how I treat my wife, daughters, female students, etc. I’m a sexist pig anyway.
I’m totally sick of being blamed for the sins of others.
We cannot use plastic straws but they can use oversized plastic banners, their plastic does not contaminate, apparently.
http://archivo-es.greenpeace.org/espana/Global/espana/2014/imgs/leyantiprotesta/Ley-protesta-sol-01.jpg
Anyone see the 60 minutes piece Sunday night about cleaning up the oceans with that net dragged by the boats? It was insane. Then the idea guy said something like if someone throws a plastic bottle in a creek in South Dakota it will end up on Midway island, as if to point a finger at the USA. I wonder if he said that most of the plastic in the oceans come from Asia and Africa, I doubt it.
The boom/net is not working….they are trying to fix it and make it work
..it’s moving too slow….wind blows the plastic right out of it
The plastic scare is well-funded, and well orchestrated. The big green attempts to make money on it using third party useful idiots.
Example of their results: Orb Media, an NGO providing material for many media giants, has published this. Hope link works..
https://orbmedia.org/stories/plus-plastic
Yes the report is pretty much spot as many of us have stated that detail for quite some time.
In less PC times you would call them what they are con artists.
and the ever paranoid UK Government (is *anyone* still in any doubt why folks are ‘anxious’) comes up with this:
https://news.sky.com/story/manufacturers-to-pay-recycling-costs-in-bid-to-stop-waste-11584427
Basically a tax on food – which they expect to raise £1Billion per year – as anyone in the UK will be aware, it has already been spent.
On top of this, effectively another Food Tax that’ll only go to create ever more cronies:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-46571391
In light of this??
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/teachers-buy-pupils-winter-coats-13742561
Bye the bye – is it *really* true that 25% of all US citizens now have a recognisable/diagnosable mental-health problem?
Is it the cannabis they’ve already taken that did it or is the newly legalised cannabis expected to fix it?
Interesting times as they say
Our little island…pop ~5000…banned straws
…and put up big plastic signs telling people so