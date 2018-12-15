Or: Surging levels of greenhouses gases are making people tired and stupid
, scientists claim
- Higher CO2 in poorly ventilated places can make workers feel tired and slow
- Entire population could experience tiredness caused by burning of fossil fuels
- Huge surge in levels of CO2 in the air could affect memory and concentration
Surging levels of greenhouse gases could make people tired, forgetful and stupid, scientists claim.
Afternoon fatigue, the slump that office workers often experience, could become a worldwide problem due to surging levels in carbon dioxide.
A factor in sick building syndrome is higher carbon dioxide levels in poorly ventilated workplaces which can make workers feel lethargic, low in energy and slow, The Sunday Times reported.
But increased levels of carbon dioxide could not just affect office workers but the entire population by the end of the century, according to scientists at University College London.
A factor in sick building syndrome is higher carbon dioxide levels in poorly ventilated workplaces which can make workers feel lethargic, low in energy and slow. Stock image
It is the first research by scientists to warn about the toxic effect that raised greenhouses gases can have on humans.
The raised levels of carbon dioxide would be driven by the burning of fossil fuels.
Burning oil, coal, and natural gas are the leading causes of the carbon dioxide emissions driving climate change.
‘Human cognitive performance declines with an increase in CO2’, the researchers wrote in the paper.
‘Direct impacts of CO2 emissions on human cognitive performance may be unavoidable’.
47 thoughts on “Surging levels of greenhouses gases are making people tired and stupid, scientists claim”
I’ve wondered why there are so many stupid people around. I thought it was the school system.
You are on to something there Karabar and CAGWarmistism has a lot to do with it in that CO2 phobia is at epidemic proportions.
Indirectly it is, Sophie is a graduate of ‘journalism’ school, and she’s clearly intent on making people dumber than prior to reading her insights, so there’s an indirect link there, and if we dug a bit deeper we could probably convert that to a direct link to the school she came through.
My understanding is that submariners live in an environment of 900 PPM of CO2. If that is on a nuclear sub, then that is truly frightening! -:) I call this “paper” Horse pucky
900 ? Try 5000 , sometimes a lot higher .
More like up to 8000ppm/v. Things start to get difficult for humans at about 15000ppm/v, 1.5% as in Apollo 13. If you are worried about 900ppm/v don’t go in to a commercial greenhouse.
Or a brewery, or some hot springs, crowded movie theaters, elevators, courtrooms, operating rooms, airplanes, their cockpits, schools, exam rooms, gymnasiums, automobiles, buses, trains, some caves, basements, utility rooms, control rooms, chemical plants, power plants, and yes definitely submarines, space capsules and even mission control.
Yes indeed. And people worry about ~410ppm/v?! Crazy!
Quite so increased levels of CO2 can have quite counterintuitive effects, according to a report to the Subcommittee on Emergency and Continuous Exposure Guidance Levels for Selected Submarine Contaminants 3 Carbon Dioxide:
“A number of studies suggest that CO2 exposures in the range of 15,000-40,000 ppm do not impair neurobehavioral performance. Schaefer (1961) reported that 23 crewmen exposed to CO2 at 15,000 ppm for 42 days in a submarine showed no psychomotor testing effects but showed moderate increases in anxiety, apathy, uncooperativeness, desire to leave, and sexual desire …”:
It appears that rock concerts get up to about 15,000 ppm and we breathe out 20,000 ppm. It’s not surprising that we can start higher than 20,000 ppm.
What do you reckon the level might have been in the office where that was written then?
Of course 43 days in a submarine, irrespective of the CO2 level, might be expected to have the effect mentioned last.
Whenever I see articles that state “Blah blah blah scientists say” my BS detector goes off the scale. This stated to happen for me after the 1980’s BSE scare in the UK where cattle were fed infected animal offal such as brains and nerves, processed in to a dried feed pellet. Govn’t scientists told us it was safe. Shorty after people started to present with CJD symptoms and there were deaths (I don’t recall how many).
I understand BSE is now showing up, again, in cattle in the EU zone.
Was it Reagan who said the 7 most worrying words are “Trust me. I am from the Govn’t.”?
“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” – the most terrifying phrase in the English language
Oh, yeah? What about 100,000 ppm? Huh!? What about that!? That’s what we had when I was young, and we loved it!
Was that after inhaling?
Documented affects don’t start to occur until you are well north of 2000-3000ppm.
Yet these guys are worried about increasing CO2 levels from 280 to 500ppm.
The major factor in “sick building syndrome” is mass psychogenic illness, with the “illness” progressing according to sight lines, not air circulation.
Many LEED buildings have problems with sewer gas ingress.
I would tend to believe that Radon would be the cause of stupidity becauyit is the dominant air quality problem in most homes, at least in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast
Like they say about hard times not building character, but rather revealing it – CO2 has not made people stupid, it has only revealed the latent and inherent stupidity in a lot of people.
Gosh! The folks working in major greenhouse operations (1000 – 1500 ppmv CO2) must be near zombies! And the high CO2 levels are caused by global warming…. and the bottled CO2 gas they are releasing into the green houses to invigorate and accelerate plant growth.
I a total of 4 years under water from 1964 to 1970
“While on active submarine patrol for 57 days, 7 out of 15 crewmen exposed to CO2 at 8,000-12,000 ppm developed decreased plasma calcium and increased erythrocyte calcium (Messier et al. 1976). There were no changes in parathyroid hormone or calcitonin (Messier et al. 1976). Some observational data from submarine patrols documented increased urinary calculi in crewmen when CO2 was present at >10,000 ppm most of the time, instead of at <10,000 ppm (Tansey et al. 1979). There are several physiologic reasons why that is not thought to be causal; in particular, the incidence rate of urinary calculi observed in submariners does not seem to exceed the general population rate. Exposure to CO2 at 50,000 ppm for 30 min led to increased renal blood flow, glomerular filtration rate, and renal venous pressure, as well as increased renal vascular resistance (Yonezawa 1968). These physiologic changes related to renal compensation for CO2-induced acidosis are considered to be innocuous. Thus, electrolyte, bone, and kidney effects are not appropriate end
Now that’s what I call scientific discourse! Obviously far too difficult for a typical climate change journalist.
My cousin was a submariner here in the navy in Oz. He once mentioned that for some unknown reason submariners almost all have daughters not sons. Was this a consequence of higher CO2 levels ? Don’t know.
As usual, they have it entirely back to front. The people who are tired and/or stupid are under the belief and impression that ‘surging’ levels of CO2 are making changes to the climate or Global Warming.
CO2 is a toxic gas if over 20% of air, (200,000ppm)
Oxygen is a toxic gas if over 50% of air pvp (500,000ppm)
CO2 build up in the blood is the trigger for the breathing response, not lack of O2, and don’t forget that it’s the reduced O2 levels that causes a problem in humans and not increased CO2. Reduced blood CO2 levels reduces O2 uptake in blood/increased blood CO2 levels increase blood flow and increases oxygen uptake and relaxes muscles/brain. (think hyperventilation)
In our lungs the CO2 level is in the range of 2.7 to 7.5 % (but an average of 6 %)
Thats 27,000 to 75,000 parts per million (which is 67 to 187 times greater than in air ) !
so yes the lungs do admit air at 400ppm but as the air reaches the lungs it mixes with the residual volume (approx 20% of 6 Litres) of heavily CO2 loaded air, the lungs never get to see 400ppm but normally never less than 27000ppm (say 3%)
O2 volume of air is 20.8 % Lhaza, at 3,658m has a lower pressure which equates to around 14% pvp just for interest
So , we breath in air at 20.8% O2 and breath out at approx 16% O2 (that 5% is what gives us 100% O2 saturation in the blood, hence no more is absorbed, hence remainder is exhaled) Who gives fig about CO2 in air ?
Yeah, just another BS study that shows they’re jumping the shark.
R Shearer December 15, 2018 at 6:39 pm
Yeah, just another BS study that shows they’re jumping the shark.
Yes, but they are getting away with it.
At the Sydney Morning Herald here in Australia an article, of many usually daily, was published about how coal burning is killing the planet. One commenter stated that burning coal, and thus spewing in to the air millions of tonnes of CO2, was increasing shark attacks! Serial!
The issue is 99.9% of people watch MSM and believe the 97% of “climate scientists” (All 75 of them from the AGU survey) that CO2 at ~410ppm/v is “dangerous” and are completely ignorant of how their own bodies work.
There must be an international climate conference in the wind ? (/s in case)
It sounds better if it’s written as, “surging levels of greenhouses gases are making tired and stupid scientists.” It seems that there’s a lot of that going around of late.
I thought they were talking about the surging CO2 gasses emanating from the mouths of alarmists were making people stupider…?! They certainly make the believer-drones I encounter more stupid. Much more stupid in fact. Although they were pretty damn stupid to begin with. Ha ha…what a crock-o-shit. For Millennial consumption only.
What is next to blame because of global warming? The next thing will be increased divorce scare because of CO2 now that we “KNOW” that CO2 causes poor memory and poor concentration, leads to heart attacks, is carcinogenic, shortens the life of individual cells,…………………..etc. In fact HIGH levels of CO2 will cause men to lose interest in sex, women to abandon their kids, and other general mayhem. WE ARE ALL DOOMED BECAUSE OF A MOLECULE THAT IS ESSENTIAL TO LIFE ITSELF. /sarc
The world has gone absolutely stark raving mad.
Oh , and the piece claims we will be four or five times the present levels by 2100 .
Riiight ….1600 to 2000 ppm !
And pigs will fly ….
Sophie Law … ‘journalist’ …
You just made the planet dumber Sophie, and all it took was your writing.
Clearly, for those who believe the carbon dioxide is a pollutant fake premise, and rely on its scare work to ensure funding from dumb politicians, one could say that this is their only valid premise. For it is demonstrably clear that their work’s results demonstrate the problem they claim, and notably those closest to the gravy train.
I don’t think it’s the CO2 but I do think the scientists are hoping it continues. Easier to sell pseudoscience to slow, zombie types.
Obviously, were it not for increasing levels of CO2 they could not have reached the (grindingly stupid) conclusion that they did.
QED
QED is Latin for ‘Well duh!’
That paragon of garbage press, The Guardian, has apparently left the scene with the departure of the reporter who created that rags’ hysterical stories. Not to be deterred, the posters here have found multiple replacement sources for the worst in alarmist Hair-On-Fire garbage to be highlighted.
Of course I am talking about that wonderfully stinky MSM rag, The Daily Mail, and our hard left wing propaganda outlet, The L.A. Times. And to round out a trio, we have EurekAlerts. “Science” reporting written up by “journalists” who do not have even the most basic grasp of the topics they attempt to expound upon. Press reports from EurekAlerts are the closest thing to purely content-free announcements we would ever hope to see. {As an aside, content-free journalism may well be a reflection the content-free education the journalists got at the modern University.}
I have a proposal.
A Modest Proposal:
{For those who do not know, see Jonathan Swift, author of Gulliver’s Travels, who wrote “A Modest Proposal”, a plan for the treatment of the children of poor people.}
As has been documented above by numerous commenters, CO2 levels must be vastly higher than what is seen, before there any noticeable effects. It is all a basic matter of physiology, and will be well known to any Biology major at a Junior level at any college.
Then, My Modest Proposal:
If a piece makes claims which would make any science majors at GSC (Generic State College) blush in embarrassment, then the piece probably does not rise to the standards to appear here.
Thinking about CO2 obviously makes scientists so dumb and slow they will lie and scam.
Did they measure this or model it? If they measured it did they bother to measure the CO levels? I f they had I might be less skeptical of their conclusions.
Well, Sophie Law For Mailonline, you better inform NASA and the US DoD about this ASAP.
NASA has set the maximum allowable 24-hour average CO2 on board the manned International Space Station at 5,250 ppm (4.0 mmHg). NASA used to have an even higher maximum such limit of 7,000 ppm on the manned ISS.
“Data collected on nine nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines indicate an average CO2 concentration of 3,500 ppm with a range of 0-10,600 ppm, and data collected on 10 nuclear-powered attack submarines indicate an average CO2 concentration of 4,100 ppm with a range of 300-11,300 ppm,” according to a 2007 National Research Council report on exposure issues facing submarine crews. The NRC noted that a “number of studies suggest that CO2 exposures in the range of 15,000-40,000 ppm do not impair neurobehavioral performance.”
I can only speculate that the pragmatism of ISS and Navy submarine operations engineers has discounted all of the dire warnings from CAGW alarmists about humans living with ambient CO2 levels that would make their employees—in tasks of life-or-death decision making—tired, slow and with disrupted memory and concentration.
In other words, good grief!
This is just what we need. Another thing to blame for stupid or lazy behavior.
Childish wrong articles like the one reported will make people sicker and more stupid than CO2 ever will