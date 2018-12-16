Josh says COP24 is a “huge success”

As many of you know, the past two weeks have seen the 24th “Conference of Parties” aka COP24 where a bunch of folks get together to “save” the climate of planet Earth. Apparently, they have some sort of agreement as outlined in the press release here, but I’ll be darned if I can figure out what it is from the language.
Josh writes:
Cop out 24 has been a huge success. They now have rules to save the climate. Marvellous!
Climate Barbie thinks she’s a great success. link Other tweeters beg to differ.
I’m starting to think that using this term is an insult to Barbie, since at least she brings happiness to girls around the world. YMMV.
The Barbie Doll has a higher IQ than Climate Barbie….. as demonstrated by the fact Barbie Doll refuses to offer neither an opinion about ‘Climate Change’ nor hateful comments about those who disagree with her.
We need to shame the COP24 attendees for being hypocrites.
If they were capable of shame, they would be doing something else.
You can’t shame someone who has no morals.
The main agenda of COP24 is to push the collection of 5 x $100 billion dollars and then how to share that greenfund.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
And the parties and “cocktails” are fun.
Dr. Reddy, you’ve got the crux of the issue by the short hairs.
Let’s all remember the UN’s total commitment to altruistic good exemplified by the oil for food program.
Corrupt to the core.
Calling Kofi Annan. The high-minded and altruists of COP24 need your sage advice on how to most beneficially distribute all those green billions.
I recall reading about Communism in Poland and how all those high functionaries had their vacation homes and luxury spas off on islands in the Baltic Sea. ‘We deserve them because we work so hard for the people,’ was their apparent excuse when found out.
One imagines similar excuse-mongering floating through the minds of all those salivating green redistributionists at COP24, as they contemplate the anticipated billions.
Pat said….
“I recall reading about Communism in Poland and how all those high functionaries had their vacation homes and luxury spas off on islands in the Baltic Sea. ‘We deserve them because we work so hard for the people,’ was their apparent excuse when found out.”
Remember, in a Worker’s Paradise YOU are still just a Worker.
Marx talked up the class struggle between those who work and those who own. What he casually ignores is that he belonged to neither group, casting himself instead as a bright shining light of wisdom who was going to step in and sort out the injustice of the existing system.
Marx and his followers NEVER cast themselves in the role of the Worker. They are the community organisers who are going to run the new fairer system. The workers however still have to work, because someone has to.
Capitalism in many ways exploits the worker in attempting to get the maximum work for the minimum expenses, but also has the escape clause where the worker can expand up and out of their role and own their own business. The competitive nature of capitalist society rewards those who are successful. Better workers get better pay because they are better. The system promotes growth – sometimes at the expense of the less successful – but growth never the less.
The Left oppresses the worker. Someone needs to stay and run the factories and that role is never going to be taken by the organising class. They need workers to organise because the moment the actual workers realise they would be better off running themselves the organisers would be out of a job.
Workers also have the option of quitting and going to work for some other employer.
As a result companies have to compete for workers. Of course companies want to keep employee costs low, just as they want to keep all other costs low. However they need workers and they have to pay those workers whatever it takes to attract those from other employers. Just as they have to pay the market rate for all the other factors of production.
The law of supply and demand always applies. After the plague wiped out a sizeable proportion of Europe’s peasants, the survivors were treated very well until their numbers increased sufficiently as to re-create surplus peasants. Then their lot returned to normal.
Workers’/employers’ options depend on circumstances.
Somebody had to do the work and, sadly, the workers were hip to the scam.
Marxism failed but folks who love theory more than reality still believe in it. What they’re doing is sneaking it into our colleges disguised as postmodernism. link Our kids are thoroughly indoctrinated and desperately want to try the Marxist experiment again. It’s also why so many people support using CAGW to destroy capitalism.
We pay them to increase their emissions…
…great plan, run with it
As always, Josh gets to the core of the situation.
Apparently we have to save the planet from the planet.
The whole idea was to ship American manufacturing jobs to other countries – especially China. That was largely successful. That would level the economic playing field. That endeavor has largely run its course, and now the UN is resorting to trying to shame us into just shipping pallets of cash to other countries. Hopefully, that stopped when Obama left office.
Canada’s proud climate leadership role – But did they bring horses?
We often hear about Canada’s strategic goal to occupy a leadership role in fighting climate change. We certainly achieve this at international climate conferences. As an example, let’s look at Canada’s ‘tour de force’ at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 21) in Paris.
How did we do in the number of delegates? We were proudly right up there in bronze medal contention! If you properly discount the substantial delegation of host country France we were only nosed out by climate change powerhouses Morocco and Guinea. In the top twenty attendee count we trounced renowned ecological leaders such as Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Cameroon. Way to go Canucks!
Our attendee headcount was more than twice that of the U.S., Germany or Denmark. Talk about punching above your weight!
Our delegation included 44 representatives from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. (This does not include Ontario Provincial Police or Securite du Quebec folks!) Our proud boys and girls in scarlet tunics alone outnumbered the total delegations from environmentally laggard two-bit countries such as the Netherlands, Greece, New Zealand, Mexico and Greece and more than half of the two hundred nations represented!
Top twenty attendees:
Party No. of Delegates
Morocco 439
Guinea 398
France 395
Canada 382
Republic of Korea 351
Côte d’Ivoire 338
China 326
Peru 322
Brazil 319
Russian Federation 315
Democratic Republic of the Congo 304
Congo 279
Burkina Faso 256
Senegal 252
Indonesia 223
Cameroon 216
Chile 195
Viet Nam 187
An impressing list. I recognized many very poor countries in the list of countries that have send most people to Paris. The CIA World Factbook has a list of 228 countries ranked to their income per capita.
Some very poor countries from the ‘Paris’ list above and their rank number by income (1 is richest, 228 is poorest):
Guinea (205)
Côte d’Ivoire (179)
Democratic Republic of the Congo (226)
Burkina Faso (211)
Senegal (188)
Cameroon (182)
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/fields/211rank.html#GV
‘Nothing succeeds like excess.’ – GC
Just looked out the front door; the planet is still here. So COP24 WAS a success.
Send a personal letter (cc’d to the news-media) to every participant you plausibly might be connected to. Ask but one question:
How much CO₂ did your plane-share, your hotel-share and your food-prep and human-waste share emit whilst you were away on your Ecologically (IR)responsible vacation?
That’d do it for me.
Because ‘way I hear it, each participant was responsible for hundreds, if not thousands of kilograms of CO₂ emissions along with all nature of other unsavory biologically reactive drek.
Just saying,
GoatGuy
You sass off China, they boycott your country from all imports until you apologize. No one screws with China, so everyone looks the other way.
Would rule #2 also include the United Mexican States?
I have refined my breakdown of the COp24 agreement
COP24 parties agreed to agree, except for the parts yet to be agreed in a future meeting and agreement. Each country made non binding Paris targets which all but a handful of countries failed to meet but are now encourage to make more ambitious targets because they didn’t fail their moderate targets by enough.
Developed countries are encouraged to make outrageous claims of assistance packages they have no intention of honouring to imaginary developing countries and those with imaginary climate damages based on exagerated predictions over ridiculously long time frames.
The basis of all assistance packages will be human rights which could not be agreed upon because of China. None the less, China has finally agreed to stop tampering with it’s emissions data which in our framework of no independent checks and non binding tragets we can truely rely on.
China as a poor devolping nation with only the second largest economy expects agreement on payments from developed countries for imaginary damages from past CO2 emissions for long since dead Chineese people and the enviroment that no longer exists because of the recent rapid development.
Small pacific island nations expect agreement on buckets of cash to be delivered in unmarked bills to help protect against imaginary accelerating sea level rise. Even as China has become the largest emitter and will drive future emissions it is exempt from payments because the historic emissions on developed nations is far worse than future emissions of China.
The important part is we have made these fantastic agreements and all striking school children will be able to go back to class, safe in the knowledge we saved the planet.