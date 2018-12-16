Doctors cite climate change for rise in animal bites, U.S. health care costs

(Researchers also note that poorer families are at higher risk of animal bites.)
Dec. 12, 2018 / 3:37 PM EST
By Shamard Charles, M.D.
Stanford researchers warn that the number of animal bites is likely to rise amid climate change and developmental pressures.
Rising temperatures are already exposing people in temperate climates to more mosquitoes and ticks, and developmental sprawl is reducing the amount of land available exclusively to animals.
“As available habitat for these animals increasingly overlaps with human development and recreational activities,” the researchers wrote in a BMJ news release, “it is expected encounters with animals may increase and could result in increased animal-related injuries.”
Dr. Joseph Forrester, the lead researcher of a study published Tuesday in the online BMJ journal Trauma Surgery and Acute Care Open, added, “We’ve already seen that with tick populations and mosquito populations. We would anticipate over time more people in traditionally temperate climates will be exposed.”
If this prediction holds, it will add to the enormous health care costs that already exist. Currently, U.S. health care costs for animal-related injuries exceed $1 billion every year, according to the study.
This estimate excludes doctors’ fees, outpatient clinic charges, lost productivity and the costs of rehabilitation, so the actual costs may be higher.
The study also found that the patients most likely to be injured by bites from venomous snakes, spiders and insects were in the lowest 25 percent of household income for their ZIP code.
This poses a major public health problem in children and adults.
Animal bites are most common among people living in rural, resource-poor settings, who subsist on low-cost, non-mechanical farming and other field occupations. Adult victims are often the wage earners or care providers of the family unit, and child victims can suffer lifelong disabilities, intensifying demands on families and communities.
HT/DB
7 thoughts on “Doctors cite climate change for rise in animal bites, U.S. health care costs”
For some reason, this story brings up a song from “The Sound of Music”–when the dog bites, when the bee stings, when you’re feeling sad” Apparently, anything brings up climate change in the mind of the researchers.
I give up……….
Yes. Here in Australia there are those who claim there has been an increase in shark (As well as any creature that bites, like spiders and snakes etc) attacks (Well lets say an increase in media reports anyway) attributed to climate change, without a shred of evidence to support the claim.
Climate Change Bites….. like any fraud!
What hasn’t climate change been blamed for? Iron-poor blood? Nerdy, pimply boys being unpopular with girls? Gumdrops getting stuck in your teeth? Those accusations are coming soon.
This “Round up the usual suspects!” routine has gone too far.
The only redeeming idea of all these atrocious claims is that they will ALL be disproven simply by time. Global warming is not a problem. Global cooling is not a problem yet. But humans have nothing to do with the global climate, regardless of such ridiculous claims. Remember the ‘right handed sharks’ article? How long have sharks been with us? Uh, 450 million years. How have reefs lived through the ice ages and interglacials? Well, that’s what they do. They’ve only been around for about 25 million years.
Why are more bites anticipated? Because humans are intruding on their territory, not because of the climate. Holy crap. How can people sign their signature to these stupid claims??? Don’t they realize that time will NOT bear them out, but show them as crackpots?
They must sit around smoking dope talking about what else they can claim is caused by “Climate Change/Global Warming”.