Or: Surging levels of greenhouses gases are making people tired and stupid , scientists claim

From The Daily Mail

Higher CO2 in poorly ventilated places can make workers feel tired and slow

Entire population could experience tiredness caused by burning of fossil fuels

Huge surge in levels of CO2 in the air could affect memory and concentration

By Sophie Law For Mailonline

Surging levels of greenhouse gases could make people tired, forgetful and stupid, scientists claim.

Afternoon fatigue, the slump that office workers often experience, could become a worldwide problem due to surging levels in carbon dioxide.

A factor in sick building syndrome is higher carbon dioxide levels in poorly ventilated workplaces which can make workers feel lethargic, low in energy and slow, The Sunday Times reported.

But increased levels of carbon dioxide could not just affect office workers but the entire population by the end of the century, according to scientists at University College London.

A factor in sick building syndrome is higher carbon dioxide levels in poorly ventilated workplaces which can make workers feel lethargic, low in energy and slow. Stock image

It is the first research by scientists to warn about the toxic effect that raised greenhouses gases can have on humans.

The raised levels of carbon dioxide would be driven by the burning of fossil fuels.

Burning oil, coal, and natural gas are the leading causes of the carbon dioxide emissions driving climate change.

‘Human cognitive performance declines with an increase in CO2’, the researchers wrote in the paper.

‘Direct impacts of CO2 emissions on human cognitive performance may be unavoidable’.

Read the full story here

HT/Willis E

